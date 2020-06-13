Apartment List
Costa Mesa
Last updated June 13 2020

111 Apartments for rent in Costa Mesa, CA

Central Costa Mesa
Westside Costa Mesa
Eastside Costa Mesa
Central Costa Mesa
Central Costa Mesa
57 Units Available
Camden Martinique
2855 Pinecreek Dr, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,644
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,096
1008 sqft
Palm-lined apartment complexes surround a green community with hot tub, tennis courts and a community garden. Bathtub, carpeting, fireplace and stainless steel appliances in a very walkable neighborhood.
Central Costa Mesa
Central Costa Mesa
6 Units Available
Blue Sol
421 Bernard St, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,393
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,591
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,373
1448 sqft
Just minutes from South Coast Plaza, this beautiful development offers walk-in closets, garden tubs and beautiful, luxury hardwoods throughout the units. Each unit also offers washers and dryers and spacious patios or decks.
Central Costa Mesa
Central Costa Mesa
9 Units Available
Mediterranean Village Costa Mesa
2400 Harbor Blvd, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,707
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Westside Costa Mesa
Westside Costa Mesa
1 Unit Available
Monrovia
1819 Monrovia Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
950 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome to The Monrovia Apartment Homes, set in a tree-lined neighborhood in Costa Mesa, California, our community features one and two bedroom apartments.
South Coast Metro
South Coast Metro
50 Units Available
3400 Avenue of the Arts Apartments
3400 Avenue of the Arts, Costa Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,699
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,018
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,386
1243 sqft
Close to beaches. Units include all appliances, plus full-sized washer and dryer, granite countertops, walk-in closets and a fireplace. Basketball and tennis courts, clubhouse, game room and 24-hour gym.
Central Costa Mesa
Central Costa Mesa
90 Units Available
27 Seventy Five Mesa Verde
2775 Mesa Verde Dr E, Costa Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,731
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,869
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,361
1100 sqft
Yards from Baker St and close to Saint John the Baptist School. Apartment has a fireplace, granite counters and a full selection of modern kitchen appliances. Resident amenities include a tennis court and a pool.
Central Costa Mesa
10 Units Available
Missions At Back Bay
1330 Bristol St, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,998
954 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with large bedrooms, black or stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Easy access to 405, 55 and 73 and close to the South Coast Plaza.
Central Costa Mesa
Central Costa Mesa
46 Units Available
Harbor at Mesa Verde
2700 Peterson Pl, Costa Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,479
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,717
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,296
1098 sqft
Sleek and modern air-conditioned apartments with washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces. Coffee bar, clubhouse, hot tub and gym available for residents. Dogs allowed. Right next to the shops and restaurants at the Mesa Verde Center.
Central Costa Mesa
Central Costa Mesa
5 Units Available
Atwater Cove
425 Merrimac Way, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Atwater Cove Apartments in Costa Mesa, CA. Enjoy living in a relaxing atmosphere surrounded by lush landscaping and babbling brooks. Our thoughtfully-planned one and two bedroom floor plans were designed with you in mind.
Central Costa Mesa
14 Units Available
eaves South Coast
555 Paularino Ave, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,734
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,266
1050 sqft
Just off Highway 55. On-site amenities include tennis court, pool, hot tub, gym and game room. Green community that's pet-friendly. In-suite features include walk-in closets, updated appliances and hardwood floors. Recently renovated.
Westside Costa Mesa
Westside Costa Mesa
6 Units Available
Ava Newport
1765 Santa Ana Ave, Costa Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,947
320 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,125
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
880 sqft
Funky apartments in Costa Mesa with lots of light near Back Bay. Units feature granite counters, hardwood floors and spacious closets. A friendly community with bike storage and yoga facilities.
South Coast Metro
South Coast Metro
51 Units Available
580 Anton
580 Anton Boulevard, Costa Mesa, CA
Studio
$2,331
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,256
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,836
1129 sqft
Live better than ever before in our studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartment residences for rent in Costa Mesa, CA. The level of design, accommodation, and service make 580 Anton an extraordinary place to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
The Villages at South Coast
845 Paularino Ave, Costa Mesa, CA
Studio
$1,775
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,895
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
900 sqft
Apartment community features media room and 24-hour, on-site laundry for recreation and convenience. Recently renovated units feature ceiling fan and air conditioning. Near Shiffer Park and the John Wayne Airport with easy access to Interstate-405.
Eastside Costa Mesa
Eastside Costa Mesa
1 Unit Available
Newport 18th
147 East 18th Street, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
940 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Newport 18th in Costa Mesa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Westside Costa Mesa
Westside Costa Mesa
2 Units Available
Camden Sea Palms
1850 Whittier Ave, Costa Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,148
885 sqft
Located equidistant between the Marina Sea Park and the Whittier Elementary School, the Camden Sea Palms apartments are pet-friendly and hot tub-adjacent. Community courtyard, gym, clubhouse and BBQ pit.
Westside Costa Mesa
Westside Costa Mesa
3 Units Available
Apex Apartment Homes
530 W Wilson St, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
692 sqft
Live like you want! At Apex, we offer newly remodeled one & two-bedroom apartment homes in a variety of floorplans, with sleek & modern finishes.
Central Costa Mesa
Central Costa Mesa
4 Units Available
Sea Pointe Villas
1380 Village Way, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,227
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,449
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright, spacious homes with unique hardwood floors and other designer finishes. Located within walking distance of convenient shopping and dining, with pool, hot tub, and gym right at home.
Central Costa Mesa
Central Costa Mesa
1 Unit Available
1010 & 1016 Valencia St
1010 Valencia Street, Costa Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1167 sqft
Our spacious 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom apartments nestled in Costa Mesa are newly renovated. The stainless steel appliances, open kitchen layout, new cabinets, and plank flooring really bring together the unit.
Eastside Costa Mesa
Eastside Costa Mesa
1 Unit Available
Baywind
151 E 21st St, Costa Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close proximity to the Costa Mesa Freeway and just a short distance from the ocean and Newport's beaches. Units feature granite countertops, walk-in closets and extra storage. Pool and hot tub. Pet friendly.

