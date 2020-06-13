Apartment List
/
CA
/
berkeley
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:21 AM

102 Apartments for rent in Berkeley, CA

📍
West Berkeley
Downtown Berkeley
South Berkeley
North Berkeley
See all neighborhoods
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
$
Downtown Berkeley
21 Units Available
Bachenheimer Apartments
2119 University Ave, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,090
470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
705 sqft
Situated in Downtown Berkeley and moments from UC Berkeley and Ohlone Park, this community offers residents bike storage, a rooftop lounge and on-site laundry facilities. Apartments feature sprinkler systems, balconies and a smoke-free environment.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
South Berkeley
31 Units Available
Parker Apartments
2038 Parker St, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,925
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,920
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,125
1090 sqft
Minutes to Ashby and Downtown Berkeley BART stations. Artisan apartments outfitted with floor-to-ceiling windows, wood-style floors, custom kitchen backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. On-site co-working space, fitness center, pet spa and bike repair station.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Berkeley
15 Units Available
Higby
3015 San Pablo Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,150
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,325
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1066 sqft
Luxurious community has lobby and lounge with a bar, controlled-access indoor bike storage, and bocce ball court. Units offer electric ovens, washers and dryers, and dishwashers. Located within walking distance of restaurants and bars.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Berkeley
8 Units Available
Hillside Village
1797 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,881
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,020
592 sqft
In the Gourmet Ghetto area near public transit. New, spacious apartments featuring hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site gym, garage and courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Berkeley
18 Units Available
Berkeley Central
2055 Center St, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,840
459 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,974
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,485
1082 sqft
Luxury apartments in extremely walkable neighborhood. Community amenities include clubhouse, parking, bike storage and business center. Units feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Berkeley
65 Units Available
K Street Flats
2020 Kittredge St, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,980
502 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,847
654 sqft
An array of one- and two-bedrooms located one block from UC Berkeley. This building is pet-friendly and recently renovated, with air conditioning, hardwood floors, patios/balconies and more.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
West Berkeley
21 Units Available
1122U
1122 University Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,545
425 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,267
908 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,425
1005 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
West Berkeley
6 Units Available
Avalon Berkeley
651 Addison St, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,425
673 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,635
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,105
1103 sqft
Located right off I-580 and adjacent to the Berkeley Marina. Spacious 1-2 bedroom units have granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The rooftop lounge provides great views of the Golden Gate Bridge.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Panoramic Hill
Contact for Availability
Warring Street Apartments
2461 Warring St, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
934 sqft
Located in downtown Berkeley, residents at Warring Street Apartments can walk to the University of California. Laundry services and garage parking located on the site. Apartments come with wall-to-wall carpets and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Berkeley
102 Units Available
The Addison Berkeley
1950 Addison Street, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$3,030
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,285
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,650
1183 sqft
Style, substance and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at The Addison.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Berkeley
9 Units Available
Allston + Stadium
2312 Fulton Street Suite C, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$3,031
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,350
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We've got you covered with our new termination policy.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 8 at 08:08pm
Claremont Elmwood
7 Units Available
Telegraph Gardens
3001 Telegraph Avenue, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,425
801 sqft
Established in 2013, Telegraph Gardens provides two-bedroom apartments in the heart of Berkeley, CA.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
West Berkeley
151 Units Available
Jones Berkeley
1080 Jones St, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,990
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,400
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,365
1103 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome to Jones Berkley!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Berkeley
6 Units Available
Varsity Berkeley
2024 Durant Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$3,342
478 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,289
1078 sqft
Residents can enjoy washer and dryer, Wi-Fi and dishwashers in every unit. The community features luxurious amenities like rooftop terrace, resident lounge and courtyard. Conveniently located just steps from UC Berkeley and downtown shops.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Central Berkeley
1 Unit Available
1736 Addison St Uppr
1736 Addison Street, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
854 sqft
8 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished 2 bedroom house ready to move in on May 1, 2020. Enjoy a wonderful quiet and sunny spot hidden behind the main house close to downtown Berkeley. Walk to theater, movie houses, music venues and a plethora of restaurants.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Central Berkeley
1 Unit Available
2133 Grant Street
2133 Grant Street, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,595
575 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
KEY FEATURES Parking: Off-Street (See Details Below) Lease Duration: 12 Months Pets Policy: Pets Under 80 lbs Welcome (See Details Below) Laundry: Shared, Coin Operated Floor: 2nd Property Type: Apartment RENTAL FEATURES Living room Range /

