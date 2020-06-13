Apartment List
184 Apartments for rent in Westlake Village, CA

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Westlake
14 Units Available
The Meadows at Westlake Village
605 Hampshire Rd, Westlake Village, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,939
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,724
1338 sqft
Nine miles from beaches and 38 miles west of Los Angeles. Convenient to U.S. 101 and the Westlake Golf Course. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, dishwashers, in-unit laundry, and a patio or balcony.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Westlake Village
1 Unit Available
31515 Lindero Canyon Road
31515 Lindero Canyon Road, Westlake Village, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1158 sqft
Rare find - a top level tastefully newly remodeled contemporary condo in the heart of desirable Westlake Village! Open spacious floor plan offers: a welcoming elegant living room with high smooth vaulted ceiling, recessed lighting and sparkling

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westlake Village
1 Unit Available
31558 Agoura Road #3
31558 Agoura Road, Westlake Village, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1158 sqft
31558 Agoura Road #3, Westlake Village, CA 91361 - Charming 2 bed 2 bath second floor unit in Westlake Village with high ceilings, brand new counters and flooring in the kitchen, fireplace, private balcony and a great view! Includes refrigerator,

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Westlake Village
1 Unit Available
3825 Charthouse Circle
3825 Charthouse Circle, Westlake Village, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2222 sqft
1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Westlake Village
1 Unit Available
31940 Richgrove Court
31940 Richgrove Court, Westlake Village, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
1737 sqft
Beautifully remodeled one story home located at the end of the cul de sac. Gated courtyard entry leads to a bright and spacious home with no step downs and loaded with upgrades.

1 of 66

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Westlake Village
1 Unit Available
3734 Summershore Lane
3734 Summershore Lane, Westlake Village, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,275
1364 sqft
Here is your renovated and upgraded one level home right across the Westlake Landing and The Lake. Amenities include newer custom marble floorings in kitchen, living and dining room, both bathrooms and hallway.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Westlake
1 Unit Available
4012 Whitesail Circle
4012 Whitesail Circle, Westlake Village, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2732 sqft
Lake Living At Its Best!! Welcome To This Beautifully Remodeled Four Bedroom, Three Bath + Office/Den Traditional Home Located In The Exclusive 24-Hour Guard Gated Westlake Island.

1 of 19

Last updated April 13 at 10:04am
Westlake Village
1 Unit Available
4311 Beaucroft Court
4311 Beaucroft Court, Westlake Village, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1685 sqft
Lock box on front door. Home is vacant, please lock all doors when leaving.
Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Oak Park
7 Units Available
Oak Park Apartment Homes
5325 Oak Park Ln, Oak Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
942 sqft
Located in the desirable Oak Park neighborhood. Apartments with fully equipped kitchens, large pantries and private balconies in a community boasting panoramic views of the Santa Monica Mountains. Amenities include multiple swimming pools and fitness centers.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
The Lexington Agoura Hills
30856 Agoura Rd, Agoura Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,040
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,593
1050 sqft
Featuring an on-site tennis court, swimming pool and fitness area. All units are equipped with stylish stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. Minutes to great hiking at Cheseboro and Palo Comado Canyon National Park.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
31619 Lobo Canyon Road
31619 Lobo Canyon Road, Los Angeles County, CA
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
5942 sqft
Custom Santa Barbara-style estate like no other! - This rare, exceptional Santa Barbara-style estate nestled in Lobo Canyon is for lease and will take your breath away.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Morrison Ranch
1 Unit Available
30623 Janlor
30623 Janlor Drive, Agoura Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1708 sqft
A newly remodeled single-family home with updated kitchen and bathrooms. New marble and hardwood flooring and freshly painted. Spacious backyard with generous orange, lemon and grapefruit trees.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Lake Sherwood
1 Unit Available
2095 Trentham Road
2095 Trentham Road, Lake Sherwood, CA
4 Bedrooms
$35,000
9200 sqft
The finest real estate realizes the magic that lives in all of us, and that's what this gorgeous estate exudes.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Oak Park
1 Unit Available
4863 La Vella Drive
4863 La Vella Drive, Oak Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1411 sqft
1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Oak Park
1 Unit Available
140 Symphony Lane
140 Symphony Lane, Oak Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1611 sqft
CALL Debbie Lucsd at 818-497-0776 for more info. Open and Bright Corner Lot 3 Bed/3 Bath 2 story Home w/a Loft. KITCHEN has Quartz counters & Stainless Steel appliances. Eat-in kitchen space w/fp.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Westlake
1 Unit Available
1633 Oldcastle Place
1633 Oldcastle Place, Thousand Oaks, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
1750 sqft
Location Location Location. A single story home in quiet cul-de-sac in a highly desirable Westlake Village neighborhood.

