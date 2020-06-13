/
/
healdsburg
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:31 PM
22 Apartments for rent in Healdsburg, CA📍
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
318 Raven Court
318 Raven Court, Healdsburg, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1122 sqft
Nice 3 Bedroom Home in Healdsburg Completely Remodeled - Must See! 3 bedroom/2 bath. Newley Remodeled in Rio Visa Estates Neighborhood, across from Healdsburg Golf Course about 6 blocks from downtown.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
401 Fairway Ct
401 Fairway Court, Healdsburg, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2521 sqft
Location! Location! Location! - Beautiful, custom home in the Greens subdivision, only minutes to the Plaza! 4 BR and 3 BA, 2,521 sq. ft. 1 BD and 1BA are downstairs.
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
225 Clear Ridge Drive
225 Clear Ridge Drive, Healdsburg, CA
4 Bedrooms
$23,500
3294 sqft
Offered fully furnished, stylish, new construction, 4 bed, 4 bath home with Eichler-inspired design, yet contemporary flair. The almost 1.
1 of 10
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
313 Sherman St.
313 Sherman Street, Healdsburg, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Charming 2 Bedroom Duplex Downtown Healdsburg - #ForRent Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex with small yard and 1 car garage. Washer/Dryer hookups near back door and kitchen. $2,000 a month. $3,000 Security Deposit. No pets.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
1110 Healdsburg Avenue
1110 Healdsburg Avenue, Healdsburg, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1110 Healdsburg Avenue in Healdsburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Healdsburg
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8641 Planetree Circle
8641 Planetree Drive, Windsor, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,750
2567 sqft
Massive home with lots of appeal. - Massive home with lots of appeal. Home office down stairs. Attractive color schemes, high ceilings throughout. TV wall mount brackets included in multiple locations. Come see this breath taking home today.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8566 Planetree Dr.
8566 Planetree Drive, Windsor, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
1864 sqft
8566 Planetree Dr. Available 07/08/20 Great Windsor 4 Bed/3 Full Bath Available Early July! - Hello friends, We have a nice 4 bed 3 full bath Windsor home available early July. There is a full bed/bath downstairs with remaining beds/bath upstairs.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
97 Remmell Street
97 Remmel Street, Geyserville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Welcome Home to 97 Remmell Street Geyserville! - This newly renovated 2-bedroom, 1 bath granny unit comes with all the extra touches.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1990 Commons Court
1990 Commons Court, Windsor, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1200 sqft
Walk to town green. This is a single level end unit. Three bedroom two full bath. Attached home with a large detached one car garage.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
7924 Ferrari Way
7924 Ferrari Way, Windsor, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1476 sqft
Lovely and well maintained home in Vintage Greens area of Windsor! Open layout with plenty of natural lighting. Spacious bedrooms, incredible master bedroom closet and bathroom. Includes large backyard perfect for entertaining.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
Redwood Royale
9001 Conde Lane, Windsor, CA
Studio
$1,475
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Redwood Royale in Windsor. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 23
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
9722 Starr Rd
9722 Starr Road, Windsor, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully Furnished 3 Bedroom Property in Windsor! - This beautifully remodeled home features all brand new appliances, brand new furnishings and linens throughout. Lovely landscaped backyard for your enjoyment.
Results within 10 miles of Healdsburg
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 12:31pm
$
11 Units Available
Vineyard Creek
802 Vineyard Creek Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,045
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1375 sqft
Vineyard Creek offers signature one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Sonoma County's Wine Country, conveniently located near Hwy. 101 in Northern Santa Rosa.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15650 Old River Rd
15650 Old River Road, Guerneville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1162 sqft
Attractive one level home near downtown Guerneville! - Upgraded throughout, this home has the old charm with modern touches. Large bedroom, second bedroom can have closet possibly re-installed or armoire provided.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Larkfield-Wikiup
1 Unit Available
89 Oxford Court
89 Oxford Ct, Larkfield-Wikiup, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
700 sqft
Amazing 1 Bed, 1 Bath Cottage in Larkfield Area of Santa Rosa - Nestled in the Larkfield area sits this newly built 1 bedroom cottage complete with an additional bonus room.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4607 Gravenstein Hwy. N.
4607 Gravenstein Hwy N, Sonoma County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
850 sqft
Desirable Home Over Looking Vineyards - Water and Sewer Included - This adorable home is located across the way from Mom's Apple Pie and Pascaline's. Newer carpeting throughout with washer & dryer hookups. Room for gardening and close to town.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
16890 Sweetwater Springs Rd.
16890 Sweetwater Springs Road, Sonoma County, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,175
750 sqft
750 Square Foot one Bedroom cottage on private 80 acre ranch - Viewing Vacant Properties are available by scheduling appointments Monday-Friday from the hours of 10:00 am-3:30 pm. Please call our office to schedule.
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Larkfield-Wikiup
1 Unit Available
281 Cambria Way
281 Ccambria Way, Larkfield-Wikiup, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1800 sqft
281 Cambria Way Available 07/10/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in large lot on a private cul-de-sac! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home with large lot on a private cul-de-sac! This spacious home has tile, carpet and wood floors throughout.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8090 Park Avenue
8090 Park Avenue, Forestville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
2 bedroom 2 full bath plus loft for a possible 3rd bedroom! Water paid for! - 2 bedroom 2 full bath plus loft for a possible 3rd bedroom! Water paid for! This home has an open floor plan, new floor and new interior paint throughout.
1 of 13
Last updated April 14 at 01:03pm
Larkfield-Wikiup
1 Unit Available
5207 Old Redwood Highway
5207 Old Redwood Highway, Larkfield-Wikiup, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5207 Old Redwood Highway in Larkfield-Wikiup. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 12
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Larkfield-Wikiup
1 Unit Available
5241 Poe Court
5241 Poe Court, Larkfield-Wikiup, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1290 sqft
Remodeled 3 bedroom 2.5 bath two story Duet near Mark west! - This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.
1 of 26
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3880 Ross Rd
3880 Ross Rd, Graton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
750 sqft
New Granny Unit - Sebastopol/Graton - Brand new Sebastopol/Graton area. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath energy efficient Granny is located just off Green Valley Road. Plank Flooring throughout. Kitchen has beautiful cabinetry, gas range and refrigerator.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Healdsburg rentals listed on Apartment List is $7,040.
Some of the colleges located in the Healdsburg area include California State University Maritime Academy, Dominican University of California, Solano Community College, Sonoma State University, and Napa Valley College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Healdsburg from include Santa Rosa, Fairfield, Vallejo, Napa, and San Rafael.