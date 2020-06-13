1010 Apartments for rent in San Antonio, TX

Tips for Happy Hunting

San Antonio is huge! It's the 3rd fastest growing city in the U.S. and has the 2nd largest population in Texas. Its borders encompass 412 square miles, a few small cities, and hundreds of neighborhoods, each in a world of its own. So, here are some tips for finding your niche in this ever-expanding city.

Exceed Your Expectations. Don't settle into the first place you come across. Finding an affordable apartment is no problem here, with low rental rates and move-in specials aplenty. Even the more upscale and trendy neighborhoods feature apartments from $400/mo. Location and comfort easily trump price when trying to find the perfect home in old San Antonio. So, what is it that you want? Suburbia? Culture? An easy commute? An historic vibe? Something bike-able? Do you want to look out your window and see rolling hill country? Or do you want to look down on the city from a modern high-rise and pretend you're batman? Well go for it, and don't settle for anything less.

Ask Around. Talk to taxi drivers and police officers downtown. They can tell you all about the neighborhoods, traffic issues, as well as the best places for food and entertainment. If you plan on using public transportation, then hop on a bus and make friends with the person sitting next to you. Their advice on getting around without a car will be invaluable. In suburban neighborhoods, try taking a walk through the nearest park to meet potential neighbors. Talk to anyone. Most of the people in San Antonio will provide you with extensive advice in friendly Texas fashion.

Consider Commute. Where is work? Triangulate for the most convenient location. Public transportation and traffic are especially stressful when commuting from outside the 410 Loop into the urban core. If you plan on living or working up north, then try to avoid IH 35, infamous for its traffic and speed traps.

Nuances of Renting. Most apartments in San Antonio require you to make at least three times as much as the rent. While many places have great move-in specials, be prepared to pay a hefty deposit in the more coveted locations.