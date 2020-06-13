Apartment List
lake elsinore
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:03 AM

186 Apartments for rent in Lake Elsinore, CA

Lake Elsinore Hills District
East Lake District
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lake Elsinore Hills District
10 Units Available
Ridgestone Apartments
39415 Ardenwood Way, Lake Elsinore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1328 sqft
Convenient location and resort-style atmosphere. Surrounded by Rosetta Canyon and moments from unlimited shopping, dining and entertainment in nearby Temecula and Murrieta. Community amenities include pool, spa and cabana area, fitness center and business center.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
East Lake District
6 Units Available
Rivers Edge
2088 E Lakeshore Dr, Lake Elsinore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,610
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1089 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments with mountain views close to I-15. Several nearby attractions, including Links at Summerly, Lake Elsinore Hotel and Casino, Lakepoint Park, Elm Grove Beach and Mission Trail Center.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Lake View District
1 Unit Available
586 Parkview Dr
586 Parkview Drive, Lake Elsinore, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1248 sqft
July 1 Move In** 2 bedroom 2 bath(bedrooms upstairs) Townhome style Condo, 2 Sliding doors out to 2 patio area, Fireplace, Ceiling Fans, Single Car Garage, Close to Shopping, Schools & 15 Freeway.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
East Lake District
1 Unit Available
29617 Rawlings Way
29617 Rawlings, Lake Elsinore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2182 sqft
Come see this fabulously located home in Lake Elsinore! Right down the street from the Storm Stadium where you can view the fireworks from you own home during the 4th of July! This home is fully fenced with a quaint kitchen and lovely spacious

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lake Elsinore Hills District
1 Unit Available
7 Via Scenica
7 Via Scenica, Lake Elsinore, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3194 sqft
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Riverview District
1 Unit Available
1340 Roger Street
1340 Roger St, Lake Elsinore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2072 sqft
1340 Roger Street Available 07/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lake View District
1 Unit Available
16450 Pinyon
16450 Pinyon Street, Lake Elsinore, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
864 sqft
16450 Pinyon Available 07/13/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lake View District
1 Unit Available
3648 Raven Drive
3648 Raven Drive, Lake Elsinore, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
875 sqft
Raven Drive - Property Id: 251972 Interior fully remodeled! 2 bedrooms, 2 full bath. New dual pane windows, new kitchen, new stainless steel stove, dishwasher and microwave oven, large stainless steel sink. Beautiful backsplash in the kitchen.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lake Elsinore Hills District
1 Unit Available
34163 Telma Dr
34163 Telma Dr, Lake Elsinore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1650 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Single family - Property Id: 288489 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288489 Property Id 288489 (RLNE5812106)

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Lake District
1 Unit Available
29262 St Andrews
29262 St Andrews, Lake Elsinore, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,475
2223 sqft
29262 St Andrews Available 07/10/20 SOLAR HOME *SAVE $$$ * 24 HOUR VIRTUAL TOUR * BY APPT ONLY * SUNSET & PANORAMIC VIEWS - VIRTUAL TOUR: https://view.ricohtours.com/a5ef4a12-367d-4919-a60f-2e34ade95c96/ this is a newer home built in 2015 .

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lake Elsinore Historic District
1 Unit Available
206 S Main St.
206 Main Street, Lake Elsinore, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1600 sqft
206 S Main St. Available 06/15/20 Large, Updated Four Bedroom Home In Great Location - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lake Elsinore Hills District
1 Unit Available
53013 Gallica Street
53013 Gallica Street, Lake Elsinore, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
3242 sqft
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing. Beautiful four bedroom home with expansive master suite featuring a large retreat.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Lake District
1 Unit Available
1800 E. Lakeshore Dr. #2507
1800 East Lakeshore Drive, Lake Elsinore, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1502 sqft
1800 E. Lakeshore Dr. #2507 Available 07/13/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
Lake Elsinore Hills District
1 Unit Available
15636 Vista Way
15636 Vista Way, Lake Elsinore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1386 sqft
Available now.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Lake Elsinore Hills District
1 Unit Available
33046 Canopy Lane
33046 Canopy Lane, Lake Elsinore, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2885 sqft
Great Neighborhood - walk to Schools - many Parks in the area. Community Pool & Clubhouse (Tenant pays a small fee).