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Westlake
1 Unit Available
2363 Topsail Circle
2363 Topsail Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1808 sqft
Don't wait for this special opportunity to live on the lake. Single story three bedroom with rare private pool and boat dock! Vaulted ceiling living room with fireplace, wood floors and sliding doors to your spacious patio.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Oak Park
1 Unit Available
350 Ocho Rios Way
350 Ocho Rios Way, Oak Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1529 sqft
1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Westlake
1 Unit Available
2329 Waterby Street
2329 Waterby Street, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1780 sqft
Important - Read the Details!Fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Westlake Village. All personal property to remain on property. Lovely family room with fireplace, open kitchen and additional formal living space, plus a nice sun room.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Westlake
1 Unit Available
1176 S Westlake Boulevard
1176 South Westlake Boulevard, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1750 sqft
Beautifully updated Westlake Bay end-unit tri-level townhome has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Home features a direct-access garage and connected carport with a ceramic tile entry and a ground-floor half bath.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Westlake
1 Unit Available
2945 Winding Lane
2945 Winding Lane, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1967 sqft
1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Forest Cove
1 Unit Available
30028 TORREPINES Place
30028 Torrepines Place, Agoura Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
2871 sqft
Great home on a great street well cared for and desires tenants who are like minded! Open flow when entering this great home.

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
North Ranch
1 Unit Available
978 Blue Mountain Circle
978 Blue Mountain Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,495
2372 sqft
Executive Town Home Ideally located in a prime location of Westlake Village. Updated, Spacious Beautiful and Bright 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Located in a Peaceful Cul-De-Sac. at the Prime, Gated Community in Westlake Village.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Lake Lindero
1 Unit Available
30658 Lakefront Drive
30658 Lakefront Drive, Agoura Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1688 sqft
FANTASTIC VIEW! INCREDIBLE LAKE AND MOUNTAIN VIEW ** RARE TO FIND OPPORTUNITY TO ENJOY THE SOCAL SUNSET AND LAKEFRONT** BEAUTIFUL AND LARGE HOUSE WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 2.
City GuideWestlake Village
Westlake Village, CA is the filming place of a number of different famed movies and television shows, such as "Robin Hood" and "Laredo," as well as "Tarzan," "Gunsmoke," and "Bonanza."

If you like the idea of living in Los Angeles County, just north of Malibu and 20 minutes from the beach, Westlake Village is worth a look. With only 8,270 people, it's pretty tiny, but it is also conveniently located between the US 101 and the Pacific Coast Highway.

Moving to Westlake Village

Malibu, in general, caters to those with who are looking to spread out around the greater Los Angeles area, and there are lots of second homes on bluff cliffs. There are a number of apartment complexes closer in to the center and nearby Pepperdine University. You will need to prove to your landlord that you can afford your rent, whether you are looking for studio apartments for rent or serviced apartments in Westlake Village.

Some good news? Most people find this city worth the higher prices, since you're surrounded by beautiful weather, sights, and living. However, because the vacancy rate is only three percent, make sure you're equipped with your last two pay stubs and enough money for any necessary deposits when you do find the place of your dreams--you don't want to miss it.

Neighborhoods in Westlake Village

This city has a few different neighborhoods, ranging from a rural to a more suburban feel. Check out the variety you will find in Westlake Village.

Solromar: This neighborhood is on the western edge of the city. In this more rural area, you will find townhouses, detached homes, and both unfurnished and furnished apartments. Regardless of the housing type you choose, you will be living near Deer Creek Canyon Park, Boney Mountain State Wilderness, and Sherwood County Club, so you'll get lots of chances to have fun outdoors and truly appreciate the amazing Southern California weather.

City Center: This is technically on the eastern edge of the city, and it is slightly more affordable. It's also a bit more suburban, with a great location just south of the US 101 freeway. Though this area has some businesses and lots of homes, it still incorporates nature at its finest, being home to Westlake Reservoir and Triunfo Creek Park.

Lindero Canyon Road and Lakeview Canyon Road: This is another suburban part of the city. It's where you will find Westlake Lake, Bennett Park, Westlake Golf Course, and lots of hotels and restaurants. Plus you have your pick of townhouses, apartment complexes, and detached homes here.

Living in Westlake Village

As you might guess, locals frequently cruise on down to the beach, since it's only about 20 minutes south of the city. You can actually choose from several beaches, including Leo Carrillo State Beach, Malibu, Santa Monica Beach, and Venice Beach. These are all less than a half hour away from Westlake Village. You can either drive down one of the many freeways or major streets, or take one of the buses operated by Westlake Village Transit to get to the beach.

Another fun thing to do here is shopping at the Promenade at Westlake. This shopping center features Cost Plus World Market, Chico's, and dozens of other stores and eateries. And of course, when you live in Westlake Village, you're just minutes away from major L.A. suburbs like Thousand Oaks, Malibu, Calabasas, Camarillo, and Santa Monica.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Westlake Village?
The average rent price for Westlake Village rentals listed on Apartment List is $3,020.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Westlake Village?
Some of the colleges located in the Westlake Village area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, University of California-Los Angeles, California Institute of the Arts, and College of the Canyons. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Westlake Village?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Westlake Village from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Santa Clarita, Pasadena, and Glendale.

