158 Apartments for rent in Sacramento, CA📍
A quarterback being tackled, the Egyptian sun god, and a single, hard shelled but chewy mint candy... if describing city names as pictograms were social awards, Sacramento is so blue ribbon. Although one could get really crazy with Tall-ah-ass-ee. Like Tallahassee, California's capital seems banished to the island of misfit toys while it’s more renowned brethren celebrate Christmas every day. Residents of Sactown do not lament about not having the Golden Gate bridge - they have the actual gold. Whereas Los Angeles is the entertainment capital of the world, Sacramento is the almond capital of the world (despite also being nicknamed The Big Tomato).
Sacramento may not be known for tourist guide page turning, but its locals give The Tree City a bohemian and a "we try harder" vibe. There are stories told by park rangers there that start with a Sacramentan offering to take a photo of a group of tourists in front of the Capitol, and end with the photo being taken and the camera being returned. Not bad, Sacramento.
Capitol Building in Sacramento, CA
American River
Tower Bridge by Sacramento State
Actually, Ronald Reagan was the last California governor to occupy the Governor's Mansion located at 1526 H Street in the Carmichael suburb - not covered here. But you can live like a movie star and/or politician in other Sactown hoods.
Old Sacramento: Why not start with Sacramento's austere beginnings and eventual gold rush headquarters? Lying along the Sacramento River, Old Sacramento (Old Sac - did you really think there wasn't a nickname?) is now a 28-acre neighborhood of recreations and tourist attractions. Featuring everything one might expect of a re-booming boom town - dining, shopping, all sorts of live entertainment, saloons/pubs, and old-west store fronts and facades that make you feel you're on the set of Bonanza, all that’s missing is an ample supply of living spaces. Yes, apartments are limited in Old Sac, though there are a couple of luxury buildings (converted, so the architecture can be alluring) and lofts nearby. There's also a smattering of older-smallish apartment buildings in the half-mile range. Think of Old Sacramento as Atlantic City without the Atlantic, casinos, or Donald Trump - phew. 1 BR $900, 2 BR around $1,175.
Downtown: The home of the State Capitol (pretty impressive for history and architecture buffs) and Westfield Downtown Plaza (pretty impressive for food court and Macy's buffs), Downtown Sacramento is the city's most cosmopolitan neighborhood. The Sacramento Ballet, Philharmonic Orchestra, and Wells Fargo Pavilion (theater in the round) all provide settings for your cultural urges. The dozens of bars and clubs handle all your social purges. Public transportation (including light rail) is here, but parking is difficult. Downtown Sacramento is always buzzing with something - just think of all those politicians (largest state government in the country) vying to be the next one not on Twitter. Choose from a wide range of apartments in Downtown: Modern apartment developments are $1,000 - $1,500 for a 1 BR (add $300 - $500 for a 2 BR) and there are many smaller homes and buildings with apartments (with little or no amenities) for $700 for a 1 BR, $875 for a 2 BR. With a range so wide, suffice it to say you get what you pay for.
Midtown: As the Tree City, you might be thinking that Sacramento probably has trees somewhere. You’re right, it does! Midtown is their showcase with arbor-canopied streets and the colorfully majestic Victorian houses under which they sit. Sutter's Fort and an actual winery are located in Midtown. Here you’ll find a younger vibe with loads of clubs, bars, and come-as-you-are restaurants. There is a large Asian community with roots from the gold rush that calls Midtown Sacramento home. Lavender Heights, part of the bouquet of Midtown. Midtown is one of Sacramento's more expensive rental choices with 1 BR apartments for $700 (basic yet nice) - $1,200+ (top notch Victorian or townhouse development). Add $350 - $700 for the 2nd BR.
Uptown: Sacramento is a city of many nicknames. Uptown used to be called North Sacramento until North Sacramento became, well, uptown. Possibly inspired by Billy Joel or George and Weesie, Uptown is now where art lovers gather. Of course, where there's artists, there's art buyers. Where there's art buyers there's fancy restaurants and cafés. Where there's all of these things in one place, there's possibly bratty children. The handy Point West neighborhood should handle that with the Arden Fair Mall (Apple Store), movie theaters, and name recognized dining and lodging. 1 BR apartments with nice but standard amenities are around $700, 2 BR for $875. There is some variation as this area tends to have older, smaller complexes - take the landscaped courtyard or big pool out of the equation and rents fluctuate.
