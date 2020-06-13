Apartment List
marina
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:08 AM

88 Apartments for rent in Marina, CA

Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Marina Crescent
3114 Crescent Ave, Marina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,665
589 sqft
Tight-knit apartment community close to California State University, Monterey Bay. One-bedroom apartments with ceiling fans, large closets and hardwood-inspired floors in a small-scale complex on meticulously groomed grounds.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Shoreline Apartments
3124 Lake Dr, Marina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Moments from the beach, these apartments are ideal for nature lovers. Newly renovated, pet-friendly, with on-site laundry, patios or balconies, and a mix of wood floors and carpets. Near golf courses, parks, beaches, and CSU-Monterey Bay.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
5007 Telegraph Blvd
5007 Telegraph Blvd, Marina, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1896 sqft
Location, Location! This great property has 4 bedrooms,2.5 bathrooms built in 2015. Tile floors in the first floor, carpet in all bedrooms and granite counter top in the kitchen.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
257 9th Street
257 Ninth Street, Marina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1532 sqft
Newer 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom, 2 car garage home in The Dunes on Monterey Bay. Next to shopping (Target, Kohl's, Best Buy, REI, restaurants, etc.), close to the beach, CSUMB, NPS, DLI. Rent is $2,950/month. One year lease. Owner pays for sewer.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3122 Crescent Avenue
3122 Crescent Avenue, Marina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
3122 Crescent Avenue - 19 Available 06/20/20 Gorgeous Two Bedroom apartment home in the heart of Marina! - Lovely two bedroom one bathroom apartment home with new flooring.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5001 Telegraph Boulevard
5001 Telegraph Boulevard, Marina, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1692 sqft
5001 Telegraph Boulevard Available 04/08/20 Marina Dunes Charmer! - This is the one you've been waiting for! This charming 2 story 3 bedroom 2.
Results within 1 mile of Marina

1 of 31

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
15607 Watkins Gate Road
15607 Watkins Gate Rd, Monterey County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2500 sqft
15607 Watkins Gate Road Available 05/07/20 Newer 4 Bed/2.5 Bath Luxury Home in New Marina Development - (BRITB) San Carlos Agency, Inc.
Results within 5 miles of Marina
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:46am
Casanova Oak Knoll
3 Units Available
Pacific Pines
930 Casanova Avenue, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,125
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
888 sqft
Located just minutes from the dining and shopping the area is known for. This upscale community offers stunning views and is near the Monterey Bay Aquarium. Pet-friendly. Homes feature a balcony, updated appliances and carpeting.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Casanova Oak Knoll
3 Units Available
Monterey Townhouse
825 Casanova Ave, Monterey, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,070
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1065 sqft
Right by Work Memorial Park and N. Freemont St. Spacious apartment homes with range, refrigerator, patio/balcony, oven and carport. Pool, clubhouse and 24-hour maintenance available to all residents.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Villa Del Monte
1 Unit Available
451 Dela Vina Avenue
451 Dela Vina Avenue, Monterey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
963 sqft
Available now is a beautiful 2 bedroom 1.5 bath in Monterey. This home is located near shopping, dining, restaurants, parks, NPS, DLI, and MIIS.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
654 Ambrose Drive
654 Ambrose Drive, Salinas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1450 sqft
Great duplex! Has a cute little lawn area. Comes with a shared garage with washer/dryer hook up, gas stove, and refrigerator. Beautiful granite counter-tops in the kitchen. Located in South Salinas and close to Hartnell College. No pets sorry.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Del Monte Heights
1 Unit Available
1740 Highland Street
1740 Highland Street, Seaside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1678 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath Security deposit $3,000 1,678 sq. ft.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
21634 Ord Ave
21634 Ord Avenue, Monterey County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1575 sqft
21634 Ord Ave Available 07/15/20 Brand New East Garrison Home For Rent - Welcome home to this completely new property in the beautiful East Garrison Community! This home offers 3 spacious and welcoming bedrooms.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cabrillo
1 Unit Available
370 Sonoma Avenue B
370 Sonoma Ave, Seaside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
900 sqft
Private 2 bedroom in-law unit near Embassy Suites - Property Id: 289856 Private standalone in-law apartment available near Embassy Suites.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Villa Del Monte
1 Unit Available
3805 Zen Garden Cottage
251 Dela Vina Avenue, Monterey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,391
800 sqft
Welcome to Zen Garden Cottage! Sleeps 5 **For up-to-the-minute availability and the best possible rates, call the Sanctuary Vacation Rentals office directly to book this home! A tranquil paradise near downtown Monterey offers the perfect place to

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Casanova Oak Knoll
1 Unit Available
32 Ralston Drive
32 Ralston Drive, Monterey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,875
1220 sqft
32 Ralston Drive Available 06/15/20 Great Home Located In Quiet Monterey Neighborhood - This lovely home is located in a great Monterey neighborhood, close to Monterey Pines Golf Course, shopping and restaurants, NPS, DLI, MIIS and bike trail,

