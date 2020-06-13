88 Apartments for rent in Marina, CA📍
First established in 1918 by William Locke-Paddon, Marina was initially intended to be a rest stop for travelers on the Southern Pacific Railroad. However, because of the military presence in the city, Marina received an influx of new capital during the 1950s and was incorporated as a city in California in 1975. Marina is now labeled "The Gateway to the Monterey Peninsula." The closure of the Fort Ord military base meant the inclusion of pristine, undeveloped lands in the property lines of Marina. As an historic landmark, this land is now run by the Bureau of Land Management. Residents of Marina now have 86 miles of public trails that can be explored on horseback, foot or bike.
Because Marina boasts beautiful weather year round, it is quickly becoming one of the most popular spots to live in California and in the United States. Given that the community was not incorporated until 1975, many of the homes have been built in the last 20 years with many new developments sprouting up throughout Marina. In addition to single-family homes, the city has invested money into developing luxury apartments, with many featuring spectacular oceanfront views. The growing rental market means that new residents should have no trouble finding an apartment to rent in Marina.
Here's a brief glimpse at the top neighborhoods in Marina. Get ready to put your stuff in boxes -- these spots will have your ready to move!
Del Monte Boulevard: If living by the water is a priority, it is hard to get any better than Del Monte Boulevard. Unused plots of land have now been replaced with new apartment complexes that are just steps from the beach and a short walk from the action in downtown Marina.
Neponset: Although slightly more inland than the beachfront community of Del Monte Boulevard, the Neponset neighborhood of Marina offers many single-family homes for rent and purchase.
City Center: Ideal for the person who wants to be in the heart of downtown, City Center in Marina offers a large selection of studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments for rent.
Marina is perfect for the person who loves the great outdoors. No matter the month, residents of Marina are often found relaxing on one of the many beaches, exploring more than 170 acres of protected sand dunes, hang gliding and surfing. During the spring and summer, a local farmers market supplies residents with delicious fresh fruits, produce, meat and baked goods.