130 Apartments for rent in San Leandro, CA

Finding an Apartment in San Leandro

San Leandro's apartment landlords have taken to the Internet to bemoan the rising vacancy rate, so as a renter, the market's definitely on your side. Landlords and property management companies need to know you're serious about moving into the place and holding up your end of the deal – so no funny business! Get your forms turned in on time, no third party checks, and so on and you’ll be fine.

When to rent: Doesn't matter, just start looking whenever you'd like. The weather's pretty consistent, but what else would you expect from the Californian coast!