marin county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:48 AM
663 Apartments for rent in Marin County, CA📍
4 Units Available
Civic Center
33 North
33 San Pablo Ave, San Rafael, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
1097 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1451 sqft
Luxury living with beautiful views of the natural hillside. Apartments offer a fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. On-site amenities include a gym, dog park, grill and lobby. Near Highway 101.
19 Units Available
Tam Ridge
199 Tamal Vista Blvd, Corte Madera, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,382
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,576
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,392
1280 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom townhomes with modern kitchens, stone counters, plank flooring, generous patio/balcony with views of Mt. Tamalpais, Marin Hills. Enjoy heated pool, spa, bocce ball court, fitness center. Walk to Town Center.
35 Units Available
East Larkspur
Larkspur Courts
100 Old Quarry Rd N, Larkspur, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,807
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,329
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,052
1278 sqft
Just off Highway 101 with views of Mount Tam and the Bay. On-site amenities include a sparkling pool, hot tub and playground. Updates in the apartments include granite countertops, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances.
12 Units Available
Strawberry
The Cove at Tiburon
50 Barbaree Way, Tiburon, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,277
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,169
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$8,100
1355 sqft
Breathtaking ocean views from private patio or balcony of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Carport parking with car charging. Yoga and swimming pool on-site.
6 Units Available
Southwest Novato
Crooked Oak
130 Cielo Ln, Novato, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,515
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,960
904 sqft
Just off Highway 101 and Highway 39. Recently renovated community featuring granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site pool, hot tubs and full concierge service. Garages available. Pet-friendly.
6 Units Available
Downtown San Rafael
The Lofts at Albert Park
155 Andersen Dr, San Rafael, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,464
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,679
1541 sqft
Bright complex next to Albert Park near the 101. Fire pit and swimming pool on site. Buildings have elevators. In-unit laundry, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Two-story floor plans available.
10 Units Available
Smith Ranch
McInnis Park
10 North Ave, San Rafael, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
936 sqft
Apartments have unique floor plans. Kitchens are well-equipped and have plenty of counter and cupboard space. Complex has a gym and tennis court. Near the McGinnis Park Golf Club.
1 Unit Available
New Town
The Beach House Apartment
206 Caledonia Street, Sausalito, CA
Studio
$2,300
400 sqft
Great Community @The Beach House Apartments - Welcome Home to The Beach House. We are located on historic Caledonia street.
9 Units Available
Lincoln-San Rafael Hill
Park Hill
1747 Lincoln Ave, San Rafael, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
440 sqft
Comfortable apartments have walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens. Private parking provided. Located a short walk from Mountain Park and near bus routes on Lincoln Avenue.
6 Units Available
Downtown San Rafael
Rafael Town Center
1050 Court St, San Rafael, CA
Studio
$2,005
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,525
531 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,275
906 sqft
Located within walking distance of 30 restaurants, 20 retail stores and 10 entertainment centers. Residents enjoy units with dishwashers, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Community includes BBQ grill, elevator, fire pit, and pool.
19 Units Available
Preserve at Marin Apartment Homes
350 Robin Dr, Corte Madera, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,478
1367 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,444
1541 sqft
Huge apartments on top of Ring Mountain. Easy access to local trails. Dark hardwood floors and dramatic windows. Extra storage. Community has saltwater pool and wine bar. Elevator in building.
8 Units Available
Summit at Sausalito
401 Sherwood Dr, Marin City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,826
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,688
911 sqft
Located just minutes from Golden Gate National Recreation Area, Sausalito Marina and the Financial District. Apartments feature air conditioning, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Community includes parking, sauna and gym.
36 Units Available
Marinwood
Highlands of Marin
1001 Cresta Way, San Rafael, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,386
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,167
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Highlands of Marin offers remarkable amenities, premier resident services, and stylish apartments in San Rafael. Enjoy access to our on-site fitness center, business center, dog park, and swimming pools with cabanas and sun deck.
15 Units Available
North San Rafael Commercial Center
eaves San Rafael
300 Channing Way, San Rafael, CA
Studio
$2,270
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,290
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
950 sqft
Updated apartments near the 101. Studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Air conditioning and fireplace. Green community with a pool and bike storage.
3 Units Available
Strawberry
Harbor Point Waterfront Apartments
2 Harbor Point Dr, Strawberry, CA
Studio
$2,800
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,700
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,100
1154 sqft
In an effort to provide the best customer experience, we are now offering virtual tours and self-guided tours by appointment only.
6 Units Available
Central Novato
Millworks
900 Reichert Ave, Novato, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,770
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1388 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in the rolling hills and conveniently located near Historic Old Town Novato. Walking distance to Whole Foods Market, Grant Avenue, restaurants, and retail. Pet friendly. Stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, air conditioning.
3 Units Available
San Anselmo
Parkside
101 Sunny Hills Dr, San Anselmo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,372
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1065 sqft
Situated on lushly landscaped grounds, our beautifully maintained property is within walking distance of shopping, schools, parks, restaurants, hiking trails, and transportation.
8 Units Available
Madera Valley Apartments
1495 Casa Buena Dr, Corte Madera, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,488
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,873
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
There is so much to enjoy when you choose to live at Madera. Developed into the stunning hillside of Corte Madera, Madera Valley Apartment Homes offers you lavish living in the high desirable Marin County.
2 Units Available
Central Novato
Mirabella
1145 Elm Drive, Novato, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mirabella in Novato. View photos, descriptions and more!
Contact for Availability
East Larkspur
Serenity at Larkspur
700 Lincoln Village Cir, Larkspur, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Walk to Larkspur Ferry. Fantastic views of the Bay. On-site yoga, a pool, community garden and a tennis court. Recently renovated with granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Car charging on site.
1 Unit Available
77 Laurel Grove
77 Laurel Grove Avenue, Ross, CA
5 Bedrooms
$14,000
4727 sqft
European country living in the heart of Ross! Bucolic ~1 acre lot with Magnolia & Maple trees. Terraced rose gardens, waterfalls & fountains. Private sunny knoll in the coveted flats. Entertainers dream! Outdoor kitchen/patios/level lawn.
1 Unit Available
West Shore Road
73 West Shore Road
73 West Shore Road, Belvedere, CA
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
2100 sqft
This wonderful 2,100 square foot, three bedroom, three bathroom home is situated on the water's edge on the sunny side of Belvedere. Expansive views span the Bay, from the Golden Gate Bridge to Mt. Tamalpais.
1 Unit Available
San Anselmo
19 Belle Avenue
19 Belle Avenue, San Anselmo, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1088 sqft
Beautiful lower level, two bedroom/one bathroom apartment available in the heart of San Anselmo. Convenient to downtown, situated on a charming tree-lined street.
1 Unit Available
24 Reed Ranch Rd
24 Reed Ranch Road, Tiburon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,750
24 Reed Ranch Rd Available 08/10/20 Stunning Modern Contemporary home! 3bd/2ba in desirable Tiburon neighborhood. Pool, fire pit. -FOUNDATION- - Beautifully remodeled 2 story Tiburon home with newly landscaped grounds including a flat grassy area.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Marin County area include California College of the Arts, University of California-Hastings College of Law, California State University-East Bay, University of California-Berkeley, and University of California-San Francisco. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, Fremont, and Sunnyvale have apartments for rent.
