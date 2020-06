168 Apartments for rent in Westmont, CA

Living in Westmont

Learn How to Get Around

Los Angeles is geographically huge and can seem intimidating. The first thing any new Angeleno should do is learn the freeway system. It's always a great backup if you get lost. Drive in any given direction and you will hit a freeway sooner or later. Figure out which one it is, which direction you need to go, and head home. Next, become familiar with the major avenues and boulevards near you. For Westmont, those are streets like Century Boulevard, South Normandie Avenue, and Imperial Highway. Once you have those down, broaden your horizons by learning the surrounding areas. Public transportation serves Westmont via bus routes and the light rail, Green Line, is just to the south.

Recreation

Westmont isn't very far from the beaches of the South Bay. Dockweiler State Beach is due west, on the other side of LAX. Just south of that are the famous sands with names like Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach, and Redondo Beach. The Staples Center is nearby for Lakers and Kings games. To the north, there's the iconic Los Angeles Coliseum. The theme parks of Anaheim and Orange County are easy to get to as well. A day with the giant mouse at the house that Disney built is a fun diversion for anyone.

Weigh Your Options

Like any rental situation, you give up some things in order to get others. The lower costs that come with renting Westmont apartments mean you might not be enjoying all the amenities found at locations going for a lot more. That aside, the area does have charms that might be overlooked by the casual observer. Do your research and find the right place at the right price for you.