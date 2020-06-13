130 Apartments for rent in San Leandro, CA

Life in San Leandro

San Leandro's full of parks and friendly folks who will sometimes call to find out if folks are okay when they haven't seen them in awhile. Plenty of people enjoy going out for a hike or barbecue at the Marina, but others also enjoy coffee and the cuisine.

Most people drive to work solo, although around 15% of San Leandro's residents carpool around the city. A car would be a good idea, but if you don’t have one, you could always just get to know your neighbors. You'll likely want to go out to Oakland or across the bay every now and then, and San Leandro's conveniently near the 580 freeway, so getting there should be a breeze, traffic permitting.

In San Leandro, you can eat, drink and go to the movies in places you can easily find, where you can actually park. In San Leandro, there's a good chance you'll be able to live, work, and get entertained, all within the same city. Get out there, apartment hunter, and find your dream San Leandro pad today!