Apartment List
/
CA
/
loma linda
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:53 AM

134 Apartments for rent in Loma Linda, CA

📍
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
3 Units Available
Somerset Apts.
26454 Redlands Blvd, Loma Linda, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,641
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,781
848 sqft
Minutes from I-10. Residents share access to tennis court, hot tub and spa, pool, playground and fitness center. Apartments include in-unit laundry and private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
6 Units Available
Rosewood Apartments
26232 Redlands Blvd, Loma Linda, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,495
533 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
911 sqft
Located along Redlands Blvd and close to I-10. Apartments include a patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and a fully equipped kitchen. Community offers a tennis court, a pool and a gym.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
North Central
1 Unit Available
25261 Cottage Avenue
25261 Cottage Ave, Loma Linda, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
900 sqft
Cozy 1 Bed 1 Bathroom House. Recently Remodeled: New Bathroom, Kitchen & Tile Floors. Home is Pet Friendly. Enclosed Parking. AC. Ready for move in. Home will not last long, call now to schedule a viewing.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
26143 Newport Avenue
26143 Newport Avenue, Loma Linda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1400 sqft
26143 Newport Avenue Available 07/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
26200 Redlands Blvd #119 - 26200 Redlands Blvd #119
26200 Redlands Boulevard, Loma Linda, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
994 sqft
2 Bedroom Condo in Loma Linda - This two bedroom, 2 bath home is located minutes from LLUMC and VA. Both bedrooms include walk in closets, wood floor, Property includes refrigerator and dishwasher.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11572 Nelson St
11572 Nelson Street, Loma Linda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2014 sqft
Large Home Near VA and LLUMC - This large 5 bedroom 3 bath home is near the VA and LLUMC. It features a large living room, a large formal dining room, an open kitchen with a beautiful island, and a downstairs office/work room.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
24663 Barton Rd
24663 Barton Road, Loma Linda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1194 sqft
across the street from Loma Linda University - https://drive.google.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
26003 Reed Way
26003 Reed Way, Loma Linda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2312 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM HOME THAT OVERLOOKS PARK SETTING LIKE GROUNDS WITH OVER-SIZED KIDS PLAY YARD EQUIPMENT AND COVERED PATIO TO ENJOY YOUR EVENINGS. HOME IS IN IMMACULATE CONDITION.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
26147 Wallack Place
26147 Wallack Place, Loma Linda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2824 sqft
Sprawling 2824 Square foot single family home in the heart of Loma Linda with 3 Master Bedrooms & 4 bathrooms! One of the bedrooms is downstairs and the other two are upstairs on opposite ends of the house....
Results within 1 mile of Loma Linda
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
West Redlands
27 Units Available
Redlands Lawn and Tennis Club
1400 Barton Rd, Redlands, CA
Studio
$1,410
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,553
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
876 sqft
Heritage and Brookside Parks are located within walking distance of your comfortable apartment, which boasts a fully-equipped kitchen and your very own washer and dryer.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Redlands
1 Unit Available
1555 Orange Ave #406
1555 Orange Avenue, Redlands, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1382 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Redlands Townhome with Two Master Suites - Spacious 1,550 sq ft, two story, 2 bed, 2.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
780 Pepperwood St.
780 Pepperwood Street, Colton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
780 Pepperwood St. Available 07/01/20 3/2 Single-story Home for Lease in Colton, California! - 3 bedroom, 2 bath single-story home available for lease in Colton, California. As you enter, appreciate the cozy front living room with a fireplace.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
South Pointe
1 Unit Available
2748 S Erin Way
2748 South Erin Way, San Bernardino, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2028 sqft
Single story home with a nice front porch formal living room/ dining room. The kitchen opens to the family room with a fireplace, new laminate in the 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Riverview
1 Unit Available
1565 Coulston Street
1565 East Coulston Street, San Bernardino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
864 sqft
Beautiful End Unit Features 2 Bedrooms 2 Baths, Family Room, Dining Area, Kitchen with Granite Counters, Wood Floors Tile Floors and One Car Detached Garage and One Covered Carport and much more.
Results within 5 miles of Loma Linda
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
Cooley Ranch
7 Units Available
Centrepointe
1401 E Santo Antonio Dr, Colton, CA
Studio
$1,450
328 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
418 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished and unfurnished units near I-215, dining and shopping. Loads of community amenities, including coffee bar, courtyard and gas room. Pool, hot tub, gym and sports courts. 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Curtis
8 Units Available
Ascot Park Apartments
1422 E 9th St, San Bernardino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
740 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1007 sqft
Good location for anyone who likes the great outdoors, just 15 minutes from scenic mountains. Amenities in units include dishwasher, patio/balcony and bathtub. Community offers residents pool, parking and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
San Gorgonio
4 Units Available
Park Heights
2011 Arden Ave, Highland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
920 sqft
Newly renovated apartment complex with pool and gym. Parks and schools are just a few minutes away, with I-215 and San Bernardino airport offering travel options.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northwest Redlands
23 Units Available
The Summit
27431 San Bernardino Ave, San Bernardino County, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Summit, your best choice for one, two and three bedroom apartments in Redland, CA. Discover the Inland Empire's ultimate indoor-outdoor lifestyle community adjacent to the Citrus Plaza and Mountain Grove shopping centers.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Redlands
14 Units Available
Tesoro
106 W Pennsylvania Ave, Redlands, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
860 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
7 Units Available
Tides at Grand Terrace
1699 E Washington St, Colton, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
931 sqft
Located just off I-215, so convenient for commuters. Units have laundry, patio, washer/dryer hookup and dishwasher. Luxury pet-friendly community offers residents 24-hour maintenance, parking, pool, clubhouse, gym and playground.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Valley View
1 Unit Available
880 E Santa Fe St
880 East Santa Fe Street, San Bernardino, CA
Studio
$2,300
26000 sqft
Formerly used for light and large buses parking and material storage. Ideal for contractors yard. Zoned LI, available now. Property is located across 881 Santa Fe St. San Bernardino. Property does not have street address # at this time.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
San Andreas
1 Unit Available
27124 Pacific Street
27124 Pacific St, Highland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
700 sqft
Come see this beautiful craftsman duplex home with fresh paint and gorgeous wood floors. The unit has 1 standard size bedroom, 1 small bedroom and 1 bath. The Living room and Kitchen have lots of charm. Shared laundry room.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
SBHS
1 Unit Available
437 W 20th Street
437 West 20th Street, San Bernardino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
2 bedroom 1 bath - (RLNE5851349)

