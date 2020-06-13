Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

34 Apartments for rent in Stockton, CA

Pacific
Last updated June 13
$
Bear Creek
8 Units Available
Waterfield Square
8035 Mariners Dr, Stockton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,536
1000 sqft
This community's apartments feature walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances and optional fireplaces. Outdoors, there are two community pools, a business center and gated access. Nearby locations include Sandman Park and the Marina Shopping Center.
Last updated June 13
Pacific
3 Units Available
Riverbank
4433 Continental Way, Stockton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
From the very first day...you're at home. RIVERBANK CONDOMINIUMS IS LOCATED IN A CONVENIENT LOCATION...close to shopping. Riverbank is a quiet, secluded, gated community. We offer same day maintenance service.

Last updated June 13
Brookside
1 Unit Available
3363 Willowbrook Circle
3363 Willowbrook Circle, Stockton, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2104 sqft
BROOKSIDE home in immaculate condition ready to move in! Clean floors, open floor plan w/separate living and family rooms.

Last updated June 13
Brookside
1 Unit Available
5538 Brook Falls Court
5538 Brook Falls Court, Stockton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2520 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
NEW CARPETS! NEW PAINT! NEW BLINDS! Coming Soon! Spacious Two Story Home with 3 car garage in Brookside. Gated Community. Home features include 4 bedrooms, 2.

Last updated June 12
Brookside
1 Unit Available
5019 Innisbrook Dr
5019 Innisbrook Drive, Stockton, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2101 sqft
Spectacular Brookside Home Ready For Your Family - Beautiful home with many upgrades. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Expensive light fixtures. Newer wood floors. Recently painted inside. New carpet in some rooms. Plantation shutters.

Last updated June 12
Brookside
1 Unit Available
3420 Morningside Drive
3420 Morningside Drive, Stockton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2249 sqft
Single Story3 Bedroom 2 Bath Brookside Home - Rare Morningside Community Home for rent.

Last updated June 12
Civic Center
1 Unit Available
1240 W Harding Way
1240 West Harding Way, Stockton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1170 sqft
Adorable 1920's home renovated - Antique beauty with tile floors in the remodeled kitchen. Hardwood floors each room has a very expensive color and bright and warm ambiance. Big backyard very clean and tidy with a lot of character.

Last updated June 12
Park
1 Unit Available
1810 E. Flora St.
1810 Flora Street, Stockton, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
828 sqft
APPLY NOW!!! - For current availability/application(s): visit our live website at www.cvhomes.com Lease term: 12 months Pet rent: $35/m Pet deposit: $250.

Last updated June 12
Sherwood Manor
1 Unit Available
9736 Fireglow Lane
9736 Fireglow Lane, Stockton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1750 sqft
(Property will be Available July 15th)This 3 Bedroom Home Has It All And Then Some!!! - *PLEASE READ THE ENTIRE POST BEFORE CALLING THE OFFICE* YOU MUST APPLY FIRST BEFORE SEEING THE INTERIOR OF THE PROPERTY NO EXCEPTIONS* *GPSPROPERTYMANAGEMENT.

Last updated June 12
Pacific
1 Unit Available
1609 W. Alpine Avenue
1609 Alpine Avenue, Stockton, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
1970 sqft
4 Bedroom 2 Bath, UOP Area Home - Attached Two Car Garage with Opener Central Air and Heat Beautiful Hardwood flooring Spacious Living Room Formal Dining Room and Informal Dining area Laundry/Utility Room New Carpet in bedrooms New Linoleum in

Last updated June 11
Brookside
1 Unit Available
6565 Brook Hollow Circle
6565 Brook Hollow Circle, Stockton, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2989 sqft
DRE Lic. 01144123 Rent $2,000 Deposit $2,000 $45 Application Fee per Adult It's our policy that you drive by the property and then call the office to schedule an appointment. Our business hours are Mon. thru Fri. 9:00am - 5:00pm.

Last updated June 13
Pacific
1 Unit Available
650 Dave Brubeck - 3A
650 Dave Brubeck Way, Stockton, CA
1 Bedroom
$795
600 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED UNITS DIRECTLY ACROSS THE STREET FROM UOP CAMPUS Wow! Private fully furnished one bedroom units directly across the street from University of Pacific campus. (Priority to UOP Students).

Last updated May 15
Civic Center
1 Unit Available
1414 East Oak Street
1414 East Oak Street, Stockton, CA
1 Bedroom
$825
550 sqft
This 1 bed 1 bath is close to the cross town freeway for quick access to I5 and HWY 99. New carpet and paint. Only 1 unit available on second floor. Do not hesitate and apply now because it wont last long.

