Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:00 PM

158 Apartments for rent in Sacramento, CA

Pocket
South Natomas
Midtown
Valley Hi North Laguna
Downtown Sacramento
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
College-Glen
1 Unit Available
Huntington Apartments
3225 Julliard Dr, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
980 sqft
Open Concept 2nd Floor 2 Bedroom - The Huntington Apartment Homes are Currently Under Renovation. No Car? Well have no fear.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
Midtown
1 Unit Available
Winn Park Lofts
2813 Q Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,495
471 sqft
2813 Q Street - 102 Available 05/04/20 Spacious Studio in Midtown Sacramento's hottest new build - Welcome to Winn Park Lofts - Welcome to Winn Park Lofts Sacramentos newest residential development in one of Midtowns most desirable areas.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:15am
La Riviera
3 Units Available
Riverside Villas
2852 Paseo Rio Way, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
829 sqft
Located on the American River, this beautiful complex makes it easy to walk, bike and jog right from your front door. Amenities include various floor plans, central HVAC, updated kitchens and beautiful views.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
Pocket
19 Units Available
Broadleaf Apartments
40 Park City Ct, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,594
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1103 sqft
Elegant community with stunning views of Downtown Sacramento. On-site amenities include resident clubhouse, fitness center, and resort-like pool and hot tub. Nine-foot ceilings and in-home washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:53am
Haggin Park
1 Unit Available
Oak Ridge
5443 College Oak Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
884 sqft
This community is in Downtown Houston and nearby Houston Center and Tranquility Park. Apartments feature wine refrigerators, quartz countertop and walk-in showers with rainfall showerheads. Property also features rooftop lounge, valet parking and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24am
Land Park
14 Units Available
ONYX Midtown Apartments
1818 X Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1036 sqft
Located in the Tower District along Sacramento's Broadway Corridor, ONYX is a smoke free community nestled between the hustle of Midtown and the leafy Land Park & Curtis Park neighborhoods.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:18am
$
Glenwood Meadows
4 Units Available
Morningside Creek Apartments
410 Bell Ave, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,319
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
833 sqft
Morningside Creek offers spacious 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes with vibrant interiors, engaging community amenities and an unbeatable location.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Natomas Park
7 Units Available
McKenzie at Natomas Park
4601 Blackrock Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,843
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
1272 sqft
Located in a charming neighborhood. Each home offers contemporary finishes, lots of closet space, and modern appliances. Outdoor courtyard for gatherings, volleyball court, and a pool. Elegant living areas.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Natomas Creek
13 Units Available
Homecoming At Creekside
4800 Kokomo Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,753
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright apartments on wooded lot. Eat-in kitchens and lots of natural light. Private laundry. Homes are in a master planned community with media and game rooms. Garage parking available. Near Wild Rose Park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Metro Center
9 Units Available
Adagio
2800 Grasslands Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,570
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1086 sqft
The Location You Want, The Apartment You Deserve... Your new home at Adagio is just moments from everything exciting and essential. Ready to shop? Nothing compares to the shopping found in Downtown Sacramento.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:25am
Glenwood Meadows
10 Units Available
The Charleston
4337 Norwood Ave, Sacramento, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
812 sqft
Just a short walk from coffee shops and restaurants. Near Martha Rivers Park. Each home offers spacious, open floor plans with gourmet kitchens, as well as an on-site luxury pool, patio area and park space.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:51am
$
Marconi North
5 Units Available
Sur Apartments
2927 Marconi Avenue, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just 200 yards east of Town & Country Village shopping center, SUR Apartments at 2927 is one of California's finest apartment communities.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:25am
College-Glen
40 Units Available
Rivercrest Apartments
7928 La Riviera Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1176 sqft
Rivercrest Apartments for rent in Sacramento, CA offers one, two and three bedroom apartments with a variety of over-sized restyled and standard interiors and amenities that meet a wide variety of tastes and needs.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
Midtown
8 Units Available
Q19 Apartments
1907 Q Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,715
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,990
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,865
1064 sqft
Urban living in the heart of Midtown Sacramento. Units with 10-foot windows, Smart home features, and large factory-style windows. Close to the State Capitol and Crocker Art Museum.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sundance Lake
10 Units Available
Avanti
4450 El Centro Rd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1322 sqft
Near downtown Sacramento. Italian-inspired apartment community on landscaped grounds with a fountain and mosaic courtyard. Every apartment includes a private patio, balcony or deck. Property features a media room, swimming pool, business center and gym.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Encina
20 Units Available
Sterling Pointe
2257 Hurley Way, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1050 sqft
Sterling Pointe Apartments is conveniently located in the Arden Arcade area in Sacramento, CA. Here you will enjoy the best of dining, shopping, and entertainment. Plus, Sacramento State is only minutes away.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
East Sacramento
34 Units Available
GIO Apartments
3675 T St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,900
681 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1045 sqft
1 MONTH FREE RENT WITH A 12-MONTH LEASE*In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
RP Sports Compex
5 Units Available
Ashton Parc
2201 Arena Boulevard, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,649
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1056 sqft
Located five miles from Downtown Sacramento, Ashton Parc Apartments sets the standard for luxury apartment living.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Del Paso Manor
14 Units Available
Kensington
3644 Kings Way, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,235
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1005 sqft
This luxury community is minutes from Sacramento's amenities. On-site fitness center, spacious outdoor space, and a pool. Mature landscaping. Well-maintained. Spacious interiors with carpeting, large bedrooms, and kitchens.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Point West
11 Units Available
The Palms
1481 Exposition Blvd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
816 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale and modern, this community offers numerous amenities, including a lagoon-style pool, rock waterfalls, community clubhouse and demo kitchen. Homes provide oversized pantries, reserved carports and cottage-style layouts.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Sacramento
16 Units Available
800 J Lofts
800 J St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,708
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,035
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1102 sqft
Contemporary homes in the heart of downtown. Apartments feature floor-to-ceiling windows and custom finishes. Enjoy use of the lounge, courtyard, and fitness center during free time. Near Cesar Chavez Plaza and California State Capitol Museum.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Natomas Corporate Center
1 Unit Available
River Terrace Apartment Homes
2593 Millcreek Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This community is just minutes from Downtown Sacramento. Incredible views. On-site racquetball, volleyball, fitness center, two pools and two hydrating spas. Upscale interiors with luxury appliances.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Pocket
3 Units Available
Ashford Park
132 Fountain Oaks Cir, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1016 sqft
Many amenities for active residents, including a pool and spa, basketball and tennis courts, a fitness center and a volleyball area. Spacious units with vaulted ceilings. Near Matsuyama Elementary.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Greenhaven
6 Units Available
The Davenport
941 43rd Ave, Sacramento, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,528
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
900 sqft
Nestled in the desirable Greenhaven Pocket area just off of I-5 and minutes from downtown Sacramento, The Davenport offers you the perfect mixture of convenience and location.