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Lake Elsinore Hills District
1 Unit Available
34216 Parkside Drive
34216 Parkside Dr, Lake Elsinore, CA
1 Bedroom
$700
200 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
ROOM FOR RENT in a newly built two story home. Community offers a park, swimming pool, and club house. Amenities included in the rent are all utilities, including wifi, kitchen use, laundry and driveway parking for one car.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Lake Elsinore Hills District
1 Unit Available
32479 Silver Creek
32479 Silver Creek, Lake Elsinore, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,147
2118 sqft
Open and Spacious 2,118 sq ft home in highly desirable Canyon Hills community. Granite counters in kitchen. Wood and tile floors throughout. Corner location. 2 car attached garage. Low maintenance front and rear yard with large front patio.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
East Lake District
1 Unit Available
29347 Sword Fern
29347 Sword Fern, Lake Elsinore, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2309 sqft
Completely upgraded over $35k two story home in the Baseball District at Summerly! At the front of the house is a private bedroom, bathroom, and a linen closet.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Lake Elsinore Hills District
1 Unit Available
47 Villa Valtelena
47 Villa Valtelena, Lake Elsinore, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,405
2425 sqft
Welcome Home to Beautiful Lake Elsinore. This home features 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. Luxury living in quiet, relaxing community. Amazing Lake view, perfect back yard for entertaining or just family enjoyment.

1 of 34

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Lake Elsinore Hills District
1 Unit Available
35 Vista Palermo
35 Vista Palermo, Lake Elsinore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2811 sqft
35 Vista Palermo Available 06/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 23

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Lake Elsinore Hills District
1 Unit Available
7 Corte Raffini
7 Corte Raffini, Lake Elsinore, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2400 sqft
7 Corte Raffini Available 06/01/20 Available soon! Spacious & Beautiful 4 Bed, 3 Bath House w/ Pool and a View - ***PLEASE READ ENTIRE DESCRIPTION BEFORE CALLING*** 7 Corte Raffini.

1 of 20

Last updated April 7 at 10:59am
Lake Elsinore Hills District
1 Unit Available
24236 Lilac Lane
24236 Lilac Ln, Lake Elsinore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1800 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom In New Gated Community - Located in a NEWER community of Canyon Hills, this beautiful 2018 GATED home boasts an amazing kitchen, upgraded granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, large pantry, with upgraded flooring

1 of 32

Last updated March 20 at 05:30am
Lake Edge District
1 Unit Available
33475 Maria Court
33475 Maria Ct, Lake Elsinore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1794 sqft
Don't miss out on this fantastic home!This home boasts; Three bedrooms PLUS a 4th bedroom potential! Nice open floor plan, tile entry, living room, cozy family room with fireplace and opens to kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Elsinore

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lakeland Village
1 Unit Available
33311 Blackwell Blvd.
33311 Blackwell Boulevard, Lakeland Village, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
783 sqft
Two Bedroom, Two Bath Home with a Huge Yard and Stunning Views - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

Median Rent in Lake Elsinore

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Lake Elsinore is $1,585, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,008.
Studio
$1,328
1 Bed
$1,585
2 Beds
$2,008
3+ Beds
$2,777
City GuideLake Elsinore
Magical healing properties--bestowed by 300 sulfur springs, no less--drew Native Americans to Lake Elsinore before recorded history.

Lake Elsinore boasts the largest natural lake in Southern California, historic buildings and some of the least expensive housing in the region. The city sprawls over 41 square miles of brown high desert terrain and scrub brush, which includes about 5 square miles of the lake in the southwest corner. The ground rises to the hills in the north and east, and the Santa Ana Mountains to the southwest, which are outside city limits. Most of the city, including downtown, stays in the relative flatter areas around the lake. A few planned and gated housing developments hug the higher elevations.

Apartments

You’ll find apartments in Lake Elsinore come in different costs and sizes. Expect your new abode to have air conditioning, ceilings fans, dishwasher, basic cable and, in higher-priced units, a balcony or patio. As for your apartment community, standard amenities usually feature a laundry room, covered parking, swimming pool and, in some cases, a playground.

