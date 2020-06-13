Apartment List
/
CA
/
victorville
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:08 AM

63 Apartments for rent in Victorville, CA

📍
West City
East Bear Valley
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
East Bear Valley
4 Units Available
Mountain Vista Apartments
15450 Nisqualli Rd, Victorville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated January 9 at 01:23am
$
West City
6 Units Available
Riverton
14374 Borego Rd, Victorville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,316
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
926 sqft
Conveniently located for easy access to I-15. One- and two-bedroom apartments in a community with extensive amenities, including a swimming pool, fitness center, business center, dog run and courtyard. High speed internet access available.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
West City
1 Unit Available
14886 Shetland Court
14886 Shetland Court, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2260 sqft
Nice 2 story home with 3 bedrooms, 2&1/2 baths. huge backyard,3 car garage, family room & living room, great location .

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
West City
1 Unit Available
13710 Colorado Lane
13710 Colorado Lane, Victorville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
2490 sqft
New carpet and new paint. Large Living room, eat in Kitchen, downstairs bedroom.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
East Bear Valley
1 Unit Available
12474 1st Avenue
12474 1st Avenue, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1365 sqft
Senior Only Community: please do not cawll. if you are interested you may view the property on Sunday June 7th from 1-3 PM. Must have Good Credit. Must be at least 55 years old

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
West City
1 Unit Available
14966 Paseo Verde Place
14966 Paseo Verde Pl, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1974 sqft
**RENT JUST LOWERED BY $200** Beautiful brand new home that has never been lived in! wood faux blinds, granite kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances, double side sink in both master bathrooms, pull out kitchen faucet, new everything! this

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
West Bear Valley
1 Unit Available
12303 Sunglow Court
12303 Sunglow Court, Victorville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2295 sqft
2 Living rooms, Kitchen, nice attached microwave and stove and good air-conditioner. Nice walls and home in nice and working conditions. Carpets are maintained good. $500 off the 1st month rent.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
West City
1 Unit Available
14416 McArt Road
14416 Mc Art Road, Victorville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
48776 sqft
Upstairs apartment with 926 square feet of living space. Features include ceiling fans in bedrooms, and living room, privacy vertical blinds on all windows, upgraded counters, and cabinets, pre-wired for internet, and television services.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
West City
1 Unit Available
13721 Dove Court
13721 Dove Court, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2040 sqft
Beautiful 2 story home, big yard, plus a bonus room in the home! Cozy Fireplace & located on a cul-DE-sac.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
West Bear Valley
1 Unit Available
12892 Dos Palmas Road
12892 Dos Palmas Road, Victorville, CA
5 Bedrooms
$1,695
2677 sqft
Beautiful 5 bedroom and 3 bath corner house in desirable area of Victorville close to shopping, schools and parks.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
West City
1 Unit Available
12644 Madrona Street
12644 Madrona Street, Victorville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,890
2374 sqft
just listed, perfect 2374 sqft Victroville single story home with RV parking, 4 bedrooms 2 bath ,high ceiling corner house in desirable area. Home features open floor, celling fans, tile through out, four bedrooms with clean carpets.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
West Bear Valley
1 Unit Available
12724 Fair Glen Dr.
12724 Fair Glen Lane, Victorville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,760
2832 sqft
This is a beautiful home with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. This home is centrally located within close proximity to schools, parks, shopping centers, and the 15 freeway. Upon entry is very spacious family room with a beautiful staircase.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central City
1 Unit Available
14158 Arrowhead Drive
14158 Arrowhead Drive, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1308 sqft
14158 Arrowhead Drive Available 07/23/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
West City
1 Unit Available
16092 Jimeno Ave.
16092 Jimeno Avenue, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1356 sqft
This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Victorville. This property is a short drive to many shopping centers and restaurants. Upon entry into the home, there is a very spacious living room.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
East Bear Valley
1 Unit Available
12730 1st. Avenue
12730 1st Avenue, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1519 sqft
Wonderful 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom home within 1,519 sq. ft. of gracious living space. Huge 10,727 sq. ft. corner lot is completely fenced. Quiet safe family neighborhood located near Award Winning Lomita Elementary School.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Central City
1 Unit Available
16297 Tejon Street
16297 Tejon Street, Victorville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1153 sqft
JUST LISTED IN VICTORVILLE!!!! - Cute home in Victorville!! 4bd/2ba! Two car garage with fenced back yard.

