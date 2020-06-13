Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

193 Apartments for rent in Palo Alto, CA

Midtown Palo Alto
Green Acres
Downtown North
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Midtown Palo Alto
44 Units Available
Parker Palo Alto
1094 Tanland Dr, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,736
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,891
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,360
1347 sqft
Recently refurbished apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors and private balconies. Next to Greer Park, with access to the 402 and 101 freeways. Downtown Palo Alto and Stanford Shopping Center offer plenty of shopping options.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown North
10 Units Available
Mia
535 Everett Ave, Palo Alto, CA
Studio
$3,050
525 sqft
**Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
Midtown Palo Alto
8 Units Available
Southwood
2850 Middlefield Rd, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,024
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,686
980 sqft
Near Stanford University, within walking distance of parks, shopping and public transportation. Newly-renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, patio/balconies and walk-in-closets. Pool, tennis court and clubhouse. Small pets welcome with fee.
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
$
University South
Contact for Availability
The Marc Palo Alto
501 Forest Ave, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,499
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,299
945 sqft
**Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
South of Midtown
33 Units Available
Stanford Villa
3375 Alma St, Palo Alto, CA
Studio
$2,310
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,505
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
1025 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments feature fully appointed kitchens, spacious floor plans and all white appliances. Community has a fitness center, sauna, three swimming pools and laundry on-site.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Downtown North
4 Units Available
Hawthorne Apartment Homes
325 Hawthorne Ave, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,795
455 sqft
Situated in the heart of Palo Alto, this complex is just a mile from Stanford. Amenities in this complex include an on-site laundry room, assigned parking and plenty of storage.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Green Acres
8 Units Available
Tan Plaza Continental
580 Arastradero Rd, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,831
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartment homes with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Cats and dogs allowed. Community highlights include bike storage, a barbecue area, and a gym. Close to US 101 and Stanford University.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Midtown Palo Alto
6 Units Available
Wellsbury
3085 Middlefield Rd, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,895
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,195
910 sqft
This recently remodeled series of units boasts a comfortable air for relaxing. Apartments feature spacious, open floor plans, large closets, extra storage and new carpet.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Green Acres
1 Unit Available
Palo Alto Place
565 Arastradero Rd, Palo Alto, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,450
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated conveniently close to Stanford University, this Bay Area apartment complex features gourmet kitchens, private terraces, spacious ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Community benefits include 24-hour maintenance, online portal, clubhouse and pool.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Evergreen Park
1 Unit Available
2409 Park Blvd Unit C202
2409 Park Boulevard, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
1247 sqft
Utilities: Tenant is responsible for PG&E Landscaping: included Parking: Carport and street parking as permitted Laundry: Washer and Dryer included Pet Policy: Small dog 2 story, 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath in Palo Alto.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
University South
1 Unit Available
555 Byron ST 303
555 Byron Street, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,750
2067 sqft
One of the gems of The Hamilton! The large, sunlit living/dining room overlooks the treetops of Palo Alto, providing a refuge for visiting with friends or for quieter moments. Two master suites, at separate ends of the condo, afford maximum privacy.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Downtown North
1 Unit Available
250 Hawthorne AVE
250 Hawthorne Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
726 sqft
This rarely available perfectly located two-bedroom apartment has it all: an attached one-car garage with an additional dedicated space, communal patio, common laundry facilities off of the garage and lovely hardwood floors.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Downtown North
1 Unit Available
101 Alma ST 405
101 Alma Street, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1662 sqft
Fabulous condominium home with serene park-like views in prime Downtown Palo Alto. Spacious, open floor plan boasts generous Living, Family and Dining areas. Two master bedrooms plus third bedroom (or office) and full hall bathroom.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
University South
1 Unit Available
726 Ramona ST
726 Ramona Street, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,350
1197 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Mediterranean style townhouse in the heart of downtown Palo Alto! Just moments away from everything downtown has to offer: restaurants, Whole Foods, library, shopping, train & much more! Front entrance on Ramona and

