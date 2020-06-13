244 Apartments for rent in Chula Vista, CA📍
Located about 7 miles south of downtown San Diego, Chula Vista is a beautiful city that is known for its stunning beaches and gorgeous weather. Chula Vista is also 10 miles from the Mexican border, which makes it an extremely culturally diverse city (with awesome Mexican food). It is the seventh-largest city in Southern California, and is home to about 250,000 people. In Chula Vista, you can find an abundance of beautiful parks, great shopping locations, and amazing restaurants. Read on for our full guide to this spectacular city!
The Southwest area is located just east of the San Diego Bay. This is an extremely dog-friendly neighborhood and you’ll see tons of pups strolling around the streets and parks. This neighborhood is great for families because there are plenty of good schools, sidewalks to walk on, and excellent restaurants. The beautiful San Diego Country Club is also located in this neighborhood, which offers a scenic golf course and great food.
In this lovely area, you can find many yoga studios, interesting restaurants, high-quality supermarkets, and marinas. The Chula Vista Marina is located in this neighborhood, which is perfect if you are a fan of boating or just love to take in great views. At the marina, you can also find several excellent restaurants, as well as multiple fitness centers, and even laundry facilities.
Northwest, Chula Vista borders the San Diego Bay and as a result, there are many places to rent kayaks and jet skis. People who love being out on the water will love the convenience of this area. If you are craving tacos, this neighborhood as one of the best spots in all of San Diego County. Tacos El Gordo is famous among San Diego residents. Go for the tacos and carne asada fries.
This neighborhood is known for its beautiful properties, its safety, and for being an excellent place to raise children. Like Southwest, Chula Vista, it is an extremely dog-friendly neighborhood and it is very common to see people walking their dogs. The streets are very well lit and there are many delicious restaurants in this neighborhood. Some of the most popular eateries in this area are Bamboo Garden Thai Cuisine, Bambinos Pizzeria and Deli, and Tastea Grill Hawaiian BBQ & Grill.
Residents of this area love the outdoor recreation opportunities. There are some wonderful parks in Otay Ranch Village, such as Harvest Park and Heritage Park. You can find people relaxing, walking, throwing frisbees, reading, etc., any day of the week in these parks. They are a great place to bring your children, or to take a stroll through with friends or a significant other. With all of the great parks, nearby schools and being largely residential, this area is great for families.
Eastlake is a pleasant neighborhood on the eastern side of Chula Vista. Although it does not border the San Diego Bay like several other Chula Vista Neighborhoods, it is still very beautiful and has plenty of fun things to do. Eastlake is known for having some of the best real estate in all of Chula Vista, and it is where many affluent people in the community choose to live. The streets are a little bit quieter in Eastlake, and there is more privacy with properties here than there is with properties in other areas of the city. If you are someone who likes a bit of peace and quiet and who doesn’t like to live in the thick of the action, then Eastlake could be the perfect neighborhood for you. Rent is a little higher in Eastlake however, with most rent prices being over $2,000 per month. Schools are also excellent in Eastlake, and high school students in this neighborhood have a 91% graduation rate. This is 9% higher than the U.S. average.
Rancho Del Rey is located right in the heart of Chula Vista. It is slightly more affordable than Eastlake, and has a median rent price of $1,678. Despite the lower rent prices, you will still find a lot of beautiful properties and high-end structures in this neighborhood. There are many great restaurants in Rancho Del Rey, such as Salucita Bar and Grill, the Archway Lounge, and the Canyon Sports Pub and Grill. There is also a very high concentration of great parks in Rancho Del Rey, such as Sunridge Park, Voyager Park, and Sunbow Park. If parks are your thing, then Rancho Del Rey is probably the best Chula Vista Neighborhood for you to move to.
Like Rancho Del Rey, Lynwood Hills is located right in the center of Chula Vista. This is one of Chula Vistas nicest neighborhoods. There are many homes in this neighborhood that are worth over $1 million. The median rent in Lynwood Hills is $2,066. So, if you are looking for the cheapest place to rent in Chula Vista, then this is not the best choice. If you are looking for luxury apartments with abundant amenities such as pools, tennis courts, and gyms, then this is a good neighborhood to check out. With beautiful apartment locations and a central location, this area is a great option.
June 2020 Chula Vista Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Chula Vista Rent Report. Chula Vista rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chula Vista rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Chula Vista rents declined moderately over the past month
Chula Vista rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Chula Vista stand at $1,650 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,141 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Chula Vista's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the San Diego Metro
While rent prices have decreased in Chula Vista over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in the San Diego metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Carlsbad has the most expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,548; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.0% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
- National City has seen rents fall by 1.6% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It also has the least expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,324.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Chula Vista
As rents have fallen moderately in Chula Vista, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Chula Vista is less affordable for renters.
- Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in San Jose.
- Chula Vista's median two-bedroom rent of $2,141 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% decline in Chula Vista.
- While rents in Chula Vista fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Chula Vista than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Chula Vista is nearly twice that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released Chula Vista’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.
"Chula Vista renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartm...
Here’s how Chula Vista ranks on:
Apartment List has released Chula Vista’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.
"Chula Vista renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "With expensive rents in coastal cities, it comes as no surprise that cost of living is a source of dissatisfaction in Chula Vista."
Key Findings in Chula Vista include the following:
- Chula Vista renters gave their city an A overall.
- The highest-rated categories for Chula Vista were weather (A), safety and low crime (A-) and quality of local schools (A-).
- The areas of concern to Chula Vista renters are affordability and commute time, which received F and D grades, respectively.
- Chula Vista earned similar scores compared to other cities in California like San Diego (A-) and Sunnyvale (A), but earned higher marks than Los Angeles (C+), San Jose (C) and Long Beach (C+).
- Chula Vista did relatively well compared to cities nationwide, including Houston (B+), Tucson (D) and Miami (C+).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.