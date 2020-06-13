768 Apartments for rent in San Francisco, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
South of Market
22 Units Available
Vara
1600 15th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,669
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,762
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,839
1030 sqft
This beautiful community is a short drive from Franklin Square and the Soma StrEat Food Park. Inside, residents enjoy in-unit laundry, quartz countertops and hardwood flooring. Shared amenities include a fitness center, clubhouse and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:36am
$
South of Market
15 Units Available
Olume
1401 Mission St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,485
403 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,840
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,693
907 sqft
Enjoy spectacular views of the city from this community's fitness center. There's also an onsite pet park and EV charging station. Apartments feature sliding bedroom doors and quartz countertops. The San Francisco Symphony is nearby.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
South Beach
179 Units Available
Bayside Village
3 Bayside Village Pl, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,455
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,935
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,680
1043 sqft
Great location in Bayside Village, close to I-80 and convenient for commuters. Units include patio or balcony, fireplace, dishwasher and air conditioning. Luxury community boasts 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
South of Market
23 Units Available
Soma Residences
1045 Mission St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,818
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,393
570 sqft
Live this side of SOMA!!! SOMA Residences offers quality apartments in a vibrant location in the best city - San Francisco! Residents experience a true urban lifestyle! Our community is located near the best that San Francisco has to offer.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:13am
$
Castro
7 Units Available
2175 Market
2175 Market St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,038
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,280
804 sqft
Located in the heart of the Castro neighborhood, just steps from shopping, dining and public transportation. One- and two-bedroom apartments, all with hardwood flooring, stainless-steel appliances and patio/balconies. Off-street parking with fee. Elevator.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 06:09am
Civic Center
10 Units Available
Argenta
1 Polk St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,858
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,083
1199 sqft
Just two blocks from Symphony Hall, these units offer hardwood floors, patios, bathtubs, new carpet, dishwashers, extra storage, garbage disposals, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and more!
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:01am
Duboce Triangle
8 Units Available
The Duboce Apartments
2198 Market St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$4,098
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,649
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,324
928 sqft
Convenient to the Mission District. Boutique-style apartments with plank floors, Caesarstone counters, dual-tone cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Property offers an expansive roof deck with heated spa. On-site retail and Zipcar for residents' convenience.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Lower Nob Hill
6 Units Available
The Terraces
1330 Bush St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,012
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,502
716 sqft
Residents enjoy luxurious in-unit amenities like patio or balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community features parking, on-site laundry and lobby. Located close to BART and MUNI for commuters.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Civic Center
65 Units Available
150 Van Ness
150 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,750
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,282
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,933
941 sqft
Residents of this luxury community enjoy two rooftop decks, a swimming pool and concierge service. Apartments feature balconies, floor-to-ceiling windows and in-unit laundry. Property is near the Herbst Theatre, San Francisco Symphony and much more.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Civic Center
60 Units Available
100 Van Ness
100 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,774
451 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,246
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,688
1051 sqft
100 Van Ness combines elevation with elegance offering high rise living with sweeping views! Our amenity filled Rooftop Terrace elevates 374 feet above ground creating panoramic views of the Golden Gate Bridge, Bay Bridge, Twin Peaks, and everything
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
Mission Bay
41 Units Available
855 Brannan Apartments
855 Brannan St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,580
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,985
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,125
1128 sqft
Luxury community features rooftop deck, views of San Francisco skyline and fitness facilities. Residents enjoy units with private balcony, Caesarstone counters and A/C. Located in bustling SoMa, close to East and South Bay.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
South Beach
20 Units Available
340 Fremont Apartments
340 Fremont St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,536
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,255
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,173
1140 sqft
Brand-new apartments in a high-rise that looms over San Francisco's South Beach. Luxurious units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. Rooftop terrace, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
South Beach
28 Units Available
SoMa Square
1 Saint Francis Pl, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,427
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,562
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,787
1078 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to the Metreon Center, Highway 101, I-280 and the Bay Bridge. Units feature laundry, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community includes sauna, pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
Showplace Square
24 Units Available
One Henry Adams
1 Henry Adams St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,755
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,045
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,458
1035 sqft
On-site restaurant. Community rooftop lounge with city views, 24-hour gym, car-charging stations, pool and racquetball court. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments have hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:09am
South of Market
5 Units Available
Glasdore Lofts
30 Dore St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,095
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,795
414 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,496
917 sqft
Ultra modern apartments in very walkable neighborhood. Two-story lofts available. Stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Community features garage parking and private gym. Heart of the city with easy access to I-80.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Potrero Hill
26 Units Available
Potrero 1010
1010 16th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,719
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,664
1059 sqft
Pet-friendly studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments just steps from CalTrain. Near I-280, College of the Arts and UCSF Mission Bay. Units feature modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Gym, garage parking, elevator, courtyard.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Mission District
73 Units Available
The Madelon
2000 Bryant St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,396
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,491
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,296
855 sqft
Our team is currently available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northern Waterfront
22 Units Available
Gateway Apartments & Townhomes
430 Davis Ct, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,445
469 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,910
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,336
1235 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! A location that can't be beat. Views for days.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
South of Market
85 Units Available
L Seven
1222 Harrison St., San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,735
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,924
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,693
1141 sqft
Contemporary apartments with plush carpet and in-unit laundry. The pet-friendly complex has a dog park. Located within walking distance of several bars, restaurants and coffee shops.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
South of Market
88 Units Available
NEMA
8 10th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,865
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,800
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,940
1348 sqft
Prime location close to trendy restaurants and shops. Two spacious lobbies, landscaped terraces, and a huge fitness center. Units have keyless entry doors, modern kitchens, and programmable thermostats.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Nob Hill
13 Units Available
Etta Apartments
1285 Sutter St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,822
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,050
1173 sqft
Stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Amenities include bike storage, dog park, 24-hour maintenance and a fitness center. Pet-friendly. Excellent access to public transit.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Parkmerced
21 Units Available
Parkmerced
3711 19th Ave, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,866
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,430
906 sqft
Community features 150 acres of lawns, tree-lined streets and gardens. Close to Fort Funston, the Muni M-Line and downtown San Francisco. Apartments feature stainless steel, granite counters and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Lower Pacific Heights
82 Units Available
Fillmore Center
1475 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,417
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,417
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,374
881 sqft
Great location in a bustling San Francisco neighborhood close to shopping and dining. Air conditioning, granite counters, hardwood floors and recent renovations make these apartments feel luxurious. 24-hour maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
South Beach
67 Units Available
33 Tehama
33 Tehama St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,497
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,464
1695 sqft
Hi-rise living close to the Bay and within walking distance of the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. Amenities include a fitness center and rooftop solarium.