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Community Center
1 Unit Available
722 Channing AVE
722 Channing Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,795
600 sqft
1BR apt close-in to downtown PA.Updated Kitchen, Hardwood floors. Open, light, and quiet $2,795/ mo plus separate storage room.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Ventura
1 Unit Available
2865 Park BLVD 211
2865 Park Boulevard, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,200
1420 sqft
FURNISHED! Welcome to the vibrant California Avenue District! Completed in summer of 2016 this beautiful 1475 SF 2nd floor corner unit is turn-key! Super light filled space, walking distance to CAL AVE shopping and restaurants.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
University South
1 Unit Available
668 Hamilton Avenue
668 Hamilton Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,650
1523 sqft
Charming townhome located right in Downtown Palo Alto! Gated community with courtyards, charming gardens, and fountains. Spacious floor plan with hardwood floor throughout the unit. Kitchen with tile countertops and stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Charleston Meadow
1 Unit Available
4149 El Camino Way
4149 El Camino Way, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1400 sqft
To schedule a showing or for more information call Jennifer at 203-274-0225 This amazing top floor penthouse condo is perfect for a family and young professionals! The condo features 2 Bedrooms / 2 Bathrooms w/ a unique spiral staircase leading to

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
University South
1 Unit Available
325 Channing Avenue #314
325 Channing Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
325 Channing Avenue #314 Available 06/22/20 2br/2ba Unit Located in the Desirable Woodmark - Located in the University South neighborhood in Downtown Palo Alto, this 2br/2ba home could be yours! This beautiful 2-story property is located in the

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South of Midtown
1 Unit Available
3378 Saint Michael Dr, Palo Alto, CA 94306
3378 Saint Michael Drive, Palo Alto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
2251 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ee13856f74a115e2801b5d0 This is a beautiful home in desirable Midtown neighborhood 4 bedrooms and 4.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Charleston Meadow
1 Unit Available
496 W Charleston Road #202
496 West Charleston Road, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
1401 sqft
BY Appointment - Rogers & Rogers is pleased to present this beautiful condo home in a premium Palo Alto / Charleston Meadow neighborhood - Generous 3BR / 2BA - washer / dryer in unit with extra storage! Large bedrooms and a walk-in closet

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown North
1 Unit Available
331 Poe St Unit #4
331 Poe St, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,300
700 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER!!! Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30,2020.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Leland Manor - Embarcadero Oaks - Garland Drive
1 Unit Available
2371 Ross Road
2371 Ross Road, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1445 sqft
2371 Ross Road Available 07/01/20 Beautifully Remodeled 3 Bed 2 Bath Palo Alto Home - Very Centrally Located! - Available 7/1/20 - Beautifully remodeled 3 Bed/2 Bath Detached Single Family Palo Alto Home! This completely remodeled home features

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Duveneck - St. Francis
1 Unit Available
124 Lois Lane
124 Lois Lane, Palo Alto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
2353 sqft
124 Lois Lane Available 07/15/20 Wonderfully Remodeled 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home in Desirable Duveneck - Wonderfully remodeled four bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single family home on a quiet, tree-lined street in highly desirable N.

Median Rent in Palo Alto

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Palo Alto is $2,571, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $3,224.
Studio
$2,169
1 Bed
$2,571
2 Beds
$3,224
3+ Beds
$4,449
City GuidePalo Alto
"A remarkable thing about the Silicon Valley culture is that its status structure is so based on technical accomplishment and prowess." (-Jaron Lanier)

Once a sleepy college town, Palo Alto has transformed itself into the tech capital of the country. Stanford University is still here, but the big names attracting most people to this city are Facebook, Apple and Paypal. You might have been the smartest person in your class growing up, but in the middle of Silicon Valley you'll probably just blend into the crowd. This city is home to the most educated population of any United States city, and it certainly shows.

Having trouble with Craigslist Palo Alto? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Finding Housing in the Heart of Silicon Valley

Each workday, the population of Palo Alto doubles as commuters come to the city to work. It's not because people in California love to drive; Palo Alto is one of the most expensive cities in the United States.