Last updated April 9
Brookside
1 Unit Available
4162 Victrola Drive
4162 Victrola Drive, Stockton, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1926 sqft
4 Bedroom 2.

Last updated April 4
Bear Creek East
1 Unit Available
918 BEAR CREEK WAY
918 Bear Creek Way, Stockton, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1832 sqft
918 Bear Creek Way (4x2) - Pets allowed up to 25 lbs. full grown with separate $500.00 per pet- no pit bulls, dobermans or rottweiler's allowed. (RLNE5627159)

Last updated July 21
Pacific
1 Unit Available
428 Caribrook Way #4
428 Caribrook Way, Stockton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
840 sqft
All New Upstairs 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Unit - New from floor to ceiling! No Section 8 Please No pets No Smoking Stockton School District Max Occupancy: 4 Occupants Requirements for all rental properties: Combined gross household income must be 3x the
Results within 1 mile of Stockton

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
3215 Delaware Avenue
3215 Delaware Avenue, Country Club, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1311 sqft
Close to University of the Pacific, close to I-5 if you commute and one door away from Michaels Pizza. 3 Bed 1 Bath house features hardwood floors, central heat and air, dual pane windows.
Results within 5 miles of Stockton
Last updated June 13
2 Units Available
Fairway Estates Apartments
1155 W Center St, Manteca, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
872 sqft
You will love Fairway Estates Apartments ... an inviting garden community in the heart of Manteca, with cool retro architecture, plenty of green space, and comfortable, well-designed home plans ideal for relaxing or entertaining.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
922 O St 3
922 O St, Lathrop, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1050 sqft
Unit 3 Available 06/25/20 O Street Apartments - Property Id: 241372 This unit is ready for move in. This unit has been completely remodeled. Brand new vinyl flooring, crownmolding molding, baseboards, new paint, bathroom, and etc.

Last updated June 12
Beckman Park
1 Unit Available
1317 BURGUNDY COURT
1317 Burgundy Court, Lodi, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1200 sqft
JUST REDUCED! UPDATED - 3 BRM, 2 BATH CORNER LOT DUPLEX AVAILABLE NOW! - NO PETS 1 YEAR LEASE - NO CO-SIGNORS ALL SCHOOL LEVELS NEARBY OWNER PAYS CITY WATER & SEWER WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPPING & BANKING OWNER REQUIREMENTS: MINIMUM 650 CREDIT

Last updated June 12
Vinewood
1 Unit Available
610 HAMPTON DRIVE
610 Hampton Drive, Lodi, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1837 sqft
610 HAMPTON DRIVE Available 07/10/20 BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED CUSTOM HOME IN VERY DESIRABLE NEIGHBORHOOD - 1 YEAR LEASE WEEKLY GARDENER INCLUDED PEST CONTROL SERVICE EVERY OTHER MONTH WALKING DISTANCE TO ALL 3 SCHOOL LEVELS 1 SMALL DOG NEGOTIABLE WITH

Last updated June 12
Lakeshore Village
1 Unit Available
1453 S. Mills Ave.
1453 South Mills Avenue, Lodi, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1596 sqft
1453 S. Mills Ave., Lodi, CA 95242 - N ACCORDANCE WITH GOVERNOR NEWSOMS MANDATE WE WILL NO LONGER BE SHOWING PROPERTIES IN PERSON. WE HAVE PICTURES AND A WALK THRU VIDEO POSTED ON OUR WEBSITE GREENFIELDPM.

Last updated June 12
Downtown Lodi
1 Unit Available
440 1/2 E. Flora
440 1/2 Flora St, Lodi, CA
1 Bedroom
$795
427 sqft
440 1/2 E. Flora - IN ACCORDANCE WITH GOVERNOR NEWSOMS MANDATE WE WILL NO LONGER BE SHOWING PROPERTIES IN PERSON. WE HAVE PICTURES POSTED ON OUR WEBSITE GREENFIELDPM.COM TO GIVE YOU A FEEL FOR THE PROPERTY.

Last updated May 14
1 Unit Available
1478 Trellis St
1478 Trellis Street, Manteca, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
2482 sqft
Manteca: 5 bedroom 4 bath Pet Friendly Home! - Clean 5 bedroom, 4 bath house features 2,482 square feet of living space with a great floor plan flow.

Median Rent in Stockton

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Stockton is $992, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,302.
Studio
$832
1 Bed
$992
2 Beds
$1,302
3+ Beds
$1,879
City GuideStockton
Introducing… The essential apartment hunter’s guide to California’s Central Valley.
Stockton must-knows…

Accommodation: A recent history of the housing market in Stockton reads like much of the rest of the U.S. In other words, there are lots of vacant single-family homes in city-expansion sectors. As one travels away from the CBD, expect fewer apartments and more tract homes. The bust has lowered apartment rates a bit but the steady influx of college kids mitigates against any demand drain. That said, there is a decent selection of complexes closer in (just north of the Crosstown Freeway). You’ll also find historic Spanish bungalows (often broken up into duplexes) in these areas. Finally, a high turnover at the end of each semester means you’re better off looking for apartments during early summer and midwinter.

