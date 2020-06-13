1010 Apartments for rent in San Antonio, TX📍
Welcome to San Antonio: Home to the rodeo, the Spurs, the Alamo Dome, and of course, the Alamo. It's not uncommon to spot a few Texas clichés around this town. Cowboy hats, boots, and heavy duty trucks are a necessity for many locals, especially those working the rodeo or surrounding ranches. Expect to hear a "howdy!" every once in a while, and don't be surprised to see the occasional Chuck Norris lookalike. However, you can also find modern hybrid buses, upscale malls, advanced medical and business centers, authentic flamenco performances, punks and yuppies, hippies and barbies, freaks, goths, geeks, and everything in between. It's a certain style of country-urban living born out of age-old Texan ingenuity.
Having trouble with Craigslist San Antonio? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Bridge at the San Antonio Japanese Tea Gardens
Alamo Mission at dusk
Tower of the Americas at HemisFair Urban Park
San Antonio is huge! It's the 3rd fastest growing city in the U.S. and has the 2nd largest population in Texas. Its borders encompass 412 square miles, a few small cities, and hundreds of neighborhoods, each in a world of its own. So, here are some tips for finding your niche in this ever-expanding city.
Exceed Your Expectations. Don't settle into the first place you come across. Finding an affordable apartment is no problem here, with low rental rates and move-in specials aplenty. Even the more upscale and trendy neighborhoods feature apartments from $400/mo. Location and comfort easily trump price when trying to find the perfect home in old San Antonio. So, what is it that you want? Suburbia? Culture? An easy commute? An historic vibe? Something bike-able? Do you want to look out your window and see rolling hill country? Or do you want to look down on the city from a modern high-rise and pretend you're batman? Well go for it, and don't settle for anything less.
Ask Around. Talk to taxi drivers and police officers downtown. They can tell you all about the neighborhoods, traffic issues, as well as the best places for food and entertainment. If you plan on using public transportation, then hop on a bus and make friends with the person sitting next to you. Their advice on getting around without a car will be invaluable. In suburban neighborhoods, try taking a walk through the nearest park to meet potential neighbors. Talk to anyone. Most of the people in San Antonio will provide you with extensive advice in friendly Texas fashion.
Consider Commute. Where is work? Triangulate for the most convenient location. Public transportation and traffic are especially stressful when commuting from outside the 410 Loop into the urban core. If you plan on living or working up north, then try to avoid IH 35, infamous for its traffic and speed traps.
Nuances of Renting. Most apartments in San Antonio require you to make at least three times as much as the rent. While many places have great move-in specials, be prepared to pay a hefty deposit in the more coveted locations.
Downtown: Swanky City Living. The Alamo, the Riverwalk, the Rivercenter Mall, and the revolving restaurant/bar atop the Tower of the Americas are the main attractions here.
South Alamo: Starving artists and castle dwellers. South of downtown, you will find the most eclectic and culturally rich neighborhoods San Antonio has to offer. It is here that local art and music is showcased every first Friday and second Saturday. You can also find old mansions, haunted hotels, and elegant riverside condos.
Uptown: Classy, upscale, old money communities. Uptown is home to many celebrities, such as Tommy Lee Jones and Thomas Gibson. It has some of the best restaurants and shopping in the city. So, put on your fancy pants and explore the opulence of popular neighborhoods such as Alamo Heights, Terrell Hills, and Uptown Broadway.
Midtown: Old San Antonio. This area is known for its historic architecture and convenient central location. The popular Monte Vista neighborhood is located here, as well as some more affordable up-and-coming neighborhoods, such as Beacon Hill and Alta Vista.
North Central: San Antonio Suburbia. This area includes the coveted neighborhoods of Castle Hills, Hill Country Village, and Oak Park.
Northwest: Popular, pricey, and brand-spanking-new. These neighborhoods are still sprouting fresh, new homes as the city continues to expand. While this area is mostly residential, the Floore Country Store and the Helotes Cornyval provide plenty of live, down home entertainment. Also, the Guadalupe River is a short drive away for all your fishing/camping/tubing/kayaking adventures.
