Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:21 AM

181 Apartments for rent in Union City, CA

📍
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
9 Units Available
Parkside
1501 Decoto Rd, Union City, CA
Studio
$1,828
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,963
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
817 sqft
Near Highway 880 and 680. This smoke-free community is near Fremont Hub Shopping Center. On-site amenities include a pool, courtyard and 24-hour gym. Walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and updated appliances provided.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
9 Units Available
Sofi Union City
31770 Alvarado Blvd, Union City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,212
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,453
845 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,056
1119 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-880 and I-580. Luxury community features pool, playground, and gym, as well as 24-hour maintenance. Unit includes hardwood floors, walk-in closets, dishwasher and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Mission Sierra Apartment Homes
34864 Mission Blvd, Union City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,027
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,578
895 sqft
These apartment cottages boast balconies overlooking courtyards, large closets and extra storage. A gym, pool and covered parking are on site. BART access is nearby, and Highway 880 provides direct access to San Francisco.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
7 Units Available
Parc Medallion
2500 Medallion Dr, Union City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,215
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
992 sqft
Choose from one- or two-bedroom open floor plans with modern bathrooms. Complex has landscaped grounds, a large pool and an outdoor lounge area. Easy to get to major freeways and Union Landing.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
28 Units Available
The Union Flats
34588 11th St, Union City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,210
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,165
1002 sqft
Brand-new apartments with ultra-modern architecture. Complex has one- and two-bedroom apartments and work/live lofts. Community features a pool and sundeck. Close to the Union City Transit Center and Mission Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
11 Units Available
Skylark
34655 Skylark Dr, Union City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,125
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,507
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location close to the Quarry Lakes Recreational Area, I-880, and I-680. Apartments have fully equipped kitchens, private patio/balcony, and large walk-in closets. Enjoy the swimming pool, playground, fire pit, and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
29 Units Available
Avalon Union City
24 Union Sq, Union City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,158
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,718
1261 sqft
Large modern apartments just steps from shopping and dining. Near Dry Creek Pioneer Regional Park. Walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community has elevators and garage parking. Bike storage on site.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
9 Units Available
eaves Union City
2175 Decoto Rd, Union City, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,438
830 sqft
Bright apartments near Alvarado-Niles Road in a very walkable neighborhood. Air conditioning and fireplace. Walk-in closets. Private balcony or patio. Community has pool and sauna. Pet-friendly.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 02:03am
1 Unit Available
4127 Polaris Avenue
4127 Polaris Avenue, Union City, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
1390 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse with 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms. Easy Access to Freeways, Shops, Schools & Parks. Just off Freeway 880 and Alvarado Blvd.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
140 Bellflower Ln
140 Bellflower Lane, Union City, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,590
2459 sqft
140 Bellflower Ln Available 07/15/20 $3590 / 5BR -2459 S.F. - STUNNING UNION CITY MODEL HOME FOR RENT - This gorgeous newer Greystone home may be the nicest 5 bedroom rental in Union City.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2381 Sherman Dr.
2381 Sherman Drive, Union City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1349 sqft
Lovely Home Close to Logan High School - This is a spacious home with three bedrooms and two bathrooms located within easy access to the 880 FWY (but not too close), and Union Landing.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3266 Santa Sophia Way
3266 Santa Sophia Way, Union City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1395 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 67

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
32554 Monterey Ct
32554 Monterey Court, Union City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,200
2828 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Gorgeous 4BR 3BA Single-Family House in Bay Colony - Property Id: 290539 Remodeled home w/ designer upgrades. Safe, clean, convenient on a quiet cul-de-sac.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
31219 Fredi St
31219 Fredi Street, Union City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1432 sqft
This newly renovated cozy 4-bed, 2.5 bath Duet Home is conveniently located in a good neighborhood within walking distance to elementary and middle schools, close to Union Landing shopping center, entertainment and easy freeway access.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
1 Unit Available
4192 Glenwood Terrace # 2
4192 Glenwood Terrace, Union City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1683 sqft
Viewing on Saturday 06/06/2020 from 12:00pm - 1:00pm Please follow COVID19 regulations, bring your own face mask, and maintain social distance. Freshly renovated with new paint & carpet, and centrally located in Union City. It has 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 14

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
34605 Arroyo Drive
34605 Arroyo Drive, Union City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,395
1881 sqft
UC Single Family Home has new paint, flooring, appliances - Address-34605 Arroyo Drive Union City, CA. 94587 Rent-$3,395 Deposit-$3,495 Bedrooms-4 Bathrooms-2.
Results within 1 mile of Union City
Verified

