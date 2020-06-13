Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

123 Apartments for rent in Oceanside, CA

Mira Costa
Downtown Oceanside
San Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del Oro
Loma Alta
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro
12 Units Available
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes
4795 Frazee Rd, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,235
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1235 sqft
Minutes from Oceanside Harbor and numerous employers. On-site amenities include a resident clubhouse, pool and playgrounds. Homes feature updated interiors with modern furnishings and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
$
Mira Costa
7 Units Available
Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,056
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
928 sqft
Convenient to Oceanside Boulevard via Rancho del Oro Drive. Fireplace, balcony and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly complex with pool, gym and clubhouse. Close to Palisades Park, MiraCosta College and only minutes from several restaurants.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
San Luis Rey
14 Units Available
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,068
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from the beach, as well as local attractions and entertainment. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Luxury community includes basketball court, tennis court, pool table and parking.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
San Luis Rey
8 Units Available
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,705
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,330
1136 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED! The Dylan Apartment Homes is located just off the 76 highways between Carlsbad and Vista, conveniently located 5 miles away from the ocean and 2 miles away from Camp Pendleton.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Ocean Hills
17 Units Available
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,778
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,590
1115 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Playground, gym, game room, basketball court and media room in complex. Close to Route 78 and Lake Park and minutes from shopping at North County Square.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Peacock
29 Units Available
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
769 sqft
Experience luxury at its finest with granite counters, walk-in closets, balconies and attractive hardwood floors throughout. Pet-friendly complex with pool, on-site laundry and community gym. Convenient access to Route 78, I-5, 1-15 and rail station.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Mira Costa
5 Units Available
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
902 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 07:22am
East Side Capistrano
4 Units Available
Ocean Breeze
2055-95 Poplar Road, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
950 sqft
Security Deposit amount pending screening results. Peaceful location. Enjoy mountain views and residential neighborhood. This Multi-Family is located at 2070 Poplar Rd, Oceanside, CA on the East Side Capistrano neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
Tri-City
5 Units Available
Terra Oceanside Apartments
3964 Waring Rd, Oceanside, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,675
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
825 sqft
We offer studio, 1 bed/1 bath, and 2 beds/1 bath apartments. Plank flooring, stainless appliances, LED lighting, USB outlets, patio/balcony, ceiling fan, garbage disposal. Pet-friendly. Deposit $300, $50.00 pet rent up to 2 pets per unit.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Downtown Oceanside
10 Units Available
Pierside
119 N Cleveland St, Oceanside, CA
Studio
$2,505
674 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,558
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,356
1037 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Pierside is a new collection of apartments in the heart of Oceanside, where Mission Avenue meets the Pacific.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Downtown Oceanside
15 Units Available
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street, Oceanside, CA
Studio
$2,073
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,763
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,933
1210 sqft
Minutes to the beach. Pet-friendly apartments with decorative kitchen and bathroom tiles, vinyl wood-style floors, contemporary light fixtures, quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. On-site courtyard and spa pool with Pacific Ocean views.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:03am
Mira Costa
9 Units Available
Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1015 sqft
Pet-friendly gated community with pool, gym, BBQ area, tennis and basketball courts. The 1-2 bedroom apartments feature fireplace, air conditioning and patio, plus plenty of storage space.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:06am
Tri-City
1 Unit Available
Tri-City Gardens
4130 Waring Road, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Welcome to Tri City Gardens your new Apartment Home! Come visit us we are close to shopping centers, hospital, the beach is only 10 minutes away, public transportation 1 block, easy freeway access, markets and eateries.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Oceanside
8 Units Available
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,425
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1240 sqft
Self-Guided Onsite Tours Now Available! At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
Loma Alta
7 Units Available
Silver Oak
567 Canyon Dr, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
876 sqft
Silver Oak Apartments offers convenience with a central location in Oceanside, CA and is within close proximity to the area's best shopping, schools and parks.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
East Side Capistrano
1 Unit Available
2055-95 Poplar Rd
2055 Poplar Rd, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
950 sqft
Peaceful location. Enjoy mountain views and residential neighborhood. This Multi-Family is located at 2070 Poplar Rd, Oceanside, CA on the East Side Capistrano neighborhood.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Guajome
1 Unit Available
1247 Cottonwood Dr
1247 Cottonwood Drive, Oceanside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
1700 sqft
House for Rent 1247 Cottonwood Oceanside, CA 92056 4 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 2 Car Garage 1700 sq. ft.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
San Luis Rey
1 Unit Available
356 River Ranch Way
356 River Ranch Way, Oceanside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
2600 sqft
This gorgeous 4BR/3BA home has 2,600 square feet of living area and an attached 2 car garage.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
North Valley
1 Unit Available
834 Pillar Point Way
834 Pillar Point Way, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1104 sqft
This two bedroom condo has been upgraded to the max! Laminate flooring throughout the home. Upgraded dual pane windows with added UV coating. Kitchen features butcher block counters and all stainless appliances.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
South Oceanside
1 Unit Available
2136 South Coast Highway
2136 South Coast Highway, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1590 sqft
This centrally located, single level condo is a MUST SEE!. Located just a short walk to Cassidy Beach, a quick Bike ride to Frazee Beach in Carlsbad Village, and just minutes away from Army & Navy Academy.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro
1 Unit Available
4329 Star Path Way
4329 Star Path Way, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1470 sqft
Brand new home in new Cottages at St Cloud Private Gated community in Oceanside. This unit is a 2 bed, 2 bath two story unit with attached two car garage. Construction just completed.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
San Luis Rey
1 Unit Available
4209 Camino Del Flor
4209 Camino del Flor, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
2400 sqft
***MOVE IN SPECIAL $200 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT*** Bright and spacious home in Oceanside! Great room style first floor with den, fireplace, recessed lighting, contemporary tile flooring, and large windows.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
San Luis Rey
1 Unit Available
4108 Via Del Ray
4108 Via del Ray, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1962 sqft
Exquisite 2 story home with 2 car garage in new community with sparkling pool. Bright open concept living area with beautiful wood like vinyl plank flooring, recessed lighting & A/C.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Downtown Oceanside
1 Unit Available
212 Oceanside Blvd
212 Oceanside Boulevard, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
850 sqft
2BR/1.5BA Townhouse! Blocks from the Beach! Close to All! Washer/Dryer Hookups! - $2500 Per Month $2500 Security Deposit Address: 212 Oceanside Blvd #7 Oceanside Ca 92054 Available Now! Features: *2 Bedroom *1.

