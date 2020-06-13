131 Apartments for rent in Rancho Cordova, CA

Apartment List
1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
7 Units Available
Vintage Faire Apartments
11070 Hirschfeld Way, Rancho Cordova, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
900 sqft
Close to area parks and schools. On-site amenities include laundry facilities, a fitness center and a business center. Covered parking provided. Homes include vaulted ceilings and large living spaces.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:48am
2 Units Available
The Bungalows
2091 West La Loma Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
670 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Bungalows in Rancho Cordova. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:48am
$
2 Units Available
The Vantage
2051 W La Loma Dr, Rancho Cordova, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
777 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Vantage in Rancho Cordova. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Avion Apartments
3250 Laurelhurst Dr, Rancho Cordova, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,194
1454 sqft
Upscale apartments with open layouts in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Nine-foot ceilings with crown molding, in-unit washer/dryers, walk-in closets and marble countertops. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
13 Units Available
BDX at Capital Village
3175 Data Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA
Studio
$1,360
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1168 sqft
BDX at Capital Village is a BRAND NEW, mid-rise, luxury apartment community conveniently located within Capital Village shopping center.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 04:40am
14 Units Available
Oak Brook
12499 Folsom Blvd, Rancho Cordova, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
678 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to American River and Route 50. Air-conditioned apartments with modern kitchen appliances, walk-in closets, carpet and a bathtub. Community has a sauna, racquetball and a pool.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Larchmont Sunriver
1 Unit Available
1632 Klamath River Drive
1632 Klamath River Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1312 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Rancho Cordova! This spacious home features wood floors with a welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10612 Biscay Way
10612 Biscay Way, Rancho Cordova, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1300 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautifully remodeled house - Property Id: 299229 Beautiful property in a quiet family neighborhood. Near to freeway, shops and restaurants. Hardwood floors, fireplace, large kitchen with pantry and gas stove.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2840 Cochise Ct
2840 Cochise Court, Rancho Cordova, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1031 sqft
REMODELED DUPLEX - This beautiful, updated duplex features newer laminate flooring, fresh paint & much more! Large living areas open to kitchen. Granite countertops in kitchen with upgraded range.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10450 Reymouth Ave
10450 Reymouth Avenue, Rancho Cordova, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1280 sqft
Corner Lot in Rancho Cordova - Recently remodeled with new paint, flooring, kitchen, counter tops and appliances. Wide driveway fits more than the typical two cars. Large front and backyard with this corner lot. Tenant is responsible for water.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Douglas Village
1 Unit Available
12545 Kenne Dr
12545 Kenne Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1638 sqft
New Modern Two-story 3 Bed 2.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Villages of Zinfandel
1 Unit Available
10893 Bellone Way
10893 Bellone Way, Rancho Cordova, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1350 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3/2 Home with yard and garage coming soon! - Property Id: 288074 Terms: One year lease Utilities: Tenant responsible for all utilities Parking: 2 car Garage, Driveway Laundry: Laundry room with hook-ups Coming Soon - Available

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
EZSPM ID : 10710 Basie Way
10710 Basie Way, Rancho Cordova, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
2091 sqft
***************** AVAILABLE ******************* *************** AVAILABLE July 1st, 2020 ********* ***** 5 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom 2 Story and 2 car garage attached, A combination of Living room & Formal Dining room, separate family room with

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Villages of Zinfandel
1 Unit Available
3213 Balada Way
3213 Balada Way, Rancho Cordova, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
1853 sqft
Excellent home in a great location. 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths. - Excellent Rancho Cordova Location. 4 bedroom 2.5 bath. Nice neighborhood. Good commute location. Spacious kitchen. Refrigerator included and more. Rent is $1975/month; tenant pays water.