Median Rent in San Francisco

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in San Francisco is $2,444, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $3,071.
Studio
$1,989
1 Bed
$2,444
2 Beds
$3,071
3+ Beds
$4,132

June 2020 San Francisco Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 San Francisco Rent Report. San Francisco rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Francisco rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 San Francisco Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 San Francisco Rent Report. San Francisco rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Francisco rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

San Francisco rents decline sharply over the past month

San Francisco rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in San Francisco stand at $2,445 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,071 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. San Francisco's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Francisco Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in San Francisco over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the San Francisco metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Oakland has seen rents fall by 1.2% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It also has the least expensive rents in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,201.
    • Richmond has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,777, while one-bedrooms go for $2,211.
    • San Mateo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $4,484; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but were up 0.5% over the past year.

    Other large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to San Francisco

    As rents have fallen moderately in San Francisco, many similar cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most other large cities across the country, San Francisco is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • San Francisco's median two-bedroom rent of $3,071 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% decline in San Francisco.
    • While rents in San Francisco fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in San Francisco than most similar cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where San Francisco is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Francisco
    $2,440
    $3,070
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Oakland
    $1,750
    $2,200
    -0.2%
    -1.2%
    Fremont
    $3,000
    $3,770
    -0.7%
    -0.3%
    Hayward
    $2,230
    $2,800
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    Concord
    $2,420
    $3,040
    -0.1%
    -0.9%
    Berkeley
    $2,100
    $2,640
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Richmond
    $2,210
    $2,780
    -0.5%
    4.1%
    Antioch
    $2,620
    $3,290
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    Daly City
    $2,660
    $3,340
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    San Mateo
    $3,570
    $4,480
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Livermore
    $2,280
    $2,860
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Redwood City
    $2,820
    $3,540
    -0.7%
    0
    San Ramon
    $3,000
    $3,760
    -0.7%
    -2%
    Pleasanton
    $2,910
    $3,650
    -1%
    -3%
    Union City
    $2,810
    $3,530
    -0.9%
    -0.2%
    Walnut Creek
    $2,470
    $3,110
    -0.1%
    1%
    South San Francisco
    $2,670
    $3,350
    -0.3%
    -3.5%
    Pittsburg
    $2,540
    $3,190
    0
    -1.6%
    San Rafael
    $2,560
    $3,210
    -1.1%
    -0.6%
    Novato
    $2,660
    $3,340
    -1.4%
    1.7%
    Dublin
    $3,040
    $3,820
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    San Bruno
    $2,800
    $3,520
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Pacifica
    $3,050
    $3,830
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    Martinez
    $2,480
    $3,110
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Pleasant Hill
    $2,770
    $3,480
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Burlingame
    $2,730
    $3,430
    -0.4%
    5.1%
    Belmont
    $2,870
    $3,610
    -0.6%
    1.8%
    Emeryville
    $2,390
    $3,010
    -1.3%
    -0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in San Francisco?
    In San Francisco, the median rent is $1,989 for a studio, $2,444 for a 1-bedroom, $3,071 for a 2-bedroom, and $4,132 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in San Francisco, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in San Francisco?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in San Francisco include South Of Market, Nob Hill, Mission District, Tenderloin, and Russian Hill.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around San Francisco?
    Some of the colleges located in the San Francisco area include California College of the Arts, University of California-Hastings College of Law, University of California-San Francisco, City College of San Francisco, and Golden Gate University-San Francisco. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to San Francisco?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to San Francisco from include San Jose, Oakland, Fremont, Sunnyvale, and Santa Rosa.

