suisun city
Last updated June 13 2020
71 Apartments for rent in Suisun City, CA
$
5 Units Available
ReNew on Sunset
766 Sunset Ave, Suisun City, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
832 sqft
Located in the heart of the historic waterfront area. Apartments feature living and dining areas, a balcony or patio, and vaulted ceilings. Near Highway 12 and I-80. On-site fitness room, whirlpool spa, and pool.
6 Units Available
The Henley Apartment Homes
313 Sandy Ln, Suisun City, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
850 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to I-80 and Highway 12. Units feature designer lights, stainless steel appliance packages and energy-efficient Nest thermostats. Community includes pool, fitness center and more.
1 Unit Available
Autumn Oaks Townhomes & Apartments
1400 Humphrey Dr, Suisun City, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Autumn Oaks we are proud to offer spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes at a price you can afford.
1 Unit Available
702 Woodlark Dr.
702 Woodlark Drive, Suisun City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1569 sqft
4 Bedroom Home, Conveniently Located & Freshly Painted! - 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located with easy access to freeway as well as shopping, schools, and parks. Very large rear yard, 2 car garage.
1 Unit Available
441 Maloney Ct.
441 Maloney Court, Suisun City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1900 sqft
441 Maloney Ct. -VIRTUAL TOUR Available (CLICK HERE TO FIND LINK) - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home. Lawn service twice a month. Click Link for a Virtual Tour! https://my.matterport.
1 Unit Available
810 GREENHEAD WAY
810 Greenhead Way, Suisun City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1440 sqft
810 GREENHEAD WAY Available 06/22/20 ALL NEW FLOORING - PAINT - WINDOWS AVAILABLE JUNE 22 - TOO MUCH NEW to list....Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home located in Suisun. New Tile Flooring in Kitchen, Dining Room, & Bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
1616 Pensacola Lane
1616 Pensacola Lane, Suisun City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2840 sqft
Beautiful Home! 4 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath! - This enchanting home has an open floor plan with 4 bedrooms 2 and 1/2 bathrooms. The kitchen has abundant amount of cabinetry & open to the family room with a fireplace. Beautiful scrolling staircase.
1 Unit Available
1205 Pintail Drive
1205 Pintail Drive, Suisun City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,272
1279 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 Unit Available
513 Marina Boulevard
513 Marina Boulevard, Suisun City, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,749
2400 sqft
Beautiful Spacious Home in Suisun City Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 2,400 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 Unit Available
208 California Street
208 California Street, Suisun City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,249
1251 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
6 Units Available
Avery Park
2000 Clay Bank Rd, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
955 sqft
Modern Fairfield apartment building, close to Tabor Park and a bus stop. Units have air conditioning, bathtubs and carpets. Internet access, swimming pool and tennis court. One and two-bedroom apartments available.
3 Units Available
Berkshire Laurel Creek
2751 Peppertree Dr, Fairfield, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,131
983 sqft
Welcome home to Berkshire Laurel Creek (formally known as Mediterranean Village), a beautifully landscaped apartment community in Northeast Fairfield, CA.
1 Unit Available
1910 Grande Circle #120
1910 Grande Circle, Fairfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1212 sqft
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Townhouse Style Condo - AVAILABLE NOW !!! - 3 Bedroom 1.
1 Unit Available
37 Villa Ct.
37 Villa Court, Fairfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1086 sqft
37 Villa Ct. - Tabor Oaks- Open floor plan with over sized patio area. Easy access to TAFB & freeway. Section 8 OK. *UPON APPROVAL TENANTS MUST PROVIDE RENTERS INSURANCE. *DEPOSIT IS BASED UPON APPROVED QUALIFIED INFORMATION.
1 Unit Available
900 Ohio Street, Unit F
900 Ohio St, Fairfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
900 sqft
900 OHIO-F - Lovely two bedrooms and one bath apartment with approx. 900 sq ft. Washer/dryer hookups in the garage. Refrigerator is included. Landscaping & garbage is included as well. 1 Car Garage. Sorry, no pets.
1 Unit Available
1548 James Street
1548 James Street, Fairfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1094 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home available soon! Completely refinished from ceilings to floors - all new paint, appliances, flooring and so much more! Large, fenced in back yard - near TAFB and schools -SORRY, NO PETS Visit our website to view and
1 Unit Available
2007 Sousa Court
2007 Sousa Court, Fairfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1618 sqft
Newly renovated 4 bed 2 bath home in Fairfield. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Summary of Rental Qualifications and Application Process: Required Information - 1. Government issued ID; 2.
1 Unit Available
1725 Daniel Ct.
1725 Daniel Court, Fairfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
994 sqft
- Great cul de sac location for this 2 bedroom 2 bath cottage. Nice sized yard. O.T.P *UPON APPROVAL TENANTS MUST PROVIDE RENTERS INSURANCE. *DEPOSIT IS BASED UPON APPROVED QUALIFIED INFORMATION.
1 Unit Available
1230 E. Tennessee St
1230 East Tennessee Street, Fairfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1261 sqft
Charming 3 Bed 2 bath Home! Available Now! - This is a Single-Family Home located at 1230 E. Tennessee St., Fairfield. This home has 3 beds, 2 baths, and approximately 1,261 square feet. The property was built in 1958.
1 Unit Available
1202 Quail Drive
1202 Quail Drive, Fairfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1438 sqft
Charming Fairfield Home on Corner Lot Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,438 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
13 Units Available
Waterscape
3001 N Texas St, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,874
1032 sqft
Convenient to Travis Air Force Base. Spacious homes with bright and open layouts in a gated apartment community with a recreation room, fitness center, hot tub, swimming pool and more. On-site carport and garage.
6 Units Available
Sunrise Residences
2750 North Texas Street, Fairfield, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,738
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,069
782 sqft
Welcome home at Sunrise Residences! We are an exclusive apartment community, just recently completed, pet friendly, nestled among relaxing greenbelts within a quiet, gated community surrounded by a bustling, newly developed North Texas district of
3 Units Available
Verdant at Green Valley
3900 Business Center Dr, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new apartment community with upscale interior finishes such as Whirlpool Washer/Dryers, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Community features a clubhouse with game room and TV lounge and a dog run.
4 Units Available
The Pointe
2550 Hilborn Rd, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
956 sqft
Take advantage of the three gorgeous swimming pools, the soothing sauna, or the state of-the-art strength and fitness center without ever leaving this beautiful community.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Suisun City, the median rent is $1,257 for a studio, $1,567 for a 1-bedroom, $1,960 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,853 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Suisun City, check out our monthly Suisun City Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Suisun City area include California College of the Arts, University of California-Hastings College of Law, California State University-East Bay, California State University-Sacramento, and University of California-Berkeley. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Suisun City from include San Francisco, Sacramento, Oakland, Fremont, and Santa Rosa.
