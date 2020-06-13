Apartment List
TX
san antonio
Last updated June 13 2020

1010 Apartments for rent in San Antonio, TX

Stone Oak
Highland Hills
Vance Jackson
Downtown San Antonio
North Central
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Thousand Oaks
29 Units Available
Royal Palms
16100 Henderson Pass, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
982 sqft
Located on Henderson Pass with easy access to the Randolph Air force Base, The Riverwalk and The Alamo. Recently renovated apartments with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and upgraded fixtures.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
31 Units Available
San Miguel
5202 Texana Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$792
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,387
1397 sqft
This gated community features seven floor plans that have been recently renovated and feature walk-in closets. Plenty of shopping and dining along nearby I-10. There's an onsite pool, car wash area and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
31 Units Available
Cortland Estates at TPC
22800 Bulverde Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$912
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,577
1592 sqft
When the view inside your home is as inspired as the view from it, you know you are living at Cortland Estates Located at TPC San Antonio luxury apartments and townhomes.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
24 Units Available
Volar
1526 Cable Ranch Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$921
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
958 sqft
Brand new community. Units have granite countertops, hardwood floors and private patio/balcony. Modern kitchen with black-on-black appliances. Tenants have access to pool, gym, clubhouse and BBQ/grill. Pet-friendly community with dog park.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
69 Units Available
Lantower Alamo Heights
327 W Sunset Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,034
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,734
1540 sqft
Modern apartments located near shopping, bars and restaurants. Spacious kitchens have islands, granite counters, ample storage space and stainless steel appliances. The pet-friendly complex has a grooming area and a dog park.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Oakwell Farms
14 Units Available
The Niche
33 Lynn Batts Ln, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$862
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,383
1390 sqft
Right next to Harry Wurzbach Road and close to San Antonio Airport. Stylish homes include a fireplace, modern kitchen appliances and balcony or patio. Community offers a clubhouse, a pool with terrace, and a gym.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
46 Units Available
Ventura Ridge
5602 Presidio Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$966
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant apartments with easy access to 10 and Loop 1604 with nearby shopping and dining. Luxury granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances with premier amenities including a pool, coffee bar, and dog park.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
9 Units Available
The BLVD at Medical Center
4980 USAA Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$894
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant apartments located in western area of Medical Center district. Easy access to Interstate 10 and universities. Featuring spacious living areas, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry. Pool, playground, and carport.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
16 Units Available
Salado Springs
12727 Vista del Norte, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$869
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Salado Springs Apartments offers a beautiful resort-style swimming pool, 24-hour full-access sauna and spa, billiards room, 24-hour fitness center and MORE! After a long day of leisure throughout our community's amenities, you'll enjoy retreating
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
21 Units Available
Springs at Alamo Ranch
11211 Westwood Loop, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,047
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,036
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
1104 sqft
The East Charles William Anderson Loop provides easy access to entertainment, dining and shopping options. Apartments in this pet-friendly community have 9-foot ceilings and private balconies. Community features include a fitness center and coffee bar.
Last updated June 13 at 07:17am
17 Units Available
Deer Oaks
7230 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$680
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
934 sqft
Updated apartments located near the I-410 Beltway and close to St. Mary's University and Ingram Park Mall. Units with air conditioning, tile flooring and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 07:17am
Vance Jackson
5 Units Available
Oak Terrace
9203 IH-10 West, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$708
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally situated just off I-10. Village-like community of 1-3 bedroom apartments with amenities such as built-in bookshelves and private patios or balconies. On-site playground, swimming pool, and laundry. Covered car parking available.
Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
11 Units Available
Amber Hill
5335 NW Loop 410, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$789
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$799
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
968 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Amber Hill in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 07:13am
Terrell Heights
22 Units Available
Blue Vine
6900 N Vandiver Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$749
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
Ideally located near Fort Sam Houston. Quiet apartment community with an on-site swimming pool, sundeck and laundry. Free covered car parking and package receiving services available.
Last updated June 13 at 07:07am
11 Units Available
Chestnut Park
901 W Silver Sands Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$705
1 Bedroom
$790
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern community that welcomes pets. Beautiful landscaping throughout. On-site pool, hammock lounge, and walking paths. Apartments feature updated appliances, plush carpeting, and a breakfast nook. Controlled access provided.
Last updated June 13 at 07:03am
8 Units Available
Riverstone Apartments
8711 Cinnamon Creek Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$655
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
943 sqft
Minutes from the I-10 and I-410 interchange and convenient to downtown San Antonio. Units with walk-in closets, washers and dryers, fireplaces and bonus storage space.
Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
34 Units Available
Arbors On Rustleaf
150 Rustleaf Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$560
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$729
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community has swimming pool, picnic tables and DVD movie library. Convenient location close to Pearsall Park, I-410 and the VIA Bus Line. Units feature walk in closets, solar screens and private patio or balcony.
Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
Shavano Park
26 Units Available
Platinum Shavano Oaks
14811 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,732
1282 sqft
Situated on the edge of Shavano Park. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with all the amenities of a custom-built home. Communal game room, internet cafe, gym and business center. Residents can make electronic rent payments.
Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
23 Units Available
Edge Studio
4041 Bluemel Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$739
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
775 sqft
Luxury apartments with laminate flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Recently renovated residents lounge. Picnic area. Swimming pool with hot tub, free laundry facility and business center.
Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
4 Units Available
Carmel Canyon
11727 Culebra Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
996 sqft
Convenient to Loop 1604. 1-3 bedroom apartments with spacious kitchens and bathrooms in a community offering scenic views and resort-style amenities. Detached garages and covered car parking available.
Last updated June 13 at 06:58am
Vance Jackson
9 Units Available
Trails of Elm Creek
11444 Vance Jackson Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$723
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$867
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Green community surrounded by schools, restaurants and parks. Amble down nature trails or relax on the redwood deck. Located on VIA bus line with easy access to all major highways.
Last updated June 13 at 07:00am
15 Units Available
Villas of Oak Creste
5315 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$640
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1250 sqft
Located just minutes from Interstate 10, Villas of Oak Creste, offering the best apartments in San Antonio, Texas, boasts well-appointed one and two-bedroom floor plans.
Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Oak Grove
40 Units Available
OakStone Apartment Homes
2600 NE Loop 410, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$695
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
1029 sqft
Oakstone Apartment Homes offers spacious 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans with large kitchens with separate dining areas.
Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Stone Oak
24 Units Available
Overture Stone Oak 55+
18610 Tuscany Stone, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,800
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1163 sqft
Our leasing office has gone virtual. As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has evolved, we have made changes to our business practices based on the latest public health recommendations. Our management office will remain open to serve our residents.

