130 Apartments for rent in San Leandro, CA

Last updated June 13 2020

Halcyon Foothill
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
$
3 Units Available
The Heights
2300 Miramar Avenue, San Leandro, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Heights in San Leandro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:28am
$
Halcyon-Foothill
19 Units Available
Parkside Commons
900 143rd Ave, San Leandro, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,935
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
929 sqft
Apartments in a prime location near Bayfair BART. Recently renovated units feature walk-in closets, dishwasher, and patio or balcony. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, pool, hot tub, playground and guest parking. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Ashland
8 Units Available
The Hamlet
1319 159th Ave, San Leandro, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,937
825 sqft
Walk to shop or dine from The Hamlet in San Leandro. On-site amenities include fitness, parking, pool, clubhouse, and convenient access to public transportation. Apartments feature ample storage, outdoor living space, and are cable-ready.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown San Leandro
11 Units Available
Woodchase Apartments
2795 San Leandro Blvd, San Leandro, CA
Studio
$1,990
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,285
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,665
851 sqft
On-site amenities include stunning views, a large pool and sundeck, and green space. Featuring 19-foot cathedral ceilings, gas fireplaces, and private balconies and patios. Fully equipped kitchens. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mulford Gardens
1 Unit Available
Marina Plaza Apartments
2777 Marina Blvd, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,244
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location on Marina Drive, close to Oyster Bay and Marina Park. Units include bathtub, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Community has parking, pool, and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Marina Faire
4 Units Available
Marina Breeze
13897 Doolittle Dr, San Leandro, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
791 sqft
Within walking distance of local shopping, dining, and entertainment, this beautiful development offers a series of unique features for residents to choose from. Amenities include lush landscaping, an onsite pool, and laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
Ashland
3 Units Available
Liberty Hill Townhomes
16001 Liberty St, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1444 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Liberty Hill Townhomes in San Leandro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:16am
$
Mulford Gardens
1 Unit Available
Marina Haven Apartments
2712 Marina Blvd, San Leandro, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
844 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from the waterfront. Smoke-free community. A modern home with updated appliances, walk-in closets and 24-hour laundry. Onsite pool, carport, lobby and grilling area.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Floresta
Contact for Availability
St. Moritz Gardens Apartments
14744 Washington Ave, San Leandro, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,045
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
943 sqft
Complex features plush landscaping, running fountains, courtyards and large indoor pool. Apartment homes have wall-to-wall carpeting, vertical blinds and mirrored closet doors. Controlled access gates for secure entry.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Heron Bay
1 Unit Available
2328 Overlook Ct
2328 Overlook Court, San Leandro, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2551 sqft
PARTIALLY FURNISHED-Newer home in Heron Bay. This is the largest floor plan in the neighborhood. There are 4 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms with a family room, loft and a den/office. Hardwood floors downstairs and beautiful white carpet upstairs.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Halcyon-Foothill
1 Unit Available
14835 East 14th St Apt 7
14835 East 14th Street, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
957 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Condo Located in the Heart of San Leandro - 14835 E.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Floresta
1 Unit Available
374 Aloha Dr
374 Aloha Drive, San Leandro, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1258 sqft
374 Aloha Dr, San Leandro, CA 94578 - see contact info for showings Smoke-free, vacant house w/ 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, 1 half bath, attached 2-car garage, backyard storage shed & washer plus dryer. Approx size 1258 sq ft, built 1954.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown San Leandro
1 Unit Available
225 Castro Street
225 Castro Street, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1283 sqft
Spacious Newly Renovated 2BR/2BA condo in San Leandro - This lovely 2BR/2BA unit is on ground level.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cherrywood
1 Unit Available
709 Buriat St
709 Buriat Street, San Leandro, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,600
2412 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Halcyon-Foothill
1 Unit Available
1199 Louise St
1199 Louise Street, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
750 sqft
Updated 2bd/1bath, Walk to BayFair BART, Full Garage - Come live in this cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in the heart of San Leandro, just 1 mile to BayFair BART station! Close to many restaurants and shopping-- 85 Walkscore "Very Walkable.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eastshore-Davis Street
1 Unit Available
1540 Orchard Ave #B
1540 Orchard Avenue, San Leandro, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
*One Bedroom In-Law unit* $200.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eastshore-Davis Street
1 Unit Available
1625 Orchard Avenue Unit F
1625 Orchard Avenue, San Leandro, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 6 months if you sign a lease with us on or before March 31, 2020.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Broadmoor
1 Unit Available
374 Herma Ct.
374 Herma Court, San Leandro, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1170 sqft
Charming 3/2 Broadmoor Home In San Leandro - Up for rent is this charming and updated 3-bedroom and 2-full baths home in highly desirable Broadmoor neighborhood in San Leandro.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mulford Gardens
1 Unit Available
2270 Marina Blvd
2270 Marina Boulevard, San Leandro, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1447 sqft
Bright & Spacious Two-Story Home - Bright & Spacious Two-Story Home just steps away from San Leandro Marina, Marina Bay Park, Monarch Bay Golf Course, fine dining and with easy access to 880. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4791000)

