Apartment List
/
CA
/
westmont
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:28 AM

168 Apartments for rent in Westmont, CA

📍

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westmont
1 Unit Available
1615 W 106th St
1615 West 106th Street, Westmont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Spacious Home - Property Id: 284671 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284671 Property Id 284671 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5796084)

1 of 28

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Westmont
1 Unit Available
2056 W. 104th St.
2056 West 104th Street, Westmont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1515 sqft
WELCOME OPEN HOUSE TODAY SUNDAY 3/1/20 2:00 - 4:00 P.M - This 3 bedroom 1.5 Bathroom has over 1500 sq ft of living space. The one level home has been freshly painted, upgraded windows installed and the main bathroom has been remodeled.
Results within 1 mile of Westmont
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:05am
1 Unit Available
10223 Crenshaw Blvd.
10223 Crenshaw Boulevard, Inglewood, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 10223 Crenshaw Blvd. in Inglewood. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
CANNDU
1 Unit Available
8209-8211 S Broadway
8209 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
975 sqft
. Spacious and bright 3 bedroom unit located in the heart of Los Angeles, near dining, shopping and the 110 fwy. Appliances: Stove. Parking: 1 reserved on-site space https://www.mashcole.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Congress Southwest
1 Unit Available
1523 W 81st St 2
1523 West 81st Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 NEWLY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOMS /1.5 BATHROOMS FOR RENT - Property Id: 295630 Newly Renovated 2 bedrooms / 1.5 bathroom unit in a quiet neighborhood, currently undergoing full on renovation.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Congress Southwest
1 Unit Available
1045 W 73rd St
1045 West 73rd Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
600 sqft
Beautiful Guest House - Property Id: 287054 We are renting our new and beautiful little house in the back our gorgeous House, the house has one bedroom, one bathroom, closet, beautiful kitchen, and living room, the rent included all bills Like

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Congress Southwest
1 Unit Available
8461 S Halldale Ave
8461 Halldale Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Duplex for rent. 1 unit available 3 bed & 3 bath - Property Id: 199047 For rent. The back unit is 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, up and downstairs.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Congress Southeast
1 Unit Available
445 West 88th Street
445 West 88th Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
1080 sqft
I recently bought a duplex 1 bed 1 bath in each unit. Your welcome to bring your own furniture its a month to month rent bases 3107022286 More info & apply online at https://hunt.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Congress Southeast
1 Unit Available
603 W 84th Street
603 West 84th Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
650 sqft
Brand New House - Property Id: 76505 Must see this adorable new house! House is located behind 605 W 84th Street. Beautiful New single family home.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
2 Units Available
79th Apartments
828 West 79th Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
Quiet quadraplex in south Los Angeles. Near major shopping, downtown, FWY's, transit, and a short ride to the new RAMS/CHARGERS stadium, LA LIVE & USC.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Congress Southwest
1 Unit Available
8401 S Western Avenue
8401 South Western Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1000 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom/ 1 bathroom upstairs rental unit (part of a mixed use development with commercial market below) that includes utilities and one parking space.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Congress Southeast
1 Unit Available
844 West 97th Street
844 West 97th Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
429 sqft
Casita (apartment) for rent on my property. Yes, we would be neighbors. No shared walls. It's brand new construction, 1 bedroom 429 square feet apartment . You would be the 1st to live here. Space is perfect for one person. 2 person MAX occupancy.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
928 W 78th Street
928 West 78th Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
600 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 928 W 78th Street in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Congress Southwest
1 Unit Available
1312 W Manchester Avenue W
1312 West Manchester Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1300 sqft
BRAND New Modern Units. Built in 2020. These units are all 2-story townhouse style and comes with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms each. All units have brand new stainless steel appliances: dishwasher, stove, refrigerator and built microwave above stove.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Congress Southwest
1 Unit Available
8706 Cimarron Street
8706 Cimarron Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1303 sqft
Immediate occupancy. Open House, Saturday, March 7th, 2020 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Please contact us immediately to schedule a tour. Don't miss this this fabulous rental opportunity.
Results within 5 miles of Westmont
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
Holly Glen - Del Aire
23 Units Available
Pacific Place
5211 Pacific Concourse Dr, Del Aire, CA
Studio
$2,034
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,987
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1198 sqft
Located in El Segundo. Convenient to I-405 and I-105 for easy access to downtown. Apartments include island kitchens, walk-in closets and private balconies. On-site theater room, fitness center, outdoor BBQ area and swimming pools.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
18 Units Available
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,020
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,120
1327 sqft
Spacious units with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Fridge, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Patio or balcony and 24-hour laundry facilities. Hot tub, clubhouse, pool and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
37 Units Available
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,099
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,575
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,550
956 sqft
Where laid-back meets fast-paced 7403 is your Silicon Beach sanctuary. This luxury Los Angeles apartment community is located among the world’s most enterprising startups—and just minutes from the beach.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northwest Torrance
5 Units Available
Parkview on Yukon
16705 Yukon Ave, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
New high-end interiors, large terraces, two pools and easy access to the 405 and the beach make Park View on Yukon both a luxurious retreat and gateway to the best of Los Angeles.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Hawthorne
1 Unit Available
The Palms
4829 W 120th St, Hawthorne, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,755
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community features convenient carport and relaxing pool. Units feature hardwood floors and oven range for convenience. Close to Eucalyptus Park with proximity to Interstate-405.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:05am
Alondra Park
1 Unit Available
3249-3253 Marine Ave
3249 Marine Avenue, Gardena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,292
735 sqft
At 3249 Marine Ave, you've discovered your new home. These apartments are located in the 90249 area of Gardena. The community staff is ready and waiting to help you find your perfect home. Drop by 3249 Marine Ave today.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
1 Unit Available
619 Nectarine Street
619 Nectarine Street, Inglewood, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Great location! The unit has Central AC, double pane windows, washer and dryer Hook-up, and vinyl flooring.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
Congress North
1 Unit Available
1926 - 1930 Jefferson St
1926 W Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Security Deposit amount pending screening results. Spacious 1 bedroom on the ground floor

