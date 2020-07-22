355 Apartments for rent in Sacramento County, CA📍
4 Units Available
Encina
The Luxe
2501 Hurley Way, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,353
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,446
775 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated residential community with multiple apartment and townhome floor plans. Nestled in Arden-Arcade, just 20 minutes from Downtown Sacramento. Fitness center, pool, clubhouse, and business center for residents.
13 Units Available
Natomas Creek
Homecoming At Creekside
4800 Kokomo Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,547
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,331
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright apartments on wooded lot. Eat-in kitchens and lots of natural light. Private laundry. Homes are in a master planned community with media and game rooms. Garage parking available. Near Wild Rose Park.
6 Units Available
Orange Vale Colony
Folsom Gateway
9237 Greenback Ln, Orangevale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,466
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,011
992 sqft
Located in the prestigious Orangevale/Folsom area, Folsom Gateway offers you exceptional comfort and convenience.
9 Units Available
South Rosemont
Rosemont Park
9190 Schmuckley Drive, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,268
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We offer spacious, well-designed 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment and townhouse floorplans in a tranquil park-like setting. We were rated 4+ STARS by our residents in a nationwide resident survey.
2 Units Available
Glenwood Meadows
Morningside Creek Apartments
410 Bell Ave, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,329
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
862 sqft
Morningside Creek offers spacious 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes with vibrant interiors, engaging community amenities and an unbeatable location.
42 Units Available
College-Glen
Rivercrest Apartments
7928 La Riviera Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1176 sqft
Rivercrest Apartments for rent in Sacramento, CA offers one, two and three bedroom apartments with a variety of over-sized restyled and standard interiors and amenities that meet a wide variety of tastes and needs.
6 Units Available
Valley Hi - North Laguna
The Landing at College Square
7640 West Stockton Boulevard, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,621
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,839
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live well and choose The Landing at College Square in Sacramento, CA, as your new home. Ideally located only minutes away from downtown, The Landing at College Square Apartments blends style with comfort for an unmatched living experience.
8 Units Available
Greenhaven
Vue at the Lake
407 Florin Rd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright apartments right on Lake Greenhaven. Recently renovated with granite counters and big windows. European cabinetry. Complex has swimming pool, tennis court, and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
14 Units Available
Encina
Sterling Pointe
2257 Hurley Way, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1050 sqft
Sterling Pointe Apartments is conveniently located in the Arden Arcade area in Sacramento, CA. Here you will enjoy the best of dining, shopping, and entertainment. Plus, Sacramento State is only minutes away.
7 Units Available
Greenhaven
Sixty58 Townhomes
6058 Riverside Dr, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,385
1335 sqft
Prime location on Riverside Boulevard just 10 minutes from downtown Sacramento and close to freeway. Community has a tennis court, pool and 24-hour gym. Units feature walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
10 Units Available
The Hills
9201 Madison Ave, Orangevale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
950 sqft
Near Folsom Premium Outlets and the American River. Modern apartments with walk-in closets and air conditioning. Private fireplace in some units. Tenants have access to community pool and clubhouse.
2 Units Available
Greenhaven
Waverly Flats
6200 Greenhaven Drive, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,485
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Uniquely designed and conveniently located, Waverly Flats Townhomes and Apartments for rent in Sacramento, CA, offer pet-friendly homes to suit your every need! Ideally situated in the desirable Greenhaven Pocket neighborhood, you are minutes from
3 Units Available
Antelope
Indigo Apartments
7740 Watt Ave, Antelope, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
743 sqft
Fall in love with the country charm at Indigo Apartments, a lush community with rolling lawns, mature trees, and shady walking paths.
25 Units Available
Broadstone
Talavera
1550 Broadstone Parkway, Folsom, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,755
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1084 sqft
We are now conducting tours by appouintment only.
22 Units Available
Downtown Sacramento
Capitol Towers
1500 7th St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,415
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,570
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
882 sqft
Fantastic, upscale community near Roosevelt Park and the California State Capitol Building. Recently renovated with granite countertops, new appliances, and hardwood floors. On-site yoga, game room, fire pit, and pool. Pet-friendly.
22 Units Available
Broadstone
Sherwood at Iron Point
2300 Iron Point Rd, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,613
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sherwood Apartment Homes, where a future you have only dreamed about can finally become a reality! We offer stunning 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Folsom apartments than can elevate your lifestyle, with fresh and vibrant interiors, engaging
10 Units Available
Vasari
8163 Sheldon Road, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,941
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1303 sqft
Designer apartments with vinyl plank flooring, high ceilings and large kitchens. Yoga studio and bocce ball court for active residents. In Elk Grove just off Hwy 99.
17 Units Available
Alhambra Triangle
LINQ Midtown
3111 S St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,430
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,645
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1082 sqft
Luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of midtown close to shopping and dining. Units feature high-end finishes, open spaces and lots of natural light.
12 Units Available
Hub Apartments
525 Willard Drive, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,510
1265 sqft
Welcome home to Hub Folsom apartments, a sleek brand-new community with style, sophistication, and the classic urban charm Folsom is known for.
4 Units Available
Hazel Ranch
8842 Winding Way, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,656
800 sqft
Located along Fair Oaks Winding Way and close to entertainment, shops, and dining. Apartments have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, and a gas fireplace.
11 Units Available
98Hundred
9800 Fair Oaks Blvd, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,597
944 sqft
Surrounded by scenic greenery, this apartment complex offers superb community amenities including putting green, volleyball court, 24-hour gym, and business center. Rooms have air conditioning, dishwasher, and in-unit laundry.
13 Units Available
Laguna West
Siena Villas
9130 Nolan St, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,320
1232 sqft
Just moments from Bartholomew Park, Harbour Cove Shopping Center and Interstate 5, this gated community has a fitness center, covered parking and pool. Apartments are pet-friendly and offer fireplaces, large closets and private decks/balconies.
8 Units Available
Laguna West
Castellino at Laguna West
3300 Renwick Ave, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1232 sqft
You'll love all that you experience at Castellino at Laguna West Apartments. Enjoy spacious floor plans, luxury amenities, a pet-friendly community, and so much more. We offer upscale one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Elk Grove, CA.
9 Units Available
Lakeside
Lake Point
9589 Four Winds Dr, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,906
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1263 sqft
Designer architecture, heated pool, 24-hour fitness center, spa and landscaped grounds. Apartments feature nine-foot ceilings, dishwasher, full size washer/dryers, large decks and balconies and oversized walk-in closets.
Frequently Asked Questions
Some of the colleges located in the Sacramento County area include California State University-East Bay, California State University-Sacramento, University of California-Berkeley, Mills College, and Samuel Merritt University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Sacramento, Oakland, Concord, Hayward, and Roseville have apartments for rent.