Median Rent in San Antonio

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in San Antonio is $855, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,075.
Studio
$694
1 Bed
$855
2 Beds
$1,075
3+ Beds
$1,423
City GuideSan Antonio
When I greet my neighbor with a "hi y'all", I'm wealthy as a king upon a throne. You can have your mansion or your cottage small - I'll just take my home in San Antone." (George Strait - "Home in San Antone").

Welcome to San Antonio: Home to the rodeo, the Spurs, the Alamo Dome, and of course, the Alamo. It's not uncommon to spot a few Texas clichés around this town. Cowboy hats, boots, and heavy duty trucks are a necessity for many locals, especially those working the rodeo or surrounding ranches. Expect to hear a "howdy!" every once in a while, and don't be surprised to see the occasional Chuck Norris lookalike. However, you can also find modern hybrid buses, upscale malls, advanced medical and business centers, authentic flamenco performances, punks and yuppies, hippies and barbies, freaks, goths, geeks, and everything in between. It's a certain style of country-urban living born out of age-old Texan ingenuity.

Having trouble with Craigslist San Antonio? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Bridge at the San Antonio Japanese Tea Gardens

Alamo Mission at dusk

Tower of the Americas at HemisFair Urban Park

Tips for Happy Hunting

San Antonio is huge! It's the 3rd fastest growing city in the U.S. and has the 2nd largest population in Texas. Its borders encompass 412 square miles, a few small cities, and hundreds of neighborhoods, each in a world of its own. So, here are some tips for finding your niche in this ever-expanding city.

