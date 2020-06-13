111 Apartments for rent in Costa Mesa, CA

Neighborhoods:

Costa Mesa is a cozy city that features a nice blend of single family homes and apartment housing, as well as luxury living. Anywhere you live here, you will find sunshine, perfect California-esque views and friendly neighbors. The best part, perhaps, is that every neighborhood is within walking distance to a park, making living here perfect for those who love the great outdoors.

Mesa Verde: Mesa Verde is made up of single family homes (many built in the 1960s and ‘70s), apartments and condos. The area does have proximity to a golf course, Fairview Regional Park, and Estancia Park, which boasts the historical Estancia Adobe. The home sizes here tend to range between average (4 bedrooms) and sprawling (7 bedrooms) with large lots. The apartments also tend to be a bit more luxurious, offering fireplaces, clubhouses with resident perks, pools and coffee bars. This area is great for commuters, as it is near the 405 and the 73 freeways.

Cliff Haven: Back Bay running track is virtually in your backyard in this 'hood. Cliff Haven is an affordable area. Filled with single family homes (some built before 1939, most built in 1970s and later) & condos. While there are some multi-unit complexes here. Many of the apartments to rent are guest houses, in law suites, etc. that are located on someone’s property. Here, you'll be right near the Costa Mesa Freeway (55) for an easy commute to work or south to Newport Beach.

Santa Ana Heights: Recently annexed from Newport Beach, this part of town is located near the bluff in Costa Mesa, providing great views as well as accessibility to John Wayne airport, shopping and dining at the nearby Triangle Square. Though it has been annexed, part of Santa Ana Heights falls into the Newport Beach area, making living here convenient for weekend trips. There are many apartments to choose from in Santa Ana Heights, as well as an abundance of single family homes that are both established and newly constructed. Some of the apartments here also offer garages to help eliminate street parking. There are horse trails here and it's close to Back Bay for those who want to get in touch with nature.

Costa Mesa (proper/downtown – 92626): The main zip code of Costa Mesa, there are about thirteen different neighborhoods that fall into the category of Costa Mesa proper from the Costa Mesa Freeway to Newport Blvd. Inside of these neighborhoods, future residents can find ranch style housing, as well as luxury apartment living and small cottages/condos. The majority of apartments located in the downtown area offer amazing perks for residents including rock climbing walls, wine chillers and concierge services. Many of the neighborhoods are close to the theatre, performing arts center and shopping, as well as nightlife.