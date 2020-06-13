Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:31 AM

143 Apartments for rent in Whittier, CA

Whittier City
East Whittier City
Uptown Whittier
Last updated June 13 at 07:27am
Whittier City
2 Units Available
Park Lane
6335 Newlin Avenue, Whittier, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
925 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park Lane in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 07:05am
Uptown Whittier
2 Units Available
New Orleans
7017 Milton Avenue, Whittier, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
965 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at New Orleans in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 07:00am
East Whittier City
1 Unit Available
The Governor
8407 Hydro Drive, Whittier, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,600
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Governor in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 06:46am
East Whittier City
2 Units Available
Kendallwood Apartments
10522 Santa Gertrudes Ave, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,478
1015 sqft
Great location, close to Whittwood Town Center Mall and restaurants like Red Robin, Thai Table and Buffalo Wild Wings. Units have laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community includes pool, parking, gym and hot tub.
Last updated June 13 at 06:54am
South Whittier
2 Units Available
14149 Mulberry Dr
14149 Mulberry Drive, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
793 sqft
Mulberry Drive Apartments. Great location. The property offers an attractive range of amenities including covered carport parking, a large central courtyard, a swimming pool, and an on-site laundry facility.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Uptown Whittier
1 Unit Available
6732 Greenleaf Ave
6732 Greenleaf Avenue, Whittier, CA
Studio
$10,000
9400 sqft
Retail Store Front Space Available. Please contact for further details.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Whittier City
1 Unit Available
10829 Beverly Dr
10829 Beverly Drive, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1783 sqft
Home is located the beginning of Whittier Hills homes surrounding Rose Hills and Rio Hondo College. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room with a fireplace and a family room also with a fireplace.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Whittier City
1 Unit Available
10529 Deveron Dr
10529 Deveron Drive, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1438 sqft
You will fall in love with this spacious 3 bedrooms and 2 bath home.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Whittier City
1 Unit Available
5758 Pickering Ave
5758 Pickering Avenue, Whittier, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Charming and spacious, 2 Bedroom - Uptown Whitter - Charming and spacious 2 bedroom apartment located in a very desirable area, north of Beverly Blvd, in the Whittier historical district.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Uptown Whittier
1 Unit Available
13319 Penn St Apt A
13319 Penn Street, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Small building only 7 units at property street parking newly renovated units !! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5768165)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Whittier City
1 Unit Available
10154 La Serna Dr
10154 La Serna Drive, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Extensively Renovated East Whittier House for Rent, La Serna School District! - Excellent remodel, no carpet! Central A/C, stone flooring, and laminate flooring in the bedrooms.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Whittier City
1 Unit Available
16120 Leffco Road
16120 Leffco Road, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1323 sqft
3 Bed 1.5 Bath House For Rent in Whittier, La Serna School District, Open House this Friday and Saturday - 3 Bed 1.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Whittier City
1 Unit Available
11906 Mendenhall Lane
11906 Mendenhall Ln, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1650 sqft
Upscale 3 BR/3 Bath, Spanish Town-home at The Heights on Beverly. - From award-winning builders D.R. Horton, comes an unmatched tri-level townhome at The Heights on Beverly.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Whittier City
1 Unit Available
7633 Bright Ave
7633 Bright Ave, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
200 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bath Bungalow House for Rent in Uptown Whittier- YES SECTION 8 - YES SECTION 8! 1Bed 1 Bath bungalow house for rent in Whittier. Three homes on the lot but all are separated, no common walls. Garden setting, very private.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Whittier City
1 Unit Available
7752 Friends Ave
7752 Friends Avenue, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Available Now! Spacious 3BD/1 BA Upstairs - GREAT Location! Walking distance to Whittier Library, Joe Miller Sports Field, Senior Center & Whittier Center Theater....

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Whittier City
1 Unit Available
11588 Beverly Boulevard
11588 Beverly Boulevard, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This upgraded spacious guest house is beautiful with lots of windows and a huge open kitchen to the family room. The Master Bedroom is private and has a beautiful window and light with the view of the back yard.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Whittier City
1 Unit Available
10832 El Rey Drive
10832 El Rey Drive, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1304 sqft
North Whittier Remodeled Home. Freshly painted interior and exterior!! Nice soft pallet of color, brand new kitchen cabinets, granite countertops and stainless appliances, New tile flooring and updated lighting.