Exceed Your Expectations. Don't settle into the first place you come across. Finding an affordable apartment is no problem here, with low rental rates and move-in specials aplenty. Even the more upscale and trendy neighborhoods feature apartments from $400/mo. Location and comfort easily trump price when trying to find the perfect home in old San Antonio. So, what is it that you want? Suburbia? Culture? An easy commute? An historic vibe? Something bike-able? Do you want to look out your window and see rolling hill country? Or do you want to look down on the city from a modern high-rise and pretend you're batman? Well go for it, and don't settle for anything less.

Ask Around. Talk to taxi drivers and police officers downtown. They can tell you all about the neighborhoods, traffic issues, as well as the best places for food and entertainment. If you plan on using public transportation, then hop on a bus and make friends with the person sitting next to you. Their advice on getting around without a car will be invaluable. In suburban neighborhoods, try taking a walk through the nearest park to meet potential neighbors. Talk to anyone. Most of the people in San Antonio will provide you with extensive advice in friendly Texas fashion.

Consider Commute. Where is work? Triangulate for the most convenient location. Public transportation and traffic are especially stressful when commuting from outside the 410 Loop into the urban core. If you plan on living or working up north, then try to avoid IH 35, infamous for its traffic and speed traps.

Nuances of Renting. Most apartments in San Antonio require you to make at least three times as much as the rent. While many places have great move-in specials, be prepared to pay a hefty deposit in the more coveted locations.

Let Me Show You the Ropes

Downtown: Swanky City Living. The Alamo, the Riverwalk, the Rivercenter Mall, and the revolving restaurant/bar atop the Tower of the Americas are the main attractions here.

South Alamo: Starving artists and castle dwellers. South of downtown, you will find the most eclectic and culturally rich neighborhoods San Antonio has to offer. It is here that local art and music is showcased every first Friday and second Saturday. You can also find old mansions, haunted hotels, and elegant riverside condos.

Uptown: Classy, upscale, old money communities. Uptown is home to many celebrities, such as Tommy Lee Jones and Thomas Gibson. It has some of the best restaurants and shopping in the city. So, put on your fancy pants and explore the opulence of popular neighborhoods such as Alamo Heights, Terrell Hills, and Uptown Broadway.

Midtown: Old San Antonio. This area is known for its historic architecture and convenient central location. The popular Monte Vista neighborhood is located here, as well as some more affordable up-and-coming neighborhoods, such as Beacon Hill and Alta Vista.

North Central: San Antonio Suburbia. This area includes the coveted neighborhoods of Castle Hills, Hill Country Village, and Oak Park.

Northwest: Popular, pricey, and brand-spanking-new. These neighborhoods are still sprouting fresh, new homes as the city continues to expand. While this area is mostly residential, the Floore Country Store and the Helotes Cornyval provide plenty of live, down home entertainment. Also, the Guadalupe River is a short drive away for all your fishing/camping/tubing/kayaking adventures.

Northeast: Cities within the city. This area is made up of incorporated cities that have become part of San Antonio's suburbs. Quiet, family-oriented communities such as Selma and Universal City are short on apartments, but have plenty of house rentals available.

South: Flatlands and families. Home to the China Grove neighborhood, made famous by the Doobie Brothers, this area is full of older buildings and has a very friendly vibe.

San Antonio Survival

Keeping Cool. Beware the cost of cool in San Antonio's summer heat. Be prepared to fork over at least $100 to the electric company each month — at least. If you have a bigger home and like it nice and cool, don't be surprised to see a $200 - $300 electric bill from May through November. However, clear, cold, spring-fed waters of the nearby Comal and Guadalupe rivers provide plenty of relief from brutal Texas heat.

Getting Around. Life is tough without a car in San Antonio. The bus system is ridiculous anywhere outside the urban core, and a summer without a ride to the river can be excruciating. Then again, life is tough with a car as well. Getting from one end of town to the other is a long, long journey. For a round trip, you're looking at about 100 miles, $20 to $30 in gas, and 1 to 5 hours out of your day depending on the traffic. Not to mention, people seem to lose their minds while driving around central San Antonio. And why wouldn't they? It is here that three major interstates connect with congested highways and city loops, creating a wasp nest of disgruntled commuters and lost tourists.

