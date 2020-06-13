131 Apartments for rent in Rancho Cordova, CA📍
1 of 7
1 of 9
1 of 16
1 of 20
1 of 24
1 of 22
1 of 2
1 of 8
1 of 23
1 of 29
1 of 33
1 of 5
1 of 4
1 of 16
1 of 46
1 of 6
1 of 10
1 of 28
1 of 20
1 of 1
1 of 11
1 of 13
1 of 33
1 of 14
Rancho Cordova, California isn’t world-renowned for nightlife or high-brow culture. Who cares though, right? There are certainly plenty of great reasons to live here — proximity to Sacramento, relatively safe neighborhoods, pleasant atmosphere— the list goes on. Rancho Cordova is scenic, the town offers plenty of parks, and its weather is beautiful all year long. For the elderly, there are numerous retirement homes and assisted living centers, as well as a thriving senior community. New development is springing up every day and being a coastal city means that waterfront activities abound.
The town sits near an old Air Force base and boasts great diversity with a growing Hispanic population. One of the most famed entertainment spots in town is the Go-Kart track. Young people are also drawn to the numerous karaoke bars and there is a great Chinese buffet on Sunset Boulevard (buffets are good, except when they aren't, then they're prison like). Since Rancho Cordova is so close to Sacramento, you have an easy drive to a wide range of entertainment. Beyond that, outdoor activities in the region include rowing, riding bikes, fishing, sporting events and wine-tasting. Another nice thing about Rancho Cordova is the mix of white and blue-collar jobs, which makes it neither strictly professional nor strictly labor force oriented. A high number of residents work in office or administrative support positions, sales or management.
There are plenty of lovely places to live in Rancho Cordova and no shortage of quality apartments, condominiums and homes to rent. The scenery is pretty and housing isn’t too competitive so you can start your search almost any time of year. That said, you want to go through a reputable property management company and make sure you have done a little homework. There are certain areas that have had problems with cleanliness (Cordova Estates, for example, had a lawsuit filed over filth, citing chronic bedbugs and cockroaches – I could have used that law firm against my Freshman roommate). You will likely be signing a one-year lease so you want to know what you’re getting into. The city rates 14 on the crime index scale (?) and statisticians say you have a 1 in 23 chance of being a victim of violent or property crime. According to the Dairy Council, you also have a 1 in 23 chance of having ice cream as dessert tonight. So, that's good. This certainly isn’t the worst crime statistic but isn’t the best either, so keep that in mind while you’re hunting for a place to live.
Downtown Rancho Cordova
This part of town has some older properties and, though the crime rates are slightly higher, most units are fairly well-kept. The problems definitely aren’t as bad as in the southern part of town on the other side of the freeway. Beyond that, rental prices are reasonable. As you move northeast toward Folsom Boulevard, there are pockets of lovely apartment complexes and houses for rent. The neighborhoods over by Zinfandel Drive (wouldn't it be great if the cross street was Rack of Lamb Blvd?) and Benita Drive offer a medium-range of prices and lots of shopping opportunities.
North Rancho Cordova
This is by far the nicest part of Rancho Cordova. Crime is low here and most of the developments are newer. You can see the more pleasing type of construction that takes place in this part of town by Coloma Road with its range of shopping opportunities. Most places here have yards and there are plenty of parks too. This is an excellent part of Rancho Cordova to live if you are raising a family. There are also numerous housing opportunities here for seniors.
South Rancho Cordova
This is the area south of Highway 50 by Excelsior Road and Kiefer Boulevard. It holds the Mather Airport in the middle. On the northern end you will find Sunrise Boulevard and White Rock Road. Crime is highest here and the rental units tend to be shabbier. You will find most places are not maintained as well with older structures. The upshot is that prices are much cheaper. If you are looking for something very affordable, South Rancho Cordova could be an okay fit. Just do your research and make sure you are renting from someone reputable.
Transportation
Many people commute into Sacramento from Rancho Cordova and use Sacramento Regional Transit’s Gold Line light rail. Car traffic into the city can be difficult around rush hour so many choose to ride this line even if they have a vehicle. In general, getting into the city is not an issue, however, public transportation within Rancho Cordova can be tricky without a car to get you close. Around town there are lots of pedestrian paths and bike routes and some people use taxi cabs. Nevertheless, it is not comprehensive and it will help greatly if you have a car.