Median Rent in Sacramento

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Sacramento is $979, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,242.
Studio
$869
1 Bed
$979
2 Beds
$1,242
3+ Beds
$1,805
City GuideSacramento
There's something about the weather that everybody loves / They call it the Indian spring of Sacramento / And when the sun is up in the sky / The wind is blowing by the riverside, most every day." (-Middle Of The Road, "Sacramento")

A quarterback being tackled, the Egyptian sun god, and a single, hard shelled but chewy mint candy... if describing city names as pictograms were social awards, Sacramento is so blue ribbon. Although one could get really crazy with Tall-ah-ass-ee. Like Tallahassee, California's capital seems banished to the island of misfit toys while it’s more renowned brethren celebrate Christmas every day. Residents of Sactown do not lament about not having the Golden Gate bridge - they have the actual gold. Whereas Los Angeles is the entertainment capital of the world, Sacramento is the almond capital of the world (despite also being nicknamed The Big Tomato).

Sacramento may not be known for tourist guide page turning, but its locals give The Tree City a bohemian and a "we try harder" vibe. There are stories told by park rangers there that start with a Sacramentan offering to take a photo of a group of tourists in front of the Capitol, and end with the photo being taken and the camera being returned. Not bad, Sacramento.

Capitol Building in Sacramento, CA

American River

Tower Bridge by Sacramento State

How about where Governor Terminator lived - that's got to be a pretty good neighborhood.

Actually, Ronald Reagan was the last California governor to occupy the Governor's Mansion located at 1526 H Street in the Carmichael suburb - not covered here. But you can live like a movie star and/or politician in other Sactown hoods.

Old Sacramento: Why not start with Sacramento's austere beginnings and eventual gold rush headquarters? Lying along the Sacramento River, Old Sacramento (Old Sac - did you really think there wasn't a nickname?) is now a 28-acre neighborhood of recreations and tourist attractions. Featuring everything one might expect of a re-booming boom town - dining, shopping, all sorts of live entertainment, saloons/pubs, and old-west store fronts and facades that make you feel you're on the set of Bonanza, all that’s missing is an ample supply of living spaces. Yes, apartments are limited in Old Sac, though there are a couple of luxury buildings (converted, so the architecture can be alluring) and lofts nearby. There's also a smattering of older-smallish apartment buildings in the half-mile range. Think of Old Sacramento as Atlantic City without the Atlantic, casinos, or Donald Trump - phew. 1 BR $900, 2 BR around $1,175.