Mesa Verde
Mesa Verde
1 Unit Available
3297 Iowa Street
3297 Iowa Street, Costa Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1450 sqft
This is the one you’ve been waiting for! A gorgeous 3 bed 2 bath single-level Mesa Verde home on a fantastic street with the best of neighbors. You’ll know what we mean when you park out front.

Mesa Verde
Mesa Verde
1 Unit Available
1811 Iowa St
1811 Iowa Street, Costa Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,475
1457 sqft
1811 Iowa St Available 07/01/20 Beautiful corner lot Mesa Verde home! - If you are seeking a gorgeous single story home with lots of character on a large corner lot in Costa Mesa's coveted Mesa Verde, then look no further! This mission style home

Westside Costa Mesa
Westside Costa Mesa
1 Unit Available
2213 American Ave B
2213 American Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
850 sqft
Costa Mesa attached garage - Property Id: 289820 2 bed 1 bath attached garage large yard - (no pets) washer dryer hookups newly remodeled kitchen and bathroom tile and vinyl flooring (construction still in progress) Apply at TurboTenant:

Eastside Costa Mesa
Eastside Costa Mesa
1 Unit Available
626 Cardiff Reef
626 Cardiff Reef, Costa Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,895
2077 sqft
*HIGHLY UPGRADED* WITH SUNSET VIEWS FROM ROOFTOP DECK! READY FOR MOVE IN! - VIDEO TOUR HERE: https://youtu.be/cWxOamoCPEI This BRAND-NEW gorgeous and sleek residence is ready for immediate occupancy.

Central Costa Mesa
Central Costa Mesa
1 Unit Available
365 Victoria St B
365 Victoria St, Costa Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1305 sqft
Fully Renovated 3BR/2.

Median Rent in Costa Mesa

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Costa Mesa is $1,839, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,363.
Studio
$1,545
1 Bed
$1,839
2 Beds
$2,363
3+ Beds
$3,212
City GuideCosta Mesa
Nestled inside of California’s Orange County sits a small city (only about 16 square miles) that borders the Pacific Ocean. Located thirty miles from Los Angeles and minutes from Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa is a laid back suburb with a history of agriculture, a well-known arts/theatre community and an enviable atmosphere.

During the heyday of all things Laguna and Newport Beach (Oh, how we miss The OC), Costa Mesa played the quiet neighbor. A role, in fact, that this city is used to playing. Ready to move? Good. Let's find you the perfect Costa Mesa apartment.

Having trouble with Craigslist Costa Mesa? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Neighborhoods:

Costa Mesa is a cozy city that features a nice blend of single family homes and apartment housing, as well as luxury living. Anywhere you live here, you will find sunshine, perfect California-esque views and friendly neighbors. The best part, perhaps, is that every neighborhood is within walking distance to a park, making living here perfect for those who love the great outdoors.

Mesa Verde: Mesa Verde is made up of single family homes (many built in the 1960s and ‘70s), apartments and condos. The area does have proximity to a golf course, Fairview Regional Park, and Estancia Park, which boasts the historical Estancia Adobe. The home sizes here tend to range between average (4 bedrooms) and sprawling (7 bedrooms) with large lots. The apartments also tend to be a bit more luxurious, offering fireplaces, clubhouses with resident perks, pools and coffee bars. This area is great for commuters, as it is near the 405 and the 73 freeways.

Cliff Haven: Back Bay running track is virtually in your backyard in this 'hood. Cliff Haven is an affordable area. Filled with single family homes (some built before 1939, most built in 1970s and later) & condos. While there are some multi-unit complexes here. Many of the apartments to rent are guest houses, in law suites, etc. that are located on someone’s property. Here, you'll be right near the Costa Mesa Freeway (55) for an easy commute to work or south to Newport Beach.

