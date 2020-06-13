131 Apartments for rent in Rancho Cordova, CA

Neighborhoods in Rancho Cordova

Downtown Rancho Cordova

This part of town has some older properties and, though the crime rates are slightly higher, most units are fairly well-kept. The problems definitely aren’t as bad as in the southern part of town on the other side of the freeway. Beyond that, rental prices are reasonable. As you move northeast toward Folsom Boulevard, there are pockets of lovely apartment complexes and houses for rent. The neighborhoods over by Zinfandel Drive (wouldn't it be great if the cross street was Rack of Lamb Blvd?) and Benita Drive offer a medium-range of prices and lots of shopping opportunities.

North Rancho Cordova

This is by far the nicest part of Rancho Cordova. Crime is low here and most of the developments are newer. You can see the more pleasing type of construction that takes place in this part of town by Coloma Road with its range of shopping opportunities. Most places here have yards and there are plenty of parks too. This is an excellent part of Rancho Cordova to live if you are raising a family. There are also numerous housing opportunities here for seniors.

South Rancho Cordova

This is the area south of Highway 50 by Excelsior Road and Kiefer Boulevard. It holds the Mather Airport in the middle. On the northern end you will find Sunrise Boulevard and White Rock Road. Crime is highest here and the rental units tend to be shabbier. You will find most places are not maintained as well with older structures. The upshot is that prices are much cheaper. If you are looking for something very affordable, South Rancho Cordova could be an okay fit. Just do your research and make sure you are renting from someone reputable.

Transportation

Many people commute into Sacramento from Rancho Cordova and use Sacramento Regional Transit’s Gold Line light rail. Car traffic into the city can be difficult around rush hour so many choose to ride this line even if they have a vehicle. In general, getting into the city is not an issue, however, public transportation within Rancho Cordova can be tricky without a car to get you close. Around town there are lots of pedestrian paths and bike routes and some people use taxi cabs. Nevertheless, it is not comprehensive and it will help greatly if you have a car.