Apartment List
/
CA
/
san fernando
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

482 Apartments for rent in San Fernando, CA

📍
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northridge
4 Units Available
Legacy Apartment Homes
18452 Halsted St, San Fernando, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,279
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Legacy Apartment Homes feature contemporary rental apartment living in Northridge - one of the more desirable areas in LA's San Fernando Valley.

1 of 5

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
San Fernando
1 Unit Available
731 Harps St
731 Harps Street, San Fernando, CA
Studio
$1,600
365 sqft
Beautiful studio in the city of San Fernando - Property Id: 236550 Beautiful cozy studio in the city of San Fernando available now !!!! Brand new modern ADU unit just recently remodeled with brand new kitchen counter tops, new tile and laminate
Results within 1 mile of San Fernando
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sylmar
7 Units Available
Dronfield Mountain View
13140 N Dronfield Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,723
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,986
876 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,269
1087 sqft
At our beautiful community, you will find comfort and elegance along with great customer service.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sylmar
2 Units Available
Astoria Mountain View
14067 W Astoria St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,901
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At our beautiful community each apartment includes all the amenities you need to make you feel right at home, including a large kitchen fully equipped for in-home cooking, separate dining and living areas, central air conditioning, and even a

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Sylmar
1 Unit Available
14852 Castille Way
14852 W Castille Way, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1546 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 1,574 sqft home in a private community with open floor plan. Kitchen includes stainless appliances, quartz countertops and lots of storage space. Small private patio and garden area in the back.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sylmar
1 Unit Available
13280 Dronfield Avenue #18
13280 Dronfield Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1472 sqft
Wonderful townhome in 28 Polk Village complex at Polk and Dronfield. - Unit #18 is located in the back of the complex away from traffic noise. New paint. New carpet.

1 of 16

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Sylmar
1 Unit Available
13437 Wheeler Avenue
13437 Wheeler Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1300 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

1 of 15

Last updated July 21 at 09:14am
Sylmar
1 Unit Available
13825 Beaver Street #33
13825 Beaver Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1199 sqft
13825 Beaver Street #33 Available 08/10/19 Coming Soon! North Pointe Villas 3 Bedroom Condo in Sylmar! - San Fernando Valley Rental Home located off of Dronfield Avenue in the North Point Villas Community of Sylmar.
Results within 5 miles of San Fernando
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Granada Hills
2 Units Available
MySuite at Granada Hills
11611 Blucher Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,163
222 sqft
Short and long term living has come to Granada Hills in the form of private, furnished suites with all utilities paid, inclusive of high speed WiFi and streaming TV!Mysuite Granada Hills offers online tours, application and move into your new pet
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sylmar
9 Units Available
Rockwood at the Cascades
16601 Foothill Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Surrounded by vast open space in Sylmar. One- and two-bedroom apartments with huge windows, walk-in closets, and private balconies. Community offers a TV lounge, swimming pool, game room, fitness center, and dog park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Foothill Trails
4 Units Available
Monte Vista
11777 Foothill Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary homes with extra storage and patios. Community includes a tennis court and laundry center. By I-210. Near numerous attractions, including Discovery Cube Los Angeles, Hansen Dam Equestrian Center and San Gabriel Mountains National Monument.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:16am
North Hills East
3 Units Available
8742 Orion
8742 Orion Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,150
1 Bedroom
$1,400
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Security Deposit amount pending screening results. Enjoy a comfortable and casual lifestyle of living. Our property offers a decent size 1 Bedroom 1 Bath and is conveniently located near the 405 freeway with easy access to all major transportation.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Van Nuys
1 Unit Available
15216 ST RUNNYMEDE
15216 Runnymede Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1170 sqft
This newly renovated single family residence boasts 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom. This home offers a contemporary interior design, and a beautiful green front and back yard.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Hills East
1 Unit Available
8780 Burnet Ave Unit 16
8780 Burnet Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1700 sqft
Tri-Level 4 bedroom Townhouse with 2 car garage - Property Id: 297556 Look No Further! Newly renovated town home for rent in the heart of North Hills. Kitchen has been fully updated with new paint, quartz counters and tile floors.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Hills East
1 Unit Available
8108 Langdon Ave 2
8108 Langdon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
910 sqft
Cascade Pointe - 2 Bed - Great Value - Property Id: 297961 Cascade Pointe is showing a 2 bedroom, 1.5 and 1.25 full bath available now. Great deal, great size, rent-controlled.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Arleta
1 Unit Available
9656 Sandusky Ave
9656 Sandusky Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
800 sqft
Sandusky - Property Id: 273128 This is a newly remodeled home. Everything is brand new. The owner pays for water, power, gas, and trash. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/273128 Property Id 273128 (RLNE5839401)

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Hills East
1 Unit Available
15125 Nordhoff St. 12
15125 Nordhoff Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1128 sqft
Unit 12 Available 06/15/20 Spacious Corner Townhome - Property Id: 291931 Recently remodeled spacious townhouse in great central location. -Nearby freeways; 5, 118 & 405. -Gated community offering pool and Jacuzzi.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Panorama City
1 Unit Available
8157 Lennox Ave.
8157 Lennox Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
838 sqft
Panorama City 2+1 home w/1 car garage + backyard FOR RENT! (8157 Lennox) - Single-story house for rent in Panorama City! Features include: 2BR + 1BA floorplan w/over 800 SQF of space; living room; kitchen has stove/oven included; formal dining area;

