168 Apartments for rent in Westmont, CA📍
The Glenn Anderson freeway that runs on the south edge of Westmont was termed L.A.'s "last freeway" after years of delays and cost overruns. The challenges stemming from building an eight-lane artery through a dense urban area forced a shift in the conversation that saw more emphasis on upgrading the mass transportation system.
Westmont on the Map
Westmont is bounded by Vermont Ave. on the east, Imperial Highway to the south, Manchester Ave to the north, and it steps down on the west, following major streets until getting back to Imperial Highway. It's narrow at the top and wide on the bottom, kind of like one half of an ancient Mayan pyramid. Don't look for a lot of changes passing in and out of Westmont as it's part of the huge area that takes up a great deal of South Los Angeles. Westmont is but one of the 272 neighborhoods that form greater L.A. Westmont fares better than some nearby neighborhoods. Sure, renting an apartment in Westmont won't have you running into Hollywood stars at the grocery store, but the rents are reasonable!
Close to LAX
The huge airport complex and surrounding businesses employ tens of thousands of people. Westmont is less than two miles away, and the airport is easily accessed via public transportation.
Learn How to Get Around
Los Angeles is geographically huge and can seem intimidating. The first thing any new Angeleno should do is learn the freeway system. It's always a great backup if you get lost. Drive in any given direction and you will hit a freeway sooner or later. Figure out which one it is, which direction you need to go, and head home. Next, become familiar with the major avenues and boulevards near you. For Westmont, those are streets like Century Boulevard, South Normandie Avenue, and Imperial Highway. Once you have those down, broaden your horizons by learning the surrounding areas. Public transportation serves Westmont via bus routes and the light rail, Green Line, is just to the south.
Recreation
Westmont isn't very far from the beaches of the South Bay. Dockweiler State Beach is due west, on the other side of LAX. Just south of that are the famous sands with names like Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach, and Redondo Beach. The Staples Center is nearby for Lakers and Kings games. To the north, there's the iconic Los Angeles Coliseum. The theme parks of Anaheim and Orange County are easy to get to as well. A day with the giant mouse at the house that Disney built is a fun diversion for anyone.
Weigh Your Options
Like any rental situation, you give up some things in order to get others. The lower costs that come with renting Westmont apartments mean you might not be enjoying all the amenities found at locations going for a lot more. That aside, the area does have charms that might be overlooked by the casual observer. Do your research and find the right place at the right price for you.