168 Apartments for rent in Westmont, CA

In the Middle of the Megalopolis

Westmont on the Map

Westmont is bounded by Vermont Ave. on the east, Imperial Highway to the south, Manchester Ave to the north, and it steps down on the west, following major streets until getting back to Imperial Highway. It's narrow at the top and wide on the bottom, kind of like one half of an ancient Mayan pyramid. Don't look for a lot of changes passing in and out of Westmont as it's part of the huge area that takes up a great deal of South Los Angeles. Westmont is but one of the 272 neighborhoods that form greater L.A. Westmont fares better than some nearby neighborhoods. Sure, renting an apartment in Westmont won't have you running into Hollywood stars at the grocery store, but the rents are reasonable!

Close to LAX

The huge airport complex and surrounding businesses employ tens of thousands of people. Westmont is less than two miles away, and the airport is easily accessed via public transportation.