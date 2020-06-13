123 Apartments for rent in Oceanside, CA

Where Should I Live?

Shady Acres The neighborhoods are just east of downtown and near Pendleton’s “Back Gate."

Inland Heading east of downtown leads directly into acres of rolling stucco sprawl. Gated (and not) tract home subdivisions and large condo complexes make up the rental inventory in this neck of the woods. Newer construction and amenities such as fitness centers, lush landscaping and pools also mean - you guessed it - higher rents. Can’t cough up the cash to live alone? No worries - if you’re willing to deal with roommates, you’ve definitely got plenty of choices. In fact, with the California housing market in the tank, many owners of single-family homes are looking for renters to offset their hefty mortgage payments, so you could actually end up living in an established home. Rancho Del Oro is the most sought-after niche in this part of Oceanside.

Coastal Oceanside If it’s easy access to the 5, the train and the beach you’re looking for - try downtown. Rentals in this area are a bit smaller and of older construction than those located further inland, but savvy hunters can find gems within the well-established town home and condo complexes in the South Oceanside, Downtown and Fire Mountain areas.

Try Tri-City The Tri-City area is where Oceanside scooches right up against Carlsbad and Vista. Many of the 1980’s-built homes in this area have been remodeled and updated and are available as rentals. If it’s a suburban “neighborly” feel you’re looking for, this is your spot.

Good luck in your Oceanside apartment search!