Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:16 AM

244 Apartments for rent in Chula Vista, CA

Otay Ranch
Otay Ranch Village
Central Chula Vista
Harborside
North Chula Vista
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Rancho - Del Rey
13 Units Available
Toscana at Rancho Del Rey
841 Regulo Pl, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,435
1300 sqft
Located just minutes from the freeway, area parks and entertainment. On-site amenities include a fitness center, two large pools, a grilling area and three playgrounds. Luxury interiors with washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Otay Ranch Village
22 Units Available
Camden Sierra at Otay Ranch
1390 Santa Alicia Ave, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,844
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,154
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,673
1340 sqft
Fantastic community near Heritage Park. Active on-site amenities including g a pool, fitness center, billiards room and grilling area. Updated amenities in unit including hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 83

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Eastlake Greens
20 Units Available
Alexan Rivue
1902 Millenia Ave, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,865
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,748
1571 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Eastlake
37 Units Available
The Residences at Escaya
1925 Avenida Escaya, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,955
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,470
1607 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Otay Ranch
23 Units Available
Alexan Millenia
1660 Metro Avenue, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,985
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,411
1419 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Otay Ranch
10 Units Available
Pulse Millenia Apartments
2043 Artisan Way, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,945
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,045
1371 sqft
Luxurious homes include laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and garbage disposal. Pet-friendly community also includes pool, pool table, fire pit and BBQ grill. Located minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Harborside
8 Units Available
Villa Marina
652 Moss St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,409
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
840 sqft
Comfortable apartments with private patios or balconies. Community includes a laundry center, workout facility and swimming pool. Easy access to I-5. Near Silver Strand State Beach and San Diego Country Club.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Otay Ranch
14 Units Available
Rosina Vista
1551 Summerland St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,941
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,610
1278 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have convenient keyless entry. Units feature open floor plans and large walk-in closets. Hang out in the sauna or hot tub. Commute quickly via the South Bay Expressway.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:21am
Harborside
3 Units Available
Sund Apartments
1145 4th Ave, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1025 sqft
Close to the 5 Freeway and within driving distance of the beaches, with a pool, washer-dryer connections and on-site laundry facilities. The pet-friendly apartments are smoke-free and feature wood floors.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Hilltop
13 Units Available
Point Bonita
250 Bonita Glen Dr, Chula Vista, CA
Studio
$1,585
419 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
996 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Otay Ranch
17 Units Available
CasaLago Eastlake
2816 Cielo Circulo, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,070
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,670
1341 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in park-like setting beside the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Eastlake. Residents have access to a tree-ringed playground, two clubhouses with fitness rooms and two swimming pools with whirlpool spas.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Otay Ranch Village
19 Units Available
Teresina
1250 Santa Cora Ave, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,777
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,103
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,616
1161 sqft
Located in the Otay Ranch area right off La Media Road, this community is just minutes from the beach. Amenities in this pet-friendly community include a sauna, gym, and hot tub. Apartments have in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Otay Ranch
12 Units Available
Tavera
1465 Santa Victoria Rd, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1463 sqft
Nicely crafted homes with granite counters and custom finishes. Community includes a dog park, business center and grilling station. Easy access to I-805. Close to Brown Field Municipal Airport.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Otay Ranch Village
6 Units Available
Salerno
1630 Paseo Monti, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,238
1895 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$3,588
2297 sqft
Welcome to Salerno, a luxury community offering expansive three and four bedroom townhomes with attached two-car garages in Chula Vista, CA.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Sunbowl
18 Units Available
Missions at Sunbow
825 E Palomar St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,609
1327 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments are pet-friendly, with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers pools, playground, game room, gym, bbq/grill. Walk to shopping, dining, Sharp Hospital. Access to I-805, public transit, Otay Ranch Mall.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Otay Ranch Village
9 Units Available
Terra Vista
1441 Santa Lucia Rd, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,765
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Park-like setting near Heritage Park. Updated interiors with a fireplace, extra storage and granite countertops. On-site amenities include a playground, pool area, hot tub and gym. Garages are available. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Harborside
4 Units Available
Del Oro on Broadway
986 Broadway, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,245
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1001 sqft
Easy access to the beach and Downtown San Diego area. Soundproof walls, private patios, and fantastic views. Stainless steel appliances, chef-inspired kitchens, and open floor plans. Pet-friendly community. On-site pool.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Otay Ranch
3 Units Available
Contessa @ Otay Ranch
1924 E Palomar St, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,366
1453 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,730
1713 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:07am
$
Terra Nova
12 Units Available
Terra Nova Villas
440 E H St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
900 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments in park-like community with pool, hot-tub, playground, gym, bbq/grill area. Enjoy recently renovated gourmet kitchen, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Access to transit, I-805. Minutes to Southwestern College.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:12am
Castle Park
3 Units Available
Sereno
930 3rd Avenue, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,181
962 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,660
1229 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Sereno Apartments in Chula Vista, California!\n\nNestled in the heart of Chula Vista, Sereno Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Sunbowl
13 Units Available
Sunbow Villas
750 Paso de Luz, Chula Vista, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,750
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1040 sqft
Stunning location near Sunbow Park. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub, and carport. Recently updated interior with in-unit laundry, updated stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:59am
Central Chula Vista
1 Unit Available
Villa Serena
351 I St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
With ample on- and off-street parking in a quiet neighborhood of Chula Vista, these apartment homes feature laundry facilities, bright interiors and fully stocked kitchens. Walking distance to downtown shopping, Von's and Albertsons.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Otay Town
1 Unit Available
Country Apartments
1486 Broadway, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,754
810 sqft
One- to two-bedroom apartments offer hardwood flooring and carpeting, fans and bathtubs. On-site laundry and pool. Located along Broadway, near to San Diego Bay Wildlife Refuge and Interstate 5.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Eastlake
1 Unit Available
701 Eastshore Terrace
701 Eastshore Terrace, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
669 sqft
Perfectly located Eastlake Condo Available now...Features: Lots Of Upgrades To Include, Kitchen, Both Bathrooms, wood flooring no carpet. Newer Appliances and A/c. Laundry Closet Is Upstairs. One Car Garage Near Unit.

