alameda county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:49 AM
652 Apartments for rent in Alameda County, CA📍
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
77 Units Available
Shafter
The Logan at 51st
5110 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,985
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,435
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,518
1338 sqft
Built to fit your East Bay lifestyle, The Logan at 51st is a modern luxury residential collection in the heart of Temescal.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
19 Units Available
Ulmar
Ageno
1055 Westwind Street #155, Livermore, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1276 sqft
Indulge yourself with the Ageno Lifestyle! Ageno Apartments is a luxury, transit-oriented development that offers all of the convenience of nearby shopping, an easy commute via ACE Train , and a much-deserved escape from the hustle and bustle of
Verified
1 of 84
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
56 Units Available
Laney College
Orion
255 9th Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,339
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,577
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,894
1173 sqft
NO CONTACT TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! CONTACT THE LEASING OFFICE TO SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR TODAY! Life on the water here comes in dozens of unique sizes and looks.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
14 Units Available
Mission-Garin
Cadence Apartments
28850 Dixon St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,206
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,721
1043 sqft
New apartment community close to downtown, CSUEB and BART. Easy commute to San Jose, Oakland, the Peninsula. Easy access to South Hayward transit station, local shopping and dining. Pet-friendly, newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
10 Units Available
North Berkeley
Hillside Village
1797 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,881
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,599
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,892
592 sqft
In the Gourmet Ghetto area near public transit. New, spacious apartments featuring hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site gym, garage and courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
14 Units Available
Civic Square
4890 Bernal Ave, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
948 sqft
A short walk from Pleasanton's historic district, with easy access to the freeway and ACE train. Hardwood floors, fireplaces, updated appliances and balconies. On-site pool, gym and carport. Pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
32 Units Available
The Union Flats
34588 11th St, Union City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,205
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,965
1002 sqft
Brand-new apartments with ultra-modern architecture. Complex has one- and two-bedroom apartments and work/live lofts. Community features a pool and sundeck. Close to the Union City Transit Center and Mission Boulevard.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
26 Units Available
Central-Downtown Fremont
Waterstone at Fremont
39600 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,884
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,518
1010 sqft
Waterstone at Fremont offers one and two-bedroom apartments that come with amenities like garbage disposals, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and refrigerators. The community offers 24-hour maintenance and is pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
6 Units Available
Ashland
The Hamlet
1319 159th Ave, San Leandro, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,734
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,176
825 sqft
Walk to shop or dine from The Hamlet in San Leandro. On-site amenities include fitness, parking, pool, clubhouse, and convenient access to public transportation. Apartments feature ample storage, outdoor living space, and are cable-ready.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
13 Units Available
Mission Sierra Apartment Homes
34864 Mission Blvd, Union City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,036
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,191
840 sqft
These apartment cottages boast balconies overlooking courtyards, large closets and extra storage. A gym, pool and covered parking are on site. BART access is nearby, and Highway 880 provides direct access to San Francisco.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
5 Units Available
Birdland
Valley Plaza Villages
4411 Valley Ave, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,143
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,613
1073 sqft
We are currently offering live-video, self-guided and socially distanced in person tours. Schedule a tour today!Valley Plaza Villages is a gorgeous apartment community located in Pleasanton, CA.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
$
14 Units Available
Baylands
Archstone Fremont Center
39410 Civic Center Dr, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,425
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,860
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,901
1596 sqft
Stunning, mid-rise community near Fremont Hub and Fremont Plaza. On-site amenities include 24-hour gym, business center, pool, media room and internet cafe. Green community. Garage available. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
11 Units Available
Bayfront and Peninsula
Artistry Emeryville
6401 Shellmound St, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$2,039
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,224
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, close to I-80 and BART. Residents enjoy communal parking, sauna, garage and gym. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, fireplace, hardwood floors and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
$
30 Units Available
Downtown Oakland
Domain Oakland
1389 Jefferson St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,200
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,358
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,291
1262 sqft
Within a walkable community and near award-winning schools. On-site amenities include a fitness center, free yoga classes, outdoor fireplace, resident lounge and a serenity studio. Spacious layouts, patio or a balcony, and modern appliances.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
12 Units Available
Cherry-Guardino
Watermark Place
38680 Waterside Cir, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,378
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
1159 sqft
Luxury homes with large kitchens and private outdoor space. Tenants get access to a barbecue area, business center, and pool. Close to the Fremont BART station. Near Shinn Historical Park and Arboretum.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
$
9 Units Available
Skylark
34655 Skylark Dr, Union City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,137
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,534
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location close to the Quarry Lakes Recreational Area, I-880, and I-680. Apartments have fully equipped kitchens, private patio/balcony, and large walk-in closets. Enjoy the swimming pool, playground, fire pit, and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
8 Units Available
Cherry-Guardino
Alborada Apartments
1001 Beethoven Cmn, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,345
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,622
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from Lake Elizabeth, in central Fremont. All units feature wood fireplaces, laundry, walk-in closets and extra storage room. Pet friendly community close to interstate highways for easy access to Bay Area.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 12:39 AM
$
41 Units Available
Koreatown-Northgate
Hanover Northgate
2450 Valdez Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,075
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,659
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,416
1119 sqft
Live big at Hanover Northgate in Uptown Oakland. Our 225 studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes are stylishly designed with frameless cabinets, granite countertops, and spacious floor to ceiling glass windows.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
22 Units Available
West End
Summer House Apartments
1826 Poggi St, Alameda, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,258
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,128
833 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,714
1000 sqft
Excellent location close to schools, transportation and family-owned restaurants. Community includes pool, fitness facility and elevators. Units feature closets, balcony or patio, private storage and electric range.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
13 Units Available
Centerville
Rancho Luna Sol
3939 Monroe Ave, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
527 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,565
1004 sqft
Residents enjoy this community's fitness center, covered parking and complimentary coffee bar. Indoors, the wood-style plank flooring and granite countertops demand attention. This community is also convenient to Lake Elizabeth and Mowry Landing Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
7 Units Available
Produce and Waterfront
Aqua Via
125 2nd St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,648
790 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,396
1056 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,007
1238 sqft
Easy commute to the Jack London Shuttle, Oakland/Alameda Ferry and BART. Pet-friendly apartment community with an elevator, a gym and covered parking. Newly renovated interiors feature expansive closets, in-home laundry and plank floors.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
26 Units Available
Northgate
Northgate Savoy
34077 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA
Studio
$1,950
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
906 sqft
Located close to Northgate Community Park, shopping and schools. Units come with vertical blinds, ceiling fans and cable hookups. Community includes on-site laundry, parking and pool.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
2 Units Available
Sundale
Lincoln Glen
4261 Stevenson Blvd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near Lake Elizabeth, this development offers many amenities, including patios or decks, vertical blinds, air conditioning, and walk-in closets in the master bedrooms of various units.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
6 Units Available
Parc Medallion
2500 Medallion Dr, Union City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
992 sqft
Choose from one- or two-bedroom open floor plans with modern bathrooms. Complex has landscaped grounds, a large pool and an outdoor lounge area. Easy to get to major freeways and Union Landing.
