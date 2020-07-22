/
yuba county
43 Apartments for rent in Yuba County, CA📍
9654 La Porte Rd
9654 La Porte Road, Challenge-Brownsville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
9654 La Porte Rd - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath House This home is on a well and septic. Has a large shop, garage, and lots of storage space. The owner pays for garbage. Tenants pay all other utilities including propane. There is no cell service.
1361 Val Drive
1361 Val Drive, Marysville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1359 sqft
Nice East Marysville location close to Marysville High School, Anna McKenney and Kynoch!! Open flowing floor plan with great room concept makes wonderful use of space and has been recently refurbished: fresh paint throughout, new flooring, new
5620 Freestone Drive
5620 Freestone Drive, Linda, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1750 sqft
Beautiful Edgewater Home!! This home offers a large open concept, living room, kitchen with granite counters, island, all stainless steel appliances, great tile floors, and cozy carpet in the bedrooms, all upgraded blinds, double sinks in the main
1720 C STREET
1720 C Street, Marysville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1050 sqft
Recently updated home, fresh modern paint, new flooring throughout, spacious living room with fireplace, dining space, open kitchen with range, dishwasher, microwave, interior laundry room, blinds, covered patio with nice back yard, two-car
1804 Waterfall Drive
1804 Waterfall, Linda, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2700 sqft
This home is a must-see! This home has beautiful brand-new wood look porcelain tile flooring downstairs, with new hand-scraped hardwood on the staircase and throughout the loft, bedrooms, master bath and walk-in closet on the second floor.
5555 Rock Cliff Court
5555 Rock Cliff, Linda, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1859 sqft
5555 Rock Cliff Court Available 04/17/20 Beautiful 4x2 In Edgewater Community - Beautiful 4 bedroom/2 bath home in Edgewater Community. Home has many new upgrades, and comes equipped with a gas stove, dishwasher, and microwave.
2104 River Rock Drive
2104 River Rock, Linda, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2059 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home - Brookside Subdivision,4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath .Granite counters throughout, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances. Professional decor selections interior & exterior. Tile roof, 2 car garages.
1231 Val Drive
1231 Val Drive, Marysville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1624 sqft
Charming Spacious Marysville Home with Backyard Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
529 Carroll Street
529 Carroll Street, Yuba City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1337 sqft
529 Carroll Street Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home - Impressive Home you will fall in love with !!! This home has so much charm and character . Home features Open Family and Living Room with Beautiful Hardwood Floors thru-out.
9125 Mccourtney Rd
9125 Mccourtney Road, Placer County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1800 sqft
*Country Rental,Walking distance to Camp Far West* - Property Id: 321566 Country Property - 10 usable acres - just across from Camp Far West.
18800 Chickadee
18800 Chickadee Court, Lake Wildwood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1500 sqft
18800 Chickadee Available 07/25/20 Golf Course home-2 bedroom/2 bath in Penn Valley, CA - Single family 2 bedroom, 2 bath home on the golf course in gated community of Lake Wildwood.
2325 Archer Ave County of Sutter
2325 Archer Avenue, Live Oak, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
2325 Archer Ave County of Sutter Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom 1 bath 100 sq ft home in Live Oak - This is a cute 2 bedroom 1 bath 1100 sq ft home that has been remodeled located in Live Oak.
17763 Jayhawk Dr
17763 Jayhawk Drive, Lake Wildwood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1560 sqft
17763 Jayhawk Dr Available 07/25/20 Golf Course Home, Nestled in the Landscape on JayHawk - Located in Lake Wildwood gated community. Private 2/3 acre corner lot.
1104 Courtyard Dr
1104 Courtyard Way, Yuba City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1444 sqft
- (RLNE5935065)
619 Winship Rd
619 Winship Road, Yuba City, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
2400 sqft
Don’t Miss out on this beautiful Centrally located 2 Story Home. - Beautiful 2 story home, in a centrally located neighborhood.
920 IDA WAY COUNTY OF SUTTER
920 Ida Way, Yuba City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2100 sqft
920 IDA WAY COUNTY OF SUTTER Available 08/28/20 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH 2100 SQ FT 3 CAR GARAGE HOME LOCATED IN YUBA CITY - THIS IS A 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH 3 CAR GARAGE 2100 SQ FT HOME LOCATED IN YUBA CITY.
385 HETHERINGTON CIR COUNTY OF SUTTER
385 Hetherington Cir, Yuba City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1670 sqft
385 HETHERINGTON CIR COUNTY OF SUTTER Available 09/11/20 3 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOUSE IN YUBA CITY - 3 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOUSE WITH A 2 CAR GARAGE AND A FENCED YARD. 1670 SQ FT.
1871 Turin Drive
1871 Turin Drive, Yuba City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2040 sqft
Beautiful home in north Yuba City. Large family room with fireplace next to the kitchen for family gatherings- plus there is still a separate formal living room/dining room.
1706 Shay Way
1706 Shay Way, Yuba City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1744 sqft
This amazing two-story home is located in North Yuba City which offers a living room dining room combo, family room with gas fireplace, great open kitchen with Corian counters, range, dishwasher, microwave, blinds, loft, large master bedroom with
1574 Camino De Flores - 1
1574 Camino Del Flores, Yuba City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1648 sqft
This three bedroom two bathroom home offers fresh paint, new carpet in the bedrooms , a nice living room with cast-iron wood burning stove, tiled floors and vaulted ceilings, open kitchen with nice granite counter tops, range, dishwasher, plenty of
1713 Blevin Road
1713 Blevin Road, Yuba City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1744 sqft
This amazing two-story home is located in North Yuba City which offers a living room dining room combo, family room with gas fireplace, great open kitchen with Corian counters, range, dishwasher, microwave, blinds, large master bedroom with walk-in
1634 Poole Boulevard - 300
1634 Poole Boulevard, Yuba City, CA
Studio
$600
1000 sqft
This Professional office space offers a furnished reception area, seating for customers or guests, a private office which is furnished, a nice conference room with whiteboard and television for presentations, a kitchen area that offers a
11051 Ringtail Road
11051 Ringtail Road, Lake Wildwood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1400 sqft
3 Bedrm, 2 Bath in Lake Wildwood - Great family home in Lake Wildwood. Level lot and driveway. New vinyl flooring in all bathrooms, kitchen, dinning room and utility closet. Wood stove in the living room.
1634 Starr Drive - 1
1634 Starr Drive, Yuba City, CA
Studio
$2,400
2005 sqft
SPACIOUS OFFICE SPACE AVAILABLE WITH LARGE CONFERENCE ROOM!! This office offers a reception area, five private offices, a great conference room, two bathrooms, new flooring throughout, fresh paint, kitchen area with granite counters, two storage
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Yuba County area include California State University-Chico, California State University-Sacramento, Sacramento City College, Sierra College, and Solano Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Sacramento, Roseville, Elk Grove, Fairfield, and Citrus Heights have apartments for rent.
