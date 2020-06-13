186 Apartments for rent in Lake Elsinore, CA

Living in Lake Elsinore

If heat is your thing, you’ll bask in the 100-plus degrees that fry those without air conditioning for at least seven days during the summer. Summer highs otherwise average 98 degrees Fahrenheit, and winter lows average 36 degrees. Cool off at the lake with swimming, boating and fishing for bass and catfish. You can also skydive or visit the nearby Cleveland National Forest for hiking and mountain biking. The historic downtown offers shopping in real and faux Victorian buildings.

Gas up the car to reach these destinations. If there’s any place with public transportation that’s more challenging than Los Angeles, it’s Lake Elsinore. Your wheels are essential, even for the quickest errands. If you can avoid traffic, major freeway connections rush you to Orange County or L.A. in one hour, Riverside in 45 minutes or San Diego in 75 minutes.

Lake Elsinore stands worthy of an apartment rental due to its year-round sunshine for lots of outdoor activities, connections to major populations centers and some of the best values in city apartments. So, find an apartment there as soon as you can.