1 of 127

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Ardenwood
14 Units Available
Ardenwood Forest
5016 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA
Studio
$1,875
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,085
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
864 sqft
On Paseo Padre Parkway just minutes from I-880. All-electric kitchens, built-in fireplaces, and washers and dryers inside the units. Huge bedrooms, and water, garbage, and sewage are included.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Cabrillo
14 Units Available
Brookvale Chateau
36163 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
921 sqft
Near American High School and Westridge Park. Within a quiet, gated community. Lots of space. On-site laundry, a large pool with sundeck, and ample parking. Lush landscaping throughout. Near Brookvale Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Cabrillo
6 Units Available
Pinebrook Apartments
35995 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,094
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
825 sqft
A two-story community with a beautiful courtyard, resort-like pool and greenspace. Smoke-free. Apartments feature updated appliances and a patio or balcony. Onsite carports, gym and grill area. Near the high school.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northgate
20 Units Available
Northgate Savoy
34077 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,900
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to Northgate Community Park, shopping and schools. Units come with vertical blinds, ceiling fans and cable hookups. Community includes on-site laundry, parking and pool.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
8 Units Available
Casa Serena
36000 Fremont Boulevard, Fremont, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,050
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
835 sqft
At Casa Serena, our floor plans are designed with you in mind and offer the flexibility you need to make the most out of your new home. From studios to one and two-bedroom apartments, you will find the home that's "just right" for you.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brookvale
1 Unit Available
35042 Sellers Ct, Fremont, CA, 94536
35042 Sellers Court, Fremont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2163 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed688f0cf77bf727f9ee2ce Ideally located 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in a desirable community. Corner lot with large yard.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ardenwood
1 Unit Available
5408 Shattuck Ave, Fremont, CA, US, 94555
5408 Shattuck Avenue, Fremont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,650
2013 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed3f334258803615eee3a23 UPGRADED in April-May 2020 Close to Facebook, Tesla, Amazon, Google, Oracle & other Silicon Valley companies.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ardenwood
1 Unit Available
34311 Eucalyptus Terrace
34311 Eucalyptus Terrace, Fremont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,895
1929 sqft
34311 Eucalyptus Terrace, Fremont CA 94555 - This property is available NOW. This two-story house ideally located in Fremont features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, living room, dining area and two-car garage.

Median Rent in Union City

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Union City is $2,811, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $3,532.
Studio
$2,287
1 Bed
$2,811
2 Beds
$3,532
3+ Beds
$4,752
City GuideUnion CityUnion City's Sugar Mill Landing Park is the site of the Bay Area Flight 93 Memorial, which is a tribute to the passengers and crew who died on the hijacked flight on 9/11.
Moving In
+

Heres the tricky part. California is many things, but it is not inexpensive. While these outlying communities are better than the metropolitan areas that surround them in terms of cost of living, you will still need a decent income to support yourself here. The local economy provides plenty of high-paying jobs that will usually only require a short commute. If possible, you will want to secure one of these before moving or, better yet, transfer. If this isnt possible, finding a low cost place to stay while you look is a perfectly valid option. Either way, be prepared to open your wallet. That being said, the draw of suburban life is that deals can be found. Whether you're doing an apartment search or looking for three-bedroom houses, you will get the most bang for your buck in places like Union City.

Neighborhoods
+

The neighborhoods of Union City are easily divided by the major exchanges that run through the city. To the west of I-880 is West Union City, representing the largest residential area within the city limits. This also includes the tiny offshoot of Hall Station. Between I-880 and Route 238 would be Central Union City, comprising the commercial center and majority of the apartments available. Straddling Route 238 is City Center. East Union City lies in the foothills of the local mountain ranges and is largely undeveloped, so it's perfect for hiking and camping adventures in March or September.

City Center: Located mostly to the west of Mission Blvd, City Center has a small commercial district. However, it is the geographic location that lends the neighborhood its name. Most of the homes here are small, single-family one- and two-bedroom houses and Spanish-inspired adobe homes with red tiled roofs, arranged together on shady streets. Every home, it seems, has three things: palm trees, a small well-manicured yard and a two-foot-tall picket fences painted a variety of colors.

Hall Station: Are you looking for a townhouse or, as they call them out west, row home? This is your spot. In fact, the vast majority of residential real estate here consists of apartment complexes and duplexes. What they don't mention in moving guides is that this entire area has a stunning view of mountain peaks year round.

West: Largely an extension of what you can find in Hall Station, consider West Union City an elaboration on that idea. What a lot of people don't think of when they think California is oak trees, but they're plentiful here. These secluded, well-organized neighborhoods are pleasantly accented by the presence of large old trees lining the sidewalks and front steps of modern homes. This is what America is all about. For a slice of the dream, this is exactly where you want to be.

Central: If you want to know what its like to live somewhere, ask the locals. Central Union City has one of the lowest residential turnover rates in the country. When people move here, they stay here. That speaks volumes for the quality of living to be enjoyed in this location. This is an oasis of comfort and luxurious living. Remember those adobe houses from before? Now think bigger. Every house on this street doesn't cost a million bucks; in fact, most are very reasonable, but you may feel like they do.

