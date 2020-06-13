171 Apartments for rent in East San Gabriel, CA📍
1 of 28
1 of 27
1 of 30
1 of 42
1 of 7
1 of 11
1 of 24
1 of 32
1 of 11
1 of 13
1 of 8
1 of 8
1 of 18
1 of 6
1 of 40
1 of 8
1 of 8
1 of 7
1 of 17
1 of 19
1 of 13
1 of 17
1 of 10
1 of 29
When it comes to looking for an East San Gabriel apartment complex or rental home, you will find a fairly diverse selection in this part of the GoldenState. Rental properties typically come in the form of apartment buildings, condominium units and ranch-style properties. This census-designated community is also linked to the neighboring communities of South Pasadena (which lies to the northwest) and Arcadia (which to sits on the northeast), as well as Temple City, Monterey Park and Alhambra, all which are located in the south.
Because East San Gabriel is a community in and of itself, it does not feature neighborhoods per se as it is a counterpart or census designated place (CDC) of the larger town of Gabriel in the Pasadena area. However, that being said, the community is is still linked with the East San Gabriel valley communities of El Monte, Whittier, Covina, Walnut, and Diamond Bar.
The Westfield Santa Anita Mall, to the northwest, is a popular venue for shoppers who reside in East San Gabriel. Featuring an awesome promenade and heart-stopping architecture, the mall is home to over 200 retailers and restaurants. Anchor stores include retail monoliths JC Penney, Nordstrom and Macy's. You can also walk next door to the Santa Anita Racetrack if you want to place a bet on a horse.
If you like billiards or want to try your hand at the sport, you'll want to stop by Golden Cue Billiards in nearby El Monte. League play takes place every Tuesday and Thursday. The billiards facility has over 20 tables available for the pool connoisseur.
From all indications, people really like living in East San Gabriel, which has the most condensed population of any place in the San GabrielValley. So, if you want a cozy and friendly place in which to live, you will undoubtedly like looking at places to rent or buy in this valley community.