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1800 E. Old Ranch Rd. Unit #174
1800 East Old Ranch Road, Colton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upstairs Unit Available Now - Rent Ready and Fully Furnished! This lovely one bedroom one bathroom upstairs condo has everything you need. The owner has provided all the furnishings, except the mattress pictured-it has been removed.

Median Rent in Loma Linda

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Loma Linda is $1,048, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,311.
Studio
$876
1 Bed
$1,048
2 Beds
$1,311
3+ Beds
$1,843
City GuideLoma Linda
Loma Linda: Proud home of the first baboon-to-human heart transplant.

Widely considered one of the Inland Empire’s best kept secrets, Loma Linda is an older town with a rich history full of medical firsts. The hub of activity for the Seventh Day Adventist community in the area, their influence on Loma Linda has stretched all of the way from the primarily vegetarian cuisine offered at area restaurants to the weekend mail delivery which, until furloughs in 2011, was one of the only towns in the country to have a Sunday mail delivery.  

Where to Live

Loma Linda is a small community of about 23,000 residents with the majority of them owning homes in the city. There are only a few major apartment complexes in the area, so finding something in town can be tricky in many places, including home rentals will not allow for pets. The lower priced apartments are usually snatched up quickly, so the best bet is to start looking  about 2 or 3 months before your actual move. Overall, the price of renting in Loma Linda is lower than coastal areas, but more expensive than in locations such as Colton or San Bernardino.

