153 Apartments for rent in Newport Beach, CA

Bayside
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:27am
$
Bayview
4 Units Available
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St, Newport Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
914 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Newport Bay in Newport Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:54am
2 Units Available
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Newport Seaside in Newport Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Bayside
6 Units Available
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr, Newport Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1513 sqft
Minutes from the water with local walking, jogging, and biking paths nearby. Easy access to Balboa Island. This pet-friendly community features a pool, clubhouse, and garage facilities. Apartments offer fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
158 Units Available
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd, Newport Beach, CA
Studio
$2,364
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,613
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,188
1315 sqft
A boutique community located in the heart of Uptown, Newport Beach, offering residents a choice of three distinct apartment collections designed to suit any lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
Eastside Costa Mesa
130 Units Available
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave, Newport Beach, CA
Studio
$1,469
433 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,686
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,051
1001 sqft
Recently renovated, air-conditioned studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments in Newport Beach's Westcliff Plaza shopping, dining and entertainment center. Finishes include cherry wood cabinets and brushed nickel hardware. Community features an outdoor pool and a basketball court.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,275
1400 sqft
Experience the tranquility of boutique apartment living at Fairway Villas Apartment Homes.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Central Newport Beach
1 Unit Available
416 E Balboa Blvd
416 East Balboa Boulevard, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,050
2200 sqft
The best location at a great price! Large 3-bedroom 2-bathroom is located 1 min walk to Newport beach, the pier and shopping area. Located next to the restaurants, mall, the pier and the bike rentals.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
West Newport Beach
1 Unit Available
302 35th Street
302 35th Street, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1200 sqft
Newport Beach is a highly desirable spot in Sunny California! This pristine Beach Cottage is close to all the highlights of the very trendy area of the Upper Peninsula, best of all it is only a 2 block walk to one of the best beach in Newport.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Eastbluff
1 Unit Available
2316 Vista Hogar
2316 Vista Hogar, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1342 sqft
This 3bdrm/2bath end-unit condo in The Bluffs features air conditioning and heat on all three levels. Beautifully appointed with Venetian plaster walls, vaulted ceiling and an open hearth, rock veneer, gas burning fireplace.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Balboa Peninsula Point
1 Unit Available
1600 E Balboa Boulevard
1600 East Balboa Boulevard, Newport Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
3029 sqft
Exceptional opportunity to live on Balboa's Peninsula Point in Newport Beach. Rare corner lot location just one house from the Bay offers spectacular views of water and beach from both levels.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
West Newport Beach
1 Unit Available
5605 Seashore Drive
5605 Seashore Drive, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,175
1417 sqft
Highly updated Oceanfront with a great room concept that's hard to beat. This turnkey property sits front row in Newport's premier 56th St. location.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Crystal Cove
1 Unit Available
64 Sidra Cove
64 Sidra Cove, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$12,500
3311 sqft
Great Views! Catalina, ocean, Sunsets!!! from this front row, detached condo. Excellent condition - all light colors - flooring, walls, window treatments, etc.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
300 Cagney
300 Cagney Lane, Newport Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1066 sqft
Versailles is one of the best centrally located communities in Newport Beach.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
West Newport Beach
1 Unit Available
611 Lido Park Dr 3E
611 Lido Park Drive, Newport Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,400
1080 sqft
This is a great location in a luxurious high rise condominium! Located on the 3rd Floor with beautiful sunsets and views of the turning channel from the living room and bedroom.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
9 Suprema Drive
9 Suprema Dr, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,300
2027 sqft
Wonderful View! Top floor, top row of Altezza...this beautiful and quiet 2 bedroom, plus den or office, condo affords sweeping panoramic views from the Pacific Ocean, Catalina, Newport Harbor, Long Beach to Palos Verdes and out towards Downtown LA.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Balboa Peninsula Point
1 Unit Available
1135 E Balboa Boulevard
1135 East Balboa Boulevard, Newport Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
3000 sqft
On the sand between the famed wedge and the Balboa Pier, this beautiful Balboa Peninsula beach home offers panoramic ocean views from each floor.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Newport Ridge
1 Unit Available
18 Menton
18 Menton, Newport Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2313 sqft
First time in market by original owner in the upscale St. Michel community! This Two story home is highly upgraded and has an additional master bedroom on the second floor, with vaulted ceiling and bay windows.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
430 Carnation Avenue
430 Carnation Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$14,970
.5 - Perch Available 06/21/20 Live the Corona Del Mar lifestyle in the gorgeous 3 bed, 2.5 bath fully furnished vacation home. Large 2,000 square foot upstairs unit with ocean views from patio off the living room.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tesoro
1 Unit Available
5 Portica
5 Portica, Newport Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
2691 sqft
Newport Coast Home with Amazing Views 4 bedroom 3 Bath - Check out this awesome 360 tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=sPvq4Nt8cWS MUST SEE Panoramic Views, in the inviting gated Tesoro Crest Community.

