134 Apartments for rent in Loma Linda, CA📍
Widely considered one of the Inland Empire’s best kept secrets, Loma Linda is an older town with a rich history full of medical firsts. The hub of activity for the Seventh Day Adventist community in the area, their influence on Loma Linda has stretched all of the way from the primarily vegetarian cuisine offered at area restaurants to the weekend mail delivery which, until furloughs in 2011, was one of the only towns in the country to have a Sunday mail delivery.
Loma Linda is a small community of about 23,000 residents with the majority of them owning homes in the city. There are only a few major apartment complexes in the area, so finding something in town can be tricky in many places, including home rentals will not allow for pets. The lower priced apartments are usually snatched up quickly, so the best bet is to start looking about 2 or 3 months before your actual move. Overall, the price of renting in Loma Linda is lower than coastal areas, but more expensive than in locations such as Colton or San Bernardino.
Van Leuven: This area to the north of the city is surrounded by a baseball field and two different churches.
Beaumont: This neighborhood to the south borders the hills and canyons for which Loma Linda got its name. There is a large dog park, Bryn Mawr Elementary School, and walking trails nearby.
North Central: Within walking distance to Loma Linda Academy, this neighborhood boasts a private Seventh Day Adventist K-12 school and a park.
City Center: A sought after area close to the university, as well as the medical center. Homes in this neighborhood are small and pricey.
If something is available in Loma Linda, chances are good it's not a bad place to live. The entire city screams wholesome living. There are nine parks in Loma Linda, most of them with restrooms and drinking fountains.
The city is also actively pursuing fiber optics technology to offer high speed internet to all of its residents over the coming years. The dining options in town are a quaint mix of family owned eat-ins and late night fast food. For the home chef, there's a market specializing in Asian food, a health market for herbs, supplements and vegan fare.
Loma Linda is a well thought out and beautifully orchestrated community in the heart of the Inland Empire.
June 2020 Loma Linda Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Loma Linda Rent Report. Loma Linda rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Loma Linda rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
June 2020 Loma Linda Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Loma Linda Rent Report. Loma Linda rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Loma Linda rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Loma Linda rents declined moderately over the past month
Loma Linda rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Loma Linda stand at $1,049 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,312 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Loma Linda's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Riverside Metro
While rents have remained steady in the city of Loma Linda throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 9 of of the largest 10 cities in the Riverside metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Victorville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,430, while one-bedrooms go for $1,143.
- Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
- San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,070; rents grew 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.
- Corona has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,267; rents fell 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.4% over the past year.
Loma Linda rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
Rent growth in Loma Linda has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Loma Linda is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
- Loma Linda's median two-bedroom rent of $1,312 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Loma Linda.
- While rents in Loma Linda remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Las Vegas (+1.3%), and Austin (+1.3%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,191, and $1,461 respectively.
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Loma Linda than most large cities. For example, San Jose has a median 2BR rent of $2,662, which is more than twice the price in Loma Linda.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.