california city
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:03 PM
8 Apartments for rent in California City, CA📍
21163 Conklin Boulevard
21163 Conklin Boulevard, California City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1317 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 21163 Conklin Boulevard in California City. View photos, descriptions and more!
7711 Catalpa Avenue
7711 Catalpa Avenue, California City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1476 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7711 Catalpa Avenue in California City. View photos, descriptions and more!
8700 California City Boulevard
8700 California City Boulevard, California City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$795
700 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartment For Rent In The Heart of California City. Upstairs unit. Gated building. Large living room w/ tile flooring. Kitchen w/ plenty of cabinetry, tile floors, and corian countertops. Light & bright throughout.
21331 Heather Place
21331 Heather Court, California City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1196 sqft
Available soon. Spacious living area, oversized rock fireplace, and appliances.
21201 Hugo Way
21201 Hugo Way, California City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1298 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathroom house featuring vaulted ceilings, tile throughout, fireplace, covered patio, and fenced rear yard.
8108 California City Blvd.
8108 California City Boulevard, California City, CA
Studio
$1,800
2600 sqft
Very spacious commercial building located in the heart of California City. Currently sectioned into 5 offices and a reception area. Lots of potential, very visible to heavy traffic, plenty of room for many types of commercial uses.
8813 Eucalyptus Avenue
8813 Eucalyptus Avenue, California City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1604 sqft
MOVE in Ready! this 4 bedroom - 2 bathroom houses features tile and laminate flooring throughout the house and carpet in the bedrooms. Open floor plan with lots of natural lighting from the two sky lights located in the living room.
Results within 10 miles of California City
14301 Frontage Road
14301 Frontage Road, Kern County, CA
Studio
$525
200 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Single story, laundry room access, located close to Edwards Air Force base, evaporative cooler, appliances vary, No Pets, Property will not pass Section 8 requirements., MAXIMUM OF ONE TENANT, ***Carpet, walls, blinds, and appliances vary in units.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In California City, the median rent is $763 for a studio, $795 for a 1-bedroom, $1,032 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,494 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in California City, check out our monthly California City Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the California City area include University of California-Los Angeles, California Institute of the Arts, College of the Canyons, Los Angeles Harbor College, and Los Angeles Trade Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to California City from include Los Angeles, Santa Clarita, Bakersfield, Lancaster, and Palmdale.