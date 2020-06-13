210 Apartments for rent in Duarte, CA

Apartment List
Duarte
1 Unit Available
1194 E GALEN ST
1194 Galen St, Duarte, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
858 sqft
Cozy 2bedroom house with large yard! - STATUS Ready to show! Call office for an appointment! Great 2bedroom house with new wood laminate & fresh paint throughout! Huge back yard across from school. It has a 1car garage. Close to schools and fwy.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 01:03pm
Duarte
1 Unit Available
1817 Second Street
1817 East 2nd Street, Duarte, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1817 Second Street in Duarte. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Duarte
1 Unit Available
1476 3rd Street
1476 3rd Street, Duarte, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1090 sqft
Beautiful & Desirable North Duarte home. Walking distance to shopping and restaurants. Nice floor plan and recently painted. Newer carpet. Both bedrooms and one full bathroom are upstairs, and a half bath is downstairs.
Results within 5 miles of Duarte
1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
West Covina Central Business District
22 Units Available
The Colony at the Lakes
301 S Glendora Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,899
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,453
1107 sqft
Modern, furnished apartments with unique hardwood flooring and countertops. Relish in the convenience of in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Luxury amenities include a basketball court and dog park.
1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:51am
Covina
9 Units Available
Covina Grand
1160 N Conwell Ave, Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1370 sqft
Welcome to your newly renovated apartment home at Covina Grand, located in Covina CA.
1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:13am
Glendora
8 Units Available
Grand Terrace
440 W Gladstone St, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,558
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,933
1000 sqft
Welcome to grand Terrace Apartments where we treat our residents like family. We have a great community and offer beautiful one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Glendora, CA.
1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Monrovia
14 Units Available
Areum
1110 S 5th Ave, Monrovia, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,180
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
1053 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters and wood-plank flooring. Residents get access to a resort-style pool and social lounge. Near two Metro Gold Line stations for easy transportation around greater Los Angeles.
1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Freeway Corridor
6 Units Available
Sunset Square
745 N Sunset Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,315
1047 sqft
Great location for commuters, situated just off the I-10 freeway. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes BBQ grill, gym, pool and playground.
1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Monrovia
32 Units Available
Moda at Monrovia Station
228 West Pomona Avenue, Monrovia, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,019
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1119 sqft
NOW LEASING Brand New Apartments! When life requires forward progress, you need an apartment with prime position. A place that blends seamlessly into your schedule. Where each day feels like your inside track to success.
1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Glendora
25 Units Available
Avalon Glendora
121 E Route 66, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,045
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,342
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1418 sqft
Situated right on historic Route 66, in the heart of Glendora. New one-, two- and three-bedroom units, all with granite counters, hardwood floors, fireplaces and patio/balconies. Community facilities include a pool, playground and 24-hour gym.
1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 07:12am
Azusa
4 Units Available
Tribeca
200 S Azusa Ave #1, Azusa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
950 sqft
Come home to Tribeca Apartments, desirably located in the heart of the San Gabriel Valley in Azusa, California. Our impressive, gated community features modern living spaces along with an array of convenient amenities.
1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:19am
Glendora
5 Units Available
Glendora Park Place Apartments
633-641 W Route 66, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
764 sqft
Welcome to Glendora Park Place Apartment Homes. This beautiful community is conveniently located on Route 66 in Glendora, California with convenient access to the freeway.
1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Baldwin Park
6 Units Available
Puente Villa Apartments
1511 Puente Ave, Baldwin Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
616 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Puente Villa Apartments offers you more than just an apartment home; we offer you a sense of community, and a great place which you will be proud to call home. Our newly remodeled property is a class above the rest.
1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Glendora
2 Units Available
Gladstone Ridge
435 W Gladstone St, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1200 sqft
Welcome to Gladstone Ridge Apartment Homes located in Glendora, CA. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes with central air conditioning, kitchen appliances, and private balconies.
1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Azusa
2 Units Available
Fairvalley Villa
18645 E Arrow Hwy, Citrus, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Over-sized apartments with huge kitchens, relaxing living areas, and extra storage space. Educational programs for kids and great outdoor spaces for entertaining. Covered parking, b-ball court, and laundry on-site.
1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
Arcadia
3 Units Available
Huntington Place Apartments
855 Huntington Blvd, Arcadia, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Step outside to a gorgeous mountain view and enjoy our cozy and serene community.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Temple City
1 Unit Available
5405 Warman Ln
5405 Warman Lane, Temple City, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,250
2236 sqft
Every inch of this luxury and historic craftsman home have been remodeled. Again, every aspect and corner are new. The remodel spared no expenses.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
River East
1 Unit Available
11407 Garvey Ave
11407 Garvey Ave, El Monte, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new townhome in El Monte, CA. Gated neighborhood. 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, with a spacious kitchen, living room, and a balcony. 1 Large garage for two vehicles. Walk-in Closet and high ceilings.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
Glendora
1 Unit Available
216 1/2 W Carroll
216 1/2 W Carroll Ave, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
640 sqft
$1100.00 rent for his small one bedroom one bath house. It features 7 new double pane windows, new flooring, new paint, and a small bonus room which is perfect for a couple or individual.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 02:08am
Mayflower Village
1 Unit Available
4396 Lynd Ave, Arcadia, CA 91006
4396 Lynd Avenue, Mayflower Village, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom front house located in Arcadia. In close approximate to El Monte and Monrovia. Easy Access to the 605 freeway, and within close approximate to shops, restaurants, grocery stores, and many more.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Azusa
1 Unit Available
860 E Mountain Way
860 Mountain Way, Azusa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1710 sqft
This newly renovated Rosedale Townhome offers 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms split between spacious two levels. You will see upgraded flooring and paint throughout the airy townhome along many other recent renovations.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
126 E Colorado Boulevard
126 Colorado Boulevard, Arcadia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 1bed/1bath apartment with 1-car parking in a shared garage in the City of Arcadia. Kitchen comes with stove/oven. Newly installed wood-like vinyl flooring throughout the unit. Window air-conditioning A/C and wall heater.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Monrovia
1 Unit Available
615 Linwood Ave C
615 Linwood Ave, Monrovia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
Beautiful 1 bedroom with excellent mountain views - Property Id: 287477 Park Place apartments are tucked in cozily in the San Gabriel Valley Region. Designed with beautiful landscaping, flowers, and hundred-year-old trees gracing the grounds.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
333 Diamond Street #B
333 Diamond St, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1812 sqft
MUST SEE THREE BEDROOM / 2.5 BATHS HOME LOCATED IN ARCADIA !!! - Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths home available for lease in Arcadia. Home features nice size living room with fireplace. Separated dining area with immediate access to kitchen.