1 of 19

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Central City
1 Unit Available
14348 Derby Ct
14348 Derby Court, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1210 sqft
RECENTLY REMODELED 3 BEDROOM VICTORVILLE HOME ON CUL DE SAC - 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage off of Hesperia Rd. Recently remodeled with new plush carpet, newer granite, stainless steel appliances, backsplash. Huge backyard with RV side gate.

1 of 10

Last updated April 28 at 08:49am
West City
1 Unit Available
15427 Chaparral St
15427 Chaparral Street, Victorville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1593 sqft
NICE CLEAN HOME IN QUIET VICTORVILLE NEIGHBORHOOD AVAILABLE NOW - NICE HOME IN QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD Featuring a large spacious formal living room, separate family room with fireplace that is adjacent to the kitchen vaulted ceilings in the great room

1 of 5

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
West Bear Valley
1 Unit Available
12369 Alpine Circle
12369 Alpine Circle, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1483 sqft
3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM VICTORVILLE HOME! - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage. xst. Kirkwood. Central Location. Near Freeway, Shopping & Schools K-8. Family room. Fireplace. Central AC/Heat. Laundry Hook-ups in Garage.

1 of 2

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
West City
1 Unit Available
16212 Orick Avenue
16212 Orick Avenue, Victorville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2378 sqft
Large newer home 4 bed and 2.5 Bath plenty of room for a large family, close to schools, shopping and freeway close, Leasing agent is also owner of property

1 of 21

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Central City
1 Unit Available
15498 Vallejo Street
15498 Vallejo Street, Victorville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1436 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Victorville, freshly updated with new paint, carpet, kitchen cabinets and counters. Nice location close to Victor Valley High School and easy access to shopping at the 15 freeway.

1 of 8

Last updated February 7 at 06:10pm
West City
1 Unit Available
15886 Placida Road
15886 Placida Road, Victorville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,360
1629 sqft
4 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, and 2 car garage home. Large backyard and property is completely fenced. Double side gate access into the backyard for RV or boat parking. Video walk-through at mesaproperties.
Results within 1 mile of Victorville

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
19081 First Street
19081 1st St, San Bernardino County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,085
995 sqft
Duplex unit, new kitchen cabinets, fenced yard, evaporative cooler, wall heater, stove, laundry hook-up inside kitchen, dining area, small covered front porch & covered rear patio, new carpet in bedrooms, view of mountains and desert, across from

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
14774 Dana Street
14774 Dana Street, Adelanto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
944 sqft
Home is located new schools, park. Has a large back yard and granite counter tops. Available to move in 5/9.

Median Rent in Victorville

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Victorville is $1,143, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,430.
Studio
$955
1 Bed
$1,143
2 Beds
$1,430
3+ Beds
$2,009
City GuideVictorville
The Victorville, California region is known by a lot of descriptive names. "Inland Empire" belies its proximity to Los Angeles; "High Desert" is illustrative of not just the extreme temperatures of the region, but its general off-the-radar, rugged vibe. Regardless of what you call the Victorville, California area, or why you're moving there, you're going to need to find an apartment. So let's get looking!
High Desert, Inland Empire, Victor Valley, Oh My!

The Inland Empire, like many other major metropolitan exburbs, owes its existence to 1950s-70s suburban development. Pushing out eastward from the greater Los Angeles area, suburban sprawl developed further and further into the Mojave Desert region. As this happened, small towns overtaken by this sprawl began to grow, amongst them your new home Victorville, which begrudgingly began its transition from sleepy outpost to developing city in the early 1960s.

Massive development and lots of new housing means that the town has some of the lowest rents in all of Southern California. Victorville is in close proximity to several major attractions, including Joshua Tree National Park, the San Bernadino National Forest and Big Bear Lake.

