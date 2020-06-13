Apartment List
/
CA
/
campbell
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:18 AM

262 Apartments for rent in Campbell, CA

📍
Central Campbell
West Campbell
Union
See all neighborhoods
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
East Campbell
11 Units Available
Revere Campbell
1725 S Bascom Ave, Campbell, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,295
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,295
1233 sqft
Conveniently located between Los Gatos Creek and the Hamilton Shopping Center in Campbell. Interior amenities include Euro-style cabinetry, modern Whirlpool appliances, and walk-in closets. Pool, garden, and gym available for residents.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Union
9 Units Available
Woodleaf
325 Union Ave, Campbell, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,162
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,588
825 sqft
Newly remodeled units with granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to downtown and biking trails of Los Gatos. Community amenities include hot tub, pool and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Campbell
10 Units Available
The Franciscan Apartments
601 Almarida Dr, Campbell, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,299
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,105
1000 sqft
Units include fully-equipped kitchens, wood-burning fireplaces and washer and dryer. Community has a pool, hot tub and gym. Great location in Silicon Valley close to Santana Row and downtown San Jose.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Central Campbell
14 Units Available
Avalon Campbell
508 Railway Ave, Campbell, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,685
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,020
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Hardwood floors and air conditioning. Gourmet kitchens feature stainless steel appliances. Olympic-size pool and dog park on site. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Union
9 Units Available
The Parc at Pruneyard
225 Union Ave, Campbell, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
950 sqft
A beautiful and comfortable development, this community offers an on-site pet park, gym and clubhouse. Units offer one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans complete with quartz countertops, wood floors and large closets.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Central Campbell
2 Units Available
Orchard City Lofts
190 Dillon Avenue, Campbell, CA
Studio
$2,500
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,125
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Reimagine your world in our brand new 1, 2 and 2 bedroom + loft luxury residences located just steps from the vibrant shopping, dining, and nightlife of Downtown Campbell. Please call us for an appointment today!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Central Campbell
6 Units Available
Brentwood
200 Hollis Ave, Campbell, CA
Studio
$1,955
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,270
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,720
855 sqft
These studio and 1-2 bedroom furnished apartments feature air conditioning and fans as well as in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with carport, pool and bbq/grill. Near San Tomas Expressway, shopping and a movie theater.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:41am
Central Campbell
18 Units Available
300 Railway Apartments
300 Railway Avenue, Campbell, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,472
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,030
1034 sqft
Now open for tours! Situated on the outskirts of the San Jose area, Campbell retains a distinctly small-town environment while allowing convenient access to the bigger cities nearby.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Campbell
1 Unit Available
Villas at Campbell
1670 Whitwood Lane #1, Campbell, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,349
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
**Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Union
4 Units Available
Pruneyard West
201 Michael Dr, Campbell, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,325
944 sqft
This landscaped apartment complex is down the road from a park and features resident carports, an on-site laundry and a community pool. Pet-friendly units have air conditioning, carpeting, private patio/balcony and fully equipped kitchen.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
San Tomas
1 Unit Available
1162 S San Tomas Aquino Rd
1162 South San Tomas Aquino Road, Campbell, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,950
3048 sqft
Absolutely stunning one of a kind newly built Campbell home.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
San Tomas
1 Unit Available
1153 Capri Dr
1153 Capri Drive, Campbell, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1383 sqft
Located off Hacienda Avenue near Winchester Blvd. This two story Townhome is feels like a single family home because there are no common walls within the living quarters.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Central Campbell
1 Unit Available
207 Malley Way
207 Malley Way, Campbell, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,295
2166 sqft
Touring Options: *PLEASE NOTE: In order to deter potential scammer activity, we have this property set up in SAFE mode. All viewings will need to be approved prior. Cal-Western Property Management will never ask you to wire funds.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Campbell
1 Unit Available
408 Darryl Dr
408 Darryl Drive, Campbell, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1400 sqft
Great Location with Fireplace and Hardwood Floors - This is an ideal location is in the West Campbell neighborhood in Campbell.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Campbell
1 Unit Available
365 N 3rd St 2
365 North 3rd Street, Campbell, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
903 sqft
Updated condo near downtown Campbell - Property Id: 9507 2BR/1BA - 903sqft - Great area!!! Walk 3 short blocks to Historical Downtown Campbell!! Townhouse style floor plan.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
San Tomas
1 Unit Available
1840 Los Encantos Ct
1840 Los Encantos Court, Campbell, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
1739 sqft
LOS GATOS - Town House with designer updates throughout - LOS GATOS Type: Townhouse Address: 1840 Los Encantos Ct, Los Gatos, CA. 95032 Location: Pollard Rd, More Ave Rooms: 3 bedroom ,2.5 bathrooms, two story, two car garage, Sq. feet:1739 approx.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
San Tomas
1 Unit Available
725 W Hacienda Ave Campbell
725 West Hacienda Avenue, Campbell, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1670 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months plus Move In discount of 75% Off if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Campbell
1 Unit Available
928 Ravenscourt Ave Apt 4
928 Ravenscourt Avenue, Campbell, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
Charming Two Bedrooms/One Bathroom Apartment at Downing Whitethorne in San Jose 928 Ravenscourt Ave Apt 4 is close to Bascom Light Rail Station, Del Mar High School, South Winchester BBQ, Mizu Sushi Bar & Grill, Waterworks Aquatics San Jose,
Results within 1 mile of Campbell
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
$
Lynhaven
32 Units Available
Lynhaven
919 S Winchester Blvd, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,780
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,710
1159 sqft
NOW VIRTUAL LEASING! Welcome to Lynhaven Apartments: a tranquil sanctuary, in the heart of San Jose.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
10 Units Available
Levare
377 Santana Row, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,772
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Santana Row mall. Boutique community of flats and townhomes with floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood laminate floors, and quality appliances. Select homes feature roof decks. On-site entertainment lounge and courtyard with picnic areas.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Magliocco-Huff
6 Units Available
Livorno Square
3101 Magliocco Dr, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,931
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of the city. On-site cooking pavilion, resort-style heated pool, outdoor fireplace, and a fitness center. Large kitchens with granite countertops and steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
West Campbell
1 Unit Available
Hamilton Manor Apartments
3915 Hamilton Ave #16, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,910
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hamilton Manor is a pleasant apartment community near San Tomas Expressway, on the border between San Jose and Campbell. It offers 1 and 2 bedroom units with an emphasis on comfort, value, and convenience, at reasonable rates.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Castlemont
24 Units Available
Village of Taxco
1324 S Winchester Blvd, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,040
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
995 sqft
Conveniently located close to Starbucks, Rite Aid and a Light Rail Station. Units include granite counters, microwave, patio or balcony. Community features gym, hot tub, and pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Del Marietta-Southwest
11 Units Available
Sofi at Los Gatos Creek
2032 Southwest Expy, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,905
438 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,053
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,269
890 sqft
Located just a stone's throw from the heart of Silicon Valley, these one-, two, and three-bedroom apartments include pet-friendly units, walk-in closets, modern kitchens, included appliances, vaulted ceilings, and large patios and balconies.