Santa Ana Heights: Recently annexed from Newport Beach, this part of town is located near the bluff in Costa Mesa, providing great views as well as accessibility to John Wayne airport, shopping and dining at the nearby Triangle Square. Though it has been annexed, part of Santa Ana Heights falls into the Newport Beach area, making living here convenient for weekend trips. There are many apartments to choose from in Santa Ana Heights, as well as an abundance of single family homes that are both established and newly constructed. Some of the apartments here also offer garages to help eliminate street parking. There are horse trails here and it's close to Back Bay for those who want to get in touch with nature.

Costa Mesa (proper/downtown – 92626): The main zip code of Costa Mesa, there are about thirteen different neighborhoods that fall into the category of Costa Mesa proper from the Costa Mesa Freeway to Newport Blvd. Inside of these neighborhoods, future residents can find ranch style housing, as well as luxury apartment living and small cottages/condos. The majority of apartments located in the downtown area offer amazing perks for residents including rock climbing walls, wine chillers and concierge services. Many of the neighborhoods are close to the theatre, performing arts center and shopping, as well as nightlife.

Living in the Real OC:

While the images of sunny days ring true, life in Costa Mesa isn’t all shopping and drama. With weather that is near perfect throughout the year and views that can’t be beat (canyons, bluffs, beaches - oh, my!), life in Costa Mesa is a fine mix of suburbia and trendy city. Costa Mesa is not just a city on the edge of a state, it’s a city on the edge of it all.

June 2020 Costa Mesa Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Costa Mesa Rent Report. Costa Mesa rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Costa Mesa rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Costa Mesa Rent Report. Costa Mesa rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Costa Mesa rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Costa Mesa rents declined significantly over the past month

Costa Mesa rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Costa Mesa stand at $1,839 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,364 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Costa Mesa's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Costa Mesa throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,745.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Costa Mesa

    Rent growth in Costa Mesa has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Costa Mesa is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Costa Mesa's median two-bedroom rent of $2,364 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Costa Mesa.
    • While rents in Costa Mesa remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,461, and $1,688 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Costa Mesa than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Costa Mesa is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released results for Costa Mesa from the second annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. The survey, which drew on responses from over 30,000 renters, provides insight into what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the 105 million American renters nationwide.

    “According to our results, renters in Costa Mesa are satisfied with the city overall,” says A...

    View full Costa Mesa Renter Survey

    Here’s how Costa Mesa ranks on:

    A-
    Overall satisfaction
    B-
    Safety and crime rate
    C+
    Jobs and career opportunities
    C+
    Recreational activities
    B-
    Quality of schools
    A-
    Weather
    C
    State and local taxes
    C+
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released results for Costa Mesa from the second annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. The survey, which drew on responses from over 30,000 renters, provides insight into what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the 105 million American renters nationwide.

    “According to our results, renters in Costa Mesa are satisfied with the city overall,” says Andrew Woo, Director of Data Science at Apartment List. “They gave a mix of above- and below-average scores.”

    Key findings in Costa Mesa include the following:

    • Costa Mesa renters give their city an A- overall for satisfaction.
    • The highest-rated category for Costa Mesa was the weather, which received an A- score.
    • Categories like safety and the quality of local schools received near-average scores of B-.
    • Areas of concern included local job and career opportunities (C+) and access to parks and community events in Costa Mesa (C+).
    • The largest sources of dissatisfaction were commute times, affordability, and access to public transit, which all received an F score from renters.
    • Overall, renter satisfaction in Costa Mesa is comparable to nearby cities like Long Beach (B+) and Irvine (A+), and renters are more satisfied than those in Santa Ana (C).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction included Arlington, VA; Lincoln, NE; Pasadena, CA; Boston, MA; and Madison, WI. The lowest rated cities included Newark, NJ; Bronx, NY; Bridgeport, CT; Baltimore, MD; and Salinas, CA.
    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Costa Mesa?
    In Costa Mesa, the median rent is $1,545 for a studio, $1,839 for a 1-bedroom, $2,363 for a 2-bedroom, and $3,212 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Costa Mesa, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Costa Mesa?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Costa Mesa include Central Costa Mesa, Westside Costa Mesa, and Eastside Costa Mesa.
    How pet-friendly is Costa Mesa?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Costa Mesa received a letter grade of C+ for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Costa Mesa?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Costa Mesa received a letter grade of C+ for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Costa Mesa?
    Costa Mesa renters gave their city a letter grade of B- when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Costa Mesa did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Costa Mesa?
    Some of the colleges located in the Costa Mesa area include Orange Coast College, Vanguard University of Southern California, California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, and University of California-Irvine. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Costa Mesa?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Costa Mesa from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Riverside, and Rancho Cucamonga.