Median Rent in Oceanside

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Oceanside is $1,814, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,353.
Studio
$1,638
1 Bed
$1,814
2 Beds
$2,353
3+ Beds
$3,389
City GuideOceanside
Oceanside may be just the place for you. If you’re done California Dreamin’ and ready to start scouting for a rental in the O, let's go!

As always, try to visit any areas of interest in person (during both day and evening hours) before committing. Besides, it’s not like you’ll ever be home anyway, you’ll be spending the majority of your free time sitting in your car - stuck in traffic on the 5.

Which Brings Us to . . .

Q: Do I need a car to live here?

A: Yes.

When to Start Looking

If you can plan your move around December and May, you’ll increase your options considerably. If this isn’t possible, just make sure you have all the necessary paperwork - and checkbook - in hand, and get ready to be aggressive. The good stuff vanishes quickly in this market. Most landlords will run credit checks, charge a small application fee, and require first and last month’s rent at move-in. If you have a small pet, plan on paying addition deposits and/or “pet rent.” If you have a larger pet, give yourself more time to find a place.

Where Should I Live?

Shady Acres The neighborhoods are just east of downtown and near Pendleton’s “Back Gate."

Inland Heading east of downtown leads directly into acres of rolling stucco sprawl. Gated (and not) tract home subdivisions and large condo complexes make up the rental inventory in this neck of the woods. Newer construction and amenities such as fitness centers, lush landscaping and pools also mean - you guessed it - higher rents. Can’t cough up the cash to live alone? No worries - if you’re willing to deal with roommates, you’ve definitely got plenty of choices. In fact, with the California housing market in the tank, many owners of single-family homes are looking for renters to offset their hefty mortgage payments, so you could actually end up living in an established home. Rancho Del Oro is the most sought-after niche in this part of Oceanside.

