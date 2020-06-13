/
/
jurupa valley
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:52 PM
127 Apartments for rent in Jurupa Valley, CA📍
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
15 Units Available
Vesada
3390 Country Village Rd, Jurupa Valley, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,655
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1019 sqft
True modern living with lots of natural light and ample amenities, including a fire pit, recycling program, hydrotherapy spa and a resort-style pool. Full kitchens, energy-efficient windows and private balconies.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Riverdale Acres
1 Unit Available
11973 Tributary Way
11973 Tributary Way, Jurupa Valley, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,450
3405 sqft
Upgraded Brand new 5 bed home in RiverBend community with spectacular view, Eastvale schools - Innovative and Spacious California Living Home This spacious five bedroom two-story home boasts an enviable layout perfect for entertaining.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
6155 Ave Juan Diaz
6155 Avenue Juan Diaz, Jurupa Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1363 sqft
6155 Ave Juan Diaz Available 07/10/20 BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - COMMUNITY POOL & TENNIS COURT * FREEWAY CLOSE * VIEW OF GOLF COURSE - DONT MISS OUT ON THIS . 3RD BEDROOM CAN BE AN OFFICE OR BONUS ROOM .
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Reservoir Farms
1 Unit Available
10480 48th St.
10480 48th Street, Jurupa Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1351 sqft
10480 48th St. Available 07/17/20 Must See 3BR 1.75BA - Must see!! 3BR 1.75 BA Fireplace in living room. Ceramic tile floors. Spacious yards. 2 car garage. Not to disturb the occupants. Pets on approval. Coming soon! (RLNE5848181)
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
6049 Emery St
6049 Emery Street, Jurupa Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1650 sqft
New paint,floor tile, carpet, remodeled kitchen with new appliances, bathrooms and new fixtures throughout, Near shopping. NO PETS. Excellent credit is required. Owner takes care of landscaping.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
3830 AVE VINELAND
3830 Eve Circle, Jurupa Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,600
1378 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3830 AVE VINELAND in Jurupa Valley. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
5567 34th St
5567 34th Street, Jurupa Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
READY TO MOVE IN! NEW FLOORS, NEW KITCHEN, NEW BATHROOMS, NEW WINDOWS, NEW PAINT INSIDE AND OUTSIDE. This unit has its own address, gas, electric and water meters. Located conveniently near freeways, shopping, and schools.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
5565 34th St
5565 34th Street, Jurupa Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
660 sqft
READY TO MOVE IN! NEW FLOORS, NEW KITCHEN, NEW BATHROOMS, NEW WINDOWS, NEW PAINT INSIDE AND OUTSIDE. This unit has its own address, gas, electric and water meters. Located conveniently near freeways, shopping, and schools.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
5557 34th St
5557 34th St, Jurupa Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1000 sqft
READY TO MOVE IN! NEW FLOORS, NEW KITCHEN, NEW BATHROOMS, NEW WINDOWS, NEW PAINT INSIDE AND OUTSIDE. This unit has its own address, gas, electric and water meters. Located conveniently near freeways, shopping, and schools.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
5372 Cormorant
5372 Cormorant Ct, Jurupa Valley, CA
6 Bedrooms
$3,500
4200 sqft
This is a next generation home, as well as a smart home. It has 6 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, large kitchen and living area. Two separate garages, one is a two car garage and the other is a single car garage.
1 of 11
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4245 Papago St.
4245 Papago Street, Jurupa Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1931 sqft
4245 Papago St. Available 04/25/20 Beautiful 2- Story 4BR 2.75 BA Home. - Ceramic tile floors. Family room with fireplace. Spacious kitchen. Downstairs BR and bathroom. Downstairs bathroom with shower only. Spacious kitchen. Diningroom.
1 of 21
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Riverdale Acres
1 Unit Available
12026 Foreshore Way
12026 Foreshore Way, Jurupa Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2273 sqft
This spacious single story home has a large open floor plan, Built in year 2017.
1 of 35
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
9125 Bellegrave Avenue
9125 Bellegrave Avenue, Jurupa Valley, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
2195 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION: Brand new Home! Small Gated Community. 5 Bedrooms and 3 and 1/2 Baths. 2 Car Garage with Direct Access and 3 additional guest parking spaces provided for each unit. Private Backyard with an additional gated entry.
Results within 1 mile of Jurupa Valley
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 01:07pm
Downtown Riverside
1 Unit Available
ReNew on 14th
4555 Pine St, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
935 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
20 Units Available
Homecoming At Eastvale
5464 W Homecoming Cir, Eastvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,227
1103 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,054
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the convenience of living at Homecoming at Eastvale, with on-site parking, private outdoor space and in-unit laundry. Close to Highway 15, these modern residences provide easy access to wherever you need to be.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12851 Rimmon Rd
12851 Rimmon Road, Eastvale, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
3518 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 5 bds home in Eastvale - Property Id: 292689 Large single family home in Eastvale. 5bd, 3.5bath, 3,518sq ft on 0.25 acre lot. Plus large upstairs loft. Well maintained and in great condition.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12486 Cool Springs St
12486 Cool Springs Street, Eastvale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3449 sqft
Fabulous 4Bed +loft/ 3Bath Home for rent in desirable Eastvale! - Take Virtual Tour Here https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=K9BoprWCFgX WELCOME HOME! Rarely available beautiful Eastvale corner home for rent.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Southridge Village
1 Unit Available
15639 Coventry Ln
15639 Coventry Lane, Fontana, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1800 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
June Move In,Upgraded 3 Bedroom, 2.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Southridge Village
1 Unit Available
14515 Woodland Drive
14515 Woodland Drive, Fontana, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
600 sqft
Welcome home to The Cottages! This 2 bedroom home has been completely remodeled and upgraded.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
12402 Feather Drive
12402 Feather Drive, Eastvale, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
3715 sqft
NO PETS ALLOWED.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Grand
1 Unit Available
5162 Wroxton Drive
5162 Wroxton Drive, Riverside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1299 sqft
Nice pool home located at the end of a cul-de-sac. Nice central Riverside location. Close to downtown, plaza, schools, churches and the Santa Ana river bottom.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Downtown Riverside
1 Unit Available
4161 University Avenue
4161 University Avenue, Riverside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
2352 sqft
Historic Home at the Mission Inn District Downtown Riverside with modern amenities! Timeless beauty and old world charm. Fully furnished. Month-to-month lease welcomed. Central heat and air conditioning, Wifi throughout the house.
1 of 2
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Norco Farms
1 Unit Available
1346 7th St
1346 7th Street, Norco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
900 sqft
1346 7th St Available 06/01/20 RARE Norco Cutie!! - Adorable 2 bed 1 bath 1000sqft Norco home. Includes one car garage and new central heating and air. Private back yard- Not horse property. Pets on Brokers Approval.
Results within 5 miles of Jurupa Valley
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Eastside
24 Units Available
Mission Lofts
3050 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside, CA
Studio
$1,637
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,777
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,217
989 sqft
Experience modern urban luxury surrounded by unsurpassed historical prestige. Mission Lofts is a dynamic urban community that holds nothing back.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Jurupa Valley rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,180.
Some of the colleges located in the Jurupa Valley area include California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, University of California-Riverside, Chaffey College, and Concordia University-Irvine. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Jurupa Valley from include Anaheim, Riverside, Rancho Cucamonga, Santa Ana, and Irvine.