Downtown: The home of the State Capitol (pretty impressive for history and architecture buffs) and Westfield Downtown Plaza (pretty impressive for food court and Macy's buffs), Downtown Sacramento is the city's most cosmopolitan neighborhood. The Sacramento Ballet, Philharmonic Orchestra, and Wells Fargo Pavilion (theater in the round) all provide settings for your cultural urges. The dozens of bars and clubs handle all your social purges. Public transportation (including light rail) is here, but parking is difficult. Downtown Sacramento is always buzzing with something - just think of all those politicians (largest state government in the country) vying to be the next one not on Twitter. Choose from a wide range of apartments in Downtown: Modern apartment developments are $1,000 - $1,500 for a 1 BR (add $300 - $500 for a 2 BR) and there are many smaller homes and buildings with apartments (with little or no amenities) for $700 for a 1 BR, $875 for a 2 BR. With a range so wide, suffice it to say you get what you pay for.

Midtown: As the Tree City, you might be thinking that Sacramento probably has trees somewhere. You’re right, it does! Midtown is their showcase with arbor-canopied streets and the colorfully majestic Victorian houses under which they sit. Sutter's Fort and an actual winery are located in Midtown. Here you’ll find a younger vibe with loads of clubs, bars, and come-as-you-are restaurants. There is a large Asian community with roots from the gold rush that calls Midtown Sacramento home. Lavender Heights, part of the bouquet of Midtown. Midtown is one of Sacramento's more expensive rental choices with 1 BR apartments for $700 (basic yet nice) - $1,200+ (top notch Victorian or townhouse development). Add $350 - $700 for the 2nd BR.

Uptown: Sacramento is a city of many nicknames. Uptown used to be called North Sacramento until North Sacramento became, well, uptown. Possibly inspired by Billy Joel or George and Weesie, Uptown is now where art lovers gather. Of course, where there's artists, there's art buyers. Where there's art buyers there's fancy restaurants and cafés. Where there's all of these things in one place, there's possibly bratty children. The handy Point West neighborhood should handle that with the Arden Fair Mall (Apple Store), movie theaters, and name recognized dining and lodging. 1 BR apartments with nice but standard amenities are around $700, 2 BR for $875. There is some variation as this area tends to have older, smaller complexes - take the landscaped courtyard or big pool out of the equation and rents fluctuate.

East Sacramento: East Sac is a prized location - Ronald Reagan lived here for all but 4 months as Governor. The quality of life here is a bit mellower than in other areas and it’s home to 32-acre McKinley Park and the uber-beautiful "Fabulous Forties" neighborhood. Due to its relative tranquility but proximity to Midtown, the Capitol, and freeways, East Sacramento has experienced relatively high price escalation. This, however, is not hurting its popularity - especially with outdoorsy folks who appreciate East Sac's commitment to biking and walking. Apartments in East Sac are generally in the form of homes rather than complexes, except closer to Cal State Sac. Sometimes duplexes, sometimes cottages, either way you’re looking at around $675 - $900 for a 1 BR, $850 - $1,200 for a 2 BR.

Natomas: The last holdout in the rapid redevelopment of Sacramento, Natomas' growth may have become vastly more fertile with the building of the Power Balance Pavilion - home to the NBA's Sacramento Kings. In the N.W. quadrant of the city, Natomas (There's North and South, but they're fairly close and intertwined) has the Sacramento and American rivers nearby (closer to South Natomas, but the Kings play closer to North - anyway, everybody relax, there's no Mason-Dixon line). In other words, Natomas is an active place that is Sacramento's most up and coming. It’s also one of the more ethnically woven parts of the city and has the easiest access to major highways and the airport. 1 BR is around $675, 2 BR about $900.

I'll take a kimchi pizza and a state pension please.

Sacramento is growing rapidly and has a population of about 500,000. In the last 10 years the Sacramento vicinity has grown by 16 percent and has outpaced the rest of the state by 6 percent. So what does that actually mean? Obviously people have their eyes on the Big Tomato and it’s attracting a wide range of people and funds. Furthermore, as the capital city to the most populous state, there's approximately 75,000 state jobs. Maybe Sacramento doesn't host the Oscars, but the employment picture and the cultural distinctions and diversions alone make Sacramento riper than a California Valencia Orange for those on the move.

What would the governor's advice be?