Transportation: Stockton’s a relatively bike-unfriendly town (considering it’s on the West Coast). There is a trolley that runs up and down Pacific Ave. (“the Ave”) from University of the Pacific, but the local buses are sort of a nightmare. Your best tack here is if you don’t own a car, try to make friends with folks who do.

Where does the Governator’s mistress live?

Hmm.. Not sure. Why do you need to know? More important is what neighborhood is right for you. To that end, peruse these hand-picked suggestions:

UOP/Pacific Ave.: If you need to be able to walk to the happenin’ commercial area, you’ll wanna live as close to the Miracle Mile (Pacific Ave. near Castle St.) as possible. Yes, there are lots of students around here, but honestly UOP isn’t a mammoth. $550/month will get you a nice studio; $750 and up for 2BD/1BA. If inexpensive’s your game, take a room in a home for around $350/month (but don’t expect private pool access).

Downtown: Rent’s not much higher in Downtown Stockton than in other sectors. $525/month will still get you a decent studio in a larger complex; the only difference is the utilities are usually paid and your landlord will expect a lease (6 months is standard). Downtown’s your pick if you need to be close to the Civic Center and public transportation.

Lincoln Village: This is the original suburban expansion area in north Stockton. However, you sacrifice that smalltown charm as you head up the Ave. Think strip malls. And real malls. (Then again, there’s Chuck’s Hamburgers!) LV is perhaps the spendiest part of Stockton: expect at least $700/month for 1BD/1BA and $1000/month for 2BD/1BA to live off Ben Holt Dr.

Spanos Park: Clean, and suburban, Spanos is made up of mostly tract homes and gated communities. If you’re looking for some extra rooms and a two-car garage, you’ll be in heaven. 1800 sq. ft. 3BR/2.5BAs generally run around $1500/month. A single room in one of these babies should cost you less than $500/month.

June 2020 Stockton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Stockton Rent Report. Stockton rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Stockton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Stockton rents held steady over the past month

Stockton rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Stockton stand at $993 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,302 for a two-bedroom. Stockton's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in California

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Stockton, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in California, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, San Francisco is the most expensive of all California's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $3,071; of the 10 largest cities in California that we have data for, Oakland, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, where two-bedrooms go for $2,201, $3,071, and $1,753, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.2%, -1.0%, and -0.1%).
    • Sacramento, Anaheim, and Bakersfield have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.8%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Stockton rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Stockton, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Stockton is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Stockton's median two-bedroom rent of $1,302 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.5% rise in Stockton.
    • While Stockton's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Atlanta (-0.8%) and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Stockton than most large cities. For example, New York has a median 2BR rent of $2,543, which is nearly twice the price in Stockton.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Stockton’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Stockton renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List...

    View full Stockton Renter Survey

    Here’s how Stockton ranks on:

    C
    Affordability
    D
    Weather
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Stockton’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Stockton renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories below average scores."

    Key findings in Stockton include the following:

    • Stockton renters gave their city an F overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Stockton were affordability (C) and weather (D).
    • The areas of concern to Stockton renters are jobs and career opportunities, safety and low crime rate, commute time, state and local taxes, quality of local schools, public transit, social life, recreational activities and pet-friendliness, which all received F grades.
    • Stockton did relatively poorly compared to other cities in California, including San Diego (A-), San Francisco (B+) and Los Angeles (C+).
    • Stockton did relatively poorly compared to similar cities nationwide, including Austin, TX (A-), Denver, CO (B+) and Seattle, WA (B+).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "I love the lower cost of living and that it’s centrally located to other cities. I don’t like that fact that the city doesn’t offer much variety" – Anon.
    • "So many things to do, but I don’t like the crime." – Stacy
    • "Lots of good food, but rent is climbing higher." – Mario P.
    • "The crime rate and homelessness are real problems." – David H.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Stockton?
    In Stockton, the median rent is $832 for a studio, $992 for a 1-bedroom, $1,302 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,879 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Stockton, check out our monthly Stockton Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Stockton?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Stockton include Pacific.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Stockton?
    Some of the colleges located in the Stockton area include University of the Pacific, California State University-East Bay, California State University-Sacramento, Diablo Valley College, and Mills College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Stockton?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Stockton from include San Jose, Sacramento, Oakland, Fremont, and Sunnyvale.