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northside
1 Unit Available
1846 Spruce Street Unit 1
1846 Spruce St, Berkeley, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Intimate, unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom Apartment home property rental in a Walkers Paradise and Bikers paradise rated Northside neighborhood in Berkeley.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Berkeley
1 Unit Available
2431 Seventh Street Unit B
2431 7th St, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
400 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northside
1 Unit Available
2704 Le Conte Ave Unit #4
2704 Le Conte Avenue, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
745 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northside
1 Unit Available
1640 Euclid Avenue Unit 5
1640 Euclid Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,100
1 Bedroom
Ask
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Cozy, unfurnished, 1-bathroom studio home property rental located in the Very Walkable rated Northside neighborhood in Berkeley.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Claremont Elmwood
1 Unit Available
2626 Etna Street Unit B
2626 Etna Street, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
500 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Berkeley
1 Unit Available
1500 Tyler St, Berkeley, CA 94703
1500 Tyler Street, Berkeley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1007 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Berkeley
1 Unit Available
1532 Tyler Street Unit B
1532 Tyler St, Berkeley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
750 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Pleasant, unfurnished, 3-bedroom, and 1-bathroom apartment home property rental on the Walkers and Bikers Paradise rated South Berkeley neighborhood in Berkeley.

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Berkeley
1 Unit Available
2233 Curtis St A
2233 Curtis Street, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
450 sqft
Unit A Available 07/01/20 New Berkeley Garden Cottage (In-Law ADU) 1 Bdr W/D - Property Id: 291874 Newly built (2019) Backyard Cottage / In-Law / ADU in wonderful Poet's Corner neighborhood of Berkeley. Washer & dryer in unit.

Median Rent in Berkeley

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Berkeley is $2,102, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,641.
Studio
$1,710
1 Bed
$2,102
2 Beds
$2,641
3+ Beds
$3,554
City GuideBerkeley
Hey, there, and welcome to the online headquarters for your Berkeley, California apartment hunting escapades!

First, though, let’s take a moment to answer some questions we know you must have about life in Berkeley.

Having trouble with Craigslist Berkeley? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What’s so special about Berkeley, anyway?

The streets of Berkeley are dotted with museums, bookstores, bistros, coffee houses, live music haunts, vinyl record shops (yes, those still exist), art galleries, parks, botanical gardens, theaters, and a variety of low-budget, mid-priced, and high-end eateries.

Bottom line: Berkeley has something for everyone, and you could live there for years before discovering every last attraction the city has to offer.

How much is the rent?

A studio unit or modest 1-BR pad is likely to cost $1200 or more unless you come across a killer move-in special (which is rare). If you want a place with a little extra leg room (800 square feet or more), be prepared to buck up between $2100 and $3500.

What can I expect out of a Berkeley apartment?

The city has plenty of quality lodgings, but it’s important to realize that you’ll be paying as much for the atmosphere outside your walls in Berkeley as you will for your actual apartment. If you prefer spaciousness and solitude over hustle and bustle, concentrate on the Berkeley Hills neighborhoods further from the city center. As far as amenities like tenant parking, washer/dryer availability go, they differ from place to place, so scope out a residence carefully before signing the dotted line.

Are apartments hard to come by?

It all depends. The further you go from the city center, the more likely you are to come across available rentals. In the more laid-back North Berkeley and Berkeley Hills neighborhoods, for example, apartments, townhouses, and freestanding houses are easier to come by. Our advice is this: If possible, begin your apartment search during the renting “offseason,” mid-March to early April, when many renters are nearing the ends of their leases. Move-in specials aren’t exactly abundant during these months, but at least your selection pool will be a bit wider.

