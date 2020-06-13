Apartment List
/
CA
/
east san gabriel
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

171 Apartments for rent in East San Gabriel, CA

📍

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
East San Gabriel
1 Unit Available
6835 Mayesdale Avenue
6835 Mayesdale Avenue, East San Gabriel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1128 sqft
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath Temple City School District home. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, access to the laundry room and a great flow into the living and dining area which are brightly lit by French sliding doors.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
East San Gabriel
1 Unit Available
8730 E Greenwood Avenue
8730 East Greenwood Avenue, East San Gabriel, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2336 sqft
DRIVE-BY ONLY. SHOWINGS BEGIN 6/16. Mediterranean style newer home built in 2006 with skylight and vaulted ceiling. 4 bedrooms, 4 baths with marble floors. Kitchen with granite counter tops,formal dining room, family room, playroom with storage.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
East San Gabriel
1 Unit Available
9072 Arcadia Avenue
9072 Arcadia Avenue, East San Gabriel, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2678 sqft
Temple city school, huge bush garden type back yard. Traditional style 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms ( one bedroom downstairs) single family house , located within temple city school district area.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
East San Gabriel
1 Unit Available
6721 Rosemead Boulevard
6721 Rosemead Boulevard, East San Gabriel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1525 sqft
Wonderful location, near schools, shopping and minutes to 210 and 10 freeways. Come see this renovated townhome with 3 bedrooms and over 1500 square feet. You will enjoy this back unit that offers an open floor plan.
Results within 1 mile of East San Gabriel
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Michilinda Park
1 Unit Available
Huntington at Pasadena
890 S. Rosemead Boulevard, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,805
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy your own personal oasis at The Huntington at Pasadena apartment homes. Nestled in the foothills of Pasadena, our community combines traditional style with modern luxuries.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
Arcadia
3 Units Available
Huntington Place Apartments
855 Huntington Blvd, Arcadia, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Step outside to a gorgeous mountain view and enjoy our cozy and serene community.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Arcadia
2 Units Available
Fairview Apartments
1150 Fairview Avenue, Arcadia, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1326 sqft
Fairview Apartments feature beautiful, spacious condo-like apartment homes located in the heart of Arcadia on a quiet tree-lined residential street. Our community is small, quaint and lush with well-manicured gardens.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
San Marino
1 Unit Available
521 La Paz Drive
521 La Paz Drive, San Pasqual, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
3254 sqft
This stunning two-story home, completed in 2018 with ground-up construction, was designed by Carl Anders Troedsson and built by Premier General Contractors Inc.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
1231 S Golden West Ave, #8
1231 North Golden West Avenue, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1420 sqft
1231 S Golden West Ave, #8, Arcadia, CA 91007 - 3 beds 2.5 bath plus a office, can Inculding refrigerator, washer & dryer. Water n trash all Inculding. Walking distance to supermarket. Close to all restaurants and mall , and 210 freeway.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
709 Sharon Rd
709 Sharon Road, Arcadia, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,780
4506 sqft
Spacious 2 Story house with a large yard close to everything - https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Jvu2bAOr_kgrv0R4wTaFaDyLhMf6w2ub/view?usp=drivesdk Well kept home in the city of Arcadia in the Temple City school district.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
1008 West Huntington Drive Unit 23
1008 Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
Discount / Promo: SPECIAL OFFER! GET A ONE TIME $300 MOVE-IN DISCOUNT FROM YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT IF YOU SIGN A LEASE BEFORE APRIL 30TH (For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
713 S Old Ranch Road
713 South Old Ranch Road, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,680
1570 sqft
Beautiful townhouse built in 2013, Lower Rancho neighborhood of Arcadia. Three bedroom with three full baths, All bedrooms are suites .Close to Arcadia shopping mall, Front unit.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
760 W Huntington Drive
760 Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1575 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
THIS IS 2 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS APARTMENT IS LOCATED IN PRIME ARCADIA ON ROUTE 66 NEAR THE WESTFIELD SANTA ANITA MALL, LOS ANGELES COUNTY ARBORETUM AND BOTANICAL GARDEN AND SANTA ANITA RACE TRACK.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Temple City
1 Unit Available
5518 Rosemead Boulevard
5518 Rosemead Boulevard, Temple City, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
500 sqft
Updated 1bed/1bath downstairs apt with 1-car assigned parking in a shared garage in Temple City. Remodeled kitchen comes with new stove/oven, new cabinets, new sink, and new countertop. Freshly painted walls. New bathroom.

