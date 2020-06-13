34 Apartments for rent in Stockton, CA

Where does the Governator’s mistress live?

Hmm.. Not sure. Why do you need to know? More important is what neighborhood is right for you. To that end, peruse these hand-picked suggestions:

UOP/Pacific Ave.: If you need to be able to walk to the happenin’ commercial area, you’ll wanna live as close to the Miracle Mile (Pacific Ave. near Castle St.) as possible. Yes, there are lots of students around here, but honestly UOP isn’t a mammoth. $550/month will get you a nice studio; $750 and up for 2BD/1BA. If inexpensive’s your game, take a room in a home for around $350/month (but don’t expect private pool access).

Downtown: Rent’s not much higher in Downtown Stockton than in other sectors. $525/month will still get you a decent studio in a larger complex; the only difference is the utilities are usually paid and your landlord will expect a lease (6 months is standard). Downtown’s your pick if you need to be close to the Civic Center and public transportation.

Lincoln Village: This is the original suburban expansion area in north Stockton. However, you sacrifice that smalltown charm as you head up the Ave. Think strip malls. And real malls. (Then again, there’s Chuck’s Hamburgers!) LV is perhaps the spendiest part of Stockton: expect at least $700/month for 1BD/1BA and $1000/month for 2BD/1BA to live off Ben Holt Dr.

Spanos Park: Clean, and suburban, Spanos is made up of mostly tract homes and gated communities. If you’re looking for some extra rooms and a two-car garage, you’ll be in heaven. 1800 sq. ft. 3BR/2.5BAs generally run around $1500/month. A single room in one of these babies should cost you less than $500/month.