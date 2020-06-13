/
pismo beach
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:44 PM
83 Apartments for rent in Pismo Beach, CA📍
1 Unit Available
147 Searidge Court
147 Searidge Court, Pismo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1969 sqft
Terrific ocean view home for lease. CO-SIGNERS / GUARANTORS ARE NOT BEING ACCEPTED FOR THIS PROPERTY. Tri level home features open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, central atrium and ocean views.
1 Unit Available
330 Foothill Road
330 Foothill Road, Pismo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,675
MOVE IN SPECIAL 1/2 off 1 month rent + Security Deposit moves you in - Fully Furnished Shell Beach Condo. Totally refurbished, new everything, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car garage condo in desirable location.
1 Unit Available
1627 MANHATTAN
1627 Manhattan Avenue, Grover Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
900 sqft
1627 MANHATTAN Available 07/20/20 1627 Manhattan, Grover Beach Condo - Type: Condo Available: 07/20/2020 Beds: 3 Baths: 2 Rent: $1,950.00 Deposit: $2,050.
1 Unit Available
1257 CEDAR
1257 Cedar Street, Arroyo Grande, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2389 sqft
1257 CEDAR Available 08/07/20 Beautiful House on 1257 Cedar St in Arroyo Grande - Type: House Available: 08/07/2020 Beds: 3 Baths: 2 Rent: $2,500.00 Deposit: $2,600.
1 Unit Available
604 Village Court
604 Village Court, Arroyo Grande, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
Solar Power on a cul-de-sac location - Relax while sitting on your front porch or a relaxing BBQ in your beautiful backyard. This two story 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home is very inviting. Easy flow kitchen and breakfast nook with a breakfast bar.
1 Unit Available
650 Heritage Lane
650 Heritage Lane, San Luis Obispo County, CA
Studio
$1,725
Spacious Studio - Studio nestled in mature oaks to create plenty of privacy but also minutes from town. Situated on a shared 2 acre lot you can enjoy the rural setting from the front deck. Cherry wood flooring.
1 Unit Available
2710 Foxen Canyon Ln.
2710 Foxen Canyon Lane, Avila Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
2080 sqft
2710 Foxen Canyon Ln. Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Home in a Beautiful setting; Located in San Luis Obispo/Avila - This executive home boast a wonderful open floor plan that utilizes views and privacy.
1 Unit Available
310 S. Halcyon Ave Suite 106
310 South Halcyon Road, Arroyo Grande, CA
Studio
$3,038
1800 sqft
Professional Medical / Business Office - Arroyo Grande - Unique professional medical or business office available. Well maintained end unit across from Arroyo Grande Hospital. Building is 1500 sf and has 2 separate entry ways.
1 Unit Available
2289 Brant Street
2289 Brant Street, San Luis Obispo County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
4200 sqft
Cypress Ridge Executive Home - Beautiful Executive Home at nearly 4,200 square feet, features 3 bedrooms, 3 1/4 bathrooms and an office, also features 3 fireplaces and a game area/room with a full bar.
1 Unit Available
16 Villa Court (Available: NOW)
16 Villa Court, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Nicely Upgraded 3bd/2ba Condo w/ Two Car Garage - 3bd/2ba single story condo with vaulted ceilings and two car garage. New laminate flooring & carpet. New stainless steel kitchen appliances. Condo has freshly painted interior and exterior.
1 Unit Available
509 Nelson Street
509 Nelson Street, Arroyo Grande, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1655 sqft
509 Nelson Street Available 07/01/20 Charming 3 Bedroom Home in The Village of Arroyo Grande with amazing fenced back yard - This charming 3 bedroom home in the heart of The Village of Arroyo Grande is a unique find.
1 Unit Available
1084 Fair Oaks
1084 Fair Oaks Avenue, Arroyo Grande, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1084 Fair Oaks Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom w/Art Studio Family Home - Two structures on one lot. Main house has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, with huge living room, fireplace, two car attached garage and dining room.
