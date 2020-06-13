155 Apartments for rent in Cerritos, CA

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Cerritos
32 Units Available
Cerritos Apartments
18944 Vickie Ave, Cerritos, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,707
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,237
912 sqft
Near local elementary school and parks, and close to Highway 91. One- to two-bedroom apartments come with hardwood floors and carpeting, air conditioning, walk-in closets and open floor plans. Community pool, gym, playground and laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Cerritos
29 Units Available
Aria
12611 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$2,049
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,443
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
1175 sqft
Close to Los Cerritos Center. Apartments feature entryways with seating, gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, living areas with plank flooring and bathrooms with large soaking tubs. On-site karaoke room, fitness center and sky lounge.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Cerritos
13 Units Available
Avalon Cerritos
12651 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$2,240
714 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,500
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1194 sqft
Within easy reach of the Artesia Freeway. Spacious lofts and apartments with modern interiors in a thoughtfully designed community close to Cerritos Towne Center. On-site swimming pool, media room, fitness center and clubhouse.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Cerritos
1 Unit Available
12425 Cherrycreek Lane
12425 Cherrycreek Lane, Cerritos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1384 sqft
Live in quiet neighborhood. Great single storey house with 3 bedrooms, 2bath aand a pool. Great summer relaxation with the family. Newly painted inside with a new laminate floor thru-out. Central A/C and Heat.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cerritos
1 Unit Available
13225 Beach Street
13225 Beach Street, Cerritos, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
13225 Beach Street Available 06/18/20 **COMING SOON GORGEOUS 4 BED / 3 BATH SINGLE STORY HOME WITH POOL*****ATTACHED GARAGE ***** - To Qualify: Credit score must be no less than 650 Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent We will

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Cerritos
1 Unit Available
16803 Parkvalle Avenue
16803 Parkvalle Avenue, Cerritos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1373 sqft
Dear Agents : This property will be shown by appointment only. Please TEXT listing agent, Pauline @ (562)676-5822 for showing. All visitors must sign CAR (PEAD) form and receive confirmation from the listing agent before viewing the property.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Cerritos
1 Unit Available
13134 Rose Street
13134 Rose Street, Cerritos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1590 sqft
A great single story 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. With large family room. 1,590 SF of living area plus 2 car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Cerritos
1 Unit Available
18623 Clydepark Avenue
18623 Clydepark Avenue, Cerritos, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1733 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!!! one of the finest Cerritos neighborhoods nearby Carmenita Ave and 183rd St. Immaculate and very well maintained.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Cerritos
1 Unit Available
17726 Palo Verde Avenue
17726 Palo Verde Avenue, Cerritos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1145 sqft
These condominiums are for families and discerning professionals who wants quick access to the Los Cerritos Center, or downtown (without being in downtown). The world class shopping and dining is walking distance along Studebaker road. and 183rd St.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Cerritos
1 Unit Available
12551 Valencia Street
12551 East Valencia Street, Cerritos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1356 sqft
3 bed room with two bath. Single story house. House offers Laminate wood floor, Granite counter top, Double pane window and doors. Newly upgraded bathrooms. Living room is facing south with lots lights into the house.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Cerritos
1 Unit Available
16404 GREENLAKE Lane
16404 Greenlake Lane, Cerritos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1559 sqft
SUNDANCE TOWNHOME FOR RENT * CLEAN AND FRESH * 3 BEDROOM 2.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Cerritos
1 Unit Available
11235 CANDOR Street
11235 Candor Street, Cerritos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1609 sqft
A great single story 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. With brand new central air conditioning, new forced heating unit and new vinyl windows throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Cerritos
1 Unit Available
19638 Sequoia Avenue
19638 Sequoia Avenue, Cerritos, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1964 sqft
Due to COVID-19 Pandemic, this property has been cleaned and sanitized up to CDC standard. All visitors to the property must wear face mask and sanitize their hands upon exiting the property.
Results within 1 mile of Cerritos
Last updated June 13 at 07:17am
$
Imperial Estates West
6 Units Available
Barcelona
11555 216th St, Lakewood, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,750
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1065 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Barcelona in Lakewood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
Norwalk
2 Units Available
Villa Del Sol Apartments
11217 Barnwall St, Norwalk, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Neatly organized kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Extra storage space, patio/balcony and carpet flooring. Carport, on-site laundry facilities, parking, coffee bar and large swimming pool. Pets welcome.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Artesia
1 Unit Available
Los Arboles Apartments
11901 176th St, Artesia, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,710
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
- (RLNE1991360)
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Artesia
6 Units Available
eaves Cerritos
11421 186th St, Artesia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,697
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
861 sqft
Located near I-605 near the Cerritos Center for the Arts and Los Cerritos shopping center, these one- and two-bedroom apartments all feature fireplaces, patio/balconies and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a pool and gym.
Last updated June 13 at 06:54am
Norwalk-La Mirada
1 Unit Available
12235-12245 Alondra Blvd
12245 Alondra Boulevard, Norwalk, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
775 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 12235-12245 Alondra Blvd in Norwalk. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
La Palma
1 Unit Available
5191 Banbury Circle
5191 Banbury Circle, La Palma, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1315 sqft
Remodeled, 3-Bed Townhouse for Rent in La Palma - This roomy, remodeled townhouse has a lot to offer. Wood-style vinyl plank flooring and porcelain tile grace the downstairs.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
La Mirada
1 Unit Available
14910 Biola Ave
14910 Biola Avenue, La Mirada, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1200 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath Home For Rent in La Mirada - High vaulted ceilings with exposed wood beams, remodeled kitchen and cabinets, new remodeled bathroom, fireplace in the living room, spacious master bedroom, large grassy backyard, window AC units in all

