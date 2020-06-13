181 Apartments for rent in Union City, CA📍
Heres the tricky part. California is many things, but it is not inexpensive. While these outlying communities are better than the metropolitan areas that surround them in terms of cost of living, you will still need a decent income to support yourself here. The local economy provides plenty of high-paying jobs that will usually only require a short commute. If possible, you will want to secure one of these before moving or, better yet, transfer. If this isnt possible, finding a low cost place to stay while you look is a perfectly valid option. Either way, be prepared to open your wallet. That being said, the draw of suburban life is that deals can be found. Whether you're doing an apartment search or looking for three-bedroom houses, you will get the most bang for your buck in places like Union City.
The neighborhoods of Union City are easily divided by the major exchanges that run through the city. To the west of I-880 is West Union City, representing the largest residential area within the city limits. This also includes the tiny offshoot of Hall Station. Between I-880 and Route 238 would be Central Union City, comprising the commercial center and majority of the apartments available. Straddling Route 238 is City Center. East Union City lies in the foothills of the local mountain ranges and is largely undeveloped, so it's perfect for hiking and camping adventures in March or September.
City Center: Located mostly to the west of Mission Blvd, City Center has a small commercial district. However, it is the geographic location that lends the neighborhood its name. Most of the homes here are small, single-family one- and two-bedroom houses and Spanish-inspired adobe homes with red tiled roofs, arranged together on shady streets. Every home, it seems, has three things: palm trees, a small well-manicured yard and a two-foot-tall picket fences painted a variety of colors.
Hall Station: Are you looking for a townhouse or, as they call them out west, row home? This is your spot. In fact, the vast majority of residential real estate here consists of apartment complexes and duplexes. What they don't mention in moving guides is that this entire area has a stunning view of mountain peaks year round.
West: Largely an extension of what you can find in Hall Station, consider West Union City an elaboration on that idea. What a lot of people don't think of when they think California is oak trees, but they're plentiful here. These secluded, well-organized neighborhoods are pleasantly accented by the presence of large old trees lining the sidewalks and front steps of modern homes. This is what America is all about. For a slice of the dream, this is exactly where you want to be.
Central: If you want to know what its like to live somewhere, ask the locals. Central Union City has one of the lowest residential turnover rates in the country. When people move here, they stay here. That speaks volumes for the quality of living to be enjoyed in this location. This is an oasis of comfort and luxurious living. Remember those adobe houses from before? Now think bigger. Every house on this street doesn't cost a million bucks; in fact, most are very reasonable, but you may feel like they do.
Getting Around
As mentioned before, driving can get you to almost any kind of attraction you’re looking for. Outdoor activities are extremely popular and abundant in this region, and four wheels will get you there a lot quicker. However, having a vehicle is not an absolute necessity, not even a little. Public transit serves all of the surrounding metropolitan centers, and many residents choose to ditch the hassles of gas prices and insurance in favor of a BART card and a little pre-planning. Either way you choose to go, you won’t be trapped into just one option. If you’re heading into the city, the train is probably your best way to avoid congestion on city streets. If you’re looking to get away, crank up the sedan, mini van, jeep, etc. and get out there. For the most part, parking in Union City is reasonable, and most houses have their own driveways, so no worries there.
Nightlife
Jim’s Cocktail Lounge is the local favorite for social drinkers. With dart competitions, pool tournaments and all your friends, It’s like Cheers for the west coast. If you’re more into dance clubs and DJs, you’re right in the middle of a mecca for underground music and outrageous nightlife. San Francisco is world famous for its trendy clubs and next-level nightlife. Chances are that if anyone in Union City is partying, they’re taking a trip across the bay. If you’re into Latino music and salsa dancing, head south to Palo Alto, where Spanish culture is alive and well every weekend.
Local Events
Union City is not your grandmothers suburb. Hometown courtesy and community spirit are more evident here than in many other cities in the country, but it does’nt stop there. Innovation and growth is always on the city councils mind apparently. Take, for example, the standard 5k, which has evolved into a zombie-themed fun run. In September, the Taste of Union City festival offers not only food samples from the city, but also includes three stages of music, a parasol parade, cooking lessons and clowns. Yes, clowns. October brings the masquerade ball with dinner, dancing, cocktails and more than a little mystery.
June 2020 Union City Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Union City Rent Report. Union City rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Union City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Union City rents decline sharply over the past month
Union City rents have declined 0.9% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Union City stand at $2,812 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,532 for a two-bedroom. Union City's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the San Francisco Metro
While rent prices have decreased in Union City over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the San Francisco metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Oakland has seen rents fall by 1.2% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It also has the least expensive rents in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,201.
- Richmond has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,777, while one-bedrooms go for $2,211.
- San Mateo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $4,484; rents went down 0.4% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Union City
As rents have fallen slightly in Union City, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Union City is less affordable for renters.
- Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
- Union City's median two-bedroom rent of $3,532 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.2% decline in Union City.
- While rents in Union City fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Union City than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Union City is more than three times that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.