Median Rent in Chula Vista

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Chula Vista is $1,650, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,140.
Studio
$1,490
1 Bed
$1,650
2 Beds
$2,140
3+ Beds
$3,082
City GuideChula Vista
If you like lemonade, you're going to love Chula Vista, the "Lemon Capital of the World"! For those who prefer to avoid puckering, no worries — Chula Vista also means “beautiful view” in Spanish, and, wow, does it deliver! Surrounded by mountains on the east and nestled against the Pacific Ocean to the west, this gem has plenty of options for your next apartment rental.

Having trouble with Craigslist Chula Vista? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Welcome to Chula Vista

Located about 7 miles south of downtown San Diego, Chula Vista is a beautiful city that is known for its stunning beaches and gorgeous weather. Chula Vista is also 10 miles from the Mexican border, which makes it an extremely culturally diverse city (with awesome Mexican food). It is the seventh-largest city in Southern California, and is home to about 250,000 people. In Chula Vista, you can find an abundance of beautiful parks, great shopping locations, and amazing restaurants. Read on for our full guide to this spectacular city!

Southwest

The Southwest area is located just east of the San Diego Bay. This is an extremely dog-friendly neighborhood and you’ll see tons of pups strolling around the streets and parks. This neighborhood is great for families because there are plenty of good schools, sidewalks to walk on, and excellent restaurants. The beautiful San Diego Country Club is also located in this neighborhood, which offers a scenic golf course and great food.

Northwest

In this lovely area, you can find many yoga studios, interesting restaurants, high-quality supermarkets, and marinas. The Chula Vista Marina is located in this neighborhood, which is perfect if you are a fan of boating or just love to take in great views. At the marina, you can also find several excellent restaurants, as well as multiple fitness centers, and even laundry facilities.

Northwest, Chula Vista borders the San Diego Bay and as a result, there are many places to rent kayaks and jet skis. People who love being out on the water will love the convenience of this area. If you are craving tacos, this neighborhood as one of the best spots in all of San Diego County. Tacos El Gordo is famous among San Diego residents. Go for the tacos and carne asada fries.

Otay Ranch Village

This neighborhood is known for its beautiful properties, its safety, and for being an excellent place to raise children. Like Southwest, Chula Vista, it is an extremely dog-friendly neighborhood and it is very common to see people walking their dogs. The streets are very well lit and there are many delicious restaurants in this neighborhood. Some of the most popular eateries in this area are Bamboo Garden Thai Cuisine, Bambinos Pizzeria and Deli, and Tastea Grill Hawaiian BBQ & Grill.

Residents of this area love the outdoor recreation opportunities. There are some wonderful parks in Otay Ranch Village, such as Harvest Park and Heritage Park. You can find people relaxing, walking, throwing frisbees, reading, etc., any day of the week in these parks. They are a great place to bring your children, or to take a stroll through with friends or a significant other. With all of the great parks, nearby schools and being largely residential, this area is great for families.

Eastlake

Eastlake is a pleasant neighborhood on the eastern side of Chula Vista. Although it does not border the San Diego Bay like several other Chula Vista Neighborhoods, it is still very beautiful and has plenty of fun things to do. Eastlake is known for having some of the best real estate in all of Chula Vista, and it is where many affluent people in the community choose to live. The streets are a little bit quieter in Eastlake, and there is more privacy with properties here than there is with properties in other areas of the city. If you are someone who likes a bit of peace and quiet and who doesn’t like to live in the thick of the action, then Eastlake could be the perfect neighborhood for you. Rent is a little higher in Eastlake however, with most rent prices being over $2,000 per month. Schools are also excellent in Eastlake, and high school students in this neighborhood have a 91% graduation rate. This is 9% higher than the U.S. average.