Staying Sane. It may sound obvious, but be sure to relax and have some fun every once in a while. People get way too wound up over work, or lack of work, these days. It's free to get a good dose of art and music at the Blue Star's First Fridays and Second Saturdays. Take an inexpensive mini vacation to the Comal River or the Guadalupe River on weekends. Explore the Riverwalk, especially during holidays and festivals.... but beware of where you step. Approximately 500 people fall into the polluted San Antonio River that runs through this downtown boardwalk every year.

So there you have it. That's my general advice for living in San Antonio. Be sure to take it with a grain of salt and a shot of tequila.

-By Katy Comal

June 2020 San Antonio Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 San Antonio Rent Report. San Antonio rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Antonio rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

San Antonio rents declined moderately over the past month

San Antonio rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in San Antonio stand at $856 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,076 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. San Antonio's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of San Antonio over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in Texas for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Laredo, where a two-bedroom goes for $843, is the only other major city besides San Antonio to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    San Antonio rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in San Antonio, many similar cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. San Antonio is also more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • San Antonio's median two-bedroom rent of $1,076 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.1% decline in San Antonio.
    • While rents in San Antonio fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in San Antonio than most comparable cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in San Antonio.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released San Antonio’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "San Antonio renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment L...

    View full San Antonio Renter Survey

    Here’s how San Antonio ranks on:

    A-
    Overall satisfaction
    A-
    Safety and crime rate
    A
    Jobs and career opportunities
    B+
    Recreational activities
    A+
    Affordability
    A
    Quality of schools
    A
    Social Life
    B
    Weather
    B+
    Commute time
    A
    State and local taxes
    B
    Public transit
    A-
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released San Antonio’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "San Antonio renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories above average scores."

    Key findings in San Antonio include the following:

    • San Antonio renters gave their city a A- overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for San Antonio were affordability, which received an A+),and social life, state and local taxes, quality of local schools, and jobs and career opportunities all received A grades.
    • The areas of concern to San Antonio renters are weather and public transit, which both received B grades.
    • Millennial renters and renters who are parents are equally satisfied with their city, with both giving it an A grade.
    • San Antonio did relatively well compared to other cities in Texas, including Houston (B+), Dallas (B), and Fort Worth (B).
    • San Antonio did relatively well compared to other Southwestern cities, including Las Vegas (C) and Tucson, AZ (D).
    • San Antonio did relatively well compared to other cities nationwide, including Los Angeles, CA (C+), New York, NY (C+) and Miami, FL (C+).

    The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "Huge city that feels like a small town" – Mehgan F.
    • "I hate the traffic, but love the culture and activities" – Arlene H.
    • "Love the San Antonio culture. So much great food and so many fun events like Fiesta in April. There’s always something you can do with the family, especially downtown." – Frank F.
    • "The weather is great and crime isn’t as bad as other cities, but public transit is terrible and it’s nearly impossible to get by without a vehicle" – David S.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in San Antonio?
    In San Antonio, the median rent is $694 for a studio, $855 for a 1-bedroom, $1,075 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,423 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in San Antonio, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in San Antonio?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in San Antonio include Stone Oak, Highland Hills, Vance Jackson, Downtown San Antonio, and North Central.
    How pet-friendly is San Antonio?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, San Antonio received a letter grade of A- for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in San Antonio?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, San Antonio received a letter grade of A for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in San Antonio?
    San Antonio renters gave their city a letter grade of A when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how San Antonio did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in San Antonio?
    San Antonio renters gave their city a letter grade of A when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how San Antonio did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around San Antonio?
    Some of the colleges located in the San Antonio area include Our Lady of the Lake University, St Philip's College, San Antonio College, St. Mary's University, and The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to San Antonio?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to San Antonio from include Austin, New Braunfels, San Marcos, Kyle, and Universal City.

