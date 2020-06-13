184 Apartments for rent in Westlake Village, CA

Moving to Westlake Village

Malibu, in general, caters to those with who are looking to spread out around the greater Los Angeles area, and there are lots of second homes on bluff cliffs. There are a number of apartment complexes closer in to the center and nearby Pepperdine University. You will need to prove to your landlord that you can afford your rent, whether you are looking for studio apartments for rent or serviced apartments in Westlake Village.

Some good news? Most people find this city worth the higher prices, since you're surrounded by beautiful weather, sights, and living. However, because the vacancy rate is only three percent, make sure you're equipped with your last two pay stubs and enough money for any necessary deposits when you do find the place of your dreams--you don't want to miss it.