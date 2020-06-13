113 Apartments for rent in Rowland Heights, CA

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

Last updated June 13
Rowland Heights
5 Units Available
NOVO Apartments
1940 Fullerton Rd, Rowland Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
850 sqft
Novo Apartments are located in between Los Angeles and Orange County close to Puente Hills Mall and the City of Industry. In the Rowland Heights District, the community offers easy freeway access to I-57 and the 60.

Last updated June 13
Rowland Heights
1 Unit Available
1383 Bellavista Drive
1383 Bellavista Drive, Rowland Heights, CA
6 Bedrooms
$4,000
3545 sqft
Newer house in City of Walnut, built in 2002, in a gated community. Convenient location, close to 60 and 57 freeway, shopping, 168 Supermarket, schools and adjacent to Royal Vista Golf Course.

Last updated June 13
Rowland Heights
1 Unit Available
20148 Padrino Avenue
20148 Padrino Avenue, Rowland Heights, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
1886 sqft
BEAUTIFUL HOME, REMODELED KITCHEN & FLOORING. Immaculate, Bright, Airy, Spacious, Open floor plan, 2-story 4-bedroom home with 180 Degree Golf Course View. Covered patio in backyard.

Last updated June 13
Rowland Heights
1 Unit Available
18603 Marimba Street
18603 Marimba Street, Rowland Heights, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
Property located behind Hong Kong Plaza, easy access to 60 freeway, shopping centers, commercial complexes, bus stop, gas stations, restaurant......etc, very close to Blandford Elementary School.

Last updated June 13
Rowland Heights
1 Unit Available
1873 Valencia Street
1873 Valencia Street, Rowland Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1248 sqft
Wonderful property with

Last updated June 13
Rowland Heights
1 Unit Available
18690 Villa Clara Street
18690 Villa Clara Street, Rowland Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1150 sqft
Cute single home nestled in the quiet neighborhood. It features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, it has dual panel windows. Home is located near freeways, schools, supermarkets, and many more.

Last updated June 13
Rowland Heights
1 Unit Available
19329 Windrose Drive
19329 Windrose Drive, Rowland Heights, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2453 sqft
TEXT ONLY PLEASE!! .......Text only Please!!.....NO PETS.....Deposit Security:$5800....Highly desirable location in City of Rowland Heights with beautiful city lights view in the back yard. Lovely 2 story home with 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath.

Last updated June 13
Rowland Heights
1 Unit Available
17579 Marengo Drive
17579 Marengo Drive, Rowland Heights, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
3786 sqft
Beautiful newly remodeled home in prime position of both schools and shopping!

Last updated June 13
Rowland Heights
1 Unit Available
1445 Jellick Avenue
1445 Jellick Avenue, Rowland Heights, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful and totally remodeled 2 bedroom and 1.5-bathroom condo with an open, airy and bright floor plan in a convenient location in Rowland Heights.

Last updated April 16
Rowland Heights
1 Unit Available
18693 Bellorita Street
18693 Bellorita Street, Rowland Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1400 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Beautiful home located in heart of Rowland Heights. This 1,400 sqft single story home has a large open floor plan that features 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms. Newly wood flooring throughout the house. Newly kitchen flooring.
Results within 1 mile of Rowland Heights
Last updated June 13
Galaxie
12 Units Available
Walnut Ridge
3610 S Nogales St, West Covina, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,873
865 sqft
Within easy reach of Highway 60. Tranquil apartment community situated on beautiful grounds. Leisure amenities include a fitness center, tennis court and two swimming pools. Young residents enjoy a complimentary educational summer school program.
Last updated June 13
Brea-Olinda
22 Units Available
Calligraphy Urban Residences
350 West Central Avenue, Brea, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,275
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,480
1141 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Imagine a vibrant social scene layered with artfully-designed one, two and three bedroom luxury apartments for rent.

Last updated June 13
Galaxie
1 Unit Available
2601 East Valley Boulevard
2601 Valley Boulevard, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1100 sqft
Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, granite counters, ceiling fan, air conditioning, mirrored closets, stove, microwave, dishwasher, covered parking, on-site laundry, swimming pool More info & apply online at https://hunt.