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
North Hawthorne
1 Unit Available
4235 W. 126th St.
4235 West 126th Street, Hawthorne, CA
Studio
$1,225
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Montecarlo Apartments. A very attractive 60 unit complex located close to shopping center and bus lines with easy access to the 405 frwy. Call today and make an appointment to see this charming unit.
City GuideWestmont
Westmont, CA

The Glenn Anderson freeway that runs on the south edge of Westmont was termed L.A.'s "last freeway" after years of delays and cost overruns. The challenges stemming from building an eight-lane artery through a dense urban area forced a shift in the conversation that saw more emphasis on upgrading the mass transportation system.

In the Middle of the Megalopolis

Westmont on the Map

Westmont is bounded by Vermont Ave. on the east, Imperial Highway to the south, Manchester Ave to the north, and it steps down on the west, following major streets until getting back to Imperial Highway. It's narrow at the top and wide on the bottom, kind of like one half of an ancient Mayan pyramid. Don't look for a lot of changes passing in and out of Westmont as it's part of the huge area that takes up a great deal of South Los Angeles. Westmont is but one of the 272 neighborhoods that form greater L.A. Westmont fares better than some nearby neighborhoods. Sure, renting an apartment in Westmont won't have you running into Hollywood stars at the grocery store, but the rents are reasonable!

Close to LAX 

The huge airport complex and surrounding businesses employ tens of thousands of people. Westmont is less than two miles away, and the airport is easily accessed via public transportation.

Living in Westmont

Learn How to Get Around

Los Angeles is geographically huge and can seem intimidating. The first thing any new Angeleno should do is learn the freeway system. It's always a great backup if you get lost. Drive in any given direction and you will hit a freeway sooner or later. Figure out which one it is, which direction you need to go, and head home. Next, become familiar with the major avenues and boulevards near you. For Westmont, those are streets like Century Boulevard, South Normandie Avenue, and Imperial Highway. Once you have those down, broaden your horizons by learning the surrounding areas. Public transportation serves Westmont via bus routes and the light rail, Green Line, is just to the south. 

Recreation

Westmont isn't very far from the beaches of the South Bay. Dockweiler State Beach is due west, on the other side of LAX. Just south of that are the famous sands with names like Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach, and Redondo Beach. The Staples Center is nearby for Lakers and Kings games. To the north, there's the iconic Los Angeles Coliseum. The theme parks of Anaheim and Orange County are easy to get to as well. A day with the giant mouse at the house that Disney built is a fun diversion for anyone. 

Weigh Your Options

Like any rental situation, you give up some things in order to get others. The lower costs that come with renting Westmont apartments mean you might not be enjoying all the amenities found at locations going for a lot more. That aside, the area does have charms that might be overlooked by the casual observer. Do your research and find the right place at the right price for you. 

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Westmont?
The average rent price for Westmont rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,550.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Westmont?
Some of the colleges located in the Westmont area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, and University of California-Los Angeles. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Westmont?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Westmont from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Santa Clarita, and Santa Ana.

Similar Pages

Westmont 3 Bedrooms
Westmont Apartments with Parking