1 of 46

Last updated March 24 at 05:10pm
Anatolia Village
1 Unit Available
11755 Bagota Way
11755 Bagota Way, Rancho Cordova, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2375 sqft
This property is spacious and bright. Beautiful new interior paint along with new wood flooring makes the property feel very welcoming. Huge family room with island kitchen along with bedroom and full bathroom are located downstairs.
Results within 1 mile of Rancho Cordova
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:15am
La Riviera
3 Units Available
Riverside Villas
2852 Paseo Rio Way, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
829 sqft
Located on the American River, this beautiful complex makes it easy to walk, bike and jog right from your front door. Amenities include various floor plans, central HVAC, updated kitchens and beautiful views.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:10am
5 Units Available
Cobble Oaks
12155 Tributary Point Dr, Gold River, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Premium apartments located just off US Highway 50 with easy access to shopping and fine dining. Apartments have walk-in closets and recent renovations. Community features a tennis court, yoga and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
98Hundred
9800 Fair Oaks Blvd, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,383
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
944 sqft
Surrounded by scenic greenery, this apartment complex offers superb community amenities including putting green, volleyball court, 24-hour gym, and business center. Rooms have air conditioning, dishwasher, and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:21am
Carmichael Colony
2 Units Available
Abby Creek
5820 Fair Oaks Blvd, Carmichael, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,199
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from the city and area parks. Each luxury home features full-size appliances, walk-in closets, and ample storage. Newly remodeled. On-site pool. Pet-friendly. Homes offer private patios.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
Windsor Ridge
9551 Butterfield Way, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
938 sqft
Bordering the Fremont Canal and a quick trip to the Fremont Flea Market, this community provides residents with garage parking, elevator access and a resident lounge. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Carmichael Colony
1 Unit Available
Vista Torre
5959 Van Alstine Ave, Carmichael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location close to restaurants, shops and entertainment. Units feature laundry, dishwasher and ice maker. Residents can take advantage of communal gym, dog park and pool.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Carmichael Colony
1 Unit Available
3632 Marshall Ave
3632 Marshall Avenue, Carmichael, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1500 sqft
3632 Marshall Ave Available 06/15/20 Completely Remodeled Carmichael 3 bedroom with huge back yard $1995.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4033 Hill Street
4033 Hill Street, Fair Oaks, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2208 sqft
4033 Hill Street Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Views! Fair Oaks Village Home on Nearly 1/2 Acre! - Occupied, please do not contact current occupants. Shown by appointment only.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Carmichael Colony
1 Unit Available
2211 Boyer Drive
2211 Boyer Drive, Carmichael, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
500 sqft
Stunning Tiny Home in Phenomenal Neighborhood - Meticulously designed and cared for 1 bedroom home near Ancil Hoffman. This home uses every square inch of its tiny space to the fullest.

Median Rent in Rancho Cordova

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Rancho Cordova is $918, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,164.
Studio
$815
1 Bed
$918
2 Beds
$1,164
3+ Beds
$1,691
City GuideRancho Cordova
This small town outside Sacramento was once a historic Gold Rush town though nowadays, as the large Super Walmart suggests, it has a markedly “suburban California” feel to it. But that’s not all bad: A scan down the road reveals pleasant streets with sunny skies overhead, friendly people and palm trees lining the horizon. There are a lot of big box stores to help get you moved in, convenient shopping almost everywhere, and a Starbucks brewing overpriced nerve juice on nearly every street corn...
About Rancho Cordova

Rancho Cordova, California isn’t world-renowned for nightlife or high-brow culture. Who cares though, right? There are certainly plenty of great reasons to live here — proximity to Sacramento, relatively safe neighborhoods, pleasant atmosphere— the list goes on. Rancho Cordova is scenic, the town offers plenty of parks, and its weather is beautiful all year long. For the elderly, there are numerous retirement homes and assisted living centers, as well as a thriving senior community. New development is springing up every day and being a coastal city means that waterfront activities abound.

