la riviera
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:37 PM
263 Apartments for rent in La Riviera, CA📍
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 12:44pm
$
La Riviera
6 Units Available
River Blu
8795 La Riviera Dr, La Riviera, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,250
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
840 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at River Blu in La Riviera. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of La Riviera
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:48pm
2 Units Available
The Bungalows
2091 West La Loma Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
670 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Bungalows in Rancho Cordova. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:56pm
$
2 Units Available
The Vantage
2051 W La Loma Dr, Rancho Cordova, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
777 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Vantage in Rancho Cordova. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Wilhaggin Del Dayo
14 Units Available
Selby Ranch Apartment Homes
258 Selby Ranch Rd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,625
1600 sqft
Luxury and sophisticated elegance embrace at Selby Ranch Apartments in Sacramento, Ca. Located minutes from Downtown Sacramento, Hwy 50 and Hwy 80, Selby Ranch has been setting the standard for high class apartment living for over 40 years.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
South Rosemont
10 Units Available
Evergreen Park Apartments
9130 Kiefer Blvd, Rosemont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,319
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
848 sqft
Recently-redesigned apartments now feature granite surfaces and in-unit laundry. The gated community has a fitness center, pools with hot tubs, and a BBQ area. Rosemont Community Park is within walking distance.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sierra Oaks
1 Unit Available
3000 American River Drive
3000 American River Drive, Arden-Arcade, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
2681 sqft
Gorgeous Sierra Oaks 4 Bedroom 3 Bath! - A grand home featuring 4 bedrooms with 3 full bathrooms with many upgrades and very large backyard. Truly a must see. Minutes to HW 50.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Arden Park Vista
1 Unit Available
671 El Encino Way
671 El Encino Way, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1554 sqft
671 El Encino Way - Spacious 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom with Den or Office Space. Rustic Style home. Located near the American River, Watt Ave and Fair Oaks Blvd. This home requires a one-year lease.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Rosemont
1 Unit Available
9141 Rosewood Drive
9141 Rosewood Drive, Rosemont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1288 sqft
Nicely Remodeled with Granite Countertops, Patio in Backyard - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features granite countertops in kitchen. Nice patio area in backyard. Available early June. (RLNE2408933)
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Lincoln Village
1 Unit Available
10018 Cirrus Way
10018 Cirrus Way, Rancho Cordova, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
CUTE HOME TUCKED AWAY NEAR PARK... - Some of our Qualifications: must have a credit score of 620 and above. Must be on the Job at least 1 year. Must make 2.5 times the rental amount. No Big Dogs, No pitbulls or pit mixes.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Rosemont
1 Unit Available
3680 Southport Drive
3680 S Port Dr, Rosemont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Available! - Garage and small backyard Located in the heart of Midtown close to shops, restaurants and parks! No pets allowed. Renter's insurance required. No Smoking please. Screening Guidelines: 1.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Mariemont - Gordon Heights
1 Unit Available
4389 Fair Oaks Boulevard
4389 Fair Oaks Blvd, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1200 sqft
Gigantic 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom cottage style patio home which has been updated with newer plush modern flooring, all appliances included, faux wood blinds and warm designer paint.
Results within 5 miles of La Riviera
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
6 Units Available
Avion Apartments
3250 Laurelhurst Dr, Rancho Cordova, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,465
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,194
1454 sqft
Upscale apartments with open layouts in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Nine-foot ceilings with crown molding, in-unit washer/dryers, walk-in closets and marble countertops. Pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Encina
20 Units Available
Sterling Pointe
2257 Hurley Way, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1050 sqft
Sterling Pointe Apartments is conveniently located in the Arden Arcade area in Sacramento, CA. Here you will enjoy the best of dining, shopping, and entertainment. Plus, Sacramento State is only minutes away.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
13 Units Available
BDX at Capital Village
3175 Data Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA
Studio
$1,360
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1168 sqft
BDX at Capital Village is a BRAND NEW, mid-rise, luxury apartment community conveniently located within Capital Village shopping center.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Del Paso Manor
14 Units Available
Kensington
3644 Kings Way, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,235
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1005 sqft
This luxury community is minutes from Sacramento's amenities. On-site fitness center, spacious outdoor space, and a pool. Mature landscaping. Well-maintained. Spacious interiors with carpeting, large bedrooms, and kitchens.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Northrup
9 Units Available
Falls At Arden
2345 Northrop Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
Studio
$1,215
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
987 sqft
Multiple floor plans, including three-bedroom townhomes. Indoor and outdoor pool, jacuzzi, fitness center, and playground for residents. Close to University Park Mall, Sky Zone Trampoline Park and I-90.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Woodside
6 Units Available
Montecito Villas
2400 Sierra Blvd, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
960 sqft
Mediterranean-style living in Arden. Community features include a well-equipped fitness center and a BBQ and picnic area. Close to Downtown Sacramento and the American River bike trail.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
South Rosemont
8 Units Available
Monte Bello Apartments
4001 S Watt Ave, Rosemont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,427
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1115 sqft
Monte Bello Apartments wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Greenwood
1 Unit Available
The Grove
2405 Walnut Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
750 sqft
5001 Jefferson Lane- Unit 113 Available 06/15/20 Get 1/2 off your April Rent!! Welcome Home to your Upgraded & Renovated 2 Bedroom! - The Gove features two one bedroom floor plans and two bedroom apartments.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
College-Glen
1 Unit Available
Huntington Apartments
3225 Julliard Dr, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
980 sqft
Open Concept 2nd Floor 2 Bedroom - The Huntington Apartment Homes are Currently Under Renovation. No Car? Well have no fear.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Encina
5 Units Available
Courtyard at Artisan Square
1503 Fulton Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A nice mixture of beauty and comfort, these units offer easy access to I-80 and Hwy 50, restaurants, Sac State University, and more. Units provide quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Point West
12 Units Available
The Palms
1481 Exposition Blvd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,159
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
816 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale and modern, this community offers numerous amenities, including a lagoon-style pool, rock waterfalls, community clubhouse and demo kitchen. Homes provide oversized pantries, reserved carports and cottage-style layouts.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
7 Units Available
Vintage Faire Apartments
11070 Hirschfeld Way, Rancho Cordova, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
900 sqft
Close to area parks and schools. On-site amenities include laundry facilities, a fitness center and a business center. Covered parking provided. Homes include vaulted ceilings and large living spaces.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 12:59pm
Woodside
9 Units Available
The Archer
817 Fulton Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
Studio
$1,200
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,275
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
835 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Archer in Arden-Arcade. View photos, descriptions and more!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for La Riviera rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,540.
Some of the colleges located in the La Riviera area include California State University-Sacramento, University of the Pacific, Sacramento City College, Sierra College, and Solano Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to La Riviera from include Sacramento, Roseville, Fairfield, Elk Grove, and Citrus Heights.
