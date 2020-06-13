130 Apartments for rent in San Leandro, CA📍
1 of 12
1 of 22
1 of 12
1 of 29
1 of 2
1 of 19
1 of 1
1 of 8
1 of 6
1 of 18
1 of 19
1 of 27
1 of 31
1 of 9
1 of 18
1 of 11
1 of 9
1 of 29
1 of 16
1 of 21
1 of 8
1 of 23
1 of 10
1 of 6
San Leandro's apartment landlords have taken to the Internet to bemoan the rising vacancy rate, so as a renter, the market's definitely on your side. Landlords and property management companies need to know you're serious about moving into the place and holding up your end of the deal – so no funny business! Get your forms turned in on time, no third party checks, and so on and you’ll be fine.
When to rent: Doesn't matter, just start looking whenever you'd like. The weather's pretty consistent, but what else would you expect from the Californian coast!
San Leandro's a bedroom community on its way up in the world – things tend to run together in ways they don't in larger cities with pronounced districts. However, the area contains three zip codes, which we'll describe here.
Zip Code 94577 – Hilly Northern San Leandro
This area is home to the Marina Park and the nearby golf course, which is a huge draw for hikers and picnickers. The nifty little downtown, complete with coffee shops and food is around here, too.
Zip Code 94578– Southwestern San Leandro
Here, you'll find the Bay-O-Vista gated community and a whole set of serpentine suburban streets.
Zip Code 94579 – Southeastern San Leandro
Here you will find along with housing, a semi-rugged nature preserve and hiking area with coastal birds and plant life, and a community center hosting all kinds of dance and aerobics classes!
San Leandro's full of parks and friendly folks who will sometimes call to find out if folks are okay when they haven't seen them in awhile. Plenty of people enjoy going out for a hike or barbecue at the Marina, but others also enjoy coffee and the cuisine.
Most people drive to work solo, although around 15% of San Leandro's residents carpool around the city. A car would be a good idea, but if you don’t have one, you could always just get to know your neighbors. You'll likely want to go out to Oakland or across the bay every now and then, and San Leandro's conveniently near the 580 freeway, so getting there should be a breeze, traffic permitting.
In San Leandro, you can eat, drink and go to the movies in places you can easily find, where you can actually park. In San Leandro, there's a good chance you'll be able to live, work, and get entertained, all within the same city. Get out there, apartment hunter, and find your dream San Leandro pad today!