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
East Whittier City
1 Unit Available
9103 Bluford Avenue
9103 Bluford Avenue, Whittier, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,945
1500 sqft
AVAILABLE IN JULY OR AUGUST, no showings at this time: Very nice four bed two bath home in Whittier. House features a spacious master bedroom suite with full bath complete with ample closet space, walk-in shower, and jacuzzi tub.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Whittier City
1 Unit Available
7331 Newlin Avenue
7331 Newlin Avenue, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
950 sqft
This is a small complex only 8 units total. Upstairs 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. Freshly painted and very clean. Newer stove and microwave with granite counter tops. All windows have blinds. Combo shower/tub with shower doors.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Whittier City
1 Unit Available
6204 Gretna Ave.
6204 Gretna Avenue, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
960 sqft
Cozy 3 bed 1.5 Bath home Ready for Rent - Nice cozy home conveniently located in a tree lined street in the City of Whittier. It offers a privacy hedge in the front yard, 3 bed 1.5 bath, fenced backyard, and a large detached 2 car garage.

Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
Uptown Whittier
1 Unit Available
7239 Comstock Ave. Unit B
7239 Comstock Ave, Whittier, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1291 sqft
2 Bedrom 2.5 Bath Condo in Uptown Whittier - This 2 bedroom 2.5 bath condo is nestled among pine trees in Uptown Whittier, A small dog under 15 pounds is welcome.
Results within 1 mile of Whittier
Last updated June 13 at 06:53am
Lowell
2 Units Available
Ridgeway Village
601 Ridgeway Lane, La Habra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
822 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ridgeway Village in La Habra. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lowell
20 Units Available
Valentia Apartments
951 S Beach Blvd, La Habra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,882
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,497
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1269 sqft
Just west of the scenic Chino Hills State Park, this pet-friendly apartment complex features luxury touches such as granite counter-tops and carpeted floors. A full range of on-site amenities include internet access, elevator and gym.
Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
Lowell
4 Units Available
Monterra Springs
861 Glencliff St, La Habra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
940 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
You've seen the rest, now see the BEST! Monterra Springs is located in the beautiful city of La Habra. Come visit us today and see for yourself! You will be greeted by our friendly leasing professionals.

Median Rent in Whittier

Last updated Apr. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Whittier is $1,250, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,606.
Studio
$1,050
1 Bed
$1,250
2 Beds
$1,606
3+ Beds
$2,184
City GuideWhittier
Whittier, California

Historic buildings, charming neighborhood parks, streets lined with old growth trees, and the old fashioned Craftsman and Spanish Colonial Revival homes make up Whittier. And, L.A. and Orange County are both nearby and accessible.

Renting Tips

Transportation. Whittier is a fine place for the carless nomad. Several bus routes operate within the city, provided by Foothill Transit, Montebello Bus Lines, Norwalk Transit, the Metro, and The Sunshine Shuttle. For you drivers out there, most of Whittier doesn't experience heavy traffic. The most congested areas will be along the San Gabriel Freeway and the Santa Ana Freeway.

Neighborhood Breakdown

Uptown Whittier. Uptown's home to numerous bars, clubs, restaurants, coffee shops, pizza parlors, and shopping. There is a great music, arts, and dance culture, with several events for dancers, as well as the popular Aloha Concert Series.

North Whittier. The north end is an eyeful, with the stunning beauty of high elevation wilderness, the creativity of high elevation golf courses, and the great views looking down on rolling hills that lead into the San Gabriel river to the west, and into the twinkling city lights to the south. Shopping and entertainment are nearby.

East Whittier. East Whittier has lots of eats, coffee shops, pizza places, and great little shops. There are also plenty of neighborhood parks.

Friendly Hills. There is plenty to do around here, with a few dance studios: Dance Place, Sparks Dance Studio, and Alohi's Polynesian Dance. There is a bowling alley, a few parks, and plenty of dining options.

South Whittier. A neighborhood of numerous bars, and excellent food. It is always worth it for the hole-in-the-wall eats, the dive bars, and the diamond-in-the-rough night life that you can't find anywhere else. There are several sports bars. There is live music. There are dance parties. It's all within walking distance.

So, as you can see, this adorable town really has it all. It is an all-in-one home town, so come on over and enjoy the atmosphere.

-By Katy Comal

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Whittier?
In Whittier, the median rent is $1,050 for a studio, $1,250 for a 1-bedroom, $1,606 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,184 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Whittier, check out our monthly Whittier Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Whittier?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Whittier include Whittier City, East Whittier City, and Uptown Whittier.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Whittier?
Some of the colleges located in the Whittier area include Whittier College, California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, and University of California-Irvine. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Whittier?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Whittier from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Rancho Cucamonga, and Santa Ana.