The Hills

The best neighborhoods are in the hills, such as Alberhill and Canyon Hill. Unfortunately, no apartment complexes exist in these higher enclaves, although you’ll sometimes find home and condo rentals. Apartments for rent cluster in the flatter areas surrounding the lake. In general, stick to north of the lake for the better communities, with the ones in the northwest having the safest neighborhoods.

Living in Lake Elsinore

If heat is your thing, you’ll bask in the 100-plus degrees that fry those without air conditioning for at least seven days during the summer. Summer highs otherwise average 98 degrees Fahrenheit, and winter lows average 36 degrees. Cool off at the lake with swimming, boating and fishing for bass and catfish. You can also skydive or visit the nearby Cleveland National Forest for hiking and mountain biking. The historic downtown offers shopping in real and faux Victorian buildings.

Gas up the car to reach these destinations. If there’s any place with public transportation that’s more challenging than Los Angeles, it’s Lake Elsinore. Your wheels are essential, even for the quickest errands. If you can avoid traffic, major freeway connections rush you to Orange County or L.A. in one hour, Riverside in 45 minutes or San Diego in 75 minutes.

Lake Elsinore stands worthy of an apartment rental due to its year-round sunshine for lots of outdoor activities, connections to major populations centers and some of the best values in city apartments. So, find an apartment there as soon as you can.

June 2020 Lake Elsinore Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Lake Elsinore Rent Report. Lake Elsinore rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lake Elsinore rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Lake Elsinore rents declined slightly over the past month

Lake Elsinore rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up moderately by 2.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lake Elsinore stand at $1,585 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,008 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Lake Elsinore's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Riverside Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Lake Elsinore, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Riverside metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Victorville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,430, while one-bedrooms go for $1,143.
    • Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
    • San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,070; rents were up 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.
    • Corona has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,267; rents decreased 0.1% over the past month but were up 1.4% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Lake Elsinore

    As rents have increased moderately in Lake Elsinore, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Lake Elsinore is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Lake Elsinore's median two-bedroom rent of $2,008 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.9% rise in Lake Elsinore.
    • While Lake Elsinore's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Portland (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Lake Elsinore than most large cities. For example, Jacksonville has a median 2BR rent of $1,096, where Lake Elsinore is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Riverside
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    1.5%
    San Bernardino
    $860
    $1,070
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Fontana
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Moreno Valley
    $1,380
    $1,730
    0
    -0.7%
    Rancho Cucamonga
    $1,440
    $1,800
    -0.6%
    0.4%
    Ontario
    $1,210
    $1,520
    0
    1.1%
    Corona
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Victorville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    2.9%
    Murrieta
    $1,440
    $1,800
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Temecula
    $1,480
    $1,870
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Hesperia
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Hemet
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.3%
    3%
    Chino
    $1,260
    $1,600
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Menifee
    $1,340
    $1,670
    0
    -0.4%
    Indio
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    6.3%
    Chino Hills
    $1,600
    $2,030
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Upland
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Apple Valley
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    0.9%
    Redlands
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    3.1%
    Perris
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Highland
    $820
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Lake Elsinore
    $1,590
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.9%
    Palm Desert
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Palm Springs
    $940
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.3%
    La Quinta
    $1,090
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -3.2%
    Wildomar
    $1,450
    $1,820
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Adelanto
    $1,020
    $1,280
    0
    0.2%
    Desert Hot Springs
    $890
    $1,120
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Twentynine Palms
    $670
    $830
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Loma Linda
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Barstow
    $760
    $950
    0.3%
    4.6%
    Yucca Valley
    $690
    $870
    0
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Lake Elsinore?
    In Lake Elsinore, the median rent is $1,328 for a studio, $1,585 for a 1-bedroom, $2,008 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,777 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Lake Elsinore, check out our monthly Lake Elsinore Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Lake Elsinore?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Lake Elsinore include Lake Elsinore Hills District, and East Lake District.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Lake Elsinore?
    Some of the colleges located in the Lake Elsinore area include California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, University of California-Riverside, University of California-San Diego, and Chaffey College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Lake Elsinore?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lake Elsinore from include San Diego, Anaheim, Riverside, Rancho Cucamonga, and Santa Ana.