Median Rent in Campbell

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Campbell is $1,946, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,439.
Studio
$1,655
1 Bed
$1,946
2 Beds
$2,439
3+ Beds
$3,386
City GuideCampbell
"God bless the concrete and the chaos it keeps / This town belongs to me / The wind from the ocean it whistles in trees / This town belongs to me." (-- Lars Frederiksen and the Bastards, "Campbell, CA" )

Psychics, skaters, punk rockers and scholars all of them have called Campbell, California their home over time. Sandwiched between San Jose and Los Gatos, Campbell owes a lot of its growth in the last few decades to the success of the Silicon Valley start-ups that have called it and the surrounding area home. The city of Campbell itself is almost entirely residential, but it is very lively and active: the citizens are always on the go.

Having trouble with Craigslist Campbell? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Moving to Campbell

As in many suburban areas, rental properties in Campbell are at a premium. Before you try to find an apartment in Campbell, there are some things to consider:

Travel

With State Route 17 running down the middle of town and 85 touching the bottom tip, its easy to get on major routes to commute as needed. Being in California, public transportation is abundant, which is great for those who won’t want to pay the ridiculously high gas prices. The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority runs local bus lines as well as express lines out to Cupertino, San Jose, Palo Alto, and Santa Clara. There are also three stations on a light-rail line that connects with San Jose and Santa Clara.

Weather

When it comes to dry, warm weather that’s not too hot, Campbell is a great destination. The warm days aren’t hot, the cool days aren’t cold its weather that Goldilocks would like: it's just right. The only problem with Campbell is that it is in a bit of a danger zone as far as natural disasters go, as fires and storms pop up around town, and as with any town in California, be ready for some shaky ground thanks to nearby fault lines.

Lifestyle

The downtown area is a big part of life in Campbell, with so many little places to check out. It's easy to have an active lifestyle, with lots of little parks and courses for runners and sports players. With major cities only a short drive away, anything that can’t be found in town is easy to get to, although there are enough places in Campbell that you shouldn’t need to leave the city limits to find anything from hardware to fitness equipment.

Lead Time

With high rental costs and not too many home rentals opening up, you can’t wait on finding a place in Campbell, and you’ll need plenty of lead time to find the right place that fits your budget.

