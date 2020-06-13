262 Apartments for rent in Campbell, CA

Moving to Campbell

As in many suburban areas, rental properties in Campbell are at a premium. Before you try to find an apartment in Campbell, there are some things to consider:

Travel

With State Route 17 running down the middle of town and 85 touching the bottom tip, its easy to get on major routes to commute as needed. Being in California, public transportation is abundant, which is great for those who won’t want to pay the ridiculously high gas prices. The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority runs local bus lines as well as express lines out to Cupertino, San Jose, Palo Alto, and Santa Clara. There are also three stations on a light-rail line that connects with San Jose and Santa Clara.

Weather

When it comes to dry, warm weather that’s not too hot, Campbell is a great destination. The warm days aren’t hot, the cool days aren’t cold its weather that Goldilocks would like: it's just right. The only problem with Campbell is that it is in a bit of a danger zone as far as natural disasters go, as fires and storms pop up around town, and as with any town in California, be ready for some shaky ground thanks to nearby fault lines.

Lifestyle

The downtown area is a big part of life in Campbell, with so many little places to check out. It's easy to have an active lifestyle, with lots of little parks and courses for runners and sports players. With major cities only a short drive away, anything that can’t be found in town is easy to get to, although there are enough places in Campbell that you shouldn’t need to leave the city limits to find anything from hardware to fitness equipment.

Lead Time

With high rental costs and not too many home rentals opening up, you can’t wait on finding a place in Campbell, and you’ll need plenty of lead time to find the right place that fits your budget.