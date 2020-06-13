184 Apartments for rent in Westlake Village, CA📍
If you like the idea of living in Los Angeles County, just north of Malibu and 20 minutes from the beach, Westlake Village is worth a look. With only 8,270 people, it's pretty tiny, but it is also conveniently located between the US 101 and the Pacific Coast Highway.
Malibu, in general, caters to those with who are looking to spread out around the greater Los Angeles area, and there are lots of second homes on bluff cliffs. There are a number of apartment complexes closer in to the center and nearby Pepperdine University. You will need to prove to your landlord that you can afford your rent, whether you are looking for studio apartments for rent or serviced apartments in Westlake Village.
Some good news? Most people find this city worth the higher prices, since you're surrounded by beautiful weather, sights, and living. However, because the vacancy rate is only three percent, make sure you're equipped with your last two pay stubs and enough money for any necessary deposits when you do find the place of your dreams--you don't want to miss it.
This city has a few different neighborhoods, ranging from a rural to a more suburban feel. Check out the variety you will find in Westlake Village.
Solromar: This neighborhood is on the western edge of the city. In this more rural area, you will find townhouses, detached homes, and both unfurnished and furnished apartments. Regardless of the housing type you choose, you will be living near Deer Creek Canyon Park, Boney Mountain State Wilderness, and Sherwood County Club, so you'll get lots of chances to have fun outdoors and truly appreciate the amazing Southern California weather.
City Center: This is technically on the eastern edge of the city, and it is slightly more affordable. It's also a bit more suburban, with a great location just south of the US 101 freeway. Though this area has some businesses and lots of homes, it still incorporates nature at its finest, being home to Westlake Reservoir and Triunfo Creek Park.
Lindero Canyon Road and Lakeview Canyon Road: This is another suburban part of the city. It's where you will find Westlake Lake, Bennett Park, Westlake Golf Course, and lots of hotels and restaurants. Plus you have your pick of townhouses, apartment complexes, and detached homes here.
As you might guess, locals frequently cruise on down to the beach, since it's only about 20 minutes south of the city. You can actually choose from several beaches, including Leo Carrillo State Beach, Malibu, Santa Monica Beach, and Venice Beach. These are all less than a half hour away from Westlake Village. You can either drive down one of the many freeways or major streets, or take one of the buses operated by Westlake Village Transit to get to the beach.
Another fun thing to do here is shopping at the Promenade at Westlake. This shopping center features Cost Plus World Market, Chico's, and dozens of other stores and eateries. And of course, when you live in Westlake Village, you're just minutes away from major L.A. suburbs like Thousand Oaks, Malibu, Calabasas, Camarillo, and Santa Monica.