Northeast: Cities within the city. This area is made up of incorporated cities that have become part of San Antonio's suburbs. Quiet, family-oriented communities such as Selma and Universal City are short on apartments, but have plenty of house rentals available.
South: Flatlands and families. Home to the China Grove neighborhood, made famous by the Doobie Brothers, this area is full of older buildings and has a very friendly vibe.
Keeping Cool. Beware the cost of cool in San Antonio's summer heat. Be prepared to fork over at least $100 to the electric company each month — at least. If you have a bigger home and like it nice and cool, don't be surprised to see a $200 - $300 electric bill from May through November. However, clear, cold, spring-fed waters of the nearby Comal and Guadalupe rivers provide plenty of relief from brutal Texas heat.
Getting Around. Life is tough without a car in San Antonio. The bus system is ridiculous anywhere outside the urban core, and a summer without a ride to the river can be excruciating. Then again, life is tough with a car as well. Getting from one end of town to the other is a long, long journey. For a round trip, you're looking at about 100 miles, $20 to $30 in gas, and 1 to 5 hours out of your day depending on the traffic. Not to mention, people seem to lose their minds while driving around central San Antonio. And why wouldn't they? It is here that three major interstates connect with congested highways and city loops, creating a wasp nest of disgruntled commuters and lost tourists.
Staying Sane. It may sound obvious, but be sure to relax and have some fun every once in a while. People get way too wound up over work, or lack of work, these days. It's free to get a good dose of art and music at the Blue Star's First Fridays and Second Saturdays. Take an inexpensive mini vacation to the Comal River or the Guadalupe River on weekends. Explore the Riverwalk, especially during holidays and festivals.... but beware of where you step. Approximately 500 people fall into the polluted San Antonio River that runs through this downtown boardwalk every year.
So there you have it. That's my general advice for living in San Antonio. Be sure to take it with a grain of salt and a shot of tequila.
June 2020 San Antonio Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 San Antonio Rent Report. San Antonio rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Antonio rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
San Antonio rents declined moderately over the past month
San Antonio rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in San Antonio stand at $856 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,076 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. San Antonio's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in Texas
While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of San Antonio over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in Texas for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Laredo, where a two-bedroom goes for $843, is the only other major city besides San Antonio to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5%).
- El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).
San Antonio rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide
As rents have fallen slightly in San Antonio, many similar cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. San Antonio is also more affordable than most other large cities across the country.
- San Antonio's median two-bedroom rent of $1,076 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.1% decline in San Antonio.
- While rents in San Antonio fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and DC (+0.5%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in San Antonio than most comparable cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in San Antonio.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released San Antonio’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"San Antonio renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment L...
Here’s how San Antonio ranks on:
Apartment List has released San Antonio’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"San Antonio renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories above average scores."
Key findings in San Antonio include the following:
- San Antonio renters gave their city a A- overall.
- The highest-rated categories for San Antonio were affordability, which received an A+),and social life, state and local taxes, quality of local schools, and jobs and career opportunities all received A grades.
- The areas of concern to San Antonio renters are weather and public transit, which both received B grades.
- Millennial renters and renters who are parents are equally satisfied with their city, with both giving it an A grade.
- San Antonio did relatively well compared to other cities in Texas, including Houston (B+), Dallas (B), and Fort Worth (B).
- San Antonio did relatively well compared to other Southwestern cities, including Las Vegas (C) and Tucson, AZ (D).
- San Antonio did relatively well compared to other cities nationwide, including Los Angeles, CA (C+), New York, NY (C+) and Miami, FL (C+).
The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
Renters say:
- "Huge city that feels like a small town" – Mehgan F.
- "I hate the traffic, but love the culture and activities" – Arlene H.
- "Love the San Antonio culture. So much great food and so many fun events like Fiesta in April. There’s always something you can do with the family, especially downtown." – Frank F.
- "The weather is great and crime isn’t as bad as other cities, but public transit is terrible and it’s nearly impossible to get by without a vehicle" – David S.
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.