Last updated June 13
Hacienda Heights
1 Unit Available
1476 Forest Glen Drive Unit #12
1476 Forest Glen Dr, Hacienda Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1187 sqft
Hacienda Heights - Great Location with Well Maintained 2 Level Condo. Bright and Open Floor Plan offers 3 Bedrooms with 2.5 Bathrooms Condo in City of Hacienda Heights. Quiet Community. Cozy Front Yard with 3 Bedrooms are All Upstairs.

Last updated June 13
Hacienda Heights
1 Unit Available
1964 Camberley Ln #142
1964 Camberley Ln, Hacienda Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1199 sqft
1964 Camberley Ln #142 Available 07/01/20 1964 CAMBERLEY LN #142 HACIENDA HEIGHTS, 91745 (3 BED / 2.5 BATH) - Charming 3 bed, 2.5 bathroom Condo for rent in Hacienda Heights.

Last updated June 13
Diamond Bar
1 Unit Available
1000 S Romney Drive
1000 Romney Drive, Diamond Bar, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1378 sqft
End unit, Big double door entry, wood floor thru-out the house, very bright and clean. Big open living room to the breakfast room and the kitchen, can see the back yard from anywhere down stairs thru 2 sets of big double glass doors.

Last updated June 13
Hacienda Heights
1 Unit Available
1441 Eagle Park Road
1441 Eagle Park Road, Hacienda Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1143 sqft
READY TO MOVE IN CONDO FOR LEASE. It is located in a condominium complex that is conveniently located close to Puente Hills mall, parks, freeway access, restaurants, entertainment, groceries, shopping, and other amenities.

Last updated June 13
Diamond Bar
1 Unit Available
20831 CANYON RIDGE Lane E
20831 East Canyon Ridge Lane, Diamond Bar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1306 sqft
Beautifully remodeled one story single family home situated in the heart of City Walnut in the Peaceful Hills community by Ronald Reagan Park.

Last updated June 13
La Habra City
1 Unit Available
754 Leafwood Court
754 Leafwood Court, Brea, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1499 sqft
It is one of the finest properties with state of the are Kitchen. Kitchen boasts newer cabinets, new Stove and new refrigerator. One of the bedrooms and a full bathroom downstairs. The entire house is accented with Milgard doors and windows.

Last updated May 10
Hacienda Heights
1 Unit Available
1730 Landau Place
1730 Landau Place, Hacienda Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1414 sqft
Great location with well maintained 2 level condo in the city of Hacienda Heights. This floor plan offers 3 bedrooms with 3 bathrooms.

Last updated April 10
Hacienda Heights
1 Unit Available
16905 Chalford Court
16905 Chalford Court, Hacienda Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1199 sqft
Welcome home to 16905 Chalford Ct in Hacienda Heights. This wonderfully recently remodeled 3 bed 2.5 bath town house with attached 2 car garage will leave you with nothing more to be desired.
Results within 5 miles of Rowland Heights
Last updated June 13
La Puente
13 Units Available
Nola 624
624 S Glendora Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,802
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1125 sqft
Nola624 is a privately gated community nestled in the heart of West Covina. Our West Covina apartments are close to the 10, 57, and 605 freeways to make your commute easier.
Last updated June 13
9 Units Available
The Streams
1261 Deerpark Dr, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,553
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
1025 sqft
Cozy apartments near California State University, Fullerton. Community amenities include a garden, sauna and cafe. Close to Craig Regional Park. Easy access to Riverside Freeway.
Last updated June 13
9 Units Available
Greenhouse
1220 Deerpark Dr, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1025 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments featuring in-unit laundry, fireplaces, and a garage or carport. Community amenities include a pool and barbecue areas. Across the 57 freeway from Cal State-Fullerton.

Median Rent in Rowland Heights

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Rowland Heights is $1,500, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,928.
Studio
$1,261
1 Bed
$1,500
2 Beds
$1,928
3+ Beds
$2,621
City GuideRowland Heights
Rowland Heights is the home of Malibu Speedzone, the world’s best amusement park. The area is an outdoorsman's wonderland; images of surf, sand, a golden sun and a big, blue sky abound.

