171 Apartments for rent in East San Gabriel, CA

Finding A Place to Live

When it comes to looking for an East San Gabriel apartment complex or rental home, you will find a fairly diverse selection in this part of the GoldenState. Rental properties typically come in the form of apartment buildings, condominium units and ranch-style properties. This census-designated community is also linked to the neighboring communities of South Pasadena (which lies to the northwest) and Arcadia (which to sits on the northeast), as well as Temple City, Monterey Park and Alhambra, all which are located in the south.