The town sits near an old Air Force base and boasts great diversity with a growing Hispanic population. One of the most famed entertainment spots in town is the Go-Kart track. Young people are also drawn to the numerous karaoke bars and there is a great Chinese buffet on Sunset Boulevard (buffets are good, except when they aren't, then they're prison like). Since Rancho Cordova is so close to Sacramento, you have an easy drive to a wide range of entertainment. Beyond that, outdoor activities in the region include rowing, riding bikes, fishing, sporting events and wine-tasting. Another nice thing about Rancho Cordova is the mix of white and blue-collar jobs, which makes it neither strictly professional nor strictly labor force oriented. A high number of residents work in office or administrative support positions, sales or management.

Finding A Place in Rancho Cordova

There are plenty of lovely places to live in Rancho Cordova and no shortage of quality apartments, condominiums and homes to rent. The scenery is pretty and housing isn’t too competitive so you can start your search almost any time of year. That said, you want to go through a reputable property management company and make sure you have done a little homework. There are certain areas that have had problems with cleanliness (Cordova Estates, for example, had a lawsuit filed over filth, citing chronic bedbugs and cockroaches – I could have used that law firm against my Freshman roommate). You will likely be signing a one-year lease so you want to know what you’re getting into. The city rates 14 on the crime index scale (?) and statisticians say you have a 1 in 23 chance of being a victim of violent or property crime. According to the Dairy Council, you also have a 1 in 23 chance of having ice cream as dessert tonight. So, that's good. This certainly isn’t the worst crime statistic but isn’t the best either, so keep that in mind while you’re hunting for a place to live.

Neighborhoods in Rancho Cordova

Downtown Rancho Cordova

This part of town has some older properties and, though the crime rates are slightly higher, most units are fairly well-kept. The problems definitely aren’t as bad as in the southern part of town on the other side of the freeway. Beyond that, rental prices are reasonable. As you move northeast toward Folsom Boulevard, there are pockets of lovely apartment complexes and houses for rent. The neighborhoods over by Zinfandel Drive (wouldn't it be great if the cross street was Rack of Lamb Blvd?) and Benita Drive offer a medium-range of prices and lots of shopping opportunities.

North Rancho Cordova

This is by far the nicest part of Rancho Cordova. Crime is low here and most of the developments are newer. You can see the more pleasing type of construction that takes place in this part of town by Coloma Road with its range of shopping opportunities. Most places here have yards and there are plenty of parks too. This is an excellent part of Rancho Cordova to live if you are raising a family. There are also numerous housing opportunities here for seniors.

South Rancho Cordova

This is the area south of Highway 50 by Excelsior Road and Kiefer Boulevard. It holds the Mather Airport in the middle. On the northern end you will find Sunrise Boulevard and White Rock Road. Crime is highest here and the rental units tend to be shabbier. You will find most places are not maintained as well with older structures. The upshot is that prices are much cheaper. If you are looking for something very affordable, South Rancho Cordova could be an okay fit. Just do your research and make sure you are renting from someone reputable.

Transportation

Many people commute into Sacramento from Rancho Cordova and use Sacramento Regional Transit’s Gold Line light rail. Car traffic into the city can be difficult around rush hour so many choose to ride this line even if they have a vehicle. In general, getting into the city is not an issue, however, public transportation within Rancho Cordova can be tricky without a car to get you close. Around town there are lots of pedestrian paths and bike routes and some people use taxi cabs. Nevertheless, it is not comprehensive and it will help greatly if you have a car.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Rancho Cordova?
In Rancho Cordova, the median rent is $815 for a studio, $918 for a 1-bedroom, $1,164 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,691 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Rancho Cordova, check out our monthly Rancho Cordova Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Rancho Cordova?
Some of the colleges located in the Rancho Cordova area include California State University-Sacramento, Los Medanos College, University of the Pacific, Sacramento City College, and Sierra College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Rancho Cordova?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Rancho Cordova from include Sacramento, Roseville, Fairfield, Elk Grove, and Citrus Heights.