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eastside Costa Mesa
1 Unit Available
375 Newport Glen Court
375 Newport Glen Court, Newport Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
3999 sqft
Large NB home in gated community w/ private pool located near the Back Bay - Located inside a private gated community of only 11 homes is a spacious 3,999 Sq-ft, four or five bedroom home with three and half baths.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Newport Beach
1 Unit Available
600 E Oceanfront Unit 2C
600 E Oceanfront, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1260 sqft
- Prime Oceanfront Newport Beach Location across from Balboa Pier with Private Balcony and Ocean View. (RLNE5736324)

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Bluff
1 Unit Available
310 Vista Trucha
310 Vista Trucha, Newport Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,800
2745 sqft
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing. Absolutely stunning five bedroom, three bathroom house in Newport Beach.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1549 Placentia Ave
1549 Placentia Avenue, Newport Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
2 Bedrooms
Ask
*WALKING DISTANCE TO THE BEACH* 1 Bedroom + 1 Bath - Property Id: 114650 Beautiful Large 1 Bedroom + 1 Bath Newport Villa Apartments 1549 Placentia Ave. Newport Beach, CA 92663 Rent: $1,895.00 Deposit: $1,000.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ziani
1 Unit Available
56 Talmont
56 Talmont, Newport Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1648 sqft
A Higher Quality of Living - Welcome to Ziani, the most sought after resort style community at its best, but wait until you look inside and be even more delighted with the lovely flow of living space infused with natural light and finished with

Median Rent in Newport Beach

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Newport Beach is $2,879, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $3,700.
Studio
$2,419
1 Bed
$2,879
2 Beds
$3,700
3+ Beds
$5,028
City GuideNewport Beach
Affectionately known as the OC -- Orange County lies 40 miles south of Los Angeles. In the center of it all is Newport Beach, home to the ultra-status conscious, ultra-rich and ultra-conservative – sort of an über-trifecta.

Newport Beach epitomizes what the rest of the world considers California: Sunshine and beaches and, oh, the beaches. NB is, after all, home to the annual Newport Beach Sandcastle Competition. You’re sure to find a place to park your buns on the eight miles of beaches that Newport offers. After all that sun and sand, though, you’ll need a place to shower and lay your head, so read on future Newpsie. That's what we're calling you.

Some NB neighborhoods, such as Port Streets and Corona del Mar, are primarily residential with few, if any, apartments. To make your search easier, we’ll focus on neighborhoods with plenty of apartment, condo and townhouse rentals. By the way, the median gross rent in all of Newport Beach is $1,774.

Balboa Island

A man-made haven in Newport Bay, Balboa Island’s biggest attraction is the opportunity to live right on the beach. This may also be a negative, especially during the summer tourist season with nosy out-of-towners peering into your yard and windows. Although most of the rentals here are of the vacation variety, there are homes and apartments for residents. Plan on paying a premium to live here or on the adjacent “Little Balboa.” Rents range from $1,400 to $12,500 a month. Balboa and Little Balboa are full of community-minded folks so if you like to get involved in your hood, this is your spot.

