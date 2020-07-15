/
157 Apartments for rent in Lakeside, CA
Lakeside
9500 Harritt Rd Spc 46
9500 Harritt Rd, Lakeside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1440 sqft
YOU WILL FALL IN LOVE THIS EXCLUSIVE 55+ GATED COMMUNITY! LAKE JENNINGS ESTATES. -Spacious 2BR/2BA manufactured home with 1440 sq ft of living space. -Wood flooring in bedrooms, dining room, kitchen and bathrooms -Central A/C -Central heating.
10245 Avenida Real
10245 Avenida Real, Lakeside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1509 sqft
10245 Avenida Real Available 08/01/20 Large 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with 2 Car Garage - Desirable 4 bedroom 2 bath home on quiet residential street in Lakeside.
Lakeside
12550 Laurel Street - 201
12550 Laurel Street, Lakeside, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1100 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Wow! Full A/C, Pet Friendly, Luxury Upgraded, Centrally Located 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Upstairs Apt in Lakeside! This amazing upstairs 3 bedroom, 2 bath unit has vaulted ceilings and nice and bright open floor plan! Wood floors throughout, new paint,
Verified
Canyon Springs
2000 East Main Street, El Cajon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,105
1220 sqft
Canyon Springs Townhome Apartments' ideal location places you just minutes away from dining, shopping and a variety of entertainment opportunities. Canyon Springs also provides easy access to freeways and public transportation.
11249 Callio Way
11249 Callio Way, San Diego County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1700 sqft
Two Story 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath home in lovely Pinery Grove. Beautiful tile flooring, large kitchen open to family room. Huge living dinning room combo. Open high ceiling master bedroom with large mirrored door closet.
Winter Gardens
9234 Winter Gardens Blvd
9234 Winter Gardens Boulevard, Winter Gardens, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Completely renovated! Modern 3 bedroom/1 bathroom - Property Id: 129678 Completely renovated house inside and out available August 1!!! * New kitchen with quarts countertop/cabinets and Samsung black steel appliances package *
Winter Gardens
9728 Marilla Dr. #803
9728 Marilla Drive, Winter Gardens, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1Bed/1Bath Single Story Condo; 2nd Floor unit in Lakeside - Single story condo, 2nd floor unit at the Cherry Creek community in Lakeside. Gated property located close to local schools and freeway access.
Winter Gardens
9305 Single Oak Drive
9305 Single Oak Drive, Winter Gardens, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1721 sqft
Great 3Bd Ranch Style House w/Bonus Room, Patio - This great single story house with 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath plus bonus room is centrally located in lakeside. Available now for immediate move in.
1621 Hanson Lane
1621 Hanson Lane, El Cajon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1558 sqft
1621 Hanson Lane Available 10/30/19 Spacious, lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home available, Back yard and 2 car garage! - Lovely and Very Spacious 3 bedroom 2.
Winter Gardens
12167 Wintercrest Dr. #1
12167 Wintercrest Drive, Winter Gardens, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
800 sqft
Cute 2Br/1Ba Renovated Front Downstairs Condo with Cental AC/Heating - Cute 2 bedroom/1 bathroom completely renovated downstairs front condo. Unit has been upgraded with beautiful laminate flooring throughout with updated cabinets.
Harbison Canyon
14574 Rios Canyon Rd
14574 Rios Canyon Road, Harbison Canyon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1700 sqft
Quite country setting in Rios Canyon! This ranch style home features split bedroom floor plan; master on one side & 2 beds on the other side, 1 bath in middle, 1700 sq ft, covered parking.
Verified
El Cajon
The Woods Apartments
480 Jamacha Road, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,794
913 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified
Parc One
320 Town Center Pkwy, Santee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,741
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1166 sqft
Convenient access to the San Vicente Freeway. Apartments with wood-style floors, granite counters, deluxe appliances and full-sized washers and dryers in a community boasting an observation platform overlooking the San Diego River.
Verified
Santee Villas
10445 Mast Blvd, Santee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,664
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
900 sqft
Lush lawns and charming architecture. Apartments have double sink in kitchen and stackable washer/dryer. Minutes to Highway 52, where many restaurants and night spots can be found. Short drive to Mission Trails Regional Park.
Verified
Carlton Heights Villas
9705 Carlton Hills Blvd, Santee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Carlton Heights Villas Apartments, a pristine rental community perfectly situated in a freeway-close, peaceful enclave of western Santee! Our community offers an irresistible combination of modern upgrades, attractive amenities, and
Verified
Bostonia
Parkway Club Apartments
1237 Graves Ave, Bostonia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1125 sqft
Situated in a quiet residential area with access to shopping malls, schools and grocery stores. All-electric kitchens for easy entertaining. On-site laundry, BBQ/grill area and swimming pool and hot tub.
Verified
El Cajon
Talavera Apartments
575 Graves Ave, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
820 sqft
Featuring one-level apartment homes and split-level townhomes, these apartments include walk-in closets, washers and dryers, and plenty of storage space. Just blocks from downtown El Cajon and close to freeways and shopping.
Verified
Highline
8729 Graves Ave, Santee, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
865 sqft
Welcome to Highline Apartments a home that was built with everything you could want allowing you to experience comfort and luxury. Our newly renovated apartments in Santee Ca offer one and two-bedroom apartments for rent.
Verified
El Cajon
Oak Tree
690 E Main St, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
990 sqft
A quiet community with lush landscaping. On-site pool and spa area. Near Poway Road shopping and Scripps Poway Parkway. On-site laundry provided. Updated interiors with a private balcony or patio.
1866 Priest Street
1866 Priest St, El Cajon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1805 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
1761 Pepper Drive
1761 Pepper Drive, El Cajon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Upgraded One bedroom Condo with Garage For Rent - One bedroom one bath all upgraded kitchen granite countertops stainless steel appliances washer and dryer. Fireplace. End upper unit with a balcony. Central A/C Heat.
El Cajon
494 S. Anza St
494 South Anza Street, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
900 sqft
2 Bedroom El Cajon Condo! - This two bedroom condo features neutral paint and tile throughout the first floor. Bedrooms and full bath located on second floor which is carpeted. Ceiling fans throughout the property for added comfort.
10656 Prince Carlos Ln
10656 Prince Carlos Lane, Santee, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1286 sqft
4 BDR Townhome in Quiet Setting - Welcome to Del Coronado Townhomes with community playgrounds and winding walking paths in quiet, tree-lined residential neighborhood located in Santee foothills.
Winter Gardens
11909 Royal Rd Unit C
11909 Royal Road, Winter Gardens, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1323 sqft
3 Bed-1.5 Bath Two Story Townhouse located in El Cajon - Two story townhouse at the Royal Gardens complex located in El Cajon. Within minutes to schools, shopping, dining and more.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Lakeside, the median rent is $983 for a studio, $1,088 for a 1-bedroom, $1,412 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,034 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Lakeside, check out our monthly Lakeside Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Lakeside area include University of California-San Diego, Cuyamaca College, San Diego City College, Palomar College, and San Diego Mesa College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lakeside from include San Diego, Chula Vista, Escondido, Oceanside, and Carlsbad.
