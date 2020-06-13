34 Apartments for rent in Stockton, CA📍
Accommodation: A recent history of the housing market in Stockton reads like much of the rest of the U.S. In other words, there are lots of vacant single-family homes in city-expansion sectors. As one travels away from the CBD, expect fewer apartments and more tract homes. The bust has lowered apartment rates a bit but the steady influx of college kids mitigates against any demand drain. That said, there is a decent selection of complexes closer in (just north of the Crosstown Freeway). You’ll also find historic Spanish bungalows (often broken up into duplexes) in these areas. Finally, a high turnover at the end of each semester means you’re better off looking for apartments during early summer and midwinter.
Transportation: Stockton’s a relatively bike-unfriendly town (considering it’s on the West Coast). There is a trolley that runs up and down Pacific Ave. (“the Ave”) from University of the Pacific, but the local buses are sort of a nightmare. Your best tack here is if you don’t own a car, try to make friends with folks who do.
Hmm.. Not sure. Why do you need to know? More important is what neighborhood is right for you. To that end, peruse these hand-picked suggestions:
UOP/Pacific Ave.: If you need to be able to walk to the happenin’ commercial area, you’ll wanna live as close to the Miracle Mile (Pacific Ave. near Castle St.) as possible. Yes, there are lots of students around here, but honestly UOP isn’t a mammoth. $550/month will get you a nice studio; $750 and up for 2BD/1BA. If inexpensive’s your game, take a room in a home for around $350/month (but don’t expect private pool access).
Downtown: Rent’s not much higher in Downtown Stockton than in other sectors. $525/month will still get you a decent studio in a larger complex; the only difference is the utilities are usually paid and your landlord will expect a lease (6 months is standard). Downtown’s your pick if you need to be close to the Civic Center and public transportation.
Lincoln Village: This is the original suburban expansion area in north Stockton. However, you sacrifice that smalltown charm as you head up the Ave. Think strip malls. And real malls. (Then again, there’s Chuck’s Hamburgers!) LV is perhaps the spendiest part of Stockton: expect at least $700/month for 1BD/1BA and $1000/month for 2BD/1BA to live off Ben Holt Dr.
Spanos Park: Clean, and suburban, Spanos is made up of mostly tract homes and gated communities. If you’re looking for some extra rooms and a two-car garage, you’ll be in heaven. 1800 sq. ft. 3BR/2.5BAs generally run around $1500/month. A single room in one of these babies should cost you less than $500/month.
June 2020 Stockton Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Stockton Rent Report. Stockton rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Stockton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Stockton rents held steady over the past month
Stockton rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Stockton stand at $993 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,302 for a two-bedroom. Stockton's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in California
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Stockton, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in California, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, San Francisco is the most expensive of all California's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $3,071; of the 10 largest cities in California that we have data for, Oakland, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, where two-bedrooms go for $2,201, $3,071, and $1,753, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.2%, -1.0%, and -0.1%).
- Sacramento, Anaheim, and Bakersfield have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.8%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).
Stockton rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased slightly in Stockton, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Stockton is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Stockton's median two-bedroom rent of $1,302 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.5% rise in Stockton.
- While Stockton's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Atlanta (-0.8%) and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Stockton than most large cities. For example, New York has a median 2BR rent of $2,543, which is nearly twice the price in Stockton.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released Stockton’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"Stockton renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List...
Here’s how Stockton ranks on:
Apartment List has released Stockton’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"Stockton renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories below average scores."
Key findings in Stockton include the following:
- Stockton renters gave their city an F overall.
- The highest-rated categories for Stockton were affordability (C) and weather (D).
- The areas of concern to Stockton renters are jobs and career opportunities, safety and low crime rate, commute time, state and local taxes, quality of local schools, public transit, social life, recreational activities and pet-friendliness, which all received F grades.
- Stockton did relatively poorly compared to other cities in California, including San Diego (A-), San Francisco (B+) and Los Angeles (C+).
- Stockton did relatively poorly compared to similar cities nationwide, including Austin, TX (A-), Denver, CO (B+) and Seattle, WA (B+).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
Renters say:
- "I love the lower cost of living and that it’s centrally located to other cities. I don’t like that fact that the city doesn’t offer much variety" – Anon.
- "So many things to do, but I don’t like the crime." – Stacy
- "Lots of good food, but rent is climbing higher." – Mario P.
- "The crime rate and homelessness are real problems." – David H.
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.