The Peninsula

The 3-mile long Balboa Peninsula runs east of 45th Street and wraps its arms around the islands and the harbor. The area around Balboa Pier is where a lot of the young, single crowd lives. Surfers know this area as home to The Wedge, a well-known, treacherous surf spot. A lot of the more inexpensive rentals here are apartments attached to single-family homes and it’ll take a concerted effort to find one of these. A 2-bedroom apartment, a block from the pier, rents for $1,900. Expect to pay a minimum of $2,500 for an oceanfront condo and townhouses on the beach run from $3,000 a month and up. Most of your neighbors here are younger than the median age of all of NB, but, not by much – the median age of residents here is mid 30s.

West Bay

The West Bay area is the most congested part of the city, with people packed onto the beach and lots of college students. Lido Village – the area between the bay and Newport Blvd. and north of 32nd St., offers lofts for $1,100 and other apartments and condos with rents as high as $6,000.

Newport Heights

Although living across the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH to locals) won’t put you seaside, it does have its advantages. Chief among them: lower rent. The area bordered by Newport Blvd, 17th St. and Irvine Ave. is known as Newport Heights and you may just get yourself a 1 bedroom condo for $1,295 a month.

Eastbluff

Since you’re considering a place off the beaten beach path, you might want to take a stroll around the Eastbluff neighborhood. Here, you can snag a 1,000 square foot, fully furnished unit for about $2,000 a month. Folks that live in Eastbluff love it for its proximity to Fashion Island Mall and the Back Bay’s wildlife preserve. Check out the townhomes west of Eastbluff Drive. The views here can be pretty special.

Newport North

Newport North is an older neighborhood, home to a large number of college students. It’s a convenient hood, within walking distance to a huge array of restaurants and bars. Two bedroom apartments here can be had for $1,750, making it quite reasonable with a roommate.

Having trouble with Craigslist Newport Beach? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Stuff You Need to Know When Considering a NB Move

The aforementioned lower ends of the rent spectrum are those that, natch, are the most difficult to locate. Now, I don’t mean to salt NB’s game, but even if you snag one of the cheaper apartments, rents are rising at almost 6 percent each year, so plan on a rent hike when your lease is up. Apartments may be hard to find. The vacancy rate is low, with over 95 percent of rentals occupied. Finally, although studio apartments are the cheapest to rent, they’re tiny – with an average size of 510 square feet. This makes the average studio apartment rent, $1,134, the most expensive price-per-square-footage in the OC.

So, How Expensive IS Newport Beach?

Portfolio.com chose NB as “America’s Wealth Center” in 2010. Money magazine chose NB as the number one city to “Live in if You’re Rich and Single.” Empty out the investment accounts to make the move to Newport Beach. Renting is pricey and security deposits are high.

How to Choose Your Spot in Newport Beach

Decide first if you want a quiet area or a partying area. These two considerations seem to determine the environments around NB, at least according to locals. Although the median age of a NB local is 41 years, there are lots of college students that either live or come here to party.

Your Neighbors

Your new neighbors in NB will most likely be single – less than half of the residents are married. He or she is employed because, although the city did feel the pinch of the recession, Newport Beach employees fared quite well. The city’s unemployment rate is half that of the state of California. Not only is your new neighbor employed, she makes over $100k a year, and works in the science, tech, finance or real estate industries. You’ll be relatively safe in Newport Beach, with a violent crime rate that is one-third the national average and has decreased in the past couple of years.

Although it’s possible to enjoy life in Newport Beach if you’re at the high end of the 99 percent, if you’ve got the money to rent a sweet place on the beach, life in Newport Beach just doesn’t get much better.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Newport Beach?
In Newport Beach, the median rent is $2,419 for a studio, $2,879 for a 1-bedroom, $3,700 for a 2-bedroom, and $5,028 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Newport Beach, check out our monthly Newport Beach Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Newport Beach?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Newport Beach include Bayside.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Newport Beach?
Some of the colleges located in the Newport Beach area include California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, University of California-Los Angeles, University of California-Riverside, and Chaffey College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Newport Beach?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Newport Beach from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Riverside, and Rancho Cucamonga.

