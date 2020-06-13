/
moorpark
163 Apartments for rent in Moorpark, CA📍
Moorpark
11757 Villageview Court
11757 Villageview Court, Moorpark, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1407 sqft
11757 Villageview Court Available 07/01/20 11757 Villageview Court, Moorpark, CA 93021 - Great two story condominium in the Traditions at Mountain Meadows Community of Moorpark! Featuring an eat-in kitchen, hardwood flooring throughout, recessed
Moorpark
4141 Brookcrest Court
4141 Brookcrest Court, Moorpark, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1020 sqft
Contact LA Linda Mills 805-402-2277 Traditions townhome - light and bright end unit with two balconies, 2 Bedrooms (closet added to 2nd) and 2 full baths. Open floor plan with fireplace, views.
Moorpark
14810 Blue Ridge Court
14810 Blue Ridge Court, Moorpark, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
3211 sqft
Welcome Home Cherry Hill to this beautiful 5-bedroom, 4 full bath, 3211 square ft. home on a cul-de-sac in gated community at The Moorpark Highlands located on a large premium lot.
Moorpark
6516 Pinnacle Court
6516 Pinnacle Court, Moorpark, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,695
2672 sqft
Moorpark home on cul-de-sac lot, available for lease! Amenities include: two-story floorplan w/4BR + 3BA + almost 2700 SQF; living room w/fireplace; formal dining area; dining room table + chairs may be included; kitchen w/center island, granite
Moorpark
15210 Campus Park Drive
15210 Campus Park Drive, Moorpark, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
975 sqft
Welcome Home to this beautifully updated ground level 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom Varsity Park Village corner unit condo. Open kitchen with newer refinished cabinets and stainless appliances including refrigerator with an adjacent dining room.
Results within 5 miles of Moorpark
West Simi Valley
IMT Wood Ranch
643 Country Club Dr, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,815
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
950 sqft
Lovely community in Wood Ranch neighborhood featuring Spanish architecture, shady courtyards, pristine pool, and 24-hour gym. Quick access to 23, 118, and 101 freeways. Newly renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances and granite counters.
Central Thousand Oaks
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,038
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,263
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,718
1340 sqft
Furnished one- and two-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers fitness center, pool, bbq/grill area, garage parking. Thousand Oaks neighborhood with access to Ventura Freeway, Green Line public transit.
Simi Valley Town Center
Avalon Simi Valley
1579 E Jefferson Way, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,799
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,712
1231 sqft
Convenient to Simi Valley Town Center and Ronald Reagan Freeway. Apartments featuring pantries and private patios or balconies in a landscaped community with a well-equipped fitness center, game room, and multiple swimming pools and spas.
Lang Ranch
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,102
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,158
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,693
1084 sqft
Located at Avenue de Los Arboles and Westlake Boulevard, this apartment complex is one of the largest within the Thousand Oaks area. Offering open, spacious floor plans, gas-burning fireplaces and pet-friendly living.
Lang Ranch
Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,108
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1084 sqft
Located close to outdoor recreation opportunities, like Lang Ranch and Lang Ranch Community Park. Residents live in units with washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Community amenities include gym, pool and playground.
4317 Sand Canyon Road
4317 Sand Canyon Road, Ventura County, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
1100 sqft
1 bedroom guest house in Somis! - This property is a 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom house with air conditioning and a large 1 car garage. It is single level and has a spacious living area with vaulted ceilings and a built in bookshelf.
Central Thousand Oaks
937 Shadow Lake Drive
937 Shadow Lake Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1950 sqft
Racquet Club Villas Community - Located in the Racquet Club Villas Community, this Townhome is near The Oaks Mall with access to Entertainment, Dining, Shopping. This home features a spacious living room. The bedrooms are of great size.
Wildwood
219 MCAFEE COURT
219 Mcafee Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1143 sqft
219 MCAFEE COURT Available 07/14/20 First Level 3Bed / 2Bath Condo Near CAL LUTHERAN - Great location for Cal Lutheran Students and near Wildwood park area. Lovely 3bed 2bath condo.
Simi Valley Town Center
1216 Patricia #213
1216 Patricia Avenue, Simi Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1075 sqft
Centrally located 2 bed, 2 bath gated apartment - Remodeled 2 bed, 2 bath apartment with vaulted ceilings. Upgrades include kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances (including Fridge!). This remodeled unit is in a gated community.
Central Thousand Oaks
591 Tree Top Lane
591 Tree Top Lane, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
2169 sqft
591 Tree Top Lane - Adorable 2 story, 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse in Thousand Oaks! A beautiful property in a secluded and private complex. Situated high on the hills and surrounded by incredible natural beauty, the home has extraordinary privacy.
Central Thousand Oaks
788 Tennis Club Lane
788 Tennis Club Ln, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1051 sqft
Elegant 2+2 Condo in Thousand Oaks - This Condo is an adorable 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom town home with upgrades including java cabinetry throughout, granite counters, black appliances and upgraded flooring.
Simi Valley Town Center
3420 Trego Court
3420 Trego Court, Simi Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
3460 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 07/16/20 Beautiful HOME FOR RENT in Big Sky! - Property Id: 36214 Executive, Stunning 2-story home in the Highlands of desirable Big Sky development boasting circular outdoor Atrium on the main floor and Professional Ultra Soundproof
Sunset Hills
976 Calle Ruiz
976 Calle Ruiz, Thousand Oaks, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,650
2152 sqft
Rancho Conejo
1848 Rock Spring Street
1848 Rock Spring Street, Thousand Oaks, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2673 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom plus huge Bonus room located in the gated community of Rancho Conejo. Features light, bright floor plan with vaulted ceilings in Living room.
Lang Ranch
2404 Rutland Place
2404 Rutland Place, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1300 sqft
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Wildwood
91 Magellan Street
91 Magellan Street, Thousand Oaks, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
2452 sqft
Beautiful 4 BR + 2.5 BA, approx.
Central Thousand Oaks
1036 Hendrix Avenue
1036 Hendrix Avenue, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1791 sqft
Beautiful remodeled 3+2 single story, single family house with a large lot in a nice neighborhood. It has separate family room facing the private low maintenance back yard.Granite counters in the upgraded kitchen with a pantry.
Lang Ranch
1716 Tiburon Ct.
1716 Tiburon Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1152 sqft
This crisp, clean 3 bedroom townhome is located in a great area of Thousand Oaks. It features a light and bright open floor plan with a private gated patio and travertine Floors throughout.
Sunset Hills
1452 Calle Hondanada
1452 Calle Hondanada, Thousand Oaks, CA
6 Bedrooms
$3,950
2773 sqft
Remodeled 6 bedroom, 3 bath house located at the end of the Cul-de-sac in a safe, beautiful neighborhood in Thousand Oaks. 2773 square feet with mountain views and very large, private backyard. Upgraded, new kitchen with granite countertops.