East Sacramento: East Sac is a prized location - Ronald Reagan lived here for all but 4 months as Governor. The quality of life here is a bit mellower than in other areas and it’s home to 32-acre McKinley Park and the uber-beautiful "Fabulous Forties" neighborhood. Due to its relative tranquility but proximity to Midtown, the Capitol, and freeways, East Sacramento has experienced relatively high price escalation. This, however, is not hurting its popularity - especially with outdoorsy folks who appreciate East Sac's commitment to biking and walking. Apartments in East Sac are generally in the form of homes rather than complexes, except closer to Cal State Sac. Sometimes duplexes, sometimes cottages, either way you’re looking at around $675 - $900 for a 1 BR, $850 - $1,200 for a 2 BR.
Natomas: The last holdout in the rapid redevelopment of Sacramento, Natomas' growth may have become vastly more fertile with the building of the Power Balance Pavilion - home to the NBA's Sacramento Kings. In the N.W. quadrant of the city, Natomas (There's North and South, but they're fairly close and intertwined) has the Sacramento and American rivers nearby (closer to South Natomas, but the Kings play closer to North - anyway, everybody relax, there's no Mason-Dixon line). In other words, Natomas is an active place that is Sacramento's most up and coming. It’s also one of the more ethnically woven parts of the city and has the easiest access to major highways and the airport. 1 BR is around $675, 2 BR about $900.
Sacramento is growing rapidly and has a population of about 500,000. In the last 10 years the Sacramento vicinity has grown by 16 percent and has outpaced the rest of the state by 6 percent. So what does that actually mean? Obviously people have their eyes on the Big Tomato and it’s attracting a wide range of people and funds. Furthermore, as the capital city to the most populous state, there's approximately 75,000 state jobs. Maybe Sacramento doesn't host the Oscars, but the employment picture and the cultural distinctions and diversions alone make Sacramento riper than a California Valencia Orange for those on the move.
From the Gipper, to the Governator, to past and current Governor Moonbeam (and let us not forget Grey Davis, who had no nickname because he had two last names and was fired) Sacramento's nickname obsession is quirky. But all these fine gentlemen would tell you that their fair city has decent public transportation and is somewhat closely knit, but not so much as to rid yourself of your automobile, especially if it's a Prius.
They would also say bring along your favorite furry buddy, including Bonzo (Ronald Reagan would have said that's cool). After all, this is California. Sacramento is pet friendly with lots of good walking spots and many trees to claim. However, breed restrictions often apply and 40 lb. weight limits are not uncommon.
Now go forth and pan for gold.
June 2020 Sacramento Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Sacramento Rent Report. Sacramento rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Sacramento rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Sacramento rents declined over the past month
Sacramento rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Sacramento stand at $980 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,243 for a two-bedroom. Sacramento's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Sacramento Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Sacramento, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Sacramento metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Davis has the most expensive rents in the Sacramento metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,754; the city has also seen rent growth of 0.7% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
- Over the past year, Rocklin has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,633, while one-bedrooms go for $1,287.
- West Sacramento has the least expensive rents in the Sacramento metro, with a two-bedroom median of $953; rents grew 0.3% over the past month and 0.7% over the past year.
Sacramento rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased slightly in Sacramento, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Sacramento is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
- Sacramento's median two-bedroom rent of $1,243 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.8% increase in Sacramento.
- While Sacramento's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Portland (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Sacramento than most large cities. For example, San Jose has a median 2BR rent of $2,662, which is more than twice the price in Sacramento.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released Sacramento’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"Sacramento renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment ...
Here’s how Sacramento ranks on:
Apartment List has released Sacramento’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"Sacramento renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories average or below average scores.
Key findings in Sacramento include the following:
• Sacramento renters gave their city a C overall. • The highest-rated category for Sacramento was weather (B-). • The areas of concern to Sacramento renters are safety and crime rate, jobs and career opportunities, and state and local taxes, which all received a D. • Millennial renters are unsatisfied with their city, giving it an overall rating of F. • Sacramento earned similar scores to other nearby cities like Los Angeles (C+) and San Jose (C) but earned lower marks than San Diego (A-) and San Francisco (B+). • Sacramento earned similar scores to other cities nationwide, including Las Vegas, NV (C), Oklahoma City, OK (C+), and Albuquerque, NM (C).
The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
Renters say:
• "It’s very diverse and welcoming, and the weather is pretty good most of the time." – Anon. • "There’s always something to do, but parking downtown can be a pain." - Angelina • "I love that it’s an hour away from both the beach and the mountains. It has big city convenience and little city atmosphere." – Mary H. • "It’s not a very nice area, but it has pretty much everything you need and it’s not very expensive to live here." – Megan S.
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.