113 Apartments for rent in Rowland Heights, CA📍
1 of 40
1 of 25
1 of 62
1 of 13
1 of 12
1 of 16
1 of 11
1 of 37
1 of 9
1 of 6
1 of 11
1 of 81
1 of 7
1 of 3
1 of 21
1 of 8
1 of 11
1 of 7
1 of 23
1 of 19
1 of 19
1 of 58
1 of 17
1 of 12
Let’s get one thing straight: Los Angeles is one of the most expensive cities in the country. The good news is that renting an apartment in Rowland Heights is comparatively cheaper than more expensive cities in LA., such as Hollywood Hills and Beverly Hills. Rowland Hills is actually an unincorporated community within Los Angeles County, somewhat euphemistically referred to as “a census-designated place” (meaning it is specifically created to serve as a source of demographic information and other related data). Like other places in sunny California, Rowland Heights is pretty warm, with the coldest average temperature at 55.5 degrees for January and an average of 74.5 degrees for July.
The bad news about Rowland Heights is that the vacancy level for unoccupied rental properties in this community is exceedingly low, around 2%. You know what that means! The competition for available good rental housing is quite fierce, so you must have a method to your apartment search to increase your chances of success. Write down a list of your top three priorities, or essentials, in a rental property; you know, the stuff that you absolutely cannot compromise. Say you have two dogs, one of the requirements in your new rental home would be a good pet-friendly policy. If you do not have a car, the proximity of your apartment to public transit points would be a plus, and so on. Knowing what you want makes it easier to settle on the right apartment without delay. Make diligent inquiries into the types of amenities the rental apartment offers residents. Will you pay for utilities like gas and electric, or is coverage included in your rental agreement?
Use the Right Channels: If you can afford to, a reputable real estate agent might be a good investment to help you scout the different neighborhoods for that perfect apartment. Where cash is not exactly flowing, exercise caution so that you don’t fall for con artists who offer you an apartment with defects or try to hightail it with your hard-earned cash.
Background checks: Most rental managers will conduct a background and credit check on prospective renters. Present yourself in the best light calculated to impress during your rental interview. Letters of reference from your employer or your previous landlord might also come in handy to pave the way for you to get that apartment you want. Another thing you might be asked to provide is some form of proof of income, such as pay slips, or a letter from your employer. Also, having your security deposit ready to seal the agreement is always a good idea.
Just like any other community, Rowland Heights boasts some neighborhoods that are more popular or exclusive than others. These considerations will affect the price of real estate in that particular neighborhood. We have put together a highlight list of some Rowland Heights neighborhoods and have included the cost of living in these places, represented by $ signs. The more $ you see, the more expensive the neighborhood.
Otterbein: This is a somewhat established neighborhood, with many homes that were built from the 1940s to 1999. Real estate prices here are quite pricey. The residents in this neighborhood are very culturally diverse, with more people of Asian and Armenian ancestry than most other neighborhoods in the country. $$$
Fullerton Rd / Mescal St: Even more expensive than Otterbein, with a fairly low vacancy rate. Apartments in this area are very scarce because the majority of homes consist of single-family homes. $$$$
Marne: The rental property prices in this area are still expensive in comparison to the rest of the U.S., but somewhat reasonable for the LA area. As culturally rich as most of the other neighborhoods in Rowland Heights, this is a moderate income neighborhood. $$$
Families with children will enjoy the family-friendly atmosphere of Rowland Heights, a direct consequence of the large number of families living in this area. With a thriving socio-economic scene and a lower crime rate than the average, those who call Rowland Heights home have plenty to love about the place.
Commuting might be an issue because there is a long commute to and from work -- an average of 38 minutes. Those who live near their workplace often choose to walk to work to avoid nasty freeway traffic. Other people carpool or take public transportation. As a family-oriented community, there are lots of things for the family to do, with amusement parks, art centers and other activities. Even those who enjoy a vibrant nightlife will find bars and other forms of entertainment. With this said, we wish you all the best in your search for an apartment in Rowland Heights.