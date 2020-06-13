/
39 Apartments for rent in Tracy, CA📍
Edgewood
8 Units Available
Waterstone Apartments
1951 Middlefield Drive, Tracy, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,789
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,152
1046 sqft
Step Into luxury at Waterstone apartments, a new collection of one- and two-bedroom apartment homes set amidst the growing community of Tracy.
5 Units Available
Tracy Park Apartments
2800 N Tracy Blvd, Tracy, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
840 sqft
A charming community close to area parks and the freeways. On-site pool, fitness center and business center. Homes include a fireplace, washer and dryer, and wood-burning fireplaces. Spa on-site, too.
133 Units Available
Harvest in Tracy
2655 Henley Parkway, Tracy, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,987
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,498
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,907
1601 sqft
We are open! With the wellbeing of our customers, employees, and community in mind, we are currently conducting business through phone, e-mail, virtual tour, and pre-scheduled self-guided tour options.
16 Units Available
Aspire Apartments
2725 Pavillion Parkway, Tracy, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to Aspire Apartments in Tracy California and experience a community like never before! Welcome to Aspire Luxury Apartments.
3 Units Available
Driftwood Apartments
800 W Grant Line Rd, Tracy, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
760 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1050 sqft
This community has an on-site fitness center, gated access and non-smoking atmosphere. Apartments feature plush carpeting, patios/balconies and storage closets. Stars Casino and McKinley Village Shopping Center are both just minutes away.
1 Unit Available
1665 Bessie Ave
1665 Bessle Avenue, Tracy, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
648 sqft
Move in ready NOW!! Cozy 1 bedroom 1 bath home conveniently located in the heart of Tracy.
1 Unit Available
1225 Palomar Dr
1225 Palomar Drive, Tracy, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
3635 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! $2800 per month rent. $3300 deposit. 5 bedrooms plus a loft & 4 full bathrooms. One full bed & bath downstairs. Newly remodeled with new wood laminate flooring, interior & exterior paint , baseboards, tile in master bathroom, & blinds.
1 Unit Available
1111 Johnson Ct
1111 Johnson Court, Tracy, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1139 sqft
AVAILABLE!! $1995 per month rent. $2500 deposit. Charming 4 bedroom 2 bath home.
1 Unit Available
225 Hawthorne Dr
225 Hawthorne Road, Tracy, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1166 sqft
Available Soon! $1995 per month rent. $2500 deposit. 3 bedrooms / 2 full baths. 1166 sq. ft. One story. 2 car attached garage. Inside laundry room with washer & dryer hook ups. Refrigerator hook up in kitchen. Fireplace in family room.
1 Unit Available
445 Magnolia Ln
445 Magnolia Lane, Tracy, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1306 sqft
AVAILABLE July 10th! $2200 per month rent. $2700 deposit. 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms. One story. 1306 sq ft. Recently remodeled. Great location! Close to schools & shopping. 2 car attached garage. Refrigerator hook ups in kitchen.
1 Unit Available
4381 Burr Ct
4381 Burr Court, Tracy, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1945 sqft
AVAILABLE July 1st.$2,295.per month. 3 bedrooms plus a loft / 2.5 bathrooms. 1945 sq. ft. 2 story. 2 car attached garage. Inside laundry room. Fireplace in family room. Alarm system. Currently Being repainted. Nice low maintenance yard.
1 Unit Available
515 Peerless Way Apt 2
515 Peerless Way, Tracy, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
947 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! $1950 per month rent. $2500 deposit. Newly remodeled condo at Almond Wood Tracy. 2 bedrooms. 1 bathroom. 947 sq ft. Completely updated! 2 car attached garage with extra one space parking spot. Fenced in courtyard area.
1 Unit Available
1380 Heatherfield Way
1380 Heatherfield Way, Tracy, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1566 sqft
AVAILABLE! $2195. per month rent. $2600 deposit. 3 bedrooms / 2.5 bathrooms. 1566 sq. ft. 2 car attached garage. 2 story. Inside laundry room with washer & dryer electric hook ups.
1 Unit Available
1143 Bessie Avenue
1143 Bessle Avenue, Tracy, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1250 sqft
TRACY ABSOLUTELY CHARMING BUNGALOW! 3 BEDROOM, 1 BATH. HARDWOOD FLOORING. HUGE COUNTRY KITCHEN. INSIDE LAUNDRY. LOTS OF WOOD MOULDINGS, CHARACTER AND CHARM! GREAT FRONT PORCH. DETACHED 1 CAR GARAGE.
1 Unit Available
3 A Street
3 A Street, Tracy, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
672 sqft
Tracy Adorable single story home located on corner lot fenced within walking distance to school and neighborhood park! 2 Bedroom,1 Jack & Jill Bath Home ready to move in with nice bright interior paint and carpet.
1 Unit Available
855 Kings Canyon Court
855 King Canyon Court, Tracy, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2080 sqft
Tracy Beautiful Park-like Backyard is perfect to relax & share with your family & friends. located on a nice court. This 2080 sq ft residence features a double door grand entry with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths...
1 Unit Available
2170 Foothill Ranch Rd
2170 Foothill Ranch Drive, Tracy, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1800 sqft
Commuter friendly location in Tracy....
1 Unit Available
180 Manzanita Lane
180 Manzanita Lane, Tracy, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1200 sqft
180 Manzanita Lane Available 07/06/20 Remodeled Duplex - Updates throughout unit, Private backyard, Walking distance to North School and El Pescadero Park, Easy commute to freeway. Laundry hook up inside unit. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5855192)
1 Unit Available
515 Alden Glen Dr
515 Alder Glen Drive, Tracy, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1560 sqft
Lovely 3 Bedroom Home in Tracy - Welcome home! Great location. Clean as a whistle. Two story 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath offers a spacious backyard with patio. The formal living room and family room offer a two sided wood burning fireplace.
1 Unit Available
4431 Burr Ct
4431 Burr Court, Tracy, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2368 sqft
Nice home located in Edgewood - 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom located in Edgewood This home features a separate living and family room. The kitchen opens up to the living room and comes with a fridge.
1 Unit Available
4221 Glenhaven Dr.
4221 Glenhaven Drive, Tracy, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2447 sqft
4221 Glenhaven Dr. Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Home in Sought After Glenbriar Estate - Award Winning Jefferson School District. Beautiful home nestled in Glenbriar Estates.
1 Unit Available
431 E. Carlton Way
431 Carlton Avenue, Tracy, CA
Studio
$1,500
100 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
THIS IS A ROOM ONLY.
1 Unit Available
1690 N. Tracy Blvd. - 2
1690 Tracy Boulevard, Tracy, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
921 sqft
This is a renovated and roomy downstairs 2-BR/2-Bath located in a beautiful complex - Very large unit with 970 square feet of space - Bedrooms have large closet with full length mirror doors and separate vanity area - Hardwood floors - Outdoor
1 Unit Available
1950 Notre Dame Ct
1950 Notre Dame Court, Tracy, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2410 sqft
Nice 4 bedroom house on court in Jefferson School District - Clean and ready to move into. Home located on quite cul-de-sac in Desirable Jefferson School District! Around the corner from the home is a large park with play structures and hockey rink.
