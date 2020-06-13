/
/
temescal valley
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:46 PM
122 Apartments for rent in Temescal Valley, CA📍
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Horsethief Canyon Ranch
1 Unit Available
27503 Acorn Dr.
27503 Acorn Drive, Temescal Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1141 sqft
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
The Retreat
1 Unit Available
7860 Summer Day Drive
7860 Summer Day Dr, Temescal Valley, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,195
3517 sqft
Super Hard to Find Pool Home For Lease in the Retreat. Man Guarded Gate Community, Fantastic Floor Plan, 4 Bedrooms ( 1 Downstairs with Full Bath), 4 Baths + Bonus Room.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
The Retreat
1 Unit Available
7772 Sanctuary Drive
7772 Sanctuary Drive, Temescal Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
4142 sqft
PROPERTY WILL BE AVAILABLE JULY 01. For Private Showing, please contact Jay 213-923-0975. Luxury Estate in 24 hr. Guard Gated "Retreat" Community. Surrounded by Cleveland National Forest.
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Sycamore Creek
1 Unit Available
25446 Foxglove Lane
25446 Foxglove Lane, Temescal Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
2528 sqft
PHENOMENAL AND EXTRAORDINARY! One Story View Home, located in prestigious gated community of Sycamore Hills. Fall in love with this spacious open floor concept. This home maximizes the natural light which creates a relaxing flow of energy.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Sycamore Creek
1 Unit Available
25385 SINGLELEAF Street
25385 Singleleaf Street, Temescal Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,525
3268 sqft
LOVELY HOME IN POPULAR SYCAMORE CREEK. NEW FLOORING AND PAINT.GREAT KITCHEN WITH LARGE PANTRY, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND ISLAND OPEN TO FAMILY ROOM. SPACIOUS AND PRIVATE MASTER SUITE WITH WALK IN CLOSET, DRESSING AREA AND SUNKEN TUB.
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Sycamore Creek
1 Unit Available
25150 Lemongrass Street
25150 Lemon Grass Street, Temescal Valley, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
3389 sqft
Gorgeous highly upgraded Sycamore Creek Home! - Don't miss out on this beauty! Located in highly desirable community of Sycamore Creek, this gorgeous home features over 3300 square feet and has 5 bedrooms, office, den and 4 bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Temescal Valley
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Dos Lagos
8 Units Available
Montecito at Dos Lagos
2708 Blue Springs Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,920
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1046 sqft
Situated just off I-15 and near the lakes at Dos Lagos. Apartments feature well-appointed gourmet kitchens and generous master bedrooms with walk-in closets. Community amenities include a fitness center, outdoor deck, swimming pool and spa.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Dos Lagos
34 Units Available
Encanto
4593 Temescal Canyon Rd, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
1160 sqft
Five floor plan options, each featuring hardwood flooring, in-unit washer and dryer, and quartz stone counters in the kitchen. Community amenities include two-car garages, outdoor fireplace and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
The Retreat
5 Units Available
Terrano
2804 Fashion Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,935
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- to three-bedroom homes with stainless steel appliances, open plans and private garages. Amenities include fire pits, two-story gym and sports court. In Corona, south of the 91 freeway and close to Lake Matthews.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eagle Glen
1 Unit Available
4165 Powell Way #102
4165 Powell Way, Corona, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2228 sqft
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Dos Lagos
1 Unit Available
4313 Owens Street
4313 Owens Street, Corona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1857 sqft
This home is Turn Key ready and located in the Shady Grove community at Dos Logos. This is a resort living 55+ Flex gated community. Open floor plan with the master suite on the main floor, large walk in closet and private bath.
Results within 5 miles of Temescal Valley
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Riverside Valley Home Gardens
10 Units Available
The Hills Of Corona
2365 S. Promenade Ave, Home Gardens, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1194 sqft
Located right on the Eagle Glen Golf Club, shopping and close to Palm Springs. Beautiful apartments and townhomes with open walk-in closets. Some units have high, vaulted ceilings. Pool, hot tub and gym.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
11 Units Available
Hensley at Corona Pointe
1171 E Baywood Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
828 sqft
Pet-friendly community with landscaping, strength studio, heated spas and BBQ grills. Spacious apartments feature upgraded kitchens with tile backsplash, shaker-style cabinets and vinyl plank flooring.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eagle Glen
1 Unit Available
20315 Winton Street
20315 Winton Street, Riverside County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2314 sqft
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
112 Tamarack Drive
112 Tamarack Drive, Corona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1559 sqft
112 Tamarack Drive Available 07/11/20 3 Bedroom / 2 1/2 Bathroom Home in Corona - **Get more information about this home and others on our website @ SoCoManage.com** Coming soon...
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lake View District
1 Unit Available
16450 Pinyon
16450 Pinyon Street, Lake Elsinore, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
864 sqft
16450 Pinyon Available 07/13/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Lake View District
1 Unit Available
586 Parkview Dr
586 Parkview Drive, Lake Elsinore, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1248 sqft
July 1 Move In** 2 bedroom 2 bath(bedrooms upstairs) Townhome style Condo, 2 Sliding doors out to 2 patio area, Fireplace, Ceiling Fans, Single Car Garage, Close to Shopping, Schools & 15 Freeway.
1 of 75
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1038 Young Circle
1038 Young Circle, Corona, CA
6 Bedrooms
$5,000
5257 sqft
Entertainer's Tuscan Dream Home has Cleveland National Forest as backdrop. Enter this one of a kind custom estate home through the magnificent Hubbard iron entry gate. Lavish courtyard boasts covered loggia complete with 2 sided fireplace.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
3893 Malaga Street
3893 Malaga Street, Corona, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,199
3288 sqft
For more information, please contact, Paul Di Marino at (909) 742-8244 or MySmartLease at (951) 742-8244! This beautiful home in Corona sits at the end of a quiet street with a huge yard.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Eagle Glen
1 Unit Available
1636 Fairway Drive
1636 Fairway Drive, Corona, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
4403 sqft
PROPERTY WILL BE AVAILABLE JULY 01. For Private Showing, please contact Jay 213-923-0975.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1014 La Costa Drive
1014 La Costa Drive, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1032 sqft
Ready to move in!! This condo is in gated community near shopping, freeways and parks.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
255 E Monterey Road
255 East Monterey Road, Corona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1417 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 2 bath plus office space or playroom in an awesome neighborhood. very well maintained. New carpet in master and second bedroom and luxury vinyl in third bedroom. The backyard is spacious and serene.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1165 Nick Circle
1165 Nick Circle, Corona, CA
5 Bedrooms
$8,000
5620 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1165 Nick Circle in Corona. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Lake View
1 Unit Available
33119 Jamieson
33119 Jamieson St, Lakeland Village, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
This is an excellent opportunity!!! This is a great two bedroom, one bathroom apartment. Tile entry, spacious bedrooms, dining area, living room, kitchen with lots of counter space. Two sparking spaces in one long parking space. No pets.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Temescal Valley rentals listed on Apartment List is $3,200.
Some of the colleges located in the Temescal Valley area include California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, University of California-Riverside, Chaffey College, and Concordia University-Irvine. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Temescal Valley from include Long Beach, Anaheim, Riverside, Rancho Cucamonga, and Santa Ana.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CA