From the Gipper, to the Governator, to past and current Governor Moonbeam (and let us not forget Grey Davis, who had no nickname because he had two last names and was fired) Sacramento's nickname obsession is quirky. But all these fine gentlemen would tell you that their fair city has decent public transportation and is somewhat closely knit, but not so much as to rid yourself of your automobile, especially if it's a Prius.

They would also say bring along your favorite furry buddy, including Bonzo (Ronald Reagan would have said that's cool). After all, this is California. Sacramento is pet friendly with lots of good walking spots and many trees to claim. However, breed restrictions often apply and 40 lb. weight limits are not uncommon.

Now go forth and pan for gold.

June 2020 Sacramento Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Sacramento Rent Report. Sacramento rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Sacramento rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Sacramento rents declined over the past month

Sacramento rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Sacramento stand at $980 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,243 for a two-bedroom. Sacramento's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Sacramento Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Sacramento, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Sacramento metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Davis has the most expensive rents in the Sacramento metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,754; the city has also seen rent growth of 0.7% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Rocklin has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,633, while one-bedrooms go for $1,287.
    • West Sacramento has the least expensive rents in the Sacramento metro, with a two-bedroom median of $953; rents grew 0.3% over the past month and 0.7% over the past year.

    Sacramento rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Sacramento, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Sacramento is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Sacramento's median two-bedroom rent of $1,243 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.8% increase in Sacramento.
    • While Sacramento's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Portland (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Sacramento than most large cities. For example, San Jose has a median 2BR rent of $2,662, which is more than twice the price in Sacramento.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Sacramento
    $980
    $1,240
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    Roseville
    $1,360
    $1,720
    0
    3.1%
    Citrus Heights
    $1,140
    $1,450
    0
    1.9%
    Davis
    $1,390
    $1,750
    0.7%
    1.1%
    Rancho Cordova
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    -1.1%
    Carmichael
    $990
    $1,250
    0
    4.5%
    Rocklin
    $1,290
    $1,630
    -0.2%
    -1.3%
    West Sacramento
    $750
    $950
    0.3%
    0.7%
    North Highlands
    $1,080
    $1,370
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Fair Oaks
    $920
    $1,160
    -0.4%
    5.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Sacramento’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Sacramento renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment ...

    View full Sacramento Renter Survey

    Here’s how Sacramento ranks on:

    C
    Overall satisfaction
    D
    Safety and crime rate
    D
    Jobs and career opportunities
    C
    Recreational activities
    C
    Affordability
    C+
    Quality of schools
    C
    Social Life
    B-
    Weather
    C
    Commute time
    D
    State and local taxes
    C+
    Public transit
    C
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Sacramento’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Sacramento renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories average or below average scores.

    Key findings in Sacramento include the following:

    • Sacramento renters gave their city a C overall. • The highest-rated category for Sacramento was weather (B-). • The areas of concern to Sacramento renters are safety and crime rate, jobs and career opportunities, and state and local taxes, which all received a D. • Millennial renters are unsatisfied with their city, giving it an overall rating of F. • Sacramento earned similar scores to other nearby cities like Los Angeles (C+) and San Jose (C) but earned lower marks than San Diego (A-) and San Francisco (B+). • Sacramento earned similar scores to other cities nationwide, including Las Vegas, NV (C), Oklahoma City, OK (C+), and Albuquerque, NM (C).

    The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "It’s very diverse and welcoming, and the weather is pretty good most of the time." – Anon. • "There’s always something to do, but parking downtown can be a pain." - Angelina • "I love that it’s an hour away from both the beach and the mountains. It has big city convenience and little city atmosphere." – Mary H. • "It’s not a very nice area, but it has pretty much everything you need and it’s not very expensive to live here." – Megan S.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Sacramento?
    In Sacramento, the median rent is $869 for a studio, $979 for a 1-bedroom, $1,242 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,805 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Sacramento, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Sacramento?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Sacramento include Pocket, South Natomas, Midtown, Valley Hi North Laguna, and Downtown Sacramento.
    How pet-friendly is Sacramento?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Sacramento received a letter grade of C for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Sacramento?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Sacramento received a letter grade of D for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Sacramento?
    Sacramento renters gave their city a letter grade of C+ when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Sacramento did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in Sacramento?
    Sacramento renters gave their city a letter grade of C when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Sacramento did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Sacramento?
    Some of the colleges located in the Sacramento area include California State University-Sacramento, Sacramento City College, Sierra College, Solano Community College, and William Jessup University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Sacramento?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Sacramento from include Concord, Roseville, Walnut Creek, Fairfield, and Elk Grove.