What it will cost you The average median rental price is approximately - well, HIGH - per month and competition for any apartment rental is high. Even if you're prepared to squeeze into a studio at an apartment complex, you should be prepared to fork out around well over $,1000 for the privilege.

What you'll need Be ready to plunk down a deposit once you've found an apartment for rent that you can afford. Landlords will expect that your annual salary is at least three times the amount of your yearly rent, so be ready with proof of income. For a successful apartment search, you'll also need rental references and good credit.

When to start looking Once you have a job offer or acceptance letter, start your apartment search. Everyone's looking for a deal on an apartment for rent in Palo Alto, including those commuters itching to move into the city limits. If you have limited time to do an apartment search, try an apartment complex for hassle-free rentals. Most complexes welcome residents who are new to the city.

Neighborhoods in Palo Alto

There's no shortage of small, family-friendly neighborhoods in Palo Alto. Most community members prize their ability to walk their kids to school and bike to work. Just like a small town, you'll also be expected to know your neighbors, so choose your community wisely. If you're single, you may want to consider renting a house with roommates instead of looking for an apartment for rent. Being flexible during your apartment search is essential when moving to Palo Alto.

Adobe Meadow/Meadow Park: If you're looking for the reincarnation of Mayberry, consider an apartment rental in the Adobe Meadow and Meadow Park area. You can send your little nippers to school riding their bicycles, but you better brush up on your baking skills. Rumor has it that residents greet new neighbors with cookies, so you better be ready to return the favor once you settle in. $$$

Barron Park: Developed as a 62-lot subdivision in 1925, Barron Park has the variety of homes and architectural styles that you'll find are common in older neighborhoods. You're also close enough to Stanford or downtown to bike over. Be honest though -- you're probably considering Barron Park to be near the Bol Park donkeys. If you do decide to look for an apartment for rent in the area, it's best to make friends with Niner and Perry, who are the neighborhood's real stars.$$$$

Charleston Gardens: Wedged between the busy streets of Middlefield, East Charleston and San Antonio, Charleston Gardens is a tiny island of small town living within the bustling city. Even if you can't tell I.M. Pei from Frank Lloyd Wright, you'll still appreciate the immaculate condition of many of these mid-century modern homes. Don't care about architecture? Charleston Gardens is also close to Highway 101, which makes travel a breeze. $$

Charleston Meadows: Have trouble meeting the neighbors? Charleston Meadows' neighborhood association hosts block parties and ice cream socials to keep its small town atmosphere. Its relatively inexpensive housing also attracts young families. $$

College Terrace: New Stanford grad students and their families often end their apartment search at the appropriately named College Terrace. However, if you're looking for a place to party, try another neighborhood. College Terrace is known for its proximity to public schools and child care, not bars and nightclubs. $$$

Community Center: Sick of trying to entertain your kids? Community Center attracts parents who love that their children can bike to community swimming pools, the library, the children's museum and Eleanor Park without adult supervision. $$$$$

Crescent Park: Stately homes and large trees are the defining characteristics of this pricey neighborhood near Eleanor Pardee Park. If you're a birdwatcher, you may also be drawn to the neighborhood and its many feathered inhabitants. $$$$$

Downtown North: Downtown North used to be the place for young professionals and students living the single lifestyle. Close to Caltrain station and the supermarket, it was perfect if you didn't want to own a car. Recently, traffic-restriction through the neighborhood has made this place a little quieter and has attracted more families. $$$$

Greenmeadow/Greendell/Walnut Grove: Ranch homes may make this neighborhood look more midwestern than Californian, but the average home price is downright reasonable for the area. $$$

Mayfield: Home to the Palo Alto Baking Company, Mayfield was once its own town. Palo Alto annexed it years ago, but Mayfield has managed to keep its mix of diverse backgrounds, income levels and ages. If you need a budget-friendly place within Palo Alto, an apartment complex may be the solution.$

