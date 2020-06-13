210 Apartments for rent in Duarte, CA

Do's and Don'ts for Apartment Rentals in Duarte

And for those who are wary of LA's insanely-priced apartments for rent, Duarte offers you the break that you need. Yes siree! You heard that right. Now, let modern-day hunting begin.

Just to make sure you won't be reduced to a mesh of frustration after weeks into your move, let's have some groundwork established when you're hunting for an apartment in Duarte.

Do know there's a lot in the mix here.

The city is like a whole bag of mixed nuts when it comes to rental options. Although single-detached homes that kinda remind you of the good 'ol yesteryear make up a large percentage of the rental properties here, townhouses and apartment complexes that make you want to take up a course on how to get along well with your neighbor are viable options as well.

Don't assume your furry buddy is welcome.

Some landlords just don't have the patience of a saint when it comes to pets. But don't let that make you lose faith in landlords. There are those who are willing to make some compromise as long as you fulfill your part of the deal, which is usually in the form of a pet deposit or pet rental fee.

Do mind the bills.

There are some all utilities paid agreements, landlords who will share the bills with you, and others won't chip in for your utilities at all. You need to take this into account to determine if you're getting a reasonable rental price in the end.

Do give yourself time.

If you don't want to spend the night on a sidewalk in the middle of nowhere, give yourself ample time in hunting for a home. Although the rental market here is not as insane as SF or LA, this is no Detroit either. Thus, if you don't want to just grab on to whatever becomes available -- give yourself at least 8 weeks to find a good place to call home in Duarte.