Desert Living

Located at the western edge of the Mojave Desert, Victorville has a distinctly extreme climate. Due not only to its desert climate, but also its higher elevation, it is prone to hot, dry summers and cold, dry winters.

Neighborhoods and Housing Options

Though each area has its own characteristics, but Victorville rentals are fairly uniform in desirability.

Apartment Developments

Apartment developments, particularly the newest ones, are considered by most residents to be the most desirable types of properties in town. These buildings have more amenities, including pools and community centers. Most of these newer types of developments are also located in the southern portion of town, close to the Victor Valley Mall, which puts shopping and dining within close proximity. Prices for a two bedroom in an apartment development generally range from $700 to $850.

About that Tract Housing Thing...

When looking for a rental in Victorville, you're going to be confronted with a lot of options in the tract housing market. These properties are quite cheap. If you're in the tract home market, be sure to fully explore the neighborhood and talk to other residents before committing. Two bedroom tract homes generally range from $650 to $750.

Commute

Victorville is serviced by the Victor Valley Transit Authority which operates a number of bus lines throughout town and into the neighboring area towns, including Apple Valley and Hesperia. Additionally, commuters into Los Angeles have the option of driving to San Bernardino and taking the MetroLink train into town.

Welcome to Victorville! As this region continues to develop, your housing options & community will as well. Happy hunting & enjoy the hot California sun.

June 2020 Victorville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Victorville Rent Report. Victorville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Victorville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Victorville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Victorville Rent Report. Victorville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Victorville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Victorville rents increased slightly over the past month

Victorville rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up moderately by 2.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Victorville stand at $1,143 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,430 for a two-bedroom. This is the eighth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in September of last year. Victorville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Riverside Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Victorville, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Riverside metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Victorville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,430, while one-bedrooms go for $1,143.
    • Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
    • Corona has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,267; rents decreased 0.1% over the past month but were up 1.4% over the past year.
    • San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,070; rents grew 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Victorville

    As rents have increased moderately in Victorville, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Victorville is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Victorville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,430 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.9% rise in Victorville.
    • While Victorville's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Portland (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Victorville than most large cities. For example, Jacksonville has a median 2BR rent of $1,096.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Riverside
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    1.5%
    San Bernardino
    $860
    $1,070
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Fontana
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Moreno Valley
    $1,380
    $1,730
    0
    -0.7%
    Rancho Cucamonga
    $1,440
    $1,800
    -0.6%
    0.4%
    Ontario
    $1,210
    $1,520
    0
    1.1%
    Corona
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Victorville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    2.9%
    Murrieta
    $1,440
    $1,800
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Temecula
    $1,480
    $1,870
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Hesperia
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Hemet
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.3%
    3%
    Chino
    $1,260
    $1,600
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Menifee
    $1,340
    $1,670
    0
    -0.4%
    Indio
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    6.3%
    Chino Hills
    $1,600
    $2,030
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Upland
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Apple Valley
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    0.9%
    Redlands
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    3.1%
    Perris
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Highland
    $820
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Lake Elsinore
    $1,590
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.9%
    Palm Desert
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Palm Springs
    $940
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.3%
    La Quinta
    $1,090
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -3.2%
    Wildomar
    $1,450
    $1,820
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Adelanto
    $1,020
    $1,280
    0
    0.2%
    Desert Hot Springs
    $890
    $1,120
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Twentynine Palms
    $670
    $830
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Loma Linda
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Barstow
    $760
    $950
    0.3%
    4.6%
    Yucca Valley
    $690
    $870
    0
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Victorville?
    In Victorville, the median rent is $955 for a studio, $1,143 for a 1-bedroom, $1,430 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,009 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Victorville, check out our monthly Victorville Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Victorville?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Victorville include West City, and East Bear Valley.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Victorville?
    Some of the colleges located in the Victorville area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, and University of California-Los Angeles. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Victorville?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Victorville from include Los Angeles, Anaheim, Riverside, Rancho Cucamonga, and Irvine.

    Similar Pages

    Victorville Apartments with BalconyVictorville Apartments with Parking
    Victorville Apartments with PoolVictorville Dog Friendly Apartments
    Victorville Luxury Places

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    West City
    East Bear Valley