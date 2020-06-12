Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020

77 Apartments for rent in Clovis, CA

1 Unit Available
3031 Austin Lane
3031 Austin Ln, Clovis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1750 sqft
- Loma Vista by Wilson Homes is a new neighborhood of single-family homes located within Clovis Unified School District in close proximity to Clovis East High School, Reyburn Intermediate school and Freedom Elementary school.

1 Unit Available
254 W. Chennault
254 West Chennault Avenue, Clovis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1458 sqft
Herndon/Peach in Clovis, near Buchanan, shopping & more! - This home offers nice amenities. Close to hwy 168. (RLNE5852002)

1 Unit Available
1456 Plymouth Rock Road
1456 Plymouth Rock Way, Clovis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1100 sqft
REMODELED Condo! - This Custom REMODELED single story condo located in the Cape Cod Town-homes community has approximately 1100 square feet with vaulted ceilings, a living room, dining area, vinyl flooring throughout, custom tile flooring in

1 Unit Available
1536 N Whiteash Ave.
1536 North Whiteash Avenue, Clovis, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2725 sqft
1536 N Whiteash Ave.

1 Unit Available
907 Miami Avenue
907 Miami Avenue, Clovis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1378 sqft
907 Miami Ave. (Barstow/Sunnyside) ~ PENDING! - This three bedroom + two bathroom home is located off of Barstow and Sunnyside.

1 Unit Available
3342 Junipero Ave
3342 Junipero Ave, Clovis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1870 sqft
You just found this beautiful new home in Clovis! Don't miss out on being the first to live here! - Update: Move in Special - call us to find out how you can get $300 off your first months rent! Beautiful style meets modern new conveniences in this

1 Unit Available
4225 N. Del Rey Ave.
4225 N Del Rey Ave, Clovis, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2572 sqft
Large home with an open floor plan in the Quail Lake Community. This home offers nice amenities. - Living room, family room, dining room + den all with nice upgrades.

1 Unit Available
1619 N Monaco Ln
1619 North Monaco Lane, Clovis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1650 sqft
Beautiful North Clovis 3/3 - This beautiful European Quarter home offers space for everyone. One bedroom and bath on the main floor. Upstairs offers 2 spacious rooms, including master suite, and additional loft/office and laundry.

1 Unit Available
2966 Robinwood Avenue
2966 Robinwood Avenue, Clovis, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
3043 sqft
2966 Robinwood Avenue Available 07/01/20 (Temperance & Barstow) ~ COMING SOON! - Available the beginning of July! This beautiful large home offer's five bedrooms, office/game room, four baths, family room, living room, dining room, laundry room and

1 Unit Available
3621 Elevations Way
3621 Elevations Way, Clovis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1413 sqft
3621 Elevations Way Available 07/13/20 Move In Harlan Ranch Home - 3 Bedroom 2.5 Baths 1413sf, 2 single car garages Upgraded wood look flooring Two-tone paint throughout Patio for outdoor dining (RLNE4764984)

1 Unit Available
1712 North Ryan Avenue
1712 North Ryan Avenue, Clovis, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2032 sqft
1712 N. Ryan Ave- Deauville East - New Granville Home For Rent in Clovis - Gorgeous New Granville home for rent in our prestigious Clovis development; Deauville East.

1 Unit Available
1886 N Highland Ave.
1886 North Highland Avenue, Clovis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1443 sqft
1886 N Highland Ave.

1 Unit Available
2587 Harvard Ave.
2587 Harvard Avenue, Clovis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1242 sqft
COMING SOON!! APPLY NOW! DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS! - For current availability/application(s): visit our live website at www.cvhomes.