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
La Palma
1 Unit Available
5172 Bransford Drive
5172 Bransford Drive, La Palma, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,495
1450 sqft
5172 Bransford Drive Available 06/30/20 4 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 Story Home: - 4 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 Story Home: Private Entry Kitchen With Stove, Dishwasher, Separate Dining With Ceiling Fan, Gas Fireplace, Wood Flooring Downstairs, Vertical Blinds,

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Norwalk
1 Unit Available
16306 Graystone Avenue
16306 Graystone Avenue, Norwalk, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1839 sqft
Beautiful home nestled in a desirable neighborhood in the Norwalk community. It boasts central air, 4 large bedrooms, 3 baths.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
La Palma
1 Unit Available
5172 LENA Drive
5172 Lena Drive, La Palma, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2100 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Walking Distance to ALL Great La Palma Schools: Los Coyotes EL., Walker Jr High, Kennedy High and Oxford Academy. Beautiful Corner Lot With Amazing Flowers & Plants Curb Appearance. Great Home In Very Quiet Area.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
La Palma
1 Unit Available
5692 Conifer Drive
5692 Conifer Drive, La Palma, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1660 sqft
Beautiful La Palma Lease! Single Family Home with 4 bedrooms 2 bath. Laminate flooring and recessed lighting throughout the home. Granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms. Master bedroom has access to backyard. Laundry in garage.
City GuideCerritos
Cerritos, CA, a community tucked into southeast Los Angeles County, used to be known as “Dairy Valley.” This is no doubt because there were more cows than people – talk about “greenhouse” gasses. Your nostrils will he happy to know that the ratio has since evened out. Today, the human population numbers just over 51,000 and no longer needs to watch where they step.

The apartment hunter that’s zeroed in on Cerritos will find there aren’t a lot of apartment buildings in Cerritos proper. The few that you’ll find charge prices comparable to most other cities of Cerritos’ size in California: reasonable if you’re from the state and astronomical if you’re from somewhere like Fort Smith, Arkansas. But, think of it this way: it doesn’t snow in Cerritos… ever.

The median apartment rent in Cerritos is $2,350 a month. Studios, which are few and far between, typically run around $1,029 a month while you can snag a 1-bedroom for $1,396. Rents jump significantly once you start adding more bedrooms – to almost $2,000 for a 2-bedroom place. Those looking for a bit more space should seek out the Cerritos Apartments on Vickie Avenue, which offer roomy 2-bedroom units.

If you need more than two bedrooms you might want to check into the single-family residential rentals. Some nice homes by the high school are more reasonably priced than a smaller 4-bedroom apartment.

Renting application requirements are pretty strict in Cerritos. Good credit is vital and you’ll most likely be charged an extra deposit and rent for a pet, if you can find a place that allows dogs & cats.

The challenge in locating apartment rentals in Cerritos, aside from the obvious fact that there are generally few apartments, is that the surrounding communities have more properties for rent. As such, they tend to horn in most of the rental action. Bellflower, Artesia, Lakewood, Cypress and Buena Park surround Cerritos and rentals there tend to get lumped into a list of apartments for rent in Cerritos. Be sure to double check that address.

Whether you’re hankering for a pet-friendly little place or a great-big swimming pool, we’ve got the info you need when searching for apartments for rent in Cerritos. They might be a bit scarce around here, but that’ll just make it all the more rewarding. Good luck out there!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Cerritos?
The average rent price for Cerritos rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,560.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Cerritos?
Some of the colleges located in the Cerritos area include Cerritos College, California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, and University of California-Irvine. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Cerritos?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Cerritos from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Santa Ana, and Irvine.