1 of 40

Last updated June 3 at 04:25am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
1014 Fairview Avenue
1014 Fairview Avenue, Arcadia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
2333 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This Sophisticated French Chateau style Town-home located in the heart area of Arcadia. Unit #7 is located at the end unit with the largest square feet of living space in the complex.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Temple City
1 Unit Available
5716 Noel Drive
5716 Noel Dr, Temple City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
2200 sqft
Brand new, detached, bright and modern condo in the convenient location of Temple City, walking distance from the Camellia Square with lots of popular restaurants, plaza across the street also with restaurants, banks, bakeries and shopping! This is

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Temple City
1 Unit Available
5718 Noel Drive
5718 Noel Drive, Temple City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
2200 sqft
Brand new, detached, bright and modern condo in the convenient location of Temple City, walking distance from the Camellia Square with lots of popular restaurants, plaza across the street also with restaurants, banks, bakeries and shopping! This is

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
656 W Huntington Drive
656 Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2040 sqft
Location, Location, Location! The Gorgeous Mediterranean townhouse built in 2013 by KB Homes in the highly regarded Arbor Rose gated community located in the heart of Arcadia.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
767 Southview Road
767 Southview Road, Arcadia, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1000 sqft
Lovely updated 2bed/2bath upstairs apt & 1-carport parking in the City of Arcadia. Updated kitchen comes with stove/oven, lots of cabinets for storage, and double sinks. Refrigerator was left by previous tenant and not under owner's warranty.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
723 Fairview Avenue
723 Fairview Avenue, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2072 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED!!! Two stories home in the highly desirable area of Arcadia. This house has 2,072 sq.ft. of living space with 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths built in 1999.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
North of Mission Drive
1 Unit Available
927 S Charlotte Avenue
927 South Charlotte Avenue, San Gabriel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
912 sqft
Updated large 2bed/1.5bath townhouse style unit with 1-car garage & 1-car carport in the City of San Gabriel. Close to Mission and San Gabriel Blvd., conveniently near shops, restaurants, banks, San Gabriel Blvd.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
East of Smith Park
1 Unit Available
116 Del Marino Place
116 Del Marino Place, San Gabriel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1161 sqft
Newer Townhouse style unit in the Heart of San Gabriel! Only three units at the end of a cul-de-sac. Located close to Smith Park and Transportation, this home has 2 bedrooms and a Loft that can be an office, den or playroom and 2.5 baths.

1 of 10

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
San Marino
1 Unit Available
2285 Huntley Cir
2285 Huntley Circle, San Marino, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,750
Live the good life at this 3,677sqft home on a large lot over 17,000sqft. Nestled on a highly desirable private tree-lined cul-de-sac in North Huntington.
Results within 5 miles of East San Gabriel
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:07am
Northwest El Monte
5 Units Available
The Atrium
3733 Gibson Road, El Monte, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,585
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
900 sqft
Newly renovated homes with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances. The smoke-free community has covered parking and a swimming pool. Only 5 minutes from downtown El Monte.
City GuideEast San Gabriel
Although East San Gabriel usually maintains a "sunny disposition" weather-wise, it does have its mood swings too. While the area has seen its share of California earthquakes, it also has been the recipient of a landslide, thunderstorm winds and drought.Nestled in the Los Angeles metropolitan area, East San Gabriel comprises an area of 1.56 square miles. Anyone seeking one-bedroom or two-bedroom apartments for rent will find a nice selection in this small enclave in the San Gabriel Valley of C...
Finding A Place to Live

When it comes to looking for an East San Gabriel apartment complex or rental home, you will find a fairly diverse selection in this part of the GoldenState. Rental properties typically come in the form of apartment buildings, condominium units and ranch-style properties. This census-designated community is also linked to the neighboring communities of South Pasadena (which lies to the northwest) and Arcadia (which to sits on the northeast), as well as Temple City, Monterey Park and Alhambra, all which are located in the south.

Neighborhoods

Because East San Gabriel is a community in and of itself, it does not feature neighborhoods per se as it is a counterpart or census designated place (CDC) of the larger town of Gabriel in the Pasadena area. However, that being said, the community is is still linked with the East San Gabriel valley communities of El Monte, Whittier, Covina, Walnut, and Diamond Bar.

Things to Do

The Westfield Santa Anita Mall, to the northwest, is a popular venue for shoppers who reside in East San Gabriel. Featuring an awesome promenade and heart-stopping architecture, the mall is home to over 200 retailers and restaurants. Anchor stores include retail monoliths JC Penney, Nordstrom and Macy's. You can also walk next door to the Santa Anita Racetrack if you want to place a bet on a horse.

If you like billiards or want to try your hand at the sport, you'll want to stop by Golden Cue Billiards in nearby El Monte. League play takes place every Tuesday and Thursday. The billiards facility has over 20 tables available for the pool connoisseur.

From all indications, people really like living in East San Gabriel, which has the most condensed population of any place in the San GabrielValley. So, if you want a cozy and friendly place in which to live, you will undoubtedly like looking at places to rent or buy in this valley community.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in East San Gabriel?
The average rent price for East San Gabriel rentals listed on Apartment List is $3,430.
What colleges and universities are located in or around East San Gabriel?
Some of the colleges located in the East San Gabriel area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, and University of California-Los Angeles. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to East San Gabriel?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to East San Gabriel from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Santa Clarita, and Rancho Cucamonga.

Similar Pages

East San Gabriel Cheap Places