Rancho Del Rey

Rancho Del Rey is located right in the heart of Chula Vista. It is slightly more affordable than Eastlake, and has a median rent price of $1,678. Despite the lower rent prices, you will still find a lot of beautiful properties and high-end structures in this neighborhood. There are many great restaurants in Rancho Del Rey, such as Salucita Bar and Grill, the Archway Lounge, and the Canyon Sports Pub and Grill. There is also a very high concentration of great parks in Rancho Del Rey, such as Sunridge Park, Voyager Park, and Sunbow Park. If parks are your thing, then Rancho Del Rey is probably the best Chula Vista Neighborhood for you to move to.

Lynwood Hills

Like Rancho Del Rey, Lynwood Hills is located right in the center of Chula Vista. This is one of Chula Vistas nicest neighborhoods. There are many homes in this neighborhood that are worth over $1 million. The median rent in Lynwood Hills is $2,066. So, if you are looking for the cheapest place to rent in Chula Vista, then this is not the best choice. If you are looking for luxury apartments with abundant amenities such as pools, tennis courts, and gyms, then this is a good neighborhood to check out. With beautiful apartment locations and a central location, this area is a great option.

June 2020 Chula Vista Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Chula Vista Rent Report. Chula Vista rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chula Vista rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Chula Vista rents declined moderately over the past month

Chula Vista rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Chula Vista stand at $1,650 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,141 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Chula Vista's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Diego Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Chula Vista over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in the San Diego metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Carlsbad has the most expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,548; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.0% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • National City has seen rents fall by 1.6% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It also has the least expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,324.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Chula Vista

    As rents have fallen moderately in Chula Vista, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Chula Vista is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Chula Vista's median two-bedroom rent of $2,141 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% decline in Chula Vista.
    • While rents in Chula Vista fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Chula Vista than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Chula Vista is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Diego
    $1,580
    $2,050
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    Chula Vista
    $1,650
    $2,140
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Oceanside
    $1,810
    $2,350
    -0.1%
    2%
    Escondido
    $1,450
    $1,880
    0
    0.5%
    Carlsbad
    $1,960
    $2,550
    -0.3%
    3%
    El Cajon
    $1,270
    $1,650
    0
    -0.3%
    Vista
    $1,440
    $1,870
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    San Marcos
    $1,560
    $2,020
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Encinitas
    $1,930
    $2,500
    -0.1%
    1.9%
    National City
    $1,020
    $1,320
    0
    -1.6%
    La Mesa
    $1,440
    $1,870
    0
    0.4%
    Spring Valley
    $1,360
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    Coronado
    $2,960
    $3,840
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Solana Beach
    $2,280
    $2,950
    -0.4%
    2.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Chula Vista’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Chula Vista renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartm...

    View full Chula Vista Renter Survey

    Here’s how Chula Vista ranks on:

    A
    Overall satisfaction
    A-
    Safety and crime rate
    B-
    Jobs and career opportunities
    B-
    Recreational activities
    A-
    Quality of schools
    C+
    Social Life
    A
    Weather
    D
    Commute time
    B-
    State and local taxes
    B-
    Public transit
    C+
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Chula Vista’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Chula Vista renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "With expensive rents in coastal cities, it comes as no surprise that cost of living is a source of dissatisfaction in Chula Vista."

    Key Findings in Chula Vista include the following:

    • Chula Vista renters gave their city an A overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Chula Vista were weather (A), safety and low crime (A-) and quality of local schools (A-).
    • The areas of concern to Chula Vista renters are affordability and commute time, which received F and D grades, respectively.
    • Chula Vista earned similar scores compared to other cities in California like San Diego (A-) and Sunnyvale (A), but earned higher marks than Los Angeles (C+), San Jose (C) and Long Beach (C+).
    • Chula Vista did relatively well compared to cities nationwide, including Houston (B+), Tucson (D) and Miami (C+).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Chula Vista?
    In Chula Vista, the median rent is $1,490 for a studio, $1,650 for a 1-bedroom, $2,140 for a 2-bedroom, and $3,082 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Chula Vista, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Chula Vista?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Chula Vista include Otay Ranch, Otay Ranch Village, Central Chula Vista, Harborside, and North Chula Vista.
    How pet-friendly is Chula Vista?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Chula Vista received a letter grade of C+ for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Chula Vista?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Chula Vista received a letter grade of B- for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Chula Vista?
    Chula Vista renters gave their city a letter grade of A- when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Chula Vista did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in Chula Vista?
    Chula Vista renters gave their city a letter grade of C+ when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Chula Vista did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Chula Vista?
    Some of the colleges located in the Chula Vista area include University of California-San Diego, San Diego City College, Palomar College, San Diego Mesa College, and San Diego Miramar College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Chula Vista?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Chula Vista from include San Diego, Escondido, Oceanside, Carlsbad, and Vista.

