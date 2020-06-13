/
7 Apartments for rent in Los Banos, CA📍
824 Illinois Ave. #19
824 Illinois Avenue, Los Banos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
744 sqft
824 Illinois Ave. #19 Available 07/10/20 Apply Now... Available In July - Currently Occupied- Do Not Disturb Tenants. (RLNE5814208)
869 Grace Dr.
869 Grace Drive, Los Banos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1854 sqft
869 Grace Dr.
809 PL ANGELUS
809 Place Road, Los Banos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,300
1556 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 809 PL ANGELUS in Los Banos. View photos, descriptions and more!
1092 PL NOWITA
1092 Place Road, Los Banos, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,950
1779 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1092 PL NOWITA in Los Banos. View photos, descriptions and more!
2226 Greenbriar Drive
2226 Greenbriar Drive, Los Banos, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1911 sqft
This 4 bedroom 2 bath home has a POOL and HOT TUB!!! Close to Pacheco High School, almost 2000 square feet of living space, fenced in backyard, large three car garage for parking, open living room into large kitchen, vaulted ceilings, linoleum and
255 J Street
255 J Street, Los Banos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1128 sqft
All utilities and maintanence included except PG&E.
Results within 10 miles of Los Banos
16805 Cozzi Ave
16805 Cozzi Avenue, Merced County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
649 sqft
16805 Cozzi Ave Available 06/05/20 Country Home close to town!! - If you are ready to move out to the country then this is your place. There is linoleum and carpet flooring throughout the house.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Los Banos rentals listed on Apartment List is $3,680.
Some of the colleges located in the Los Banos area include California State University-Stanislaus, Merced College, San Jose City College, and San Jose State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.