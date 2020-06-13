244 Apartments for rent in Chula Vista, CA

Northwest

In this lovely area, you can find many yoga studios, interesting restaurants, high-quality supermarkets, and marinas. The Chula Vista Marina is located in this neighborhood, which is perfect if you are a fan of boating or just love to take in great views. At the marina, you can also find several excellent restaurants, as well as multiple fitness centers, and even laundry facilities.

Northwest, Chula Vista borders the San Diego Bay and as a result, there are many places to rent kayaks and jet skis. People who love being out on the water will love the convenience of this area. If you are craving tacos, this neighborhood as one of the best spots in all of San Diego County. Tacos El Gordo is famous among San Diego residents. Go for the tacos and carne asada fries.