Loma Linda Neighborhoods

Van Leuven: This area to the north of the city is surrounded by a baseball field and two different churches.

Beaumont: This neighborhood to the south borders the hills and canyons for which Loma Linda got its name. There is a large dog park, Bryn Mawr Elementary School, and walking trails nearby.

North Central: Within walking distance to Loma Linda Academy, this neighborhood boasts a private Seventh Day Adventist K-12 school and a park. 

City Center: A sought after area close to the university, as well as the medical center. Homes in this neighborhood are small and pricey.

Living in the City

If something is available in Loma Linda, chances are good it's not a bad place to live. The entire city screams wholesome living. There are nine parks in Loma Linda, most of them with restrooms and drinking fountains. 

The city is also actively pursuing fiber optics technology to offer high speed internet to all of its residents over the coming years. The dining options in town are a quaint mix of family owned eat-ins and late night fast food. For the home chef, there's a market specializing in Asian food, a health market for herbs, supplements and vegan fare.

Loma Linda is a well thought out and beautifully orchestrated community in the heart of the Inland Empire.

June 2020 Loma Linda Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Loma Linda Rent Report. Loma Linda rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Loma Linda rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Loma Linda Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Loma Linda Rent Report. Loma Linda rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Loma Linda rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Loma Linda rents declined moderately over the past month

Loma Linda rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Loma Linda stand at $1,049 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,312 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Loma Linda's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Riverside Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Loma Linda throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 9 of of the largest 10 cities in the Riverside metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Victorville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,430, while one-bedrooms go for $1,143.
    • Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
    • San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,070; rents grew 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.
    • Corona has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,267; rents fell 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.4% over the past year.

    Loma Linda rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Loma Linda has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Loma Linda is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Loma Linda's median two-bedroom rent of $1,312 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Loma Linda.
    • While rents in Loma Linda remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Las Vegas (+1.3%), and Austin (+1.3%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,191, and $1,461 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Loma Linda than most large cities. For example, San Jose has a median 2BR rent of $2,662, which is more than twice the price in Loma Linda.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Riverside
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    1.5%
    San Bernardino
    $860
    $1,070
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Fontana
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Moreno Valley
    $1,380
    $1,730
    0
    -0.7%
    Rancho Cucamonga
    $1,440
    $1,800
    -0.6%
    0.4%
    Ontario
    $1,210
    $1,520
    0
    1.1%
    Corona
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Victorville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    2.9%
    Murrieta
    $1,440
    $1,800
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Temecula
    $1,480
    $1,870
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Hesperia
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Hemet
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.3%
    3%
    Chino
    $1,260
    $1,600
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Menifee
    $1,340
    $1,670
    0
    -0.4%
    Indio
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    6.3%
    Chino Hills
    $1,600
    $2,030
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Upland
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Apple Valley
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    0.9%
    Redlands
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    3.1%
    Perris
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Highland
    $820
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Lake Elsinore
    $1,590
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.9%
    Palm Desert
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Palm Springs
    $940
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.3%
    La Quinta
    $1,090
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -3.2%
    Wildomar
    $1,450
    $1,820
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Adelanto
    $1,020
    $1,280
    0
    0.2%
    Desert Hot Springs
    $890
    $1,120
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Twentynine Palms
    $670
    $830
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Loma Linda
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Barstow
    $760
    $950
    0.3%
    4.6%
    Yucca Valley
    $690
    $870
    0
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Loma Linda?
    In Loma Linda, the median rent is $876 for a studio, $1,048 for a 1-bedroom, $1,311 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,843 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Loma Linda, check out our monthly Loma Linda Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Loma Linda?
    Some of the colleges located in the Loma Linda area include Loma Linda University, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, University of California-Riverside, and Chaffey College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Loma Linda?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Loma Linda from include Anaheim, Riverside, Rancho Cucamonga, Santa Ana, and Irvine.

    Similar Pages

    Loma Linda 1 BedroomsLoma Linda 2 Bedrooms
    Loma Linda 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLoma Linda Apartments with Parking
    Loma Linda Apartments with Washer-Dryer