Let’s get one thing straight: Los Angeles is one of the most expensive cities in the country. The good news is that renting an apartment in Rowland Heights is comparatively cheaper than more expensive cities in LA., such as Hollywood Hills and Beverly Hills. Rowland Hills is actually an unincorporated community within Los Angeles County, somewhat euphemistically referred to as “a census-designated place” (meaning it is specifically created to serve as a source of demographic information and other related data). Like other places in sunny California, Rowland Heights is pretty warm, with the coldest average temperature at 55.5 degrees for January and an average of 74.5 degrees for July.

Preparing to Rent in Rowland Heights

The bad news about Rowland Heights is that the vacancy level for unoccupied rental properties in this community is exceedingly low, around 2%. You know what that means! The competition for available good rental housing is quite fierce, so you must have a method to your apartment search to increase your chances of success. Write down a list of your top three priorities, or essentials, in a rental property; you know, the stuff that you absolutely cannot compromise. Say you have two dogs, one of the requirements in your new rental home would be a good pet-friendly policy. If you do not have a car, the proximity of your apartment to public transit points would be a plus, and so on. Knowing what you want makes it easier to settle on the right apartment without delay. Make diligent inquiries into the types of amenities the rental apartment offers residents. Will you pay for utilities like gas and electric, or is coverage included in your rental agreement?

Use the Right Channels: If you can afford to, a reputable real estate agent might be a good investment to help you scout the different neighborhoods for that perfect apartment. Where cash is not exactly flowing, exercise caution so that you don’t fall for con artists who offer you an apartment with defects or try to hightail it with your hard-earned cash.

Background checks: Most rental managers will conduct a background and credit check on prospective renters. Present yourself in the best light calculated to impress during your rental interview. Letters of reference from your employer or your previous landlord might also come in handy to pave the way for you to get that apartment you want. Another thing you might be asked to provide is some form of proof of income, such as pay slips, or a letter from your employer. Also, having your security deposit ready to seal the agreement is always a good idea.

Rowland Heights Neighborhoods

Just like any other community, Rowland Heights boasts some neighborhoods that are more popular or exclusive than others. These considerations will affect the price of real estate in that particular neighborhood. We have put together a highlight list of some Rowland Heights neighborhoods and have included the cost of living in these places, represented by $ signs. The more $ you see, the more expensive the neighborhood.

Otterbein: This is a somewhat established neighborhood, with many homes that were built from the 1940s to 1999. Real estate prices here are quite pricey. The residents in this neighborhood are very culturally diverse, with more people of Asian and Armenian ancestry than most other neighborhoods in the country. $$$

Fullerton Rd / Mescal St: Even more expensive than Otterbein, with a fairly low vacancy rate. Apartments in this area are very scarce because the majority of homes consist of single-family homes. $$$$

Marne: The rental property prices in this area are still expensive in comparison to the rest of the U.S., but somewhat reasonable for the LA area. As culturally rich as most of the other neighborhoods in Rowland Heights, this is a moderate income neighborhood. $$$

Life in Rowland Heights

Families with children will enjoy the family-friendly atmosphere of Rowland Heights, a direct consequence of the large number of families living in this area. With a thriving socio-economic scene and a lower crime rate than the average, those who call Rowland Heights home have plenty to love about the place.

Commuting might be an issue because there is a long commute to and from work -- an average of 38 minutes. Those who live near their workplace often choose to walk to work to avoid nasty freeway traffic. Other people carpool or take public transportation. As a family-oriented community, there are lots of things for the family to do, with amusement parks, art centers and other activities. Even those who enjoy a vibrant nightlife will find bars and other forms of entertainment. With this said, we wish you all the best in your search for an apartment in Rowland Heights.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Rowland Heights?
In Rowland Heights, the median rent is $1,261 for a studio, $1,500 for a 1-bedroom, $1,928 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,621 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Rowland Heights, check out our monthly Rowland Heights Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Rowland Heights?
Some of the colleges located in the Rowland Heights area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, and University of California-Los Angeles. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Rowland Heights?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Rowland Heights from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Riverside, and Rancho Cucamonga.

