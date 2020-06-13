/
/
bermuda dunes
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:11 AM
353 Apartments for rent in Bermuda Dunes, CA📍
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Mirabella
40300 Washington St, Bermuda Dunes, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,483
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
887 sqft
Upgraded one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with new cabinets and counters, track lighting, designer flooring, and more. Located close to San Jacinto and Santa Rosa Mountain Ranges. On-site fitness center, two sparkling pools.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
2 Units Available
Medici
79090 Avenue 42nd, Bermuda Dunes, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1079 sqft
Just off I-10. Recently renovated community with plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Many on-site amenities, including a sauna, pool, playground and full gym. Dogs and cats welcomed.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
85636 Treviso Drive
85636 Treviso Dr, Bermuda Dunes, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1736 sqft
Long term lease opportunity in Four Seasons at Terra Lago, a resort styled adult (55 and over) community. Fan Hill floor plan with two bedrooms plus den/office. Newer home with updated finishes.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Bermuda Golf Club Estates
1 Unit Available
79141 Avenue 42
79141 42nd Avenue, Bermuda Dunes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1330 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath with 2 car garage. Welcome to fabulous Bermuda Dunes, minutes away from I10, shopping and dining. Enjoy a spacious living room and private large patio with direct access from the ample kitchen and master bedroom.
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
40825 Starlight Lane
40825 Starlight Lane, Bermuda Dunes, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
1897 sqft
You don't want to miss this one! This 4 Bedroom Pool Home is located in a large lot with plenty exterior space for your enjoyment.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Bermuda Golf Club Estates
1 Unit Available
79967 Camelback Drive
79967 Camelback Drive, Bermuda Dunes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2004 sqft
Very Cool Mid Century Modern home in The gated golf course community of Bermuda Dunes Country Club. 2 bedrooms 2.75 baths. Much of the original Mid Century furniture has been restored to look brand new. The pool has been all redone .
1 of 62
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Bermuda Golf Club Estates
1 Unit Available
79159 Starlight Lane
79159 Starlight Lane, Bermuda Dunes, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1825 sqft
Party, Party, Party! You will feel like you're on vacation at a tropical resort in your very own paradise, huge lot with pebble tech pool & spa, waterfall, palapas, cabanas, and outdoor kitchen for all your entertaining needs in this gorgeous
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Bermuda Golf Club Estates
1 Unit Available
42440 Bellagio Dr.
42440 Bellagio Drive, Bermuda Dunes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2239 sqft
Welcome to the private community of Bellissimo, This Modena Plan on an over-sized golf course lot has a Gourmet kitchen open to the Great Room with cozy fireplace, 12ft.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
78650 Avenue 42
78650 42nd Avenue, Bermuda Dunes, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
For Lease One Bedroom One Bath Condo in Gated Community of Saddleback. Excellent upper level unit opportunity. Balcony overlooks grassy area. New tile flooring and painted throughout.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bermuda Golf Club Estates
1 Unit Available
42471 May Pen Rd
42471 May Pen Road, Bermuda Dunes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1800 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Single Family Residence - Property Id: 299926 Adorable 3 Bd / 2 Ba single family home on quiet residential street inside security gated golf course community. Newly painted both inside and out with brand new desert landscape.
Results within 1 mile of Bermuda Dunes
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
2 Units Available
Mediterra
43100 Palm Royale Dr, La Quinta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and private patios. Swimming pool and fitness center. Clubhouse for entertaining guests. Secure garage. Pet-friendly community for cats and dogs.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
45390 Desert Eagle Court
45390 Desert Eagle Court, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1830 sqft
In North La Quinta, this beautiful three beds and two bathes home is within walking distance to all three exceptional schools.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
78489 Magenta Drive
78489 Magenta Drive, La Quinta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
763 sqft
Golfer's Paradise- well even if you are not a Golfer, you will sure love the views! Perched high above course and water feature with western and northern Mountain Views.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Desert Breezes
1 Unit Available
43617 Via Badalona
43617 Via Badalona, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1441 sqft
Available April 1st. Conveniently located to everything! This Desert Breeze detached condominium is in the perfectly located along green belt with the pool and spa a short walk out the back door. Newer Refrigerator, Washer, and Dryer.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Woodhaven Country Club
1 Unit Available
77888 Woodhaven Drive
77888 Woodhaven Drive North, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1348 sqft
Fantastic 2bd/2ba getaway for short term or seasonal rental overlooking the 11th fairway. Woodhaven CC offers clubhouse facilites, 18-hole golf course, tennis and community pools. Available now until Jan 1. Rates vary.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
45005 Desert Fox Drive
45005 Desert Fox Drive, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1653 sqft
Situated at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, this lovely single family home is within walking distance to schools. This light and bright home has a wonderful open floor plan and cathedral ceilings. There are 3 well sized bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
78085 Cobalt Court
78085 Cobalt Court, La Quinta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
763 sqft
Stunning fairway views from this Palm Royale Charmer! This one bedroom one bath lower level condo offers fresh paint, new flooring, recessed lighting, plantation shutters and a great floor plan! Located close to the community pool and spa enjoy all
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78481 Hampshire Avenue
78481 Hampshire Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1110 sqft
The perfect house for the discerning couple or single. Highly upgraded and well maintained Pasadena model. Classy furnishings throughout.With porcelain plank tile, stainless appliances and freshly painted.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
45615 Big Canyon Street
45615 Big Canyon Street, Indio, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1898 sqft
Beautiful Vacation Home. 3 bedroom, 3 bath with great-room. One bedroom is an attached Casita with private entrance. Built-ins in closets for your convenience. Home sits on 18th fairway overlooking the San Jacinto Mountains.
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
45245 Seeley Drive
45245 Seeley Drive, La Quinta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1200 sqft
Beautiful remodeled condo in La Quinta Desert Villas, with two master suites, walking distance to the Tennis Gardens and restaurants.
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Desert Breezes
1 Unit Available
77723 Calle Las Brisas
77723 Calle Las Brisas South, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1536 sqft
Pool Home offered for Long-Term Lease or Sale. Mountain Views! 2BR plus Den (den could be used as a 3rd BR since it has doors and a closet). Large Master Suite. 2-car garage.
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78410 Winsford Circle
78410 Winsford Circle, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1172 sqft
Bright and Super Clean 2 Bedroom & 2 Bathrooms with plenty of sun exposure in backyard. The home is nicely equipped and located in a quiet area very close to shopping, restaurants and quick access to most areas of interest.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Desert Breezes
1 Unit Available
43670 Calle Las Brisas
43670 Calle Las Brisas West, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1612 sqft
Fabulous 3 bedroom and 2 bath. Fully furnished and ready to move in. Great starter home. Close to one of the 5 pools and club house in this peaceful and tranquil community.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Desert Breezes
1 Unit Available
43772 Calle Las Brisas
43772 Calle Las Brisas West, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1612 sqft
Desert Breezes offers Beautiful homes with resort-style amenities in one of the most desirable communities in the valley! Close to shopping, fine dining, cultural and recreational activities.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Bermuda Dunes rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,030.
Some of the colleges located in the Bermuda Dunes area include College of the Desert. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bermuda Dunes from include Palm Springs, Palm Desert, Calimesa, San Jacinto, and Yucaipa.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Palm Springs, CAPalm Desert, CACalimesa, CASan Jacinto, CAYucaipa, CADesert Hot Springs, CADesert Palms, CA
Joshua Tree, CAThousand Palms, CABig Bear Lake, CATwentynine Palms, CACathedral City, CAIndian Wells, CABanning, CA