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown San Leandro
1 Unit Available
398 Parrott Street
398 Parrott Street, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
983 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo Near Bart - 398 Parrott St, Unit 107, San Leandro, CA 94577 * 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo * Washer & Dryer On-site * Water & Garbage Paid For * Balcony View Off of Living Room * Designated Parking in locked garage * Well Located;

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Farrelly Pond
1 Unit Available
364 Bristol Boulevard - 1
364 Bristol Blvd, San Leandro, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
620 sqft
Newly renovated - One bedroom and one bath duplex. Entirely fresh interior and exterior paints, brand new appliances, new blinds, double-panels windows and hardwood floors throughout, in-unit washer/dryer. Proximate to downtown San Leandro.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Washington Manor
1 Unit Available
15356 Mendocino Street
15356 Mendocino Street, San Leandro, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,400
2021 sqft
Absolutely stunning home in the peaceful Washington Manor neighborhood of San Leandro.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 01:03pm
Halcyon-Foothill
1 Unit Available
14863 Bancroft Avenue
14863 Bancroft Avenue, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 14863 Bancroft Avenue in San Leandro. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Farrelly Pond
1 Unit Available
236 W Broadmoor Blvd
236 West Broadmoor Boulevard, San Leandro, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
362 sqft
Cassandra Waller-Mims - 510-453-0218 - Completely remodeled bright and airy junior one bedroom with laundry, in a 2 unit property. Great neighborhood. Walking distance to transportation and stores. Very private and peaceful unit and location.

Median Rent in San Leandro

Last updated Nov. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in San Leandro is $1,955, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,456.
Studio
$1,591
1 Bed
$1,955
2 Beds
$2,456
3+ Beds
$3,305
City GuideSan Leandro
Dubbed 'The Friendly City,' San Leandro prides itself on creating a culture where people wave and aren’t afraid to say “hello” every now and then. A town just south of Oakland, San Leandro provides a small, but cute, downtown area with restaurants, coffee shops and several parks including a pretty marina with a Parcourse (You hear that, fitness nuts?).
Finding an Apartment in San Leandro

San Leandro's apartment landlords have taken to the Internet to bemoan the rising vacancy rate, so as a renter, the market's definitely on your side. Landlords and property management companies need to know you're serious about moving into the place and holding up your end of the deal – so no funny business! Get your forms turned in on time, no third party checks, and so on and you’ll be fine.

When to rent: Doesn't matter, just start looking whenever you'd like. The weather's pretty consistent, but what else would you expect from the Californian coast!

San Leandro Neighborhoods

San Leandro's a bedroom community on its way up in the world – things tend to run together in ways they don't in larger cities with pronounced districts. However, the area contains three zip codes, which we'll describe here.

Zip Code 94577 – Hilly Northern San Leandro

This area is home to the Marina Park and the nearby golf course, which is a huge draw for hikers and picnickers. The nifty little downtown, complete with coffee shops and food is around here, too.

Zip Code 94578– Southwestern San Leandro

Here, you'll find the Bay-O-Vista gated community and a whole set of serpentine suburban streets.

Zip Code 94579 – Southeastern San Leandro

Here you will find along with housing, a semi-rugged nature preserve and hiking area with coastal birds and plant life, and a community center hosting all kinds of dance and aerobics classes!

Life in San Leandro

San Leandro's full of parks and friendly folks who will sometimes call to find out if folks are okay when they haven't seen them in awhile. Plenty of people enjoy going out for a hike or barbecue at the Marina, but others also enjoy coffee and the cuisine.

Most people drive to work solo, although around 15% of San Leandro's residents carpool around the city. A car would be a good idea, but if you don’t have one, you could always just get to know your neighbors. You'll likely want to go out to Oakland or across the bay every now and then, and San Leandro's conveniently near the 580 freeway, so getting there should be a breeze, traffic permitting.

In San Leandro, you can eat, drink and go to the movies in places you can easily find, where you can actually park. In San Leandro, there's a good chance you'll be able to live, work, and get entertained, all within the same city. Get out there, apartment hunter, and find your dream San Leandro pad today!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in San Leandro?
In San Leandro, the median rent is $1,591 for a studio, $1,955 for a 1-bedroom, $2,456 for a 2-bedroom, and $3,305 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in San Leandro, check out our monthly San Leandro Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in San Leandro?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in San Leandro include Downtown San Leandro, and Halcyon Foothill.
What colleges and universities are located in or around San Leandro?
Some of the colleges located in the San Leandro area include College of Alameda, California College of the Arts, University of California-Hastings College of Law, California State University-East Bay, and University of California-Berkeley. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to San Leandro?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to San Leandro from include San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, Fremont, and Sunnyvale.