Campbell's Neighborhoods

Campbell is cut up into a couple of different neighborhoods, some of them quite small while others are a good size.

San Tomas: One of the most densely populated neighborhoods in the city, San Tomas is upscale, professional, and full of commuters. It is an urban neighborhood, made up of medium-to-large single-family homes and townhomes. A lot of the buildings in this neighborhood are older, from the mid-century, with no high rise apartments.

Downtown: Nicely walkable with plenty of mixed use properties, the downtown area is great for folks looking for city apartments close to the action. With access to public transportation, and with so much in walking and biking distance, it is a neighborhood where you can get away without a car, and great for folks who love having everything accessible to them.

Hamilton: With a combination of high rise apartments and apartment complexes, as well as owner-occupied single-family homes, Hamilton is a small, tight-knit neighborhood. Its highlighted by the Los Gatos Creek flowing through it, a great line to run along for the active folks.

Prunyard: One of the better spots for renters to find an apartment, thanks to a number of condos and apartment buildings in the northern part of the neighborhood. On the east side of the city, it is slightly inconvenient for those who want to take part in community life, and is not convenient to a major route.

Living in Campbell

A lot of the activities in Campbell are conducted in the downtown area, which is home to a great variety of shops and restaurants. There are tons of locally owned and operated eclectic boutiques, showcasing the work of local artisans. There are plenty of little specialty shops for unique tastes, such as the metaphysical, vintage, and cultural stores. The restaurants are just as varied, running the gamut from a gourmet donut shop to sushi to health food stores, as well as international cuisine. Some of these artisan products and foods are showcased at the year-round, weekly Farmers Market held downtown on Sundays.

Sports have always been a big part of Campbell, and the name of the city will be recognizable to fans of the Little League World Series, as the Campbell team has represented the region over a dozen times, winning six World Series. But they dont just play roundball here: a number of professional football players have also come from Campbell, as well as bodybuilders and Steve Caballero, a high-profile professional skateboarder. Needless to say, it’s a great town for the sports-inclined.

Downtown is home to a myriad of events, with first Fridays and second Saturdays featuring art, entertainment, and themed activities. For the wine fan, local wineries play part in wine walks throughout the year, great for those who want to have a wide variety of some of the best California wines without having to pick up a designated driver. Once the seasons change and winter rolls around, Downtown hosts the Carol of Lights, complete with a snow zone the only snow the city generally sees.

June 2020 Campbell Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Campbell Rent Report. Campbell rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Campbell rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Campbell Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Campbell Rent Report. Campbell rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Campbell rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Campbell rents declined moderately over the past month

Campbell rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Campbell stand at $1,946 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,440 for a two-bedroom. Campbell's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, but is in line with the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Jose Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Campbell, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the San Jose metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Cupertino has the most expensive rents in the San Jose metro, with a two-bedroom median of $5,130; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 2.1% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Gilroy has the least expensive rents in the San Jose metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,392; additionally, the city has seen rent growth of 0.0% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Campbell

    As rents have increased marginally in Campbell, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Campbell is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego.
    • Campbell's median two-bedroom rent of $2,440 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year, which matches the rise in Campbell.
    • While Campbell's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%), Portland (-0.4%), and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Campbell than most large cities. For example, Dallas has a median 2BR rent of $1,136, where Campbell is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Jose
    $2,120
    $2,660
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Sunnyvale
    $2,330
    $2,920
    -0.6%
    -0.8%
    Santa Clara
    $2,250
    $2,820
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Mountain View
    $2,170
    $2,720
    -0.9%
    -0.6%
    Milpitas
    $2,430
    $3,050
    -0.4%
    1.8%
    Palo Alto
    $2,570
    $3,220
    -0.2%
    3.4%
    Cupertino
    $4,090
    $5,130
    -1.6%
    -2.1%
    Gilroy
    $1,910
    $2,390
    0
    1.4%
    Campbell
    $1,950
    $2,440
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    Los Gatos
    $2,070
    $2,610
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Campbell?
    In Campbell, the median rent is $1,655 for a studio, $1,946 for a 1-bedroom, $2,439 for a 2-bedroom, and $3,386 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Campbell, check out our monthly Campbell Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Campbell?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Campbell include Central Campbell, West Campbell, and Union.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Campbell?
    Some of the colleges located in the Campbell area include California College of the Arts, University of California-Hastings College of Law, California State University-East Bay, University of California-Berkeley, and University of California-San Francisco. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Campbell?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Campbell from include San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, Fremont, and Sunnyvale.

    Similar Pages

    Campbell 1 BedroomsCampbell 2 Bedrooms
    Campbell Apartments with Washer-DryerCampbell Pet Friendly Places
    Campbell Studio Apartments