180 Apartments for rent in Milpitas, CA📍
East Industrial
18 Units Available
Mill Creek
440 Dixon Landing Rd, Milpitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,588
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,330
1303 sqft
Minutes from I-880 and Dixon Landing Park. Fabulous pool, tennis court and hot tub, as well as a playground and basketball court. Apartments have hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Midtown
66 Units Available
Turing
1355 McCandless Dr, Milpitas, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,730
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,345
1179 sqft
Premier homes with extra storage and hardwood floors. Community includes a game room, yoga studio, coffee bar and pool. Right near I-880 and Great Mall Parkway. Close to Great Mall of the Bay Area.
22 Units Available
Cerano Apartment Homes
501 Murphy Ranch Rd, Milpitas, CA
Studio
$2,240
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,425
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1101 sqft
Brand new luxury apartment homes with granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Extra storage. Community has fire pit, Internet cafe and game room. Garage parking. Within walking distance of Milpitas Light Rail Station.
26 Units Available
Amalfi
1251 Merry Loop, Milpitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,330
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,678
910 sqft
Conveniently located on Route 237, these apartments offer spacious floor plans, in-unit laundry and modern kitchens with granite counters and darker cabinets. Gym, pool and business center on premises. Just across from El Torito restaurant.
29 Units Available
Capitol 650
650 East Capitol Avenue, Milpitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,789
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,415
1135 sqft
Nestled between I-880 and I-680 near Landess Avenue. Tech-friendly apartment units feature USB outlets, quartz countertops, automated roller shades and programmable thermostats. Community amenities include pet wash and grooming station and co-working lounge.
Midtown
10 Units Available
Ilara
1201 S Main St, Milpitas, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,490
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,045
1164 sqft
Near S. Main Street by shopping and dining. This pet-friendly community features large community spaces, a resort-like pool and a fitness center. Apartments include large kitchens, quartz stone countertops and open floor plans.
35 Units Available
The Edge
753 Montague Expy, Milpitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,630
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,659
911 sqft
Experience a new apartment community in Milpitas that connects you to everything. It’s where spaces and amenities bring people together, from the rooftop pool and deck, BBQs and retreat areas to the clubhouse and fitness center with yoga studio.
9 Units Available
555 Apartments
555 S Park Victoria Dr, Milpitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,037
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,817
877 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,079
974 sqft
Welcome to 555 living! With lush greenbelts, an abundance of amenities, and remodeled apartments, 555 is a wonderful place to call home! Float in our pool, barbecue in the relaxing park setting or work-up endorphins in our spacious gym! Your modern,
6 Units Available
Spring Valley
133 N Temple Dr, Milpitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,395
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1006 sqft
A beautiful, quiet development, apartments in this complex offer various amenities, including easy access to Silicon Valley, landscaped grounds, four community laundry rooms, and an onsite pool.
Midtown
1 Unit Available
43 Shadow Dance
43 Shadow Dance, Milpitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1353 sqft
Please follow COVID19 regulations, bring your own face mask and maintain social distance. Freshly renovated with new paint, new carpet and brand new kitchen appliances. 2 Bedroom + Office/den/2.5 Bath/2 Car Attached Garage Townhome.
Midtown
1 Unit Available
700 South Abel Street Unit 400
700 South Abel Street, Milpitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1421 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
1 Unit Available
265 North Temple Drive
265 North Temple Drive, Milpitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
976 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Pretty and spacious, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom Townhouse property rental in a quiet neighborhood in Milpitas.
1 Unit Available
1282 Sunrise Way
1282 Sunrise Way, Milpitas, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,950
2090 sqft
MILPITAS - 5 Bedroom 3 bath home with quality updates throughout - Milpitas Type: Single Family Home Address: 1282 Sunrise Way, Milpitas, CA 95035 Location: S. Able St and Woodland Way Rooms: 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, attached 2 car garage Sq.
1 Unit Available
947 Erie Cir, Milpitas, CA, 95035
947 Erie Circle, Milpitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1459 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed68b47cf77bf727f9ee2ef Fantastic lake facing home in the highly desirable Hidden lake Villages Community in Milpitas with CURTNER elementary.
1 Unit Available
1109 Camino Higuera
1109 El Camino Higuera, Milpitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
2148 sqft
1109 Camino Higuera Available 06/26/20 Newly Renovated Over Sized 3-Bedroom in Milpitas! - $3,995/mo - Great opportunity to rent this fabulous 2,100 sqft home in Milpitas! * Currently getting renovated, more pictures to come once the project is
1 Unit Available
1489 Gingerwood Dr, Milpitas, CA, US, 95035
1489 Gingerwood Drive, Milpitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1165 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed12c0f97067935000175cc Spacious 2/2.
1 Unit Available
163 Rodrigues Ave
163 Rodrigues Avenue, Milpitas, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,795
2001 sqft
Bright, Spacious, Updated 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home in Milpitas - Come see this bright and spacious, 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home in Milpitas with living and family rooms, kitchen eating area, and formal dining room.
Midtown
1 Unit Available
1709 Lee Way, Milpitas, CA, US, 95035
1709 Lee Way, Milpitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
1622 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ec32257e8b9bc3ab69979f7 + Welcoming great room + Each room has its own bathroom + Big Master bedroom + Furnished home (couch, dinnin g table etc..
1 Unit Available
482 Alexander Way, Milpitas, CA, US, 95035
482 Alexander Way, Milpitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,795
1500 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5eb33e0b24f6725e9eee6edc Beautiful one story single family home for rent.
1 Unit Available
458 Holly Way
458 Holly Way, Milpitas, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
1280 sqft
The property is open for MULTI FAMILY application. Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 20, 2020.
1 Unit Available
1660 Delano St
1660 Delano St, Milpitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1526 sqft
Location: Great location! Becoming Silicon Valley''s new city center. Walk to dining and shopping (Great Mall, more retail, hotel, supermarket and restaurants coming soon).
Midtown
1 Unit Available
1572 Bleecker Street
1572 Bleecker Street, Milpitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1310 sqft
Trilevel end unit near Great Mall - Spacious well planned home with two large master suites. Large open family living area. Large kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, pantry. Dining area.
1 Unit Available
275 Rodrigues Avenue
275 Rodrigues Avenue, Milpitas, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,900
2001 sqft
275 Rodrigues Avenue Available 07/01/20 5 Bed/3 Bath Home in Milpitas, $4900/mo, Available July 1 - You dont want to miss this opportunity to rent this beautiful, recently renovated, home in Milpitas.
1 Unit Available
135 Roswell Drive
135 Roswell Drive, Milpitas, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,095
1187 sqft
135 Roswell Drive Available 07/15/20 135 Roswell Drive, Milpitas, CA 95035 - The property is available on July 15th, 2020.