Coastal Oceanside If it’s easy access to the 5, the train and the beach you’re looking for - try downtown. Rentals in this area are a bit smaller and of older construction than those located further inland, but savvy hunters can find gems within the well-established town home and condo complexes in the South Oceanside, Downtown and Fire Mountain areas.

Try Tri-City The Tri-City area is where Oceanside scooches right up against Carlsbad and Vista. Many of the 1980’s-built homes in this area have been remodeled and updated and are available as rentals. If it’s a suburban “neighborly” feel you’re looking for, this is your spot.

Good luck in your Oceanside apartment search!

June 2020 Oceanside Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Oceanside Rent Report. Oceanside rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Oceanside rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.



Oceanside rents held steady over the past month

Oceanside rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up moderately by 2.0% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Oceanside stand at $1,815 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,354 for a two-bedroom. Oceanside's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Diego Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Oceanside, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the San Diego metro, 7 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • National City has the least expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,324; the city has also seen rents fall by 1.6% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Carlsbad has the most expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,548; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.0% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Oceanside

    As rents have increased slightly in Oceanside, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Oceanside is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Oceanside's median two-bedroom rent of $2,354 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.0% rise in Oceanside.
    • While Oceanside's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Portland (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Oceanside than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Oceanside is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Diego
    $1,580
    $2,050
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    Chula Vista
    $1,650
    $2,140
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Oceanside
    $1,810
    $2,350
    -0.1%
    2%
    Escondido
    $1,450
    $1,880
    0
    0.5%
    Carlsbad
    $1,960
    $2,550
    -0.3%
    3%
    El Cajon
    $1,270
    $1,650
    0
    -0.3%
    Vista
    $1,440
    $1,870
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    San Marcos
    $1,560
    $2,020
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Encinitas
    $1,930
    $2,500
    -0.1%
    1.9%
    National City
    $1,020
    $1,320
    0
    -1.6%
    La Mesa
    $1,440
    $1,870
    0
    0.4%
    Spring Valley
    $1,360
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    Coronado
    $2,960
    $3,840
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Solana Beach
    $2,280
    $2,950
    -0.4%
    2.4%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Oceanside’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Oceanside renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment ...

    View full Oceanside Renter Survey

    Here’s how Oceanside ranks on:

    B+
    Overall satisfaction
    C+
    Safety and crime rate
    A+
    Jobs and career opportunities
    A+
    Recreational activities
    C
    Affordability
    C+
    Quality of schools
    A+
    Social Life
    A+
    Weather
    B
    Commute time
    C+
    State and local taxes
    B+
    Public transit
    A-
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Oceanside’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Oceanside renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "With expensive rents in coastal cities, it comes as no surprise that cost of living is a source of dissatisfaction in Oceanside."

    Key Findings in Oceanside include the following:

    • Oceanside renters gave their city a B+ overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Oceanside were jobs and career opportunities, weather, social life and recreational activities, which all received A+ grades.
    • The areas of concern to Oceanside renters are affordability (C), quality of local schools (C+), safety and low crime (C+) and state and local taxes (C+).
    • Oceanside earned similar scores compared to other cities in California like San Francisco (B+) and San Diego (A-), but earned higher marks than Los Angeles (C+), San Jose (C) and Sacramento (C).
    • Oceanside did relatively well compared to cities nationwide, including Philadelphia (C+), Cleveland (C) and Miami (C+).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Oceanside?
    In Oceanside, the median rent is $1,638 for a studio, $1,814 for a 1-bedroom, $2,353 for a 2-bedroom, and $3,389 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Oceanside, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Oceanside?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Oceanside include Mira Costa, Downtown Oceanside, San Luis Rey, Ivey Ranch Rancho Del Oro, and Loma Alta.
    How pet-friendly is Oceanside?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Oceanside received a letter grade of A- for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Oceanside?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Oceanside received a letter grade of A+ for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Oceanside?
    Oceanside renters gave their city a letter grade of C+ when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Oceanside did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in Oceanside?
    Oceanside renters gave their city a letter grade of A+ when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Oceanside did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Oceanside?
    Some of the colleges located in the Oceanside area include MiraCosta College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, University of California-Riverside, and University of California-San Diego. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Oceanside?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Oceanside from include San Diego, Anaheim, Chula Vista, Riverside, and Santa Ana.

