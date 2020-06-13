/
/
lodi
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:28 PM
24 Apartments for rent in Lodi, CA📍
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lakeshore Village
1 Unit Available
1453 S. Mills Ave.
1453 South Mills Avenue, Lodi, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1596 sqft
1453 S. Mills Ave., Lodi, CA 95242 - N ACCORDANCE WITH GOVERNOR NEWSOMS MANDATE WE WILL NO LONGER BE SHOWING PROPERTIES IN PERSON. WE HAVE PICTURES AND A WALK THRU VIDEO POSTED ON OUR WEBSITE GREENFIELDPM.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Beckman Park
1 Unit Available
1317 BURGUNDY COURT
1317 Burgundy Court, Lodi, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1200 sqft
JUST REDUCED! UPDATED - 3 BRM, 2 BATH CORNER LOT DUPLEX AVAILABLE NOW! - NO PETS 1 YEAR LEASE - NO CO-SIGNORS ALL SCHOOL LEVELS NEARBY OWNER PAYS CITY WATER & SEWER WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPPING & BANKING OWNER REQUIREMENTS: MINIMUM 650 CREDIT
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Vinewood
1 Unit Available
610 HAMPTON DRIVE
610 Hampton Drive, Lodi, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1837 sqft
610 HAMPTON DRIVE Available 07/10/20 BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED CUSTOM HOME IN VERY DESIRABLE NEIGHBORHOOD - 1 YEAR LEASE WEEKLY GARDENER INCLUDED PEST CONTROL SERVICE EVERY OTHER MONTH WALKING DISTANCE TO ALL 3 SCHOOL LEVELS 1 SMALL DOG NEGOTIABLE WITH
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sunwest
1 Unit Available
2553 Buttercup Dr
2553 Buttercup Drive, Lodi, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2012 sqft
2553 Buttercup Dr Available 07/10/20 Gorgeous 4 Bedroom Home In Rose Gate Community - Coming Soon - This home is currently being enjoyed by another resident therefore we are not scheduling any appointments to see the interior.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Lodi
1 Unit Available
440 1/2 E. Flora
440 1/2 Flora St, Lodi, CA
1 Bedroom
$795
427 sqft
440 1/2 E. Flora - IN ACCORDANCE WITH GOVERNOR NEWSOMS MANDATE WE WILL NO LONGER BE SHOWING PROPERTIES IN PERSON. WE HAVE PICTURES POSTED ON OUR WEBSITE GREENFIELDPM.COM TO GIVE YOU A FEEL FOR THE PROPERTY.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Lodi
1 Unit Available
500 E. WALNUT
500 Walnut Street, Lodi, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2 Bedroom Home Available Now - Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with 1 car detached garage. Close to Lodi Avenue & S. Cherokee Lane. Walking distance to shopping, dining and transit stop. Tenants responsible for all utilities.
1 of 22
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Sunwest
1 Unit Available
2851 Mosswood Drive
2851 Mosswood Drive, Lodi, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1422 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath West Lodi Home - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home Features: - Upgraded modern flooring throughout - Remodeled Kitchen with all new cabinets and beautiful quartz counters - Freshly painted throughout - Matching Stainless Steel Kitchen
Results within 5 miles of Lodi
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Bear Creek
8 Units Available
Waterfield Square
8035 Mariners Dr, Stockton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,536
1000 sqft
This community's apartments feature walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances and optional fireplaces. Outdoors, there are two community pools, a business center and gated access. Nearby locations include Sandman Park and the Marina Shopping Center.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sherwood Manor
1 Unit Available
9736 Fireglow Lane
9736 Fireglow Lane, Stockton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1750 sqft
(Property will be Available July 15th)This 3 Bedroom Home Has It All And Then Some!!! - *PLEASE READ THE ENTIRE POST BEFORE CALLING THE OFFICE* YOU MUST APPLY FIRST BEFORE SEEING THE INTERIOR OF THE PROPERTY NO EXCEPTIONS* *GPSPROPERTYMANAGEMENT.
