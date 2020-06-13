/
redding
63 Apartments for rent in Redding, CA📍
Sunset
1 Unit Available
898 Congaree Ln
898 Congaree Ln, Redding, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2127 sqft
$250 MOVE IN BONUS New 4 bedroom 2.5 bath - Palomar home in West Redding for rent. Just built 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in duplex. 2 car garage, Bonus room and great room. Quartz counter tops with stainless steel appliances.
Boulder Creek
1 Unit Available
1266 Grouse Ct.
1266 Grouse Court, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
1266 Grouse Ct. Available 07/13/20 1266 Grouse Ct. - Huge Shop and Gated RV Parking - Here is a home for you in the Boulder Creek School district.
Shasta View
1 Unit Available
2850 Goodwater Ave.
2850 Goodwater Avenue, Redding, CA
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2262 sqft
2850 Goodwater Ave. Available 07/14/20 2850 Goodwater Ave. East Redding - Pool - Rv Parking - This is a super-sized five bedroom & three bath home that features lots of natural light and has been upgraded.
Forest Hills
1 Unit Available
3800 Thomason Trail
3800 Thomason Trl, Redding, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,150
2387 sqft
3800 Thomason Trail Available 07/20/20 4 bedroom, 3 Bath at 2387 Sq. Ft.
Greenwood
1 Unit Available
2005 Chestnut
2005 Chestnut Street, Redding, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Charming home - Fully Furnished!! - ADORABLE, 2Bed/1Bath Home with historical features, hardwood floors and archways. Home is completely furnished including linens.
Quartz Hill
1 Unit Available
194 Ironwood Lane
194 Ironwood Lane, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2084 sqft
UPDATED! New Flooring & Fresh Paint in Desirable Neighborhood with a View! - This home is located in the impressive River Park Highlands neighborhood.
North Shasta View
1 Unit Available
2351 Shining Star Way
2351 Shining Star Way, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1623 sqft
2351 Shining Star Way Available 06/26/20 Lovely Condo in The Villages w/New Laminate & Paint. Stainless Steel Appliances. - Lovely condo nestled in The Villages HOA community. Laminate flooring in the living room and dining area.
North Shasta View
1 Unit Available
2330 Shining Star Way
2330 Shining Star Way, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1623 sqft
Beautiful Shasta View Gardens Home - This 2 story home in Shasta View Gardens is conveniently located near Highway 44 access, Clover Creek Preserve, plenty of shopping and restaurants and comes with loads of perks including a beautiful kitchen with
Wyndham
1 Unit Available
3650 Riverview Dr.
3650 Riverview Drive, Redding, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2100 sqft
3650 Riverview Dr. Available 07/09/20 Gorgeous Family Home with a Pool! - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home with a pool. Pool service, Pest, and Basic Gardening Included. Beautiful flooring and fixtures throughout.
Midway
1 Unit Available
7222 Jonella Way
7222 Jonella Way, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2085 sqft
Lightly furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath home with washer/dryer in unit and much more! - Partially furnished 3 bdrm 2 bath home in a great neighborhood. Split floor plan, sunken living room. Large Master with large walk in closet.
Mountain Lakes
1 Unit Available
1132 Jaxon Way
1132 Jaxon Way, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
1132 Jaxon in Redding - Fresh Paint and looks sharp. - The property owner has been working on this one for some time. As you come in the front door you are in the entryway and have the living room to the left with a wood stove.
Twinview
1 Unit Available
5749 Diamond Ridge Drive
5749 Diamond Ridge Drive, Redding, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
This is a private room in a beautiful house. Near Bethel Church, Civic Center, Mercy & Shasta Hospitals. Famous Sundial Bridge made of glass. Shared living space, peaceful & quiet backed to a forest. Looking for Long stays.
North Hilltop
1 Unit Available
536 Teakwood Dr.
536 Teakwood Drive, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1710 sqft
536 Teakwood Dr. Available 07/15/20 Large Lot in Desirable Neighborhood - This home has a huge backyard that backs up to greenbelt. There is a screened in porch, deck, and children's swing-set in the backyard.
Mary Lake
1 Unit Available
2292 Wicklow St
2292 Wicklow Street, Redding, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,309
2248 sqft
2292 Wicklow St Available 07/15/20 LUXURIOUS AND SPACIOUS HOME IN MARYLAKE! - *Property is still occupied.
Mistletoe
1 Unit Available
1100 Woodside Meadows Drive
1100 Woodside Meadows Drive, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1472 sqft
1100 Woodside Meadows Drive Available 07/11/20 Home in a Great Central Location! - Newer flooring thru-out with a great wood floor in the living spaces and carpet in the bedrooms. All blinds are the 2" faux wood blinds.
Saratoga
1 Unit Available
4420 Brittany Dr.
4420 Brittany Drive, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2208 sqft
4420 Brittany Dr.
North Shasta View
1 Unit Available
2139 Vienna Way
2139 Vienna Way, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1368 sqft
2139 Vienna Way Available 06/14/20 Beautiful -Upgraded Shasta View Gardens - Available 14th of June. Upscale 3 Bdr/2 1/2 baths in desired community neighborhood with scenic view of Mt Lassen. Beautiful Upgraded Home offers a spacious 1368 sq. ft.
Enterprise
1 Unit Available
915 De Moll Dr.
915 De Moll Drive, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1600 sqft
BACK ON MARKET - Home Off Churn Creek Rd (CONVENIENT LOCATION) - This Updated Home is located in the Enterprise Area , and approx 1600 sq.ft. with single car garage. Recent upgrades. 3 bdrms and 1-1/2 baths.
Forest Hills
1 Unit Available
3059 Sinaloa Trail
3059 Sinaloa Trail, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1600 sqft
3059 Sinaloa Trail Available 06/24/20 Beautiful Condo on East Side of Town - This home is gorgeous and has all the upgrades! Downstairs has an open floor plan with the living room kitchen, and half bath.
Ridgeview
1 Unit Available
2941 Shadowbrook Ln
2941 Shadow Brook Ln, Redding, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,029
2941 Shadowbrook Ln Available 07/27/20 4 BED/2 BATH HOME - WITH A BEAUTIFUL BACKYARD VIEW - *Property is still occupied.
Columbia
1 Unit Available
327 Vintage Path
327 Vintage Path, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1578 sqft
55 and Over Community - Come be one of the few residents lucky enough to enjoy this peaceful, gated neighborhood filled with amenities and beautiful landscapes.
Hawley
1 Unit Available
19431 Hollow Lane
19431 Hollow Lane, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2012 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home on corner lot - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home on 1/4 acre. 2,012 sq feet of living space with large fenced backyard and covered patio. Beautiful oak built in cabinetry and fireplace insert.
Sunset
1 Unit Available
3566 Sunset Dr.
3566 Sunset Drive, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3/2 single family home. Great neighborhood! - Property Id: 70262 3/2 single family home. Great neighborhood. Park nearby. Front yard and backyard. Hardwood floors. Attached garage. Detailed plaster ceiling. Arched doorways.
Lakeview
1 Unit Available
963 West Street unit 2
963 West Street, Redding, CA
2 Bedrooms
$795
750 sqft
Beautiful well maintained unit in 4-plex, gated and locked complex. - Beautiful well maintained 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit in tri-plex. Tile in kitchen and bathroom, nice carpet in living room and bedrooms.
