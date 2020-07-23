/
fresno county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:31 AM
94 Apartments for rent in Fresno County, CA📍
Verified
Last updated July 23 at 12:29 AM
$
34 Units Available
Cascades
9375 N Saybrook Dr, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1203 sqft
Pet-friendly, wooded community dotted with water features. Floor plans have a wood-burning fireplace and attached garage. Amenities include a pool, tennis courts, and basketball court. Near several parks, and minutes from Yosemite Freeway.
Verified
Last updated July 23 at 12:08 AM
10 Units Available
Springs-Fresno
7511 N 1st St, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,206
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1366 sqft
Luxurious units include air conditioning, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, pool, and on-site laundry. Conveniently located close to schools and parks.
Verified
Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
2 Units Available
Arbor Place
5449 N 10th St, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
937 sqft
One and two bedroom apartments located just minutes from Cal State University at Fresno. Interiors feature washer/dryer hookup and outdoor space. Community is pet-friendly and has a new fitness center.
Verified
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
3 Units Available
University Plaza
5469 N Cedar Ave, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
870 sqft
Make University Plaza Apartments your destination and enjoy life's simple pleasures! University Plaza Apartments is located in the heart of Fresno just across the Bulldog Stadium.
Verified
Last updated July 22 at 06:23 PM
11 Units Available
Dominion Heights
1164 E Perrin Ave, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1151 sqft
Minutes from Liberty Elementary School. Lots of on-site amenities, including a fitness center, "Central Park" for pets and a clubhouse. Updated apartments with granite countertops, vaulted ceilings and USB charger outlets.
Verified
Last updated July 23 at 12:11 AM
1 Unit Available
The Cultural Arts District
Brio on Broadway
1636 Broadway, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,158
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brio on Broadway Apartments is an eclectic mix of multiple unit types to suit the various lifestyle needs for anyone interested in a brand new, contemporary, yet comfortable home feel.
Verified
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
1 Unit Available
Ross Gardens
2533 N Marks Ave, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$784
828 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Ross Gardens Apartments in Fresno, California. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location.
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
971 Cyrier Avenue
971 Cyrier Avenue, Reedley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
960 sqft
This lovely 2 bed, 1 bath is located on Cyrier street in Reedley. The home features a spacious living area with nice hardwood flooring. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet storage space equipped with an electric stove.
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
7675 N. First Street #233
7675 North First Street, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom Condo With A Water View! Located On Nees & First! - This Condo is the perfect home with washer & dryer included and all other kitchen appliances. The patio has a view that over looks the fountains and built in community lake.
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Lowell
1337 E McKenzie Ave
1337 East Mckenzie Avenue, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$875
Fenced yard greets you to this duplex with all new paint, new flooring, new cabinets, new counters....pest service included in monthly rent. This one won't last long. Be sure to apply today. (RLNE5976822)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
748 E. Robin Lane
748 East Robin Lane, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1280 sqft
Woodward Lake Home, 3BR/2BA, 2-Story Main Bedroom & OnSuite Bathroom downstairs - Lots of Amenities! - 748 E.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Tower District
811 E. Cambridge Avenue
811 East Cambridge Avenue, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1110 sqft
Adorable Cottage for Rent with Additional Studio - Fresno High - Walking distance to the historic Fresno High School, this adorable cottage includes 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, large kitchen and an additional private studio in the back! With original
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1207 E. Via Verde Dr.
1207 East via Verde Drive, Fresno, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,295
3274 sqft
1207 E. Via Verde Dr. Available 08/17/20 Spacious 4 Bedroom Granville Home for Rent - Copper River - This incredibly spacious 4 bedroom, Granville built rental home is located in the prestigious neighborhood of Terabella at Copper River.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
236 W El Paso
236 West El Paso Avenue, Clovis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1413 sqft
236 W El Paso Available 08/01/20 - (RLNE5971396)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3167 Traverse Lane
3167 Traverse Ln, Clovis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1700 sqft
Welcome Home! - Loma Vista by Wilson Homes is a new neighborhood of single-family homes located within Clovis Unified School District in close proximity to Clovis East High School, Reyburn Intermediate school and Freedom Elementary school.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2909 Huntington Blvd #224
2909 Huntington Boulevard, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$950
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 1 BR 1 BA located in the Villa Borgata Community! Gated + community pool. - Close to Community Medical Center, easy access to HWY 41 & HWY 99. Downtown Fresno unit offering well appointed amenities. (RLNE5935422)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Heather's
3393 East Dakota Avenue, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
3BR / 2Ba Apartment Laundry on-site Detached Garage This apartment has Central Air and Heating, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Oven and Microwave. All appliances, carpet, paint and cabinets. On-Site Laundry Room. All units have their own garage.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Tower District
115 E. Olive Avenue
115 East Olive Avenue, Fresno, CA
Studio
$975
115 E.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1504 N. Vanguard
1504 North Vanguard Way, Clovis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1667 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home! - This Leo Wilson home is situated in the desirable Harlan Ranch Community. The home features an open floor plan that is great for Family or entertaining. The kitchen features a Large granite island and gas stove top.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1831 East Solar Avenue
1831 East Solar Avenue, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1786 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 full bath in North East Fresno recently updated with new appliances, new carpet and fresh paint. This two story offers vaulted ceiling and expose beams. Close to shopping and Clovis West School District.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1321 E Drummond Ave
1321 East Drummond Avenue, Fresno, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
Four bedroom, one and one half bath home located near S. Elm and E. Jensen Avenues. Features include carport, Swamp Cooler, laundry hookups, stove, tile floors, fenced back yard. Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5912537)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
10622 N. Whitney Avenue
10622 North Whitney Avenue, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1746 sqft
10622 N. Whitney (Chestnut/International) - This home is located near Clovis North, shopping, walking trails, and restaurants. It offers three bedrooms, two baths, living room, family room, dining area, spacious kitchen and a two car garage.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
54 Riviera Lane
54 West Riviera Lane, Clovis, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1979 sqft
54 Riviera Lane Available 08/13/20 (Teague/Minnewawa) ~ COMING SOON! - Available the beginning of August!! Four bedroom + two and a half bathroom located in the gated European Village community off of Teague & Minnewawa.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
725 E. Moss Creek Lane
725 East Moss Creek Lane, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1588 sqft
Executive style home at Woodward Lake, recent remodel with many many modern updates.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Fresno County area include California State University-Stanislaus, California State University-Fresno, University of the Pacific, Porterville College, and California State University-Bakersfield. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Fresno, Bakersfield, Stockton, Tracy, and Turlock have apartments for rent.