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Granada Hills
1 Unit Available
16867 Kingsbury St. 241
16867 Kingsbury Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
700 sqft
Upgraded 1x1 units in Granada Hills - Property Id: 274475 Upgraded 1 bedroom unit located in Granada Hills. This spacious unit boasts quartz countertops, new stainless steel appliances, new flooring, fresh paint, central AC.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Hills East
1 Unit Available
8332 Sepulveda Blvd 8,9,10
8332 Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$5,995
3165 sqft
RETAIL SPACE FOR RENT / 3165 SF in NORTH HILLS!!!! - Property Id: 210369 Please call 213-640-9404 to schedule a viewing! Diverse Tenant Mix Proximity to 405 Fwy Arterial Roadways Densely Populated Commercial Hub 1st floor SUITES #8, #9 & #10 3,165

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Arleta
1 Unit Available
8673 Canterbury Avenue
8673 Canterbury Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1200 sqft
7 Bedrooms
Ask
Step inside this newer built 3 bedroom & 2 1/2 bath back house. This house is fully permitted to be used as an Assisted Living facility, but also ideal for someone in need of handicap accessible amenities.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Granada Hills
1 Unit Available
15610 Crestview Lane Unit 62
15610 Crestview Lane, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1371 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom Granada Hills Condominium with Incredible Views! Ready for Move In! - This beautiful two story condominium sits in the very desirable Granada Village HOA.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Granada Hills
1 Unit Available
15766 Midwood Dr. #4
15766 Midwood Drive, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1354 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom Granada Hills Townhouse! Must See! Ready For Move-In! - This spacious Granada Hills townhome has it all! This unit offers an unique floor-plan with 3 bedrooms located on the bottom floor.

1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Granada Hills
1 Unit Available
12000 Highwater Rd
12000 Highwater Road, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
Available 07/01/20 VIEWS TO DOWNTOWN Mid Century on 5 acres private & secluded. N. of Rinaldi, with views to downtown from the yard & pool area. Gated, long driveway leads to a private paradise.

Median Rent in San Fernando

Last updated Jul. 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in San Fernando is $1,153, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,482.
Studio
$969
1 Bed
$1,153
2 Beds
$1,482
3+ Beds
$2,014
City GuideSan Fernando
Valley girl central: San Fernando was the first community recognized by the "Valley" (San Fernando Valley, that is).

San Fernando, not to be confused with the Valley of the same name, is a nice little city with a population just over 23,000. The city itself is one of the many neighborhoods that make up San Fernando Valley. Because of its small size, the city is extremely walkable, meaning you can reach nearly every destination on foot in no time at all. This is the perfect location for anyone looking to enjoy living in California.

Hunting for Habitats

Finding housing is fairly simple. San Fernando features plenty of rental properties, particularly rental homes. You will quickly discover that rental prices in San Fernando are surprisingly affordable, especially if you are able to locate one of the few all bills paid apartments located throughout the city. When you do an apartment search, you will notice that one-bedroom apartments and studio apartments for rent are among the most available. Anything beyond a one bedroom and your search results will start to dwindle. If you are looking for something a little more spacious, you will have better luck searching condos for rent.

What You'll Need

Fortunately, renting an apartment in San Fernando is fairly simple. Make sure you have first month's rent and a security deposit in hand. Are you a pet lover? Fortunately for you, many landlords are too. Convincing your landlord to let Fido in should not be hard at all, though you may need to pay an extra security deposit in case your beloved furry friend decides to turn the carpet into his personal chew toy. Make sure you have a list of references, especially if you plan on bringing a pet with you. The landlord will want to make sure that you have left other properties in excellent condition when you moved out.

In-Depth Look

San Fernando residents absolutely hate when people confuse the city with San Fernando Valley as a whole. Although San Fernando is located within San Fernando Valley, they are two separate entities. This small city is an attractive location for anyone that does not want to live in the heart of Los Angeles but would love to live close enough to commute there for work and entertainment.

Things to love about this town include excellent locations for fast, affordable internet access; an ideal level of peace and quiet; easy access to convenient parking and plenty of parks and recreation for pets and lovers of the outdoors.

Despite the fact that there are not very many nightlife activities and shopping venues, San Fernando is located close enough to other areas within San Fernando Valley that you can easily enjoy shopping and a fun, active nightlife.

What to Do

If you enjoy the outdoors and a fit, healthy lifestyle, then you will find plenty to do in San Fernando. Some of the most popular activities are horseback-riding lessons and helicopter tours. Fitness centers ensure that you always have something to do to keep you on your toes while allowing you to remain fit as a fiddle - probably so you are healthy enough to withstand all of the walking you'll do while living in San Fernando.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in San Fernando?
In San Fernando, the median rent is $969 for a studio, $1,153 for a 1-bedroom, $1,482 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,014 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in San Fernando, check out our monthly San Fernando Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around San Fernando?
Some of the colleges located in the San Fernando area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Los Angeles, and California Institute of the Arts. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to San Fernando?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to San Fernando from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Santa Clarita, and Pasadena.

Similar Pages

San Fernando 2 BedroomsSan Fernando Accessible Apartments
San Fernando Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Fernando Furnished Apartments
San Fernando Studio Apartments