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ord Grove
1 Unit Available
2010 Mendocino Street #A
2010 Mendocino Street, Seaside, CA
Studio
$1,500
Studio Apartment Located In Upper Seaside - The studio is located behind the main house, very quiet neighborhood in upper seaside, close to shopping and restaurants.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
221 Quail Run Ct.
221 Quail Run Court, Del Rey Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1056 sqft
221 Quail Run Ct. Available 07/24/20 Condo Available at The Oaks of Del Rey Condominiums - Great two bedroom, two bathroom unit located at The Oaks of Del Rey in Monterey. The community features a Swimming pool, spa and tennis courts.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14941 Breckinridge Street
14941 Breckinridge Avenue, Monterey County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,575
2127 sqft
14941 Breckinridge Street Available 06/29/20 Stunning East Garrison Home - This beautiful home is located in the desirable East Garrison Community, perfect for families and entertaining.

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rousch
1 Unit Available
1085 Highlander
1085 Highlander Drive, Seaside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1085 Highlander Available 07/10/20 Great 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in Seaside - This is a great single level, 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in Seaside. This unit as has carpeted bedrooms and living room and tile in the bathrooms.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Del Monte Beach
1 Unit Available
3740 Sanctuary in the Dunes
125 Surf Way, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,800
830 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***The rental amount ranges from $3800 to $4500 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*** This ocean-side 1-bedroom 1-bath condominium nestles

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Olympia
1 Unit Available
1688 San Lucas
1688 San Lucas Street, Seaside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
780 sqft
1688 San Lucas Available 07/17/20 Two bedroom home near town - Two bedroom, one bathroom house with a garage. Hardwood floors. Nicely remodeled and updated. Laundry room with extra storage and a great backyard. Pets negotiable.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Del Monte Beach
1 Unit Available
3731 Baylights By The Sea
1 Surf Way, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***The rental amount ranges from $3000 to $4500 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*** Beautiful views of Monterey Bay and the sound of the

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
19022 Schofield Lane - 19022 Schofield Lane
19022 Schofield Lane, Monterey County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,475
1649 sqft
Beautiful brand New home is located in desirable East Garrison Community in the city of Marina . The first floor offers a Lovely open concept perfect for entertaining with 1/2 bathroom .

Median Rent in Marina

Last updated Feb. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Marina is $1,073, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,342.
Studio
$900
1 Bed
$1,073
2 Beds
$1,342
3+ Beds
$1,954
City GuideMarina
Despite being a coastal city, this California town had several different names like Bardin, Paddonville and Lock-Paddon Colonies before the fitting name, Marina, was chosen.

First established in 1918 by William Locke-Paddon, Marina was initially intended to be a rest stop for travelers on the Southern Pacific Railroad. However, because of the military presence in the city, Marina received an influx of new capital during the 1950s and was incorporated as a city in California in 1975. Marina is now labeled "The Gateway to the Monterey Peninsula." The closure of the Fort Ord military base meant the inclusion of pristine, undeveloped lands in the property lines of Marina. As an historic landmark, this land is now run by the Bureau of Land Management. Residents of Marina now have 86 miles of public trails that can be explored on horseback, foot or bike.

Getting a Pad in Marina

Because Marina boasts beautiful weather year round, it is quickly becoming one of the most popular spots to live in California and in the United States. Given that the community was not incorporated until 1975, many of the homes have been built in the last 20 years with many new developments sprouting up throughout Marina. In addition to single-family homes, the city has invested money into developing luxury apartments, with many featuring spectacular oceanfront views. The growing rental market means that new residents should have no trouble finding an apartment to rent in Marina.

Neighborhoods in Marina

Here's a brief glimpse at the top neighborhoods in Marina. Get ready to put your stuff in boxes -- these spots will have your ready to move!

Del Monte Boulevard: If living by the water is a priority, it is hard to get any better than Del Monte Boulevard. Unused plots of land have now been replaced with new apartment complexes that are just steps from the beach and a short walk from the action in downtown Marina.

Neponset: Although slightly more inland than the beachfront community of Del Monte Boulevard, the Neponset neighborhood of Marina offers many single-family homes for rent and purchase.

City Center: Ideal for the person who wants to be in the heart of downtown, City Center in Marina offers a large selection of studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments for rent.

Living in Marina

Marina is perfect for the person who loves the great outdoors. No matter the month, residents of Marina are often found relaxing on one of the many beaches, exploring more than 170 acres of protected sand dunes, hang gliding and surfing. During the spring and summer, a local farmers market supplies residents with delicious fresh fruits, produce, meat and baked goods.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Marina?
In Marina, the median rent is $900 for a studio, $1,073 for a 1-bedroom, $1,342 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,954 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Marina, check out our monthly Marina Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Marina?
Some of the colleges located in the Marina area include California State University-Monterey Bay, De Anza College, Hartnell College, Mission College, and Monterey Peninsula College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Marina?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Marina from include San Jose, Sunnyvale, Santa Clara, Mountain View, and Salinas.