What will I need to score my crazy-cool California crash pad?

Just like apartment managers everywhere, landlords/property managers in Berkeley require some basic documentation from prospective leasers, including a list of previous residences, a certified check that covers your move-in/good faith deposit, and banking/income verification. Most apartments will run credit and background checks on you. So, you may need a co-signer to cover you in case you conveniently forget to pay the piper one month.

Also, you should approach your leasing application like a job interview. Expect apartment managers in Berkeley to toss you some questions that landlords in other cities won’t. What hours do you keep? What kind of music do you listen to? How often do you have company? What kind of, um, extracurricular activities are you into? Keep in mind that Berkeley is a seller’s market, and landlords generally have no trouble filling their rooms, so they can afford to be choosy.

What’s the best way to bum around town?

Instead of relying on your own set of wheels, you may want to take advantage of the city bus or the BART subway, which hauls commuters not only around Berkeley but also to San Francisco and Oakland. The inner city is also extremely biker and walker-friendly, and most streets are equipped with sidewalks and bike paths.

Got it? Good! Enjoy your apartment hunting adventures and welcome to Berkeley!

Renter Confidence Survey

Apartment List has released results for Berkeley from the second annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. The survey, which drew on responses from over 30,000 renters, provides insight into what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the 105 million American renters nationwide.

“Renters in Berkeley are fairly well satisfied with their city,” says Andrew Woo, Director of D...

View full Berkeley Renter Survey

Here’s how Berkeley ranks on:

A-
Overall satisfaction
C+
Safety and crime rate
A-
Jobs and career opportunities
B
Recreational activities
B
Quality of schools
A
Weather
B-
Commute time
C-
State and local taxes
A+
Public transit
C
Pet-friendliness
Overview of Findings

Apartment List has released results for Berkeley from the second annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. The survey, which drew on responses from over 30,000 renters, provides insight into what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the 105 million American renters nationwide.

“Renters in Berkeley are fairly well satisfied with their city,” says Andrew Woo, Director of Data Science at Apartment List. “They gave many categories above-average scores.”

Key findings in Berkeley include the following:

  • Berkeley renters give their city an A- overall for satisfaction.
  • The highest-rated category for Berkeley was its access to public transit, which received an A+.
  • Other well-rated categories in Berkeley were weather (A) and local job and career opportunities (A-).
  • Renters seemed somewhat concerned with the quality of local schools (B) and safety and low crime rates (C+).
  • The greatest cause of dissatisfaction in Berkeley was affordability/cost of living, which received an F score from renters.
  • Renter satisfaction in Berkeley is slightly lower than nearby Walnut Creek (A+) and much higher than Oakland (F). Renters here are just as satisfied as renters in San Francisco, which also received an A-.
  • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction included Arlington, VA; Lincoln, NE; Pasadena, CA; Boston, MA; and Madison, WI. The lowest rated cities included Newark, NJ; Bronx, NY; Bridgeport, CT; Baltimore, MD; and Salinas, CA.
View our national survey results here.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Berkeley?
In Berkeley, the median rent is $1,710 for a studio, $2,102 for a 1-bedroom, $2,641 for a 2-bedroom, and $3,554 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Berkeley, check out our monthly Berkeley Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Berkeley?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Berkeley include West Berkeley, Downtown Berkeley, South Berkeley, and North Berkeley.
How pet-friendly is Berkeley?
According to our Annual Renter Survey, Berkeley received a letter grade of C for pet-friendliness.
What is the job market like in Berkeley?
According to our Annual Renter Survey, Berkeley received a letter grade of A- for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
How good are the schools in Berkeley?
Berkeley renters gave their city a letter grade of B when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Berkeley did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Berkeley?
Some of the colleges located in the Berkeley area include University of California-Berkeley, Berkeley City College, College of Alameda, California College of the Arts, and University of California-Hastings College of Law. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Berkeley?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Berkeley from include San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, Fremont, and Sunnyvale.

Similar Pages

Berkeley 1 BedroomsBerkeley 2 Bedrooms
Berkeley Apartments with BalconyBerkeley Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Berkeley Studio Apartments