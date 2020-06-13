/
guerneville
Last updated June 13 2020
18 Apartments for rent in Guerneville, CA
Last updated June 13
15650 Old River Rd
15650 Old River Road, Guerneville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1162 sqft
Attractive one level home near downtown Guerneville! - Upgraded throughout, this home has the old charm with modern touches. Large bedroom, second bedroom can have closet possibly re-installed or armoire provided.
Last updated June 13
16348 Valley Lane
16348 Valley Lane, Guerneville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
910 sqft
16348 Valley Lane Available 07/01/20 910 Square foot Private Home in Armstrong Valley with One Car Garage large sunny yard - Viewing Vacant Properties are available by scheduling appointments Monday-Friday from the hours of 10:00 am-3:30 pm.
Last updated April 4
17492 Hwy 116
17492 River Road, Guerneville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
17492 Hwy 116 Available 05/01/20 Private Split Level Home, W/D Hook-Ups, Propane Fireplace - Due to the current circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 {Corona virus} we are unable to schedule any viewings for occupied properties at this time for the
Results within 1 mile of Guerneville
Last updated June 13
16890 Sweetwater Springs Rd.
16890 Sweetwater Springs Road, Sonoma County, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,175
750 sqft
750 Square Foot one Bedroom cottage on private 80 acre ranch - Viewing Vacant Properties are available by scheduling appointments Monday-Friday from the hours of 10:00 am-3:30 pm. Please call our office to schedule.
Results within 5 miles of Guerneville
Last updated June 13
8090 Park Avenue
8090 Park Avenue, Forestville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
2 bedroom 2 full bath plus loft for a possible 3rd bedroom! Water paid for! - 2 bedroom 2 full bath plus loft for a possible 3rd bedroom! Water paid for! This home has an open floor plan, new floor and new interior paint throughout.
Results within 10 miles of Guerneville
Last updated June 13
318 Raven Court
318 Raven Court, Healdsburg, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1122 sqft
Nice 3 Bedroom Home in Healdsburg Completely Remodeled - Must See! 3 bedroom/2 bath. Newley Remodeled in Rio Visa Estates Neighborhood, across from Healdsburg Golf Course about 6 blocks from downtown.
Last updated June 13
1721 Jonive Rd
1721 Jonive Road, Sonoma County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1400 sqft
Park like setting single level home partially upgraded in Sebastopol on 3 acres! - New LVT flooring throughout and new interior painting. This property features a family room, living room and formal dinning room. Large rear deck overlooking patio.
Last updated June 13
4607 Gravenstein Hwy. N.
4607 Gravenstein Hwy N, Sonoma County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
850 sqft
Desirable Home Over Looking Vineyards - Water and Sewer Included - This adorable home is located across the way from Mom's Apple Pie and Pascaline's. Newer carpeting throughout with washer & dryer hookups. Room for gardening and close to town.
Last updated June 13
401 Fairway Ct
401 Fairway Court, Healdsburg, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2521 sqft
Location! Location! Location! - Beautiful, custom home in the Greens subdivision, only minutes to the Plaza! 4 BR and 3 BA, 2,521 sq. ft. 1 BD and 1BA are downstairs.
Last updated June 13
225 Clear Ridge Drive
225 Clear Ridge Drive, Healdsburg, CA
4 Bedrooms
$23,500
3294 sqft
Offered fully furnished, stylish, new construction, 4 bed, 4 bath home with Eichler-inspired design, yet contemporary flair. The almost 1.
Last updated June 13
1990 Commons Court
1990 Commons Court, Windsor, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1200 sqft
Walk to town green. This is a single level end unit. Three bedroom two full bath. Attached home with a large detached one car garage.
Last updated June 13
7924 Ferrari Way
7924 Ferrari Way, Windsor, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1476 sqft
Lovely and well maintained home in Vintage Greens area of Windsor! Open layout with plenty of natural lighting. Spacious bedrooms, incredible master bedroom closet and bathroom. Includes large backyard perfect for entertaining.
Last updated June 13
Redwood Royale
9001 Conde Lane, Windsor, CA
Studio
$1,475
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Redwood Royale in Windsor. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated April 4
9722 Starr Rd
9722 Starr Road, Windsor, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully Furnished 3 Bedroom Property in Windsor! - This beautifully remodeled home features all brand new appliances, brand new furnishings and linens throughout. Lovely landscaped backyard for your enjoyment.
Last updated April 4
313 Sherman St.
313 Sherman Street, Healdsburg, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Charming 2 Bedroom Duplex Downtown Healdsburg - #ForRent Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex with small yard and 1 car garage. Washer/Dryer hookups near back door and kitchen. $2,000 a month. $3,000 Security Deposit. No pets.
Last updated April 4
3880 Ross Rd
3880 Ross Rd, Graton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
750 sqft
New Granny Unit - Sebastopol/Graton - Brand new Sebastopol/Graton area. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath energy efficient Granny is located just off Green Valley Road. Plank Flooring throughout. Kitchen has beautiful cabinetry, gas range and refrigerator.
Last updated June 13
1110 Healdsburg Avenue
1110 Healdsburg Avenue, Healdsburg, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1110 Healdsburg Avenue in Healdsburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Guerneville rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,100.
Some of the colleges located in the Guerneville area include California College of the Arts, University of California-Hastings College of Law, University of California-San Francisco, California State University Maritime Academy, and City College of San Francisco. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Guerneville from include San Francisco, Santa Rosa, Vallejo, Napa, and San Rafael.
