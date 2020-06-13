482 Apartments for rent in San Fernando, CA📍
1 of 12
1 of 5
1 of 14
1 of 10
1 of 17
1 of 33
1 of 16
1 of 15
1 of 21
1 of 18
1 of 21
1 of 6
1 of 13
1 of 22
1 of 28
1 of 13
1 of 1
1 of 11
1 of 6
1 of 9
1 of 13
1 of 31
1 of 15
1 of 42
San Fernando, not to be confused with the Valley of the same name, is a nice little city with a population just over 23,000. The city itself is one of the many neighborhoods that make up San Fernando Valley. Because of its small size, the city is extremely walkable, meaning you can reach nearly every destination on foot in no time at all. This is the perfect location for anyone looking to enjoy living in California.
Finding housing is fairly simple. San Fernando features plenty of rental properties, particularly rental homes. You will quickly discover that rental prices in San Fernando are surprisingly affordable, especially if you are able to locate one of the few all bills paid apartments located throughout the city. When you do an apartment search, you will notice that one-bedroom apartments and studio apartments for rent are among the most available. Anything beyond a one bedroom and your search results will start to dwindle. If you are looking for something a little more spacious, you will have better luck searching condos for rent.
What You'll Need
Fortunately, renting an apartment in San Fernando is fairly simple. Make sure you have first month's rent and a security deposit in hand. Are you a pet lover? Fortunately for you, many landlords are too. Convincing your landlord to let Fido in should not be hard at all, though you may need to pay an extra security deposit in case your beloved furry friend decides to turn the carpet into his personal chew toy. Make sure you have a list of references, especially if you plan on bringing a pet with you. The landlord will want to make sure that you have left other properties in excellent condition when you moved out.
San Fernando residents absolutely hate when people confuse the city with San Fernando Valley as a whole. Although San Fernando is located within San Fernando Valley, they are two separate entities. This small city is an attractive location for anyone that does not want to live in the heart of Los Angeles but would love to live close enough to commute there for work and entertainment.
Things to love about this town include excellent locations for fast, affordable internet access; an ideal level of peace and quiet; easy access to convenient parking and plenty of parks and recreation for pets and lovers of the outdoors.
Despite the fact that there are not very many nightlife activities and shopping venues, San Fernando is located close enough to other areas within San Fernando Valley that you can easily enjoy shopping and a fun, active nightlife.
If you enjoy the outdoors and a fit, healthy lifestyle, then you will find plenty to do in San Fernando. Some of the most popular activities are horseback-riding lessons and helicopter tours. Fitness centers ensure that you always have something to do to keep you on your toes while allowing you to remain fit as a fiddle - probably so you are healthy enough to withstand all of the walking you'll do while living in San Fernando.