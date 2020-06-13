155 Apartments for rent in Cerritos, CA

Cerritos, CA, a community tucked into southeast Los Angeles County, used to be known as “Dairy Valley.” This is no doubt because there were more cows than people – talk about “greenhouse” gasses. Your nostrils will he happy to know that the ratio has since evened out. Today, the human population numbers just over 51,000 and no longer needs to watch where they step.

The apartment hunter that’s zeroed in on Cerritos will find there aren’t a lot of apartment buildings in Cerritos proper. The few that you’ll find charge prices comparable to most other cities of Cerritos’ size in California: reasonable if you’re from the state and astronomical if you’re from somewhere like Fort Smith, Arkansas. But, think of it this way: it doesn’t snow in Cerritos… ever. The median apartment rent in Cerritos is $2,350 a month. Studios, which are few and far between, typically run around $1,029 a month while you can snag a 1-bedroom for $1,396. Rents jump significantly once you start adding more bedrooms – to almost $2,000 for a 2-bedroom place. Those looking for a bit more space should seek out the Cerritos Apartments on Vickie Avenue, which offer roomy 2-bedroom units. If you need more than two bedrooms you might want to check into the single-family residential rentals. Some nice homes by the high school are more reasonably priced than a smaller 4-bedroom apartment. Renting application requirements are pretty strict in Cerritos. Good credit is vital and you’ll most likely be charged an extra deposit and rent for a pet, if you can find a place that allows dogs & cats. The challenge in locating apartment rentals in Cerritos, aside from the obvious fact that there are generally few apartments, is that the surrounding communities have more properties for rent. As such, they tend to horn in most of the rental action. Bellflower, Artesia, Lakewood, Cypress and Buena Park surround Cerritos and rentals there tend to get lumped into a list of apartments for rent in Cerritos. Be sure to double check that address. Whether you’re hankering for a pet-friendly little place or a great-big swimming pool, we’ve got the info you need when searching for apartments for rent in Cerritos. They might be a bit scarce around here, but that’ll just make it all the more rewarding. Good luck out there!