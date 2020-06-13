143 Apartments for rent in Whittier, CA

Neighborhood Breakdown

Uptown Whittier. Uptown's home to numerous bars, clubs, restaurants, coffee shops, pizza parlors, and shopping. There is a great music, arts, and dance culture, with several events for dancers, as well as the popular Aloha Concert Series.

North Whittier. The north end is an eyeful, with the stunning beauty of high elevation wilderness, the creativity of high elevation golf courses, and the great views looking down on rolling hills that lead into the San Gabriel river to the west, and into the twinkling city lights to the south. Shopping and entertainment are nearby.

East Whittier. East Whittier has lots of eats, coffee shops, pizza places, and great little shops. There are also plenty of neighborhood parks.

Friendly Hills. There is plenty to do around here, with a few dance studios: Dance Place, Sparks Dance Studio, and Alohi's Polynesian Dance. There is a bowling alley, a few parks, and plenty of dining options.

South Whittier. A neighborhood of numerous bars, and excellent food. It is always worth it for the hole-in-the-wall eats, the dive bars, and the diamond-in-the-rough night life that you can't find anywhere else. There are several sports bars. There is live music. There are dance parties. It's all within walking distance.

So, as you can see, this adorable town really has it all. It is an all-in-one home town, so come on over and enjoy the atmosphere.

-By Katy Comal