Midtown: During the dot-com boom, residents struggled to keep retail spaces from being priced out of the neighborhood. Their dedication paid off, and the shopping district of this neighborhood still has plenty of places for you to buy a book or a coffee. $$$

Old Palo Alto: Residents say that Old Palo Alto is the crown jewel of the city. Encompassing historic buildings and the Gamble Garden, this neighborhood boasts significant prestige. $$$$$

Professorville: Hundred-year-old Victorians mark this area as Palo Alto's oldest residential neighborhood. It's easy to walk to downtown from Professorville, but don't park here. Due to rude commuters, city streets are often filled with cars. $$$$$

University South: Ready to stroll the eight blocks from your apartment complex to your class at Stanford? If you can afford it, you'll be in one of the most vibrant areas of the city. $$$$$

Thriving in Palo Alto

If you can get a job and an apartment rental in Palo Alto, you already have the envy of your peers. However, if you'd like to enjoy your time here, it's important to know the basics of Silicon Valley living.

Getting Around Did you get that great apartment rental near work? Great. Now all you need is a bicycle for your daily commute. Even if you have the cash to spend on a great car, you're living with a bunch of people who prize the environment. Not convinced? Just consider that Silicon Valley employers will expect you to pull some all-nighters -- so a bike ride to work may be the only exercise you'll get during the week.

Dating Around Many men have complained about the lack of single women in Palo Alto. If you're striking out in the dating department, broaden your search to the nearby city of San Francisco. Even if you're not interested in finding someone new, San Francisco has a vibrant culture that's worth exploring.

Working Life Don't assume everyone's a tech geek. Palo Alto used to be a commuter town and creative haven, and you can still find plenty of artists, writers and musicians who are drawn to the city's progressive values.

If you want to live near some of the richest and smartest people in the country, it's time to move to Palo Alto. You'll pay for the privilege of living in this tech mecca, but the energy of the city may inspire you to greatness.

Palo Alto rents declined slightly over the past month

Palo Alto rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up moderately by 3.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Palo Alto stand at $2,571 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,225 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Palo Alto's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Jose Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Palo Alto, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the San Jose metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Cupertino has the most expensive rents in the San Jose metro, with a two-bedroom median of $5,130; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 2.1% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Gilroy has the least expensive rents in the San Jose metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,392; additionally, the city has seen rent growth of 0.0% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Palo Alto

    As rents have increased moderately in Palo Alto, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Palo Alto is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego.
    • Palo Alto's median two-bedroom rent of $3,225 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.4% rise in Palo Alto.
    • While Palo Alto's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%), Portland (-0.4%), and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Palo Alto than most large cities. For example, Dallas has a median 2BR rent of $1,136, where Palo Alto is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Jose
    $2,120
    $2,660
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Sunnyvale
    $2,330
    $2,920
    -0.6%
    -0.8%
    Santa Clara
    $2,250
    $2,820
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Mountain View
    $2,170
    $2,720
    -0.9%
    -0.6%
    Milpitas
    $2,430
    $3,050
    -0.4%
    1.8%
    Palo Alto
    $2,570
    $3,220
    -0.2%
    3.4%
    Cupertino
    $4,090
    $5,130
    -1.6%
    -2.1%
    Gilroy
    $1,910
    $2,390
    0
    1.4%
    Campbell
    $1,950
    $2,440
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    Los Gatos
    $2,070
    $2,610
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Palo Alto?
    In Palo Alto, the median rent is $2,169 for a studio, $2,571 for a 1-bedroom, $3,224 for a 2-bedroom, and $4,449 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Palo Alto, check out our monthly Palo Alto Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Palo Alto?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Palo Alto include Midtown Palo Alto, Green Acres, and Downtown North.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Palo Alto?
    Some of the colleges located in the Palo Alto area include California College of the Arts, University of California-Hastings College of Law, California State University-East Bay, University of California-Berkeley, and University of California-San Francisco. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Palo Alto?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Palo Alto from include San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, Fremont, and Sunnyvale.