Living in Union City
+

Getting Around

As mentioned before, driving can get you to almost any kind of attraction you’re looking for. Outdoor activities are extremely popular and abundant in this region, and four wheels will get you there a lot quicker. However, having a vehicle is not an absolute necessity, not even a little. Public transit serves all of the surrounding metropolitan centers, and many residents choose to ditch the hassles of gas prices and insurance in favor of a BART card and a little pre-planning. Either way you choose to go, you won’t be trapped into just one option. If you’re heading into the city, the train is probably your best way to avoid congestion on city streets. If you’re looking to get away, crank up the sedan, mini van, jeep, etc. and get out there. For the most part, parking in Union City is reasonable, and most houses have their own driveways, so no worries there.

Nightlife

Jim’s Cocktail Lounge is the local favorite for social drinkers. With dart competitions, pool tournaments and all your friends, It’s like Cheers for the west coast. If you’re more into dance clubs and DJs, you’re right in the middle of a mecca for underground music and outrageous nightlife. San Francisco is world famous for its trendy clubs and next-level nightlife. Chances are that if anyone in Union City is partying, they’re taking a trip across the bay. If you’re into Latino music and salsa dancing, head south to Palo Alto, where Spanish culture is alive and well every weekend.

Local Events

Union City is not your grandmothers suburb. Hometown courtesy and community spirit are more evident here than in many other cities in the country, but it does’nt stop there. Innovation and growth is always on the city councils mind apparently. Take, for example, the standard 5k, which has evolved into a zombie-themed fun run. In September, the Taste of Union City festival offers not only food samples from the city, but also includes three stages of music, a parasol parade, cooking lessons and clowns. Yes, clowns. October brings the masquerade ball with dinner, dancing, cocktails and more than a little mystery.

Read More
Rent Report
Union City

June 2020 Union City Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Union City Rent Report. Union City rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Union City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Union City rents decline sharply over the past month

Union City rents have declined 0.9% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Union City stand at $2,812 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,532 for a two-bedroom. Union City's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Francisco Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Union City over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the San Francisco metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Oakland has seen rents fall by 1.2% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It also has the least expensive rents in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,201.
    • Richmond has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,777, while one-bedrooms go for $2,211.
    • San Mateo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $4,484; rents went down 0.4% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Union City

    As rents have fallen slightly in Union City, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Union City is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Union City's median two-bedroom rent of $3,532 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.2% decline in Union City.
    • While rents in Union City fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Union City than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Union City is more than three times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Francisco
    $2,440
    $3,070
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Oakland
    $1,750
    $2,200
    -0.2%
    -1.2%
    Fremont
    $3,000
    $3,770
    -0.7%
    -0.3%
    Hayward
    $2,230
    $2,800
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    Concord
    $2,420
    $3,040
    -0.1%
    -0.9%
    Berkeley
    $2,100
    $2,640
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Richmond
    $2,210
    $2,780
    -0.5%
    4.1%
    Antioch
    $2,620
    $3,290
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    Daly City
    $2,660
    $3,340
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    San Mateo
    $3,570
    $4,480
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Livermore
    $2,280
    $2,860
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Redwood City
    $2,820
    $3,540
    -0.7%
    0
    San Ramon
    $3,000
    $3,760
    -0.7%
    -2%
    Pleasanton
    $2,910
    $3,650
    -1%
    -3%
    Union City
    $2,810
    $3,530
    -0.9%
    -0.2%
    Walnut Creek
    $2,470
    $3,110
    -0.1%
    1%
    South San Francisco
    $2,670
    $3,350
    -0.3%
    -3.5%
    Pittsburg
    $2,540
    $3,190
    0
    -1.6%
    San Rafael
    $2,560
    $3,210
    -1.1%
    -0.6%
    Novato
    $2,660
    $3,340
    -1.4%
    1.7%
    Dublin
    $3,040
    $3,820
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    San Bruno
    $2,800
    $3,520
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Pacifica
    $3,050
    $3,830
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    Martinez
    $2,480
    $3,110
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Pleasant Hill
    $2,770
    $3,480
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Burlingame
    $2,730
    $3,430
    -0.4%
    5.1%
    Belmont
    $2,870
    $3,610
    -0.6%
    1.8%
    Emeryville
    $2,390
    $3,010
    -1.3%
    -0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

    Frequently Asked Questions

    How much is rent in Union City?
    In Union City, the median rent is $2,287 for a studio, $2,811 for a 1-bedroom, $3,532 for a 2-bedroom, and $4,752 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Union City, check out our monthly Union City Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Union City?
    Some of the colleges located in the Union City area include California College of the Arts, University of California-Hastings College of Law, California State University-East Bay, University of California-Berkeley, and University of California-San Francisco. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Union City?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Union City from include San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, Fremont, and Sunnyvale.

