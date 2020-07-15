/
/
bear valley springs
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM
14 Apartments for rent in Bear Valley Springs, CA📍
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
27260 Stirrup Way
27260 Stirrup Way, Bear Valley Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1351 sqft
27260 Stirrup Way Available 08/18/20 2BR/2BA in Bear Valley Springs w/ Incredible Views! - There is nothing like sitting on your patio enjoying endless panoramic views...Private retreat style setting on spacious lot with beautiful rock formations.
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
24441 Oak Tree Court
24441 Oak Tree Court, Bear Valley Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1280 sqft
BEAR VALLEY - REMODELED - HORSE PROPERTY WITH FENCED CORRALS - This is a must see! Available Now! Enjoy this picturesque 2 bedroom 2 bath with loft including over 1 acre on horse property.
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
24321 Bay Ct Court
24321 Bay Court, Bear Valley Springs, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2019 sqft
Bear Valley Springs horse property! Almost 2000 s/f 4 bedroom/2 bathroom home features a lovely spacious living room with a dining area. The kitchen has a breakfast room and lots of storage too.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
30130 Brassie Court
30130 Brassie Court, Bear Valley Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1408 sqft
A comfortable, contemporary 3/2 bvs home w/a lovely open floor plan! The well designed kitchen opens to the spacious great room. Nice amenities & features throughout this 1408s/f home. Walk-through the oversized garage into the large laundry room.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
23481 Mashie Court
23481 Mashie Court, Bear Valley Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1726 sqft
23481 Mashie Court Available 07/31/20 COMING SOON! BEAR VALLEY - Great Bear Valley Gated Community located on a quiet a Cul-de-sac. 3 Bedrooms 2 bath -new flooring, paint and window coverings . 1,726 sq ft.
Results within 5 miles of Bear Valley Springs
1 of 19
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
22908 Clover Spring Place
22908 Clover Spring Place, Golden Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1443 sqft
22908 Clover Spring Place Available 05/19/20 Great Family Home in Golden Hills West! - Great 3 bdrm 2 bath home in Golden Hills West! 1443 Square feet on a cul de sac. Fireplace, fenced yard, laundry room, two car garage.
1 of 11
Last updated April 7 at 11:00 AM
1 Unit Available
28681 Delaware Drive
28681 Delaware Drive, Stallion Springs, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2900 sqft
Stallion Springs Beauty - AVAIL MARCH 13th - Very large 4+3 with additional office. Large open floor plan with great kitchen with eat in area. Large bedrooms compliment this home with plenty of storage space.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
23345 Clover Spring Road
23345 Clover Spring Road, Golden Hills, CA
Studio
$850
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Coming Soon! - Studio - Down stairs Unit, Newly painted, fully functional kitchen with a dishwasher and stove/oven. Tenant must provide their own refrigerator. Full Bath, Walk in closet. Use of the washer and dryer. Front patio with picnic table.
Results within 10 miles of Bear Valley Springs
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
23171 Woodford-Tehachapi Road
23171 Woodford-Tehachapi Road, Golden Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
Beautiful house in 2 1/2 acres fruits orchard. Security gated fence remote camera. paved drive in to the house. Plenty of parking cars and trailer. More info & apply online at https://hunt.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
101 East H Street
101 East H Street, Tehachapi, CA
Studio
$1,200
987 sqft
Stand alone commercial building. Excellent tourist location in downtown Tehachapi just steps from Tehachapi Depot Museum . 987 sq ft commercial building on a large fenced corner lot. Previously used as an Antique Store.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
414 W Tehachapi Boulevard
414 West Tehachapi Boulevard, Tehachapi, CA
Studio
$3,200
2828 sqft
Recently constructedoffice or retail space on main street in the heart of Tehachapi! 2828 sq ft. Foyer/Reception Area, 3 private offices, conference room and private bathroom.
1 of 29
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
22317 Milky Way
22317 Milky Way, Golden Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1710 sqft
Move in Ready: Large 3 Bedroom in Golden Hills - Large home in Golden Hills East. 1710 square foot, 2 story with 3 bedrooms (all upstairs), and 3 bathrooms.
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
606 Linden Ct
606 Linden Court, Tehachapi, CA
1 Bedroom
$850
1 bedroom 1 bathroom - Property Id: 135213 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/135213 Property Id 135213 (RLNE5642292)
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1317 Clasico Drive
1317 Clasico Dr, Tehachapi, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1834 sqft
1317 Clasico Drive Available 07/17/20 Beautiful 3/2 w/ Office Space in Town - Beautiful Newer Home in Tehachapi City. Built in 2018 and 1834 sq ft. Split wing layout with plantation shutters. Landscaped front and back yard.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Apartment Rentals in Bear Valley Springs start at $1,300/month.
Some of the colleges located in the Bear Valley Springs area include California Institute of the Arts, College of the Canyons, The Master's University and Seminary, Antelope Valley College, and California State University-Bakersfield. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bear Valley Springs from include Santa Clarita, Bakersfield, Lancaster, Palmdale, and Delano.