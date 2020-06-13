/
316 Apartments for rent in Carson, CA📍
Carson
3 Units Available
Renaissance at City Center
21800 Avalon Blvd, Carson, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,170
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,785
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One to three bedroom apartments with washer/dryer, patio/balcony, refrigerator and open floor plans. Community has a business center and fitness center and is pet-friendly. Great location close to restaurants and shopping centers.
Carson
1 Unit Available
22946 Mission Dr
22946 Mission Dr, Carson, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
1913 sqft
Amazing home in a great community! - This bright 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home is located in a gated community featuring a community pool and playground. Kitchen has beautiful granite counters with breakfast bar open to the family room.
Carson
1 Unit Available
23311 Anchor Ave. - Anchor 23311
23311 Anchor Avenue, Carson, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
583 sqft
1 BEDROOM 1 BATH CONDO - Avalon Greens - For rent is a beautiful 1 Bedroom 1 Bath unit located in Carson in the gated community of Avalon Greens. Large open living area upon entry. All tile and wood floors throughout.
Carson
1 Unit Available
1240 Lemon Court
1240 Lemon Court, Carson, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,785
1158 sqft
2 Bed 2 Bath Townhome - Beautifully maintained and stylish 2 bedroom 2 bath townhome in Dominguez Hills Village. This home is a spacious 1158 square feet and features an open floor plan, bright & sunny windows, central air, and a large patio.
Carson
1 Unit Available
20809 Margaret Street
20809 Margaret Street, Carson, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Don't miss out this unit will not last! Faboulous one bedroom, one bath front unit located in Carson. Conveniently located near the 110 freeway. Freshly painted throughout for a nice clean touch. Gorgeous cherry wood flooring.
Carson
1 Unit Available
116 E 232nd Place
116 East 232nd Place, Carson, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1659 sqft
Welcome Home! This spacious home features 4 bedrooms plus large bonus family home. Upgraded kitchen, bathroom and floors throughout. Recent interior and exterior paint. Newer roof and Tankless water heater. Separate laundry area.
Carson
1 Unit Available
419 W 234th Pl
419 West 234th Place, Carson, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1100 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Carson. Amenities included: dishwasher, new kitchen, and laundry in building. No Utilities included. No pet(s) please. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $2,500/month rent. $2,500 security deposit required.
Carson
1 Unit Available
327 W Carson Street
327 West Carson Street, Carson, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
620 sqft
Welcome to this well maintained two bedroom and one bathroom apartment in Carson! Located on the ground level, enter in to the living room with walnut colored laminate flooring and neutral walls.
$
Harbor City
11 Units Available
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,045
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,571
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,965
1280 sqft
One- and 2-bedroom apartment community just off Interstate 110, on edge of golf course and park. Units feature fireplaces, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and carpeting. Residents enjoy game room/lounge, pool, dog park, playground and garage.
West Carson
22 Units Available
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,311
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,420
1370 sqft
Minutes from I-110. Resort-like community with a pool, media room, garage access, fire pit, and business center. Luxury units with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community. 24-hour gym.
West Carson
1 Unit Available
21854 S Vermont Ave 1
21854 South Vermont Avenue, West Carson, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,999
1 sqft
Spacious Townhome with two levels, 3 bedrooms 2 baths, end unit with 1071 sq ft Kitchen is being updated, large living room with gas fireplace, laundry Area in hall way. Master bedroom with bath. Unit includes 2 car garage.
Harbor Gateway North
1 Unit Available
844 W 164th St
844 West 164th Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
615 sqft
Located just one block off Gardena Blvd., 844 W. 164th offers recently remodeled apartment homes! Our spacious 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans are flooded with natural light.
Gardena
1 Unit Available
1122 166th Street
1122 West 166th Street, Gardena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,675
2000 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** - Address: 1122 West 166th Street #1, Gardena, CA 90247 - Rent: $2,675 Per Month - Deposit: $2,800 - Credit Score 600 or better - Bedrooms: 3 -
West Carson
1 Unit Available
22533 South Vermont Avenue
22533 South Vermont Avenue, West Carson, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1469 sqft
*~*~*~*Newly Reduced Rent $3,100.00*~*~*~* Clean, and beautiful, two-story / 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom condo with Pergo, and vinyl flooring and new carpeting in the bedrooms and hallway, is available for rent now.
Wilmington
1 Unit Available
1364 Eubank Avenue
1364 Eubank Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
945 sqft
- No Cats Allowed (RLNE5844276)
Addams
1 Unit Available
5230 Long Beach Blvd. 9 Lower
5230 Long Beach Boulevard, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
600 sqft
Extra Large one Bedroom - Property Id: 25776 Extra Large one Bedroom Unit Call my Manager Juan at 562 208-2180 1 Bed /1 Bath Available - Our unit features...
Gardena
1 Unit Available
1225 W 166th St 110
1225 West 166th Street, Gardena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1000 sqft
Newly Remodeled Spacious Gardena 3 Bedroom - Property Id: 286318 Beautiful and spacious, fully remodeled 3 bedroom/2 bath units in Gardena.
West Carson
1 Unit Available
1279 Ivy Terrace
1279 Ivy Ter, West Carson, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1891 sqft
A wonderful 2 story, 3 bedroom + loft/2.5 bathroom with attached 2 car garage, small enclosed backyard and master bedroom balcony is awaiting.
1 Unit Available
19009 South Laurel Park Road
19009 South Laurel Park Road, Los Angeles County, CA
Studio
$1,350
Furnished Studio available with new Murphy bed, fireplace, kitchenette with private bath and amenities including assigned parking, washer & dryer. All utilities paid More info & apply online at https://hunt.
West Carson
1 Unit Available
23304 Sesame #E
23304 Sesame Street, West Carson, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
639 sqft
GREAT 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH CONDO - For rent is a 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in the Torrance P.O. area. Open living/dining/kitchen area upon entry. All new wood laminate floors throughout. Enclosed patio. Laundry onsite. One parking space.
1 Unit Available
1492 W 153rd Street - #A
1492 West 153rd Street, Compton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1440 sqft
This is a newly renovated two story home only shares one wall with the other unit. It features ceramic tiles on the first floor with a bedroom and full bathroom on the first floor. All bedrooms and kitchen are spacious.
Harbor City
1 Unit Available
23442 Batey Avenue
23442 Batey Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1200 sqft
Green meadows one level "corner lot" 3 bedroom + 2 bath charmer in Harbor City! Remodeled kitchen with newer cabinets, granite counters, full granite backsplash all the way up to the cabinets, recessed lighting in kitchen, includes a stove, oven,
Harbor City
1 Unit Available
1358 Lobby Circle
1358 Lobby Circle, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1705 sqft
3 bd-2ba single family residence in this quiet and private cul-de-sac. Security gate adds an element of security while the street has no traffic. Ceramic tile entry leading upstairs to nice and open living and dining area.
West Carson
1 Unit Available
800 Coriander Drive
800 Coriander Drive, West Carson, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
829 sqft
Beautiful, top floor, corner unit condo for lease! This home has been recently remodeled with new carpet and paint! Great views of the lush landscaping and steps to the heated pool and jacuzzi in the community.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Carson, the median rent is $1,318 for a studio, $1,569 for a 1-bedroom, $2,017 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,741 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Carson, check out our monthly Carson Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Carson area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, and University of California-Los Angeles. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Carson from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Santa Clarita, and Santa Ana.
