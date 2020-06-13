181 Apartments for rent in Union City, CA

The neighborhoods of Union City are easily divided by the major exchanges that run through the city. To the west of I-880 is West Union City, representing the largest residential area within the city limits. This also includes the tiny offshoot of Hall Station. Between I-880 and Route 238 would be Central Union City, comprising the commercial center and majority of the apartments available. Straddling Route 238 is City Center. East Union City lies in the foothills of the local mountain ranges and is largely undeveloped, so it's perfect for hiking and camping adventures in March or September.

City Center: Located mostly to the west of Mission Blvd, City Center has a small commercial district. However, it is the geographic location that lends the neighborhood its name. Most of the homes here are small, single-family one- and two-bedroom houses and Spanish-inspired adobe homes with red tiled roofs, arranged together on shady streets. Every home, it seems, has three things: palm trees, a small well-manicured yard and a two-foot-tall picket fences painted a variety of colors.

Hall Station: Are you looking for a townhouse or, as they call them out west, row home? This is your spot. In fact, the vast majority of residential real estate here consists of apartment complexes and duplexes. What they don't mention in moving guides is that this entire area has a stunning view of mountain peaks year round.

West: Largely an extension of what you can find in Hall Station, consider West Union City an elaboration on that idea. What a lot of people don't think of when they think California is oak trees, but they're plentiful here. These secluded, well-organized neighborhoods are pleasantly accented by the presence of large old trees lining the sidewalks and front steps of modern homes. This is what America is all about. For a slice of the dream, this is exactly where you want to be.

Central: If you want to know what its like to live somewhere, ask the locals. Central Union City has one of the lowest residential turnover rates in the country. When people move here, they stay here. That speaks volumes for the quality of living to be enjoyed in this location. This is an oasis of comfort and luxurious living. Remember those adobe houses from before? Now think bigger. Every house on this street doesn't cost a million bucks; in fact, most are very reasonable, but you may feel like they do.