Median Rent in Duarte

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Duarte is $1,473, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,893.
Studio
$1,237
1 Bed
$1,473
2 Beds
$1,893
3+ Beds
$2,573
City GuideDuarte
"Duarte is a weird accumulation of things, a strange kind of melting pot -- Spanish, Okie, Black, Midwestern elements all jumbled together." - Sam Shepard

Life in Duarte may revolve around its more flamboyant neighbor, Los Angeles, but it's got a history older than civilizationback in the days when nomads were kings and the expansive mountains were their playground. Nestled at the foothills of San Gabriel Mountains, with the cities of Irwindale, Monrovia and Bradbury adjacent, the city remains somewhat detached from the big city glamour; yet close enough for go-getters to seize whatever holds their fancy in major metropolis like LA.

Do's and Don'ts for Apartment Rentals in Duarte

And for those who are wary of LA's insanely-priced apartments for rent, Duarte offers you the break that you need. Yes siree! You heard that right. Now, let modern-day hunting begin.

Just to make sure you won't be reduced to a mesh of frustration after weeks into your move, let's have some groundwork established when you're hunting for an apartment in Duarte.

Do know there's a lot in the mix here.

The city is like a whole bag of mixed nuts when it comes to rental options. Although single-detached homes that kinda remind you of the good 'ol yesteryear make up a large percentage of the rental properties here, townhouses and apartment complexes that make you want to take up a course on how to get along well with your neighbor are viable options as well.