1 Unit Available
3623 Vermont Ln
3623 Vermont Lane, Clovis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1280 sqft
3623 Vermont Ln Available 06/19/20 Harlan Ranch Patio Home Available for Lease! - -European Wathen-Castano Home in Harlan Ranch -Community offers: Parks/Picnic Areas/ Barbeques/Walking and Bike Trails/ Huge Playground and Olympic size pool -Spacious

1 Unit Available
3092 Everglade Ave
3092 Everglade Avenue, Clovis, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2526 sqft
3092 Everglade Ave Available 07/17/20 Immaculate Home off of Shepherd & Locan - Leo Wilson Home in Immaculate Condition Prime location at Shepherd/Locan Ave 4 Bedrooms / 2 Bath / 3-car Garage 2526 sf of living area on a 8400 sf lot Tile throughout

1 Unit Available
36 W. Prescott Ave
36 W Prescott Ave, Clovis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2265 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 3 Bath home in Clovis - Stunning home in the gated Kings Crossing. No expense was spared in this beautiful 3 bedroom 3 bath home with formal living and dining rooms. Large family with beautiful fireplace.

1 Unit Available
1552 Goshen Avenue
1552 Goshen Avenue, Clovis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1519 sqft
- This single family home has approximately 1519 square feet with a living room, dining area, carpet flooring, NEW vinyl flooring in kitchen and bathrooms, tile counters, electric range, dishwasher, NEW refrigerator, garbage disposal; fireplace,

1 Unit Available
1344 Royalty Way
1344 Royalty Way, Clovis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1413 sqft
Loma Vista Elev8ions Community. Kitchen has granite countertops. Lots of cabinet space. The 3 Bedrms are located upstairs. Master suite has a walk-in closet plus a good size bathroom. This is a rental and no pets are allowed.

1 Unit Available
1816 N Holly Avenue
1816 North Holly Avenue, Clovis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2191 sqft
This is a rental. No Section 8. No pets. Beautiful home on large cul-de-sac lot adjacent to park area. Loft ceilings and 8-foot doors. Has 3 bedrooms, den and an office. Gated RV parking area. No carpet. Comes with washer, dryer and refrigerator.
Results within 1 mile of Clovis

1 Unit Available
1516 Bright Place
1516 Bright Pl, Fresno County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1652 sqft
Spacious Corner Lot near Pool & Park - Property Id: 181109 Spacious Two-Story CORNER lot. Enjoy only having one neighbor and space for additional parking & next to mailbox. Enjoy walking to the community pool with quick access to the shortcut.

Tarpey Village
1 Unit Available
5453 E. Sussex Way
5453 East Sussex Way, Tarpey Village, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
892 sqft
5453 E. Sussex (Ashlan & Minnewawa) - This charming home has been beautifully remodeled. The kitchen has custom cabinets with self closing drawers, quartz counter tops and very spacious.

1 Unit Available
3434 El Dorado Avenue
3434 El Dorado Ave, Fresno County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1900 sqft
3434 El Dorado Avenue Available 06/15/20 Welcome to Loma Vista! - This two-story home was designed by Wilson Homes and offers an open floor plan with a great room, dining area & spacious kitchen w/ island.

1 Unit Available
8019 North Paula Avenue
8019 North Paula Avenue, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
2976 sqft
Great location : NE-Fresno 5bed/3ba double entry doors 2,976sqft 2 car garages in Woodward Park Area for RENT or LEASE OPTION.

1 Unit Available
2915 E. Eclipse Ave
2915 E Eclipse Ave, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1458 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2Bath in CLovis North School district - Beautiful single level home in Clovis North School district! This home situated on an optimum North/South facing lot has been beautifully maintained by the present owners.

Median Rent in Clovis

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Clovis is $1,015, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,274.
Studio
$963
1 Bed
$1,015
2 Beds
$1,274
3+ Beds
$1,811

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Clovis?
In Clovis, the median rent is $963 for a studio, $1,015 for a 1-bedroom, $1,274 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,811 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Clovis, check out our monthly Clovis Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Clovis?
Some of the colleges located in the Clovis area include California State University-Fresno, and Merced College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Clovis?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Clovis from include Fresno, Merced, Hanford, Visalia, and Tulare.

