111 Apartments for rent in Costa Mesa, CA📍
During the heyday of all things Laguna and Newport Beach (Oh, how we miss The OC), Costa Mesa played the quiet neighbor. A role, in fact, that this city is used to playing. Ready to move? Good. Let's find you the perfect Costa Mesa apartment.
Costa Mesa is a cozy city that features a nice blend of single family homes and apartment housing, as well as luxury living. Anywhere you live here, you will find sunshine, perfect California-esque views and friendly neighbors. The best part, perhaps, is that every neighborhood is within walking distance to a park, making living here perfect for those who love the great outdoors.
Mesa Verde: Mesa Verde is made up of single family homes (many built in the 1960s and ‘70s), apartments and condos. The area does have proximity to a golf course, Fairview Regional Park, and Estancia Park, which boasts the historical Estancia Adobe. The home sizes here tend to range between average (4 bedrooms) and sprawling (7 bedrooms) with large lots. The apartments also tend to be a bit more luxurious, offering fireplaces, clubhouses with resident perks, pools and coffee bars. This area is great for commuters, as it is near the 405 and the 73 freeways.
Cliff Haven: Back Bay running track is virtually in your backyard in this 'hood. Cliff Haven is an affordable area. Filled with single family homes (some built before 1939, most built in 1970s and later) & condos. While there are some multi-unit complexes here. Many of the apartments to rent are guest houses, in law suites, etc. that are located on someone’s property. Here, you'll be right near the Costa Mesa Freeway (55) for an easy commute to work or south to Newport Beach.
Santa Ana Heights: Recently annexed from Newport Beach, this part of town is located near the bluff in Costa Mesa, providing great views as well as accessibility to John Wayne airport, shopping and dining at the nearby Triangle Square. Though it has been annexed, part of Santa Ana Heights falls into the Newport Beach area, making living here convenient for weekend trips. There are many apartments to choose from in Santa Ana Heights, as well as an abundance of single family homes that are both established and newly constructed. Some of the apartments here also offer garages to help eliminate street parking. There are horse trails here and it's close to Back Bay for those who want to get in touch with nature.
Costa Mesa (proper/downtown – 92626): The main zip code of Costa Mesa, there are about thirteen different neighborhoods that fall into the category of Costa Mesa proper from the Costa Mesa Freeway to Newport Blvd. Inside of these neighborhoods, future residents can find ranch style housing, as well as luxury apartment living and small cottages/condos. The majority of apartments located in the downtown area offer amazing perks for residents including rock climbing walls, wine chillers and concierge services. Many of the neighborhoods are close to the theatre, performing arts center and shopping, as well as nightlife.
While the images of sunny days ring true, life in Costa Mesa isn’t all shopping and drama. With weather that is near perfect throughout the year and views that can’t be beat (canyons, bluffs, beaches - oh, my!), life in Costa Mesa is a fine mix of suburbia and trendy city. Costa Mesa is not just a city on the edge of a state, it’s a city on the edge of it all.
June 2020 Costa Mesa Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Costa Mesa Rent Report. Costa Mesa rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Costa Mesa rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Costa Mesa rents declined significantly over the past month
Costa Mesa rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Costa Mesa stand at $1,839 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,364 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Costa Mesa's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro
While rents have remained steady in the city of Costa Mesa throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
- Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,745.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Costa Mesa
Rent growth in Costa Mesa has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Costa Mesa is less affordable for renters.
- Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
- Costa Mesa's median two-bedroom rent of $2,364 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Costa Mesa.
- While rents in Costa Mesa remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,461, and $1,688 respectively.
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Costa Mesa than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Costa Mesa is more than twice that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released results for Costa Mesa from the second annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. The survey, which drew on responses from over 30,000 renters, provides insight into what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the 105 million American renters nationwide.
Here’s how Costa Mesa ranks on:
Apartment List has released results for Costa Mesa from the second annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. The survey, which drew on responses from over 30,000 renters, provides insight into what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the 105 million American renters nationwide.
“According to our results, renters in Costa Mesa are satisfied with the city overall,” says Andrew Woo, Director of Data Science at Apartment List. “They gave a mix of above- and below-average scores.”
Key findings in Costa Mesa include the following:
- Costa Mesa renters give their city an A- overall for satisfaction.
- The highest-rated category for Costa Mesa was the weather, which received an A- score.
- Categories like safety and the quality of local schools received near-average scores of B-.
- Areas of concern included local job and career opportunities (C+) and access to parks and community events in Costa Mesa (C+).
- The largest sources of dissatisfaction were commute times, affordability, and access to public transit, which all received an F score from renters.
- Overall, renter satisfaction in Costa Mesa is comparable to nearby cities like Long Beach (B+) and Irvine (A+), and renters are more satisfied than those in Santa Ana (C).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction included Arlington, VA; Lincoln, NE; Pasadena, CA; Boston, MA; and Madison, WI. The lowest rated cities included Newark, NJ; Bronx, NY; Bridgeport, CT; Baltimore, MD; and Salinas, CA.