1 Unit Available
1052 Baden Avenue
1052 Baden Avenue, Grover Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
876 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo located in Grover Beach. Just blocks away from beach, restaurants and shopping. Cozy living room with lots of natural light through out the condo. Kitchen includes stove / oven and microwave.
1 Unit Available
502 Le Point Street
502 Le Point Street, Arroyo Grande, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1506 sqft
Located in a coveted neighborhood in Arroyo Grande, this 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom home basks in natural light. The interior of the home is well lit thanks in part to the abundant, over-sized windows.
1 Unit Available
535 Birdie Lane
535 Birdie Lane, San Luis Obispo County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
2685 sqft
This bright, spacious, fully-furnished modern home is situated on the Arroyo Grande mesa, a few short blocks to Cypress Ridge Golf Course.
1 Unit Available
210 Laurel
210 Laurel Street, Avila Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
750 sqft
Avila Beach - 2 City Blocks from Beach - Newly Renovated Top to Bottom, Inside and Out - Furnished/Unfurnished. Upper Unit. Walk to shopping, restaurants, near the Bob Jones walking/biking/jogging trail.
1 Unit Available
541 Morning Rise Lane
541 Morning Rise Lane, Arroyo Grande, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
Single Level Home - Modern interior design. Air conditioned 2 bedroom 2 bathroom with an attached 2 car garage. Wood laminate plank, tile and carpet flooring. Custom color interior paint. Kitchen has a center island for extra counter space.
1 Unit Available
2870 Victoria Avenue
2870 Victoria Avenue, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2870 Victoria Avenue Available 08/14/20 2870 Victoria - SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH VILLA ROSA CONDO WITH ATTACHED TWO-CAR GARAGE. INCLUDES RANGE, REFRIGERATOR, FIREPLACE, WASHER & DRYER, HIGH CEILINGS, RECESSED LIGHTING, BREAKFAST BAR AND PATIO.
1 Unit Available
726 Clearview Lane
726 Clearview Lane, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
726 Clearview Lane Available 07/24/20 726 CLEARVIEW LANE - VERY SPACIOUS CLEARVIEW ESTATES 3 BEDROOM, 3 BATH HOME WITH DOUBLE CAR GARAGE IN LOVELY QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD.
1 Unit Available
2279 Exposition Court
2279 Exposition Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,875
2279 Exposition Court Available 07/06/20 Single Family Home for Lease - $3,8750/month rent + $4,900 security deposit for 3 bedrooms / 2 bathroom; 6 - person maximum occupancy, Washer & Dryer included. Hardwood, Tile and carpet.
1 Unit Available
1221 SOUTHWOOD DR.
1221 Southwood Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1221 Southwood Dr - Town house style condo with yard/patio area.Tenants are responsible for back yard care. Association take care of the front. Floors, bath and kitchen are updated. 1 pet considered with additional pet deposit.
1 Unit Available
1727 Chorro St
1727 Chorro Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
500 sqft
FURNISHED 1 Bedroom Downtown SLO, Utilities Included - This adorable 1 bedroom 1 bathroom rental is full of updated vintage charm.
1 Unit Available
773 Peach Street Back Unit
773 Peach Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
Studio
$1,650
360 sqft
Studio Fully Furnished in SLO close to Downtown - Fully furnished cottage/studio with a plentiful garden, in a very private setting. The colorful interior design is modern and feels very spacious to it's uniqueness.
1 Unit Available
570 PEACH, #32
570 Peach Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
570 PEACH, #32 Available 06/24/20 570 Peach Street #32 - 3 Bedroom/3 Bathroom condo available for rent! 4 tenants max. Owner pays for Water and Trash. All other utilities are paid by Tenants. Please check our website www.california-west.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Pismo Beach rentals listed on Apartment List is $3,730.
Some of the colleges located in the Pismo Beach area include Allan Hancock College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Pismo Beach from include Santa Maria, El Paso de Robles, Atascadero, Arroyo Grande, and Los Osos.