Don't assume your furry buddy is welcome.

Some landlords just don't have the patience of a saint when it comes to pets. But don't let that make you lose faith in landlords. There are those who are willing to make some compromise as long as you fulfill your part of the deal, which is usually in the form of a pet deposit or pet rental fee.

Do mind the bills.

There are some all utilities paid agreements, landlords who will share the bills with you, and others won't chip in for your utilities at all. You need to take this into account to determine if you're getting a reasonable rental price in the end.

Do give yourself time.

If you don't want to spend the night on a sidewalk in the middle of nowhere, give yourself ample time in hunting for a home. Although the rental market here is not as insane as SF or LA, this is no Detroit either. Thus, if you don't want to just grab on to whatever becomes available -- give yourself at least 8 weeks to find a good place to call home in Duarte.

Scouting for Apartments in Duarte's Different Neighborhoods

Neighborhoods, even in a small city like Duarte, have their own distinct personality. Here's a quick overview of the different neighborhoods in this city.

City Center: Single-detached homes and apartment complexes are what await you in this most walkable part of Duarte. With Duarte Sports Park located right smack in the middle of this neighborhood, you can expect recreation to be a part of everyday life here. If you live here, there's a good chance that you're shacked up next to or right across from diners, shopping and entertainment hubs.

Conata St/Greenbank Ave: Do you want to have the expansive Angeles National Forest as your backyard? Live in this neighborhood. Although there's a good chance that you'll be spending a good amount of time getting to work if you choose to call this place home, gorgeous rentals may hold your heart captive in this neighborhood. And that's before spectacular Mother Nature spoils you rotten with her motherly affection. So don't say you haven't been warned: come here, and you may never leave.

Butler: If you're looking for places for rent in Duarte, you'd be bombarded with lots of options in this neighborhood. Here, you'd get townhouses, detached houses and apartment complexes in the mix. Imagine streets lined with row houses, with a sense of community that's almost palpable, and you're pretty close to imagining what it's like to live in Butler. We can just guess that having the Rancho Duarte Golf Course and Gordon Sports Park within the area must be keeping the stress of city living at bay.

Irell/Duarte Rd: Should your health go ballistic, living in this area gets you right smack in health care paradise. This is the city's health care hub and establishments like City of Hope Medical Center, The Sheri and Les Biller Patient Center, Women's Health Center, as well as countless medical clinics are strewn all over this neighborhood. And if that isn't enough to get you to stop fretting over your health, the Japanese Garden, Rose Garden and Heritage Park should help you forget about all your worries. Single-detached homes are the common rental options that await you here.

S Myrtle Ave/Shrode Ave: Want to live in a typical All American community? Time to wear your gladiator costume 'cuz you'll need it to find an apartment for rent in this city. Here, you don't sit on a decision if you're presented with an excellent apartment rental. You do that and you'll find that the home becomes unavailable faster than you can blink your eye. Chalk it up to the area's relatively low rental price and awesome community.

Walk or Pedal Your Way to Everything

Well, what can you expect from a city of no more than 6.7 square miles in total land area? Try ditching that steering wheel (heaven knows you've been chained to it day in and day out) for a change and get on a bike or a good pair of shoes. There are lots of places you can get to by foot or bicycle. For example, you can awaken the fitness junkie in you and course through Duarte Bike Trail. You'll instantly feel better thanks to the calories you burned and the spectacular scenery that you pass through.

Don't give in to that steering wheel just yet. Public transportation in Duarte may not be top of the line as in a major metropolis, but it does the job of whisking you to places. There's a fixed bus service that runs through the Blue, Green, and Commuter Line, which provides LA workers easy access to Foothill Transit. And of course, Metro Gold Line station is opening soon so that's another hurray for commuters.

Think this is your pack right here? Time to set up camp, then.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Duarte?
In Duarte, the median rent is $1,237 for a studio, $1,473 for a 1-bedroom, $1,893 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,573 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Duarte, check out our monthly Duarte Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Duarte?
Some of the colleges located in the Duarte area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, and University of California-Los Angeles. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Duarte?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Duarte from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Riverside, and Santa Clarita.