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Sherwood Manor
1 Unit Available
2714 Alexa Way
2714 Alexa Way, Stockton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1555 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Family Home - Very well maintained single-story 3-Bedroom 2-Bath home features: Upgraded carpeting with tile in high traffic areas Fresh Paint Throughout Upgraded Dual-Pane Windows and Brand New Venetian Window
1 of 5
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Bear Creek East
1 Unit Available
918 BEAR CREEK WAY
918 Bear Creek Way, Stockton, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1832 sqft
918 Bear Creek Way (4x2) - Pets allowed up to 25 lbs. full grown with separate $500.00 per pet- no pit bulls, dobermans or rottweiler's allowed. (RLNE5627159)
Results within 10 miles of Lodi
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 12:19pm
Pacific
3 Units Available
Riverbank
4433 Continental Way, Stockton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
From the very first day...you're at home. RIVERBANK CONDOMINIUMS IS LOCATED IN A CONVENIENT LOCATION...close to shopping. Riverbank is a quiet, secluded, gated community. We offer same day maintenance service.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Park
1 Unit Available
1810 E. Flora St.
1810 Flora Street, Stockton, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
828 sqft
APPLY NOW!!! - For current availability/application(s): visit our live website at www.cvhomes.com Lease term: 12 months Pet rent: $35/m Pet deposit: $250.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9301 Harvey Rd - Barn
9301 Harvey Road, Sacramento County, CA
Studio
$500
2220 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large Barn for Rent In Galt - The main portion of the barn is for rent. It measures 60 feet by 37 feet. Large entry door is perfect for moving big items into and out of the barn.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pacific
1 Unit Available
1609 W. Alpine Avenue
1609 Alpine Avenue, Stockton, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
1970 sqft
4 Bedroom 2 Bath, UOP Area Home - Attached Two Car Garage with Opener Central Air and Heat Beautiful Hardwood flooring Spacious Living Room Formal Dining Room and Informal Dining area Laundry/Utility Room New Carpet in bedrooms New Linoleum in
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brookside
1 Unit Available
5019 Innisbrook Dr
5019 Innisbrook Drive, Stockton, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2101 sqft
Spectacular Brookside Home Ready For Your Family - Beautiful home with many upgrades. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Expensive light fixtures. Newer wood floors. Recently painted inside. New carpet in some rooms. Plantation shutters.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brookside
1 Unit Available
3420 Morningside Drive
3420 Morningside Drive, Stockton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2249 sqft
Single Story3 Bedroom 2 Bath Brookside Home - Rare Morningside Community Home for rent.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Civic Center
1 Unit Available
1240 W Harding Way
1240 West Harding Way, Stockton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1170 sqft
Adorable 1920's home renovated - Antique beauty with tile floors in the remodeled kitchen. Hardwood floors each room has a very expensive color and bright and warm ambiance. Big backyard very clean and tidy with a lot of character.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Brookside
1 Unit Available
3363 Willowbrook Circle
3363 Willowbrook Circle, Stockton, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2104 sqft
BROOKSIDE home in immaculate condition ready to move in! Clean floors, open floor plan w/separate living and family rooms.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
3215 Delaware Avenue
3215 Delaware Avenue, Country Club, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1311 sqft
Close to University of the Pacific, close to I-5 if you commute and one door away from Michaels Pizza. 3 Bed 1 Bath house features hardwood floors, central heat and air, dual pane windows.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Brookside
1 Unit Available
5538 Brook Falls Court
5538 Brook Falls Court, Stockton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2520 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
NEW CARPETS! NEW PAINT! NEW BLINDS! Coming Soon! Spacious Two Story Home with 3 car garage in Brookside. Gated Community. Home features include 4 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 10
Last updated June 11 at 10:39pm
Brookside
1 Unit Available
6565 Brook Hollow Circle
6565 Brook Hollow Circle, Stockton, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2989 sqft
DRE Lic. 01144123 Rent $2,000 Deposit $2,000 $45 Application Fee per Adult It's our policy that you drive by the property and then call the office to schedule an appointment. Our business hours are Mon. thru Fri. 9:00am - 5:00pm.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Pacific
1 Unit Available
650 Dave Brubeck - 3A
650 Dave Brubeck Way, Stockton, CA
1 Bedroom
$795
600 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED UNITS DIRECTLY ACROSS THE STREET FROM UOP CAMPUS Wow! Private fully furnished one bedroom units directly across the street from University of Pacific campus. (Priority to UOP Students).
1 of 5
Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
Civic Center
1 Unit Available
1414 East Oak Street
1414 East Oak Street, Stockton, CA
1 Bedroom
$825
550 sqft
This 1 bed 1 bath is close to the cross town freeway for quick access to I5 and HWY 99. New carpet and paint. Only 1 unit available on second floor. Do not hesitate and apply now because it wont last long.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Lodi, the median rent is $628 for a studio, $746 for a 1-bedroom, $985 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,434 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Lodi, check out our monthly Lodi Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Lodi area include California State University-East Bay, California State University-Sacramento, University of the Pacific, Sacramento City College, and San Jose City College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lodi from include San Jose